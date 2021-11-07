Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal Take Los Angeles, Plus, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Family Matters
Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal goof off on the red carpet at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci in Los Angeles on Nov. 6.
Live from New York
Musical guest Ed Sheeran joins the Dionne Warwick Talk Show on Saturday Night Live in N.Y.C. on Nov. 6.
Pretty Please
Dua Lipa rocks a pink, nostalgic look while attending An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium on Nov. 6.
An Audience with Idris
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba step out for a night out for An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium on Nov. 6.
Carried Away
Cynthia Nixon (left) and Sarah Jessica Parker hit the streets of Manhattan while filming the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... in New York City on Nov. 5.
Roman's Reign
Kieran Culkin promotes season 3 of HBO's Succession during a Nov. 5 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Souled Out
Erykah Badu feels the music while performing live onstage at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on in Miramar, Fla., on Nov. 5.
Set the Scene
Rupert Grint films on the set of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities on Nov. 4 in Hamilton, Ontario.
Back in the City
Sandra Lee attends the 60th anniversary of The White House Historical Association gala on Nov. 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C.
The Ultimate Trio
Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of the Migos take the stage at the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch on Nov. 3 in L.A.
Supermodel Status
Heidi Klum poses at the entrance of Zappeion Hall to shoot for Germany's Next Topmodel on Nov. 5 in Athens, Greece.
Beauty Mogul
Selena Gomez, founder of Rare Beauty, stops by Sephora Times Square on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.
Play Ball!
Kendall Jenner takes a big swing at the 2021 Cactus Jack Foundation softball game on Nov. 4 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Retail Therapy
Chris Pine is in great spirits as he steps out to go shopping in L.A. on Nov. 3.
Game On
Trey Songz performs at the Follow Your Heart MAXIM Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Halloween night.
Laughs in London
Paul Rudd stops by The Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London for the show's Nov. 5 taping.
Immersive Art
Kota the Friend and Wesley Snipes get together at Danny Cole's Creature World Bouncy House Playground at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.
Clifford Crew
Darby Camp, Izaac Wang, Jack Whitehall and Tony Hale attend a special screening of Clifford the Big Red Dog at Scholastic Inc. headquarters on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.
Set Sighting
Liam Neeson films the new Philip Marlowe movie in Barcelona on Nov. 4.
TikTok Takeover
Addison Rae and Bella Thorne attend the amfAR gala, where FIJI water was served, in L.A. on Nov. 4.
Laugh Out Loud
Aisling Bea and Rob Delaney share a laugh on The Jonathan Ross Show in London on the Nov. 6 taping of the show.
Happy Face
Chrissy Teigen laughs out loud on Nov. 4 while shopping in Beverly Hills.
Ride Along
Liev Schreiber rides some hot wheels through New York City on Nov. 4.
Happy and Healthy
Rebel Wilson enjoyed a walk in Central Park, New York on Thursday followed by a stop at the Olly Winter Wellness Café pop-up for cozy hot cocoa, matcha and immune-supporting supplement samples.
Rock On
Joan Jett and Kristen Stewart snap a shot on Nov. 3 ahead of a SiriusXM Town Hall featuring Jett and hosted by Stewart.
Get Glowing
America Ferrera and Eva Longoria attend Gentefied season 2
Celebrates A Taste of the BLVD at BLVD MRKT in Montebello, California, on Nov. 3.
Get in Gear
Lori Harvey heads to her car on Nov. 4 after a workout in Los Angeles.
Fashionable Friends
Jaime King and Janelle Monáe buddy up at the Naot Footwear show alongside during Kornit Fashion Week in Los Angeles.
All That Glitters
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds light up on Nov. 3 at the Los Angeles premiere of their new film, Red Notice.
Prints-ess Diaries
Stephanie Beatriz brings the color on Nov. 3 at the world premiere of Encanto at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
Generation Gap
JoJo Siwa is joined by mom Jess on Nov. 3 at a premiere party for Siwas Dance Pop Revolution in Burbank, California.
Sister, Sister
Nicky Hilton Rothschild joins sister Paris Hilton for a wedding dress fitting in New York City on Nov. 3.
Art in Motion
Emma Corrin looks pensive while filming Lady Chatterley's Lover in Venice, Italy, on Nov. 4.
Swing Town
Travis Scott hits a shot on Nov. 3 during the Cactus Jack Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at Woodlands Country Club in Houston.
Golden Girl
Bling Empire's Christine Chiu wows outside Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood on Nov. 3.
Here to Help
Danny DeVito attends the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Nov. 3.
Heart the Holidays
Ashley Williams shows the love on Nov. 3 at Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas Sing-along Drive-in Experience at The Americana at Brand in L.A.
Group Think
Ziwe Fumudo, Emily Ratajkowski, Moses Sumney and Kristine
Froseth get together on Nov. 3 at the PEN America 'In Conversation' event in N.Y.C. with Ratajkowski in celebration of her new book.
City Girls
Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker hang out on the set of And Just Like That in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.
On the Move
Paula Patton shares a smile on her way to Live with Kelly and Ryan in N.Y.C. on Nov. 3.
Doing Good
Pia Toscano, Hollywood Icon Award honoree Danny DeVito, Humanitarian Award honoree and philanthropist Barbara Herman and host Bob Saget at the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Party on the Piazza gala in Beverly Hills Wednesday.
Crusing Through
Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a bike ride through L.A. on Nov. 3.
Fashion Night Out
Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish attend the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in L.A. on Nov. 2.
Finch and Friends
Tom Hanks and his robot costar arrive at the premiere of Finch in West Hollywood on Nov. 2.
Suited Up in the City
Cardi B waves hello while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.
Tech Conversations
Amy Poehler takes the stage at Web Summit 2021 to talk about social media at Altice Area in Lisbon, Portugal, on Nov. 2.
With Honors
Whoopi Goldberg wears a gorgeous gown to the 25th Annual Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards on Nov. 2 in N.Y.C.
Pattern Maker
Also at the ACE Awards on Nov. 2, fashion icon Iris Apfel.
Effortlessly Cool
Rihanna continues her reign as queen of street style in this green statement jacket that she pairs with gloves on her way to dinner in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.
A Love for Life
Newly engaged couple Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer hang out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.
A 'Legend' in Dubai
John Legend sits front row at the Chanel Cruise 2021/22 fashion show at Dubai Creek Harbour on Nov. 2 in UAE.
Live at The Apollo!
H.E.R. performs her hits at The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series in Harlem, New York, on Nov. 2.
Fairfax Fans
Camila Mendes and Zoey Deutch attend the VIP preview of the Latrine pop-up, in celebration of the launch of Amazon Original Fairfax, on Nov. 2 in L.A.
NFT Launch
Pamela Anderson and her son Dylan Jagger Lee attend the launch of Playboy's new NFT project Rabbitars at The Blond in N.Y.C.
Stepping Out
Chris Pine walks his dog in L.A. on Nov. 1.
Fashion Forward
Kim Kardashian West wears all black while out on Nov. 2 in N.Y.C.
Glitz & Glam
Cynthia Erivo looks stunning at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards at Claridge's Hotel in London on Nov. 2.
On the Line
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn chats on the phone during a photo shoot at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Nov. 1 in L.A.
This Seat Taken?
Michael B. Jordan and Channing Tatum take their seats at a screening of Raging Bull in L.A. on Nov. 1.
Perfect in Pink
Tessa Thompson rocks a monochromatic look while arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Nov. 1.
Taking a Stroll
Bradley Cooper heads out for a coffee run in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.
Selfie Time
Hailee Steinfeld and Amanda Gorman snap a selfie at the premiere party for season 3 of Dickinson on Nov. 1 in L.A.