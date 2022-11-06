Robert Downey Jr. Sports a New Look in Hollywood, Plus Carey Mulligan & Patricia Clarkson and More

01 of 91 New Look Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Robert Downey Jr. sports a new bald look as he attends the 2022 AFI Fest Sr. Special Screening at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 4 in Hollywood, California.

02 of 91 Paling Around Jesse Grant/Getty for AFI Patricia Clarkson and Carey Mulligan attend the AFI Fest 2022: Red Carpet Premiere of She Said at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 4 in Hollywood, California.

03 of 91 Funny Guy Frazer Harrison/Getty Hasan Minhaj attends the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

04 of 91 Fooling Around Irvin Rivera/Getty for IMDb James Hong poses in the IMDb exclusive portrait studio at the Critics Choice Association Inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

05 of 91 Sporty Chic The IMage Direct Olivia Wilde looks cute and casual as she steps out post-workout in Los Angeles on Nov. 4.

06 of 91 'Tis (Almost) the Season Raymond Hall/GC Images Mariah Carey looks to be loving the end-of-fall weather on a stroll in New York City on Nov. 4.

07 of 91 In Costume Splash News Online Rory Culkin rocks the leather cowboy look in a black trench coat, boots and a hat while filming the upcoming film 5lbs of Pressure in New York on Nov. 4.

08 of 91 Cause-metics Jemal Countess/Getty Pharrell Williams, co-Founder of Pound Cake Cosmetics, Camille Bell and Felecia Hatcher smile onstage at the Dinner With A Purpose event in Virginia on Nov. 3.

09 of 91 Sidewalk Stroll Backgrid Julianna Margulies opts for a chic leather look as she walks her pup around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 4.

10 of 91 Famous Face in the Crowd Bruce Glikas/Getty Joni Mitchell enjoys a backstage moment of the cast of Broadway's Almost Famous on the night of its Nov. 3 premiere in New York City.

11 of 91 Well Suited MEGA Priyanka Chopra looks glamorous from head to toe while wearing an icy blue pant suit and matching bralette at her hotel in Mumbai on Nov. 3.

12 of 91 Date Night for a Cause Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee arrived at the 2022 amfAR Gala to support AIDS research. The event was hosted at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

13 of 91 Double Scoop Backgrid Husband and wife Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz dip into some ice cream while enjoying a fall day in L.A. on Nov. 3.

14 of 91 Rock 'n' Roll Royalty TheImageDirect Jacob Elordi and costar Cailee Spaeny appear in character as Elvis and his wife while recreating iconic moments for the Priscilla Presley biopic on Nov. 3.

15 of 91 Songs for Good Kevin Winter/Getty Aloe Blacc takes the stage to perform at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

16 of 91 Family First Ryan Emberley/Getty Kelly Rowland is accompanied by husband, Tim Weatherspoon, and son, Titan, to the 2022 amfAR Gala on Nov. 3, where she received the evening's award for courage.

17 of 91 Legacy of Love Terry Wyatt/Getty Wynonna Judd honored her late mother, Naomi Judd, as she performs on stage at The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert on Nov. 3, in Murfreesboro, TN.

18 of 91 Glowing and Showing Backgrid Heather Rae El Moussa cradles her baby bump while leaving Selling Sunset's West Hollywood set on Nov. 3.

19 of 91 Belting it Out Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Hayley Williams takes the mic while her band, Paramore, performs as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

20 of 91 Father-Daughter Face-Off Jerod Harris/Getty George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan Lopez, smile at the Nov. 3 Hollywood premiere of their new NBC comedy, Lopez vs. Lopez.

21 of 91 Red Moment Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Hayden Panettiere smiles upon arrival at the 2022 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.

22 of 91 Ranch to Red Carpet Dia Dipasupil/Getty Yellowstone stars Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille and Wes Bentley arrive at the show's season 5 premiere at the Walter Reade Theater in New York on Nov. 3.

23 of 91 Queen Things Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Florence Kasumba, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong'o look regal while attending the London premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 3.

24 of 91 Sunshine with an Edge Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Cynthia Erivo shows off her bling and plays with photographers while attending the Wakanda Forever premiere in London on Nov. 3.

25 of 91 Half-Naked Hunk Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Simu Liu ditches his shirt while at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show presented by Prime Video in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

26 of 91 Couture and the City Gotham/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker wears a modified version of Carrie Bradshaw's famous wedding dress while filming for And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Nov. 3.

27 of 91 Fall Ready Arturo Holmes/Getty Lindsey Vonn is dressed to impress in a simple turtleneck and two-tone skirt while attending the 2022 Forbes Iconoclast Summit at New York Historical Society on Nov. 3 in New York City.

28 of 91 New Hue The Image Direct Actor and entrepreneur Jessica Alba debuts a new hair color while leaving an office building in Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

29 of 91 An Actor Prepares MEGA Emma Stone is steeped in dirt as she shoots for her upcoming film, And, in New Orleans on Nov. 3.

30 of 91 Taking the Stage Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI Selena Gomez dazzles in a magenta dress while speaking at the AFI Fest premiere of her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles.

31 of 91 Return to Duty Kate Middleton and Prince William. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate share a laugh while visiting Scarborough on Nov. 3, the royal couple's first engagement since taking some time off to be with their children during school break.

32 of 91 Making a Statement Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Kim Kardashian stands out in a bright red trench coat and dark sunglasses while out and about in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

33 of 91 Spin Cycle The IMage Direct Jared Leto takes a bike ride in Los Angeles on Nov. 2.

34 of 91 All Hands The Image Direct Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas hold hands as they stroll through N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

35 of 91 Take Me Out to the Ball Game Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos/Getty Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry get out of their seats at the World Series Game between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia on Nov. 2.

36 of 91 Abs-olutely Fabulous Backgrid Rita Ora has that newlywed glow as she shows off her super-ripped midriff after filming an appearance for The Jonathan Ross Show in London on Nov. 2.

37 of 91 Peace Out Allen Berezovsky/Getty Jean Smart attends the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Nov. 2.

38 of 91 Shining Bright Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Margot Robbie receives an award during the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

39 of 91 Puppy Love Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski cuddle with some cute pups while attending Petco's "Make More Merry Market" event in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

40 of 91 Woman in Black John Salangsang/Shutterstock Chelsea Handler rocks an all-black ensemble for the AFI Fest premiere of Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles.

41 of 91 Girl Power Rick Kern/Getty Kelsea Ballerini surprises singer Carrie Underwood in Austin on Nov. 2 to announce that the CMT Music Awards will be moving from Nashville to Austin next year.

42 of 91 Check, Mate Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/MEGA Sarah Jessica Parker is fall fabulous on the New York City set of And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

43 of 91 Ready to Dish Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives with a smile to Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

44 of 91 Model Moment Kevin Mazur/Getty Cara Delevingne stands out from the crowd while filming Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California.

45 of 91 On a Hi SplashNews.com Lea Michele heads out to her next performance of Funny Girl on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.

46 of 91 It's a Silo-bration Alejo Villanueva Joanna Gaines talks about her new book, The Stories We Tell, at a 'Silobration Weekend' with husband Chip Gaines in Waco, Texas, on Oct. 27.

47 of 91 Princess Behavior Splash News Online Elizabeth Debicki films a scene from The Crown in an animal print bathing suit just like the one Princess Diana wore on July 14, 1997, while in the French Riviera.

48 of 91 Officer Harry Harry Styles. Michael Buckner/Getty Harry Styles takes a break from his string of performances at the Kia Forum to celebrate the Los Angeles premiere of My Policeman at Regency Bruin Theatre on Nov. 1.

49 of 91 Girl Power Kevin Mazur/Getty Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright pose together at the afterparty for the New York City premiere of Marvel Studio's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at Peak Restaurant at Edge Hudson Yard on Nov. 1 sponsored by Origin water.

50 of 91 A Family Affair Dave Benett/Getty David Beckham is joined by his wife Victoria and three of their children, Harper, Romeo and Cruz, to attend an exclusive screening event for the new Disney+ original series Save Our Squad with David Beckham in London on Nov. 1.

51 of 91 Sister, Sister Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Sisters Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim attend the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City.

52 of 91 Celebration! Jamie McCarthy/Getty Kelly Rowland and Jennifer Hudson smile at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City.

53 of 91 Gold Stars Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Suni Lee and Chloe Kim pose together at the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City.

54 of 91 Neon Lights Phil Walter/Getty Dua Lipa performs in front of neon flamingos at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov. 2.

55 of 91 Stars Align Bruce Glikas/WireImage Former Dear Evan Hansen stars Gaten Matarazzo and Ben Platt pose together on Nov. 1 at the 2022 New York City Center annual gala celebrating Parade, in which they both appear.

56 of 91 Sing Along Ethan Miller/Getty Sir Elton John performs "Tiny Dancer" during a stop of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Nov. 1.

57 of 91 All Smiles Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Mindy Kaling arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Nov. 1.

58 of 91 Magically Weird Slaven Vlasic/Getty "Weird Al" Yankovic is joined by Daniel Radcliffe at The Roku Channel - U.S. premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 1.

59 of 91 Dream Big Jemal Countess/Getty Pharrell Williams speaks at the Mighty Dream Forum on Nov. 1 in Norfolk, Virginia.

60 of 91 Playing Dress Up Randy Holmes/ABC Gwyneth Paltrow and Patton Oswalt stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Oct. 31 in costume.

61 of 91 Purple Reign Christopher Peterson/Splash News oNline Angela Bassett is flawless while arriving to the Tamron Hall Show studios in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

62 of 91 Point It Out Bruce Glikas/WireImage Adam Driver visits pal John David Washington backstage at The Piano Lesson on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Oct. 27.

63 of 91 Made in the Shade Cindy Ord/Getty Lupita Nyong'o is oh-so-cool while arriving to SiriusXM Studios for a town hall with the cast of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever in N.Y.C. on Nov. 1.

64 of 91 Boys' Club The Image Direct The cast of The Boys, including Chace Crawford, hits the show's Toronto set on Nov. 1.

65 of 91 Man the Mic Roshard Hercules Nick Cannon parties at Sapphire 60 in N.Y.C. over Halloween weekend with Wild n' Out pal Justina Valentine and supermodel Jessica White (not pictured) by his side.

66 of 91 Main Squeeze Noam Galai/Getty Leni Klum gives mom Heidi Klum — dressed as a worm! — a hug on the red carpet of the supermodel's annual Halloween party in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

67 of 91 Ted Talk Splash News Online Jason Sudeikis gets into character as Ted Lasso on the set of the hit comedy in London on Nov. 1.

68 of 91 Red Alert BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com A bright Gwyneth Paltrow arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Oct. 31.

69 of 91 Casual Couple Backgrid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner blend in with the crowds on Oct. 31 while out in New York City.

70 of 91 Lights Up Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty Maggie Rogers puts on a costume for her performance at O2 Academy Leeds in England on Oct. 31.

71 of 91 Hot Seat Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Daniel Radcliffe sits down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

72 of 91 Guitar Hero Gary Miller/Getty Maren Morris feels the music on Oct. 31 during her taping of Austin City Limits at ACL Live in Texas.

73 of 91 To Boot Splash News Online Emily Ratajkowski is fall fabulous while out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

74 of 91 Color Up Darla Khazei/INSTARimages.com Jennifer Hudson opts for pastel hues for a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

75 of 91 Something to Show Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty Rina Sawayama brings the drama to a taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

76 of 91 Friends First Courtesy Yvette Nicole Brown and Craig Gerber of Firebuds snap a selfie at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on Oct. 29 as the cast welcomes first responders and their families to an event for National First Responders Day.

77 of 91 So Emo Courtesy Trace Cyrus is in the spotlight on Oct. 31 during his performance at Emo Nite Halloween in Los Angeles.

78 of 91 Walk the Walk Elder Ordonez/Splash News online Bradley Cooper takes a solo stroll in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

79 of 91 Think Pink MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Danai Gurira leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

80 of 91 Star in Stripes backgrid Kate Hudson makes her way out of a Halloween get-together in Los Angeles on Oct. 31.

81 of 91 Ring Thing John Lamparski/Getty Hoda Kotb cracks up while celebrating Halloween Las Vegas-style — as a Cirque du Soleil performer! — on Today in N.Y.C. on Oct. 31.

82 of 91 Trick or Treat Michael Kovac/Getty Happy Halloween! Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford celebrate with kids Kaia and Presley at the annual Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28.

83 of 91 Sister Act Catherine Powell/Getty Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd hang backstage at CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn event at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Oct. 30.

84 of 91 Miami Nice Alexander Tamargo/Getty Snoop Dogg performs at E11EVEN Miami on Oct. 29.

85 of 91 Funny Friends Bruce Glikas/WireImage Bill Heck, Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson get goofy at the re-opening night of Take Me Out on Broadway at The Schoenfeld Theatre on Oct. 27.

86 of 91 Down Under Dog Backgrid Ryan Gosling films scenes for The Fall Guy in Sydney on Oct. 31.

87 of 91 With Honors Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Sherry Cola and Randall Park attend the Asia Society of Southern California's U.S. Asia Entertainment Summit at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 30.

88 of 91 Lots of Love Rick Kern/Getty Dustin Hoffman gives Sissy Spacek a smooch on Oct. 28 at the premiere of Sam & Kate at the 2022 Austin Film Festival at Paramount Theatre in Texas.

89 of 91 In Power Leon Bennett/Getty Janelle Monáe speaks during the EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Oct. 29.

90 of 91 Street Styling Christopher Peterson/Splash news online Lea Michele makes her way to Funny Girl in N.Y.C. on Oct. 30.