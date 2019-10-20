Kiss Cam
Lily Allen and David Harbour were spotted kissing during the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans preseason game at Madison Square Garden.
100% That Star
Lizzo performed onstage during the We Can Survive concert in Los Angeles.
Flower Girl
Jennifer Garner was spotted carrying a bucket of flowers in Los Angeles.
What Happens in Vegas
The Jonas Brothers performed during a stop of the group’s Happiness Begins Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Honorable
Trisha Yearwood spoke onstage at The T.J. Martell Foundation 44th Annual New York Honors Gala in New York City.
9021-Woof
Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, and Gabrielle Carteris supported the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge in Culver City, California.
Hello, Sunshine
Heidi Klum arrives to the Los Angeles set of America’s Got Talent on Friday in an all-yellow outfit.
Mom & Me
Ben Affleck heads out for a walk in Los Angeles with mom Christine Anne Boldt on Friday.
Smile Maker
A casual Terry Crews keeps it moving in L.A. on Friday.
Reign in Spain
On Friday, Lindsey Vonn receives the Princess of Asturias Award for the Sports 2019 from Princess Leonor of Spain during the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2019 ceremony at the Campoamor Theater in Oviedo, Spain.
Look Twice
Karlie Kloss goes high-fashion on Friday for a photo shoot at The Pierre Hotel in New York City.
Giddy Up
Costars Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa horse around in full cowboy costumes while filming a Halloween-themed skit for Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday in New York City.
Stranger Danger
Millie Bobby Brown bravely makes her way through Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights Stranger Things-themed maze.
Broadway Buff
Tina Fey attends the opening night of the revival of Little Shop of Horrors on Thursday at The Westside Theatre in N.Y.C.
Setting Sail
Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga get into the Halloween spirit at Coconut Creek Casino’s costume party on Thursday.
Elton Appreciation
Taron Egerton takes the stage during Rocketman: Live in Concert, produced by Black Ink, on Thursday at the Greek Theatre in L.A.
Shine Like a Star
Honoree Wendy Williams arrives on-theme in a star-print dress to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday in L.A.
Puppy Pose
Kaley Cuoco cuddles with a pup at the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd annual Spoken Woof Benefit on Thursday at the Microsoft Lounge in Culver City, California.
On the Move
Jennifer Lopez, in a Zuhair Murad Couture wedding gown, gets caught by fans while filming Marry Me on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Gala Glamour
Elementary alumni Lucy Liu and Aidan Quinn reunite at the Hudson River Park Annual Gala at Cipriani South Street on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Playful Pics
Mariska Hargitay, Ali Wentworth and Tracy Pollan snap a selfie on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Costars on the Carpet
Ruth Wilson, Dafne Keen and Clarke Peters smile together at the premiere of their show His Dark Materials in Cardiff, Wales, on Thursday.
Star Sighting
Julianne Moore is spotted by excited fans while shopping in N.Y.C.’s West Village neighborhood on Thursday.
Red Carpet Crew
Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker support each other at The Sound Inside opening night on Thursday at Studio 54 in N.Y.C.
Adrenaline Rush
Marc Anthony hypes up the crowd as he performs on stage during the 2019 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Dapper Duo
Jake Gyllenhaal and Seth Meyers arrive at the 7th annual Headstrong gala on Thursday at Chelsea Piers in N.Y.C.
Great Pals
Helen Mirren shares a sweet moment with costar Jason Clarke at the Catherine the Great premiere on Thursday in L.A.
Goofing Around
David Harbour makes girlfriend Lily Allen laugh as the pair hit the red carpet together at the Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions for Change Gala in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Sheer Shimmer
Hailee Steinfeld sparkles in a sheer dress at the Dickinson premiere on Thursday at St. Ann’s Warehouse in N.Y.C.
Belly Laughs
Tori Spelling helps Belly Bandit celebrate the launch of the brand’s new postpartum Belly Wrap, The Luxe, in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Darkness Falls
Star Austin Swift attends Thursday’s premiere of We Summon the Darkness at the closing night of the 2019 Screamfest at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.
Daddy's Girl
Dave Grohl brings his oldest daughter Violet Maye as his date to the Bring Change to Mind annual gala in San Francisco on Thursday.
Nice 'Catch'
Gucci Mane attends the WOPTOBER II album celebration dinner on Wednesday night at CATCH Steak in N.Y.C.
Moving Forward
Selma Blair poses for a stunning shot backstage during the TIME 100 Health Summit in New York City on Thursday.
L.A. Life
Brad Pitt keeps it casual while leaving a Los Angeles office on Thursday.
When in Rome ...
Bobby Cannavale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edward Norton get together at the premiere of Motherless Brooklyn at the 14th Rome Film Festival in Italy on Thursday.
Fall Feels
Emily Ratajkowski and her pup pound the pavement on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Pretty in Pink
Model Nina Agdal dresses for the cause on Thursday at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation New York City Symposium & Awards Luncheon.
Flight Crew
John Krasinski and Michael Kelly get the best seats in the house while on a USO tour at Ramstein Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany.
Group Think
Justin Tranter, Idina Menzel, Bebe Rexha, Jesse Saint John and Jozzy perform at ‘BEYOND’ Spirit Day Concert 2019 presented by Tranter and GLAAD at The Sunset Room in L.A. on Wednesday.
Well Suited
Siblings Tatiana and Daniel Maslany stick together as YouTube Originals hosts a special screening of Impulse season 2 in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
Bumping Along
Thomas Rhett cozies up to expectant wife Lauren Akins at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year honors on Wednesday in Nashville.
Strut Your Stuff
Jennifer Aniston looks effortlessly chic as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss her new Instagram account and upcoming series The Morning Show on Wednesday in L.A.
Making Waves
Sterling K. Brown speaks onstage during the Waves Atlanta premiere at SCADShow on Wednesday in Atlanta.
But First ...
Irina Shayk smiles for the camera at the launch of Falconeri in New York City on Wednesday.
Any Questions?
Leslie Odom Jr. and his Harriet costar Cynthia Erivo attend a screening for their film on Wednesday in N.Y.C.