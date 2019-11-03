Twinning
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber coordinated mother-daughter looks at the A Sense of Home Gala in Los Angeles.
Holy Halloween
Cardi B dressed as a nun for the opening celebration on Halloween at KAOS Dayclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas.
Brawn and Beauty
Adriana Lima celebrated the launch of her new collection with PUMA at the PUMA Flagship Store in New York City.
Casual Katie
Katie Holmes attended the Hoka One One Pop Up Women Who Fly panel in New York City.
Rise and Shine
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were all smiles at the photo call of their show The Morning Show in London.
Transitional Wardrobe
Hugh Jackman takes his coat off as the sun comes out while he waits for a taxi in New York City on Friday.
Game On
Wheel of Fortune‘s Pat Sajak and Vanna White pose alongside Jeopardy‘s Alex Trebek at the ceremony honoring the game shows’ executive producer Harry Friedman with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in Hollywood.
Set Life
Anna Kendrick wears a bright red coat while filming Love Life in N.Y.C.’s East Village neighborhood on Friday.
Romantic Outing
David Harbour and girlfriend Lily Allen are seen beaming while holding hands on a walk around N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood on Friday.
Morning People
Jennifer Aniston and costar Reese Witherspoon pose together at a special screening of The Morning Show at Ham Yard Hotel on Friday in London.
'Building' Suspense
Michael Kelly stops by Build Studios to chat about season two of Jack Ryan on Friday in N.Y.C.
Wigging Out
Mariah Carey gets into the groove as a retro 80’s hair metal rocker at Heidi Klum’s 20th annual Halloween Party, presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka at Cathédrale in New York City on Thursday.
Winning at Twinning
Also at Heidi Klum’s star-studded bash: David Burtka and husband Neil Patrick Harris looking unrecognizable as the Olsen Twins in layered all-black ensembles.
Halloween Home Run
Kristen Stewart sports a dead baseball player costume during a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Thursday.
On the Nose
‘NSYNC alums Lance Bass and JC Chasez celebrate in costume as Jojo Siwa and Mickey Mouse at Podwall Entertainment’s 10th annual Halloween Party, presented by Maker’s Mark on Thursday in West Hollywood.
Trick or...Ticket?
Ben Affleck looks to be in good spirits as he removes a ticket from his car on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Got Your Back
Queer Eye costars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness strike a pose during a visit to BuzzFeed’s “AM to DM” on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Old School Glamour
Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones nail the ‘Haunted Hollywood – The Golden Age’ theme at Bette Midler’s annual Hulaween charity gala with their iconic movie character costumes: Douglas as Lawrence of Arabia and Zeta-Jones as Jean Harlow in Dinner at Eight on Thursday in N.Y.C.
The Emerald City
BFFs Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein perform as the Tin Man and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz during Bette Midler’s Hulaween gala to benefit NYRP on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Dream Team
Julie Andrews, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon share a laugh while filming Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show in London.
Green Sheen
Gigi Hadid arrives at pal Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Birthday Party as Jim Carey’s character in The Mask on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
Fright Night
Lizzo and Tiffany Haddish team up to keep Executive Producer Andy Lassner company through a haunted house and spooky maze at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights during Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
On the Move
Jeff Goldblum steps out in a classic trench coat on Friday as he leaves BBC Radio 2 in London.
On the Right ‘Track’
Lily Allen and boyfriend David Harbour deliver the unexpected couple’s costume we didn’t know we needed: Kris Jenner and Jack Nicholson’s character from The Shining, as they head to Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Candy Over Costumes
Sarah Jessica Parker skips her iconic Hocus Pocus witch costume and hands out candy to trick-or-treaters as herself on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Festival Fun
The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss poses with a fan dressed in a Handmaids costume during the 22nd annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Thursday in Savannah, Georgia.
City Stroll
Naomi Watts carries her pup for a walk through N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday.
Fueling Up
Hailey Baldwin steps out for a coffee run in an all-black ensemble on Thursday in West Hollywood.
Can’t Rain on Her Parade
Hailee Steinfeld stays dry as she arrives at Build Studio on Thursday in New York City.
Spot On
Reba McEntire is all smiles at the launch of her new podcast with Spotify at the Bridge Building on Tuesday in Nashville.
Studio Session
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo stops by Build Studio to chat on Thursday in N.Y.C.
All Shook Up
Guest star Jason Momoa goes all out as Elvis Presley for Thursday’s special Halloween episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Play Ball!
Matthew McConaughey shows his support for the Houston Astros during Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday in Houston, Texas.
Masked Men
Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston transform into Loki and Daredevil to celebrate Halloween backstage with the cast of Broadway’s Betrayal on Wednesday in New York City.
Out of Office
The Office alum Jenna Fischer speaks during ONWARD19’s The Future of Search conference on Wednesday at the Marriott Marquis in N.Y.C.’s Times Square.
Breakout Stars
Camila Morrone and Beanie Feldstein speak during the Breakout Awards panel at the 22nd annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia.
If You’re Happy and You Know It…
Clap your hands for John Krasinski! The actor makes a guest appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.
On the Mic
Jack White and Alice Cooper participate in a panel discussion at the Kirk Gibson Foundation’s Fundraiser for Parkinson’s, hosted by Shinola Hotel, on Wednesday in Detroit.
Legs for Days
Denim Duo
Miranda Lambert strolls hand-in-hand with husband Brendan McLoughlin outside of Madison Square Garden on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Origin Story
Sharon Stone and Liev Schreiber pose together at the N.Y.C. premiere of Cashmere – The Origin of a Secret with Loro Piana on Wednesday.
Step to It
Barbara Palvin struts through a crosswalk in N.Y.C.’s Midtown while out and about on Wednesday evening.
Sugar Mama
Keri Russell loads up on giant candy bags as she bikes home to prepare for trick-or-treaters on Thursday in Brooklyn.
Showing Off Her Sea Legs
Kylie Jenner looks red hot as Ariel from The Little Mermaid for a Halloween bash in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
Scary Sight
Chris Hemsworth gets spooky as the grim reaper while celebrating Halloween in Byron Bay, Australia on Thursday.
No Joke
Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow, dressed as The Joker, get their groove on at Bow Wow and Keri Hilson’s Halloween Costume Party on Wednesday in Atlanta.