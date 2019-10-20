Lily Allen and David Harbour Share Smooches in N.Y.C., Plus Lizzo, Jennifer Garner & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 20, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 90

Kiss Cam

James Devaney/Getty Images

Lily Allen and David Harbour were spotted kissing during the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans preseason game at Madison Square Garden.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 90

100% That Star

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Lizzo performed onstage during the We Can Survive concert in Los Angeles.

3 of 90

Flower Girl

Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner was spotted carrying a bucket of flowers in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 90

What Happens in Vegas

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers performed during a stop of the group’s Happiness Begins Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

5 of 90

Honorable

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Trisha Yearwood spoke onstage at The T.J. Martell Foundation 44th Annual New York Honors Gala in New York City.

6 of 90

9021-Woof

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, and Gabrielle Carteris supported the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge in Culver City, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 90

Hello, Sunshine

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum arrives to the Los Angeles set of America’s Got Talent on Friday in an all-yellow outfit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 90

Mom & Me

Shutterstock

Ben Affleck heads out for a walk in Los Angeles with mom Christine Anne Boldt on Friday. 

Advertisement

9 of 90

Smile Maker

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A casual Terry Crews keeps it moving in L.A. on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 90

Reign in Spain

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

On Friday, Lindsey Vonn receives the Princess of Asturias Award for the Sports 2019 from Princess Leonor of Spain during the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2019 ceremony at the Campoamor Theater in Oviedo, Spain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 90

Look Twice

Splash News Online

Karlie Kloss goes high-fashion on Friday for a photo shoot at The Pierre Hotel in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 90

Giddy Up

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Costars Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa horse around in full cowboy costumes while filming a Halloween-themed skit for Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 90

Stranger Danger

Universal Orlando Resort

Millie Bobby Brown bravely makes her way through Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights Stranger Things-themed maze.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 90

Broadway Buff

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Tina Fey attends the opening night of the revival of Little Shop of Horrors on Thursday at The Westside Theatre in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 90

Setting Sail

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga get into the Halloween spirit at Coconut Creek Casino’s costume party on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 90

Elton Appreciation

Rich Fury/Getty

Taron Egerton takes the stage during Rocketman: Live in Concert, produced by Black Ink, on Thursday at the Greek Theatre in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 90

Shine Like a Star

Wendy Williams

Honoree Wendy Williams arrives on-theme in a star-print dress to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 90

Puppy Pose

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Kaley Cuoco cuddles with a pup at the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd annual Spoken Woof Benefit on Thursday at the Microsoft Lounge in Culver City, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 90

On the Move

Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

Jennifer Lopez, in a Zuhair Murad Couture wedding gown, gets caught by fans while filming Marry Me on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 90

Gala Glamour

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Elementary alumni Lucy Liu and Aidan Quinn reunite at the Hudson River Park Annual Gala at Cipriani South Street on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 90

Playful Pics

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay, Ali Wentworth and Tracy Pollan snap a selfie on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 90

Costars on the Carpet

Polly Thomas/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Ruth Wilson, Dafne Keen and Clarke Peters smile together at the premiere of their show His Dark Materials in Cardiff, Wales, on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 90

Star Sighting

Humberto Carreno/INSTARimages.com

Julianne Moore is spotted by excited fans while shopping in N.Y.C.’s West Village neighborhood on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 90

Red Carpet Crew

Monica Schipper/Getty

Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker support each other at The Sound Inside opening night on Thursday at Studio 54 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 90

Adrenaline Rush

JC Olivera/Getty

Marc Anthony hypes up the crowd as he performs on stage during the 2019 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 90

Dapper Duo

Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Jake Gyllenhaal and Seth Meyers arrive at the 7th annual Headstrong gala on Thursday at Chelsea Piers in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 90

Great Pals

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren shares a sweet moment with costar Jason Clarke at the Catherine the Great premiere on Thursday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 90

Goofing Around

Broadimage/Shutterstock

David Harbour makes girlfriend Lily Allen laugh as the pair hit the red carpet together at the Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions for Change Gala in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 90

Sheer Shimmer

Clint Spaulding/WWD/Shutterstock

Hailee Steinfeld sparkles in a sheer dress at the Dickinson premiere on Thursday at St. Ann’s Warehouse in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 90

Belly Laughs

MOVI Inc.

Tori Spelling helps Belly Bandit celebrate the launch of the brand’s new postpartum Belly Wrap, The Luxe, in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 90

Darkness Falls

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Star Austin Swift attends Thursday’s premiere of We Summon the Darkness at the closing night of the 2019 Screamfest at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 90

Daddy's Girl

Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock

Dave Grohl brings his oldest daughter Violet Maye as his date to the Bring Change to Mind annual gala in San Francisco on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 90

Nice 'Catch'

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Gucci Mane attends the WOPTOBER II album celebration dinner on Wednesday night at CATCH Steak in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 90

Moving Forward

Craig Barritt/Getty

Selma Blair poses for a stunning shot backstage during the TIME 100 Health Summit in New York City on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 90

L.A. Life

The Image Direct

Brad Pitt keeps it casual while leaving a Los Angeles office on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 90

When in Rome ... 

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty

Bobby Cannavale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edward Norton get together at the premiere of Motherless Brooklyn at the 14th Rome Film Festival in Italy on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 90

Fall Feels

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski and her pup pound the pavement on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 90

Pretty in Pink

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Model Nina Agdal dresses for the cause on Thursday at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation New York City Symposium & Awards Luncheon.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 90

Flight Crew

Military/Ramstein: U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright

John Krasinski and Michael Kelly get the best seats in the house while on a USO tour at Ramstein Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 90

Group Think

Jerod Harris/Getty

Justin Tranter, Idina Menzel, Bebe Rexha, Jesse Saint John and Jozzy perform at ‘BEYOND’ Spirit Day Concert 2019 presented by Tranter and GLAAD at The Sunset Room in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 90

Well Suited

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Siblings Tatiana and Daniel Maslany stick together as YouTube Originals hosts a special screening of Impulse season 2 in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 90

Bumping Along

John Shearer/Getty

Thomas Rhett cozies up to expectant wife Lauren Akins at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year honors on Wednesday in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 90

Strut Your Stuff

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Aniston looks effortlessly chic as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss her new Instagram account and upcoming series The Morning Show on Wednesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 90

Making Waves

Paras Griffin/Getty

Sterling K. Brown speaks onstage during the Waves Atlanta premiere at SCADShow on Wednesday in Atlanta. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 90

But First ... 

Brian Ach/Getty

Irina Shayk smiles for the camera at the launch of Falconeri in New York City on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 90

Any Questions?

Stephen Lovekin/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Leslie Odom Jr. and his Harriet costar Cynthia Erivo attend a screening for their film on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 90

L.A. Living