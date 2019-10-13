Rihanna Shows Off Her Sultry Look in N.Y.C., Plus Prince William, Hailey Baldwin, J. Lo & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 13, 2019 06:00 AM

Book on the Brain

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rihanna celebrated the launch of her first visual autobiography, Rihanna, at The Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

Royal Cheers

Shutterstock

Prince William joined football fans in support of mental health charities Mind and CALM to watch the England vs Czech Republic match at the Prince Albert pub.

Big Apple Errands

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Hailey Baldwin was spotted in New York City dressed in a white crop top, denim and duster coat.

Hear Her Roar

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Katy Perry performed at the David Lynch Foundation’s Silence the Violence benefit in Washington, D.C.

Puppy Love

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson were spotted filming Marry Me in New York City.

Getting Animated

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Natasha Lyonne and Awkwafina bring the energy on Friday to Variety‘s Power of Women event presented by Lifetime at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. 

True Blues

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Also at Variety‘s Power of Women event on Friday, besties Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres. 

Living Legends

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Meanwhile on the Power of Women red carpet, songstresses Mariah Carey and Diane Warren snap a selfie.

Brooklyn Babe

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends a press conference for Motherless Brooklyn during the 57th New York Film Festival at the Walter Reade Theater in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Cherry on Top

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Bella Hadid wears a sweet sweater while making her way through N.Y.C. on Friday.

You Glow, Girl

Theo Wargo/Getty

Pregnant Anne Hathaway is radiant on Thursday night at the premiere of Amazon’s Modern Love in N.Y.C.

Survival of the Fittest

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Costars Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin and Jesse Eisenberg pose together at the premiere of their film Zombieland: Double Tap on Thursday in Westwood, California.

Hope Floats

Lester Cohen/Getty

Sara Bareilles and Alicia Keys share a moment onstage during the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala 2019 in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday night. 

Clap Along

Lester Cohen/Getty

Also at the City of Hope gala on Thursday, Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara. 

Sibling Revelry

David M. Benett/Getty

Rihanna and brother Rorrey Fenty attend the Legado x Faberge x Rome de Bellegarde VIP party at The Vinyl Factory Gallery in London on Thursday night.

Date Night

Birdie Thompson/AdMedia /MediaPunch

Paris Jackson and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn get glammed up for the 2019 amfAR Gala at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Passionate Performance

Kevin Winter/amfAR/Getty

Meanwhile, Christina Aguilera gives it her all on stage during the 2019 amfAR Gala on Thursday.

Double Trouble

DARA KUSHNER/INSTARimages.com

Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber twin in oversized sunglasses and monochrome suits while holding copies of Vogue at an event for the magazine on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Nice Odds

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas arrive on the red carpet at CLUB JBL, one of the many events during the 3rd annual JBL music festival, at Jewel Nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. 

Batter Up

F. Carter Smith/SplashNews.com

Kate Upton celebrates with husband and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander after his team beats the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday in Houston.   

Coat Slinging

BACKGRID

Katharine McPhee drapes a blazer over her shoulders as she arrives at a Kate Somerville Clinic event in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Good Jeans

Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers do a turn about at R13 Denim celebrates the grand opening of its SoHo flagship in New York City on Thursday night. 

Orange You Glad?

Gerardo Mora/Getty

Maluma brightens the night on Thursday during his performance at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Puppy Parent

SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski looks photo shoot-ready in a chic oversized blazer, white turtleneck and jeans as she takes her dog for a walk on Thursday in New York City.

Disco Diva

Ryan Kobane/BFA.com

Billy Porter steals the spotlight with his shimmering button-down and cape at Michael Kors & Interview Magazine’s celebration of Kors’ Studio 54-inspired capsule at The Fleur Room in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Snap Happy

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Caitriona Balfe smiles for selfies with fans at the Ford v Ferrari premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Thursday.

Color Block

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The night before her birthday, Cardi B heads to a Vogue event in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.

Flight Mode

SplashNews.com

Ariana Grande hits the tarmac in white knee-high boots before boarding a private plane from Hamburg, Germany, to Berlin on Thursday.  

Bittersweet Birthday

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton honor the late playwright Harold Pinter’s 89th birthday onstage at Betrayal on Broadway at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in N.Y.C. on Thursday night.

Lacy Lady

Lia Toby/Getty

Keira Knightley turns heads on Thursday at the Official Secrets premiere – where she appeared for the first time after giving birth to her second child – during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Embankment Gardens Cinema.

Hot Seat

Jason Mendez/Getty

Fleabag‘s “Hot Priest” Andrew Scott gets comfortable on Thursday while chatting at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Phone Home

The Image Direct

A casual Kerry Washington arrives to the set of Little Fires Everywhere in L.A. on Thursday.

Waist Not

GC Images

Kaia Gerber looks like she’s walked straight off the runway on Thursday while out in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood.

Model Moment

Andrew Kelly/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Alex Rodriguez hits the runway on Thursday for the first-ever Dick’s Sporting Goods fashion show in N.Y.C.

Like a Bird

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Alicia Vikander attends the Earthquake Bird premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Vue West End on Thursday.

Good Pic

BRENDON THORNE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet snaps a selfie with fans as he arrives for the Australian premiere of The King at The Ritz Cinema in Sydney on Thursday.

Gray Day

Gotham/GC Images

Halsey walks around N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood in the rain while filming a music video on Wednesday.

Fire Fighter

Heikki Saukkomaa/Shutterstock

George Clooney warms himself up while speaking at the Nordic Business Forum seminar in Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday.

Bad Boy Vibes

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Aaron Paul wears a leather jacket as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat about his Breaking Bad sequel film El Camino on Wednesday in L.A.

Party Time

Jackson Lee/SplashNews.com

Yolanda Hadid keeps her handful of balloons dry as she makes her way to daughter Bella’s 23rd birthday party on Wednesday in New York City.

Party On

Gotham/GC Images

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid continues her birthday celebrations on Wednesday night in N.Y.C.

Worlds Collide

Araya Diaz/Getty

Senator Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson have a rare public date night on Wednesday at the L.A. premiere and Global Free screening launch of Dawson’s eco-solution film The Need To GROW.

Fall Fashion

New Media Images/SplashNews.com

Kit Harington keeps cozy in a scarf and tartan jacket as he steps out to go food shopping on Wednesday in London.

Vision in White

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Hailee Steinfeld faces the crowd on Wednesday during a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Holiday Ready

The Images Direct

Natasha Lyonne and Andra Day are seen filming The United States vs Billie Holiday for the first time on Wednesday in Montreal, Canada.

To Have and to Hold

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa stay cozy on Wednesday during a walk around the SoHo neighborhood of N.Y.C.

Think Pink