Hugh Jackman Hails a Cab In N.Y.C., Plus Reese & Jennifer, Anna Kendrick & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 03, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 132

Twinning

WWD/Shutterstock

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber coordinated mother-daughter looks at the A Sense of Home Gala in Los Angeles.

2 of 132

Holy Halloween

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Cardi B dressed as a nun for the opening celebration on Halloween at KAOS Dayclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas.

3 of 132

Brawn and Beauty

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Adriana Lima celebrated the launch of her new collection with PUMA at the PUMA Flagship Store in New York City.

4 of 132

Casual Katie

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Katie Holmes attended the Hoka One One Pop Up Women Who Fly panel in New York City.

5 of 132

Rise and Shine

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were all smiles at the photo call of their show The Morning Show in London.

6 of 132

Transitional Wardrobe

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Hugh Jackman takes his coat off as the sun comes out while he waits for a taxi in New York City on Friday. 

7 of 132

Game On

David Livingston/Getty

Wheel of Fortune‘s Pat Sajak and Vanna White pose alongside Jeopardy‘s Alex Trebek at the ceremony honoring the game shows’ executive producer Harry Friedman with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in Hollywood. 

8 of 132

Set Life 

INSTARImages.com

Anna Kendrick wears a bright red coat while filming Love Life in N.Y.C.’s East Village neighborhood on Friday. 

9 of 132

Romantic Outing

Backgrid

David Harbour and girlfriend Lily Allen are seen beaming while holding hands on a walk around N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood on Friday. 

10 of 132

Morning People

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Jennifer Aniston and costar Reese Witherspoon pose together at a special screening of The Morning Show at Ham Yard Hotel on Friday in London. 

11 of 132

'Building' Suspense

Jim Spellman/Getty

Michael Kelly stops by Build Studios to chat about season two of Jack Ryan on Friday in N.Y.C. 

12 of 132

Wigging Out

Craig Barritt/Getty

Mariah Carey gets into the groove as a retro 80’s hair metal rocker at Heidi Klum’s 20th annual Halloween Party, presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka at Cathédrale in New York City on Thursday.

13 of 132

Winning at Twinning 

Noam Galai/Getty

Also at Heidi Klum’s star-studded bash: David Burtka and husband Neil Patrick Harris looking unrecognizable as the Olsen Twins in layered all-black ensembles.

14 of 132

Halloween Home Run 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Kristen Stewart sports a dead baseball player costume during a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Thursday. 

15 of 132

On the Nose 

Vivien Killilea/Getty

‘NSYNC alums Lance Bass and JC Chasez celebrate in costume as Jojo Siwa and Mickey Mouse at Podwall Entertainment’s 10th annual Halloween Party, presented by Maker’s Mark on Thursday in West Hollywood.

16 of 132

Trick or...Ticket? 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck looks to be in good spirits as he removes a ticket from his car on Thursday in Los Angeles. 

17 of 132

Got Your Back 

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Queer Eye costars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness strike a pose during a visit to BuzzFeed’s “AM to DM” on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

18 of 132

Old School Glamour

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones nail the ‘Haunted Hollywood – The Golden Age’ theme at Bette Midler’s annual Hulaween charity gala with their iconic movie character costumes: Douglas as Lawrence of Arabia and Zeta-Jones as Jean Harlow in Dinner at Eight on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

19 of 132

The Emerald City 

Ben Gabbe/Getty

BFFs Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein perform as the Tin Man and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz during Bette Midler’s Hulaween gala to benefit NYRP on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

20 of 132

Dream Team

Isabel Infantes/PA Images/INSTARimages

Julie Andrews, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon share a laugh while filming Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show in London. 

21 of 132

Green Sheen

BACKGRID

Gigi Hadid arrives at pal Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Birthday Party as Jim Carey’s character in The Mask on Thursday in Beverly Hills. 

22 of 132

Fright Night 

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Lizzo and Tiffany Haddish team up to keep Executive Producer Andy Lassner company through a haunted house and spooky maze at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights during Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. 

23 of 132

On the Move

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Jeff Goldblum steps out in a classic trench coat on Friday as he leaves BBC Radio 2 in London.

24 of 132

On the Right ‘Track’

SplashNews.com

Lily Allen and boyfriend David Harbour deliver the unexpected couple’s costume we didn’t know we needed: Kris Jenner and Jack Nicholson’s character from The Shining, as they head to Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

25 of 132

Candy Over Costumes

The Image Direct

Sarah Jessica Parker skips her iconic Hocus Pocus witch costume and hands out candy to trick-or-treaters as herself on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

26 of 132

Festival Fun 

Paras Griffin/WireImage

The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss poses with a fan dressed in a Handmaids costume during the 22nd annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Thursday in Savannah, Georgia. 

27 of 132

City Stroll

GC Images

Naomi Watts carries her pup for a walk through N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday.

28 of 132

Fueling Up

Backgrid

Hailey Baldwin steps out for a coffee run in an all-black ensemble on Thursday in West Hollywood. 

29 of 132

Can’t Rain on Her Parade 

GC Images

Hailee Steinfeld stays dry as she arrives at Build Studio on Thursday in New York City. 

30 of 132

Spot On

Terry Wyatt/Getty

Reba McEntire is all smiles at the launch of her new podcast with Spotify at the Bridge Building on Tuesday in Nashville. 

31 of 132

Studio Session 

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo stops by Build Studio to chat on Thursday in N.Y.C.

32 of 132

All Shook Up

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Guest star Jason Momoa goes all out as Elvis Presley for Thursday’s special Halloween episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.  

33 of 132

Play Ball!

Sue Ogrocki/AP/Shutterstock

Matthew McConaughey shows his support for the Houston Astros during Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday in Houston, Texas.

34 of 132

Masked Men

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston transform into Loki and Daredevil to celebrate Halloween backstage with the cast of Broadway’s Betrayal on Wednesday in New York City.

35 of 132

Out of Office

Craig Barritt/Getty

The Office alum Jenna Fischer speaks during ONWARD19’s The Future of Search conference on Wednesday at the Marriott Marquis in N.Y.C.’s Times Square.

36 of 132

Breakout Stars

Cindy Ord/Getty

Camila Morrone and Beanie Feldstein speak during the Breakout Awards panel at the 22nd annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia.

37 of 132

If You’re Happy and You Know It…

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Clap your hands for John Krasinski! The actor makes a guest appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.

38 of 132

On the Mic

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Jack White and Alice Cooper participate in a panel discussion at the Kirk Gibson Foundation’s Fundraiser for Parkinson’s, hosted by Shinola Hotel, on Wednesday in Detroit.

39 of 132

Legs for Days

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Alicia Vikander strikes a pose at the photo call for Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul’s opening party on Wednesday in Seoul, South Korea.

40 of 132

Denim Duo

Gotham/GC Images

Miranda Lambert strolls hand-in-hand with husband Brendan McLoughlin outside of Madison Square Garden on Thursday in N.Y.C.

41 of 132

Origin Story

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Sharon Stone and Liev Schreiber pose together at the N.Y.C. premiere of Cashmere – The Origin of a Secret with Loro Piana on Wednesday.

42 of 132

Step to It

Gotham/GC Images

Barbara Palvin struts through a crosswalk in N.Y.C.’s Midtown while out and about on Wednesday evening.

43 of 132

Sugar Mama

SplashNews.com

Keri Russell loads up on giant candy bags as she bikes home to prepare for trick-or-treaters on Thursday in Brooklyn.

44 of 132

Showing Off Her Sea Legs

SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner looks red hot as Ariel from The Little Mermaid for a Halloween bash in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

45 of 132

Scary Sight

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth gets spooky as the grim reaper while celebrating Halloween in Byron Bay, Australia on Thursday.

46 of 132

No Joke

Prince Williams/WireImage

Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow, dressed as The Joker, get their groove on at Bow Wow and Keri Hilson’s Halloween Costume Party on Wednesday in Atlanta.

47 of 132