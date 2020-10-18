Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Celebrate His SNL Gig in N.Y.C., Plus Bella Hadid and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Updated October 16, 2020 10:58 AM

1 of 110

Stylish Support

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Hailey Baldwin was by her husband Justin Bieber's side in New York City for his Saturday Night Live performances as musical guest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 110

Pose

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Bella Hadid was spotted busy at work in Central Park for a photoshoot.

3 of 110

Giving Back

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Nick Cannon attended the Feed Your City Challenge COVID-19 relief event in Chicago.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 110

Get Out the Vote

Jeffrey Camarati/Getty Images

Kerry Washington spoke at an early vote mobilization event in Durham, North Carolina.

Advertisement

5 of 110

Furry Friends

Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews.com

Aubrey Plaza was seen walking her dogs in Los Angeles.

6 of 110

On Set

Ouzounova/SplashNews.com

Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler were seen filming late night scenes of their upcoming Netflix film Hustle in Philadelphia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 110

Tiger Queen

BACKGRID

Gabrielle Union was spotted out to dinner at Catch in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 110

On the Go

SplashNews.com

Mindy Kaling was spotted heading to the Sunset Towers hotel in West Hollywood, wearing a shirt that read "You make me blush darling" in French.

Advertisement

9 of 110

Entertainer

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Offset performed at AXR+EXP Live Concert Experience in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 110

Music Man

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Mark Ronson was spotted filming a music video in a vintage convertible near Studio City, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 110

Food Run

The Image Direct

Emma Roberts is seen in L.A. on Thursday going grocery shopping, wearing a checkered silk dress and a "vote" embroidered face mask.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 110

Coming Soon

MEGA

Dua Lipa is seen shooting her new music video in East London on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 110

Weekend Vibes

MEGA

Isla Fisher spends her afternoon hiking with her dog in L.A. on Friday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 110

Out on the Town

PapCulture/BACKGRID

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin head to dinner in colorful outfits in N.Y.C. on Thursday.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 110

It's All Greek to Me

BACKGRID

Normal People star Paul Mescal goes for a stroll on Thursday in Spetses Island, Greece, where he's filming The Lost Daughter

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 110

Check That Fit

The Image Direct

Chris Pine heads to the studio in L.A. wearing a mask on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 110

Supportive Wife

The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski wears a shirt from her husband's 2014 film Heaven Knows What while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 110

Super Chic

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker looks runway ready in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 110

Say Cheese!

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Anna Chlumsky flashes a big smile on the set of Inventing Anna in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 110

Rollin' Robot

Courtesy

Taryn Manning steps out in L.A. with her helpful gita robot trailing close behind. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 110

Happy Voting

The Image Direct

Cobie Smulders and husband Taran Killam cast their ballots on Wednesday in L.A., and take photos to commemorate the moment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 110

Camera's Rolling

Splash News Online

Julia Garner is seen filming Inventing Anna in N.Y.C.'s Meatpacking District on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 110

City Chic

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes pairs a chic ankle-length coat with SOREL boots as she heads out in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 110

Pretty in Purple

Splash News Online

Sarah Jessica Parker strikes a pose during a photoshoot in midtown N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 110

Pals for Life

Shutterstock

Scout Willis and her pup are seen out in L.A. on Thursday after grabbing coffee.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 110

Walk with Me

The Image Direct

Camila Mendes walks her dog while out and about in Vancouver on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 110

Spread the Word

Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty

Lizzo encourages fans to vote while accepting the top song sales artist award during the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 110

Date Night

The Image Direct

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo hold hands as they walk to dinner together on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 110

The Bat Is Back

BACKGRID

Robert Pattinson is seen in character while filming Batman in Liverpool on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 110

Afternoon Stroll

BACKGRID

Shawn Mendes is seen running errands on Wednesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 110

Bringing the Bubbly

SplashNews.com

On Tuesday in L.A., newlyweds Larry David and Ashley Underwood are seen out together for the first time since tying the knot last week. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 110

Royal Visit

Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton is seen during a surprise visit to the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology at Imperial College on Wednesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 110

City Sighting

The Image Direct

Bella Hadid grabs a drink as she makes her way through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 110

Bold Blues

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Irina Shayk wears a blue cutout top while out on Wednesday in N.Y.C.'s Soho area. 