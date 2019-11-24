Chris Hemsworth Takes Thor's Hammer to Japan, Plus Eva Longoria, Billy Porter and More

Thor Takes Japan
Chris Hemsworth made an appearance at Tokyo Comic Con with his character’s signature hammer.
Date Night
Liam Payne and Maya Henry attended the gala dinner in honour of Edward Enninful during #BoFVOICES in Oxfordshire, England.
Pose
Billy Porter made a stylish stop at the the International Music Awards (IMA) in Berlin, Germany.
On the Move
Eva Longoria was out and about shopping in Los Angeles.
Hey Ya
Big Boi celebrates the launch of the Nectar of the Culture campaign and limited-edition Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé bottle.
Warming Up
Sienna Miller shows off her signature style during a stroll through New York City on Friday.
See This?
Sterling K. Brown gets dramatic on Friday while filming scenes for This Is Us in Highland Park, California.
Comedy Tonight
Jude Law has some fun at the opening ceremony of Tokyo Comic-Con 2019 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, on Friday.
Birds of a Feather
Maluma — with a bird and some onlookers — attends the opening race of season six of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship on Friday in Saudi Arabia.
Shaken, Not Stirred
Jhene Aiko shakes things up at the BACARDI Brings Rum Room to New York City at The DL on Thursday.
Drive In, Drive Out
New mom Shay Mitchell poses with electrified Volkswagen Type 2 Bus and the all-new 2020 Atlas Cross Sport during the Fourth Annual Volkswagen Drive-In at the Petersen Automotive Museum in L.A. on Thursday night.
Fresh as a Daisy
Daisy ambassador Kaia Gerber shows off a large bottle of the beloved Marc Jacobs perfume at the brand’s Daisy Winter Carousel on Thursday in New York City’s Bryant Park.
City Chic
John Legend sports a blue suit and a black turtleneck as he heads through the streets of N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Hollywood Heavyweights
Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt arrive at the Sony Pictures Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood special tastemaker film screening on Thursday in L.A.
Rock Reunited
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin join Tina Fey at the American Museum of Natural History’s 2019 gala on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Cue the Comedian
Also at the American Museum of Natural History gala, John Mulaney mans the stage.
Future of Finance
Host Lin-Manuel Miranda kicks off American Express’ 10th annual Small Business Saturday with a fireside chat, alongside co-host Elizabeth Rutledge, at the Big Future of Shopping Small Experience on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Frozen Friday
Idina Menzel helps Frozen 2 costar Josh Gad (not pictured) kick off his guest-hosting duties on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Put 'em Up
Rocky costars Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone pose together at the red carpet premiere of Balboa Productions and DAZN’s One Night: Joshua vs. Ruiz documentary on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
Actress and Activist
Honoree Danai Gurira speaks at the podium during the 2nd annual CARE Impact Awards dinner at the Mandarin Oriental on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Fashion Friends
Cara Delevingne and Olivier Rousteing have fun on the PUMA x Balmain L.A. launch event red carpet at Milk Studios on Thursday.
Evening Song
Clive Owen smiles at the afterparty of Sony Picture Classics and The Cinema Society’s special screening of The Song of Names at Omar’s La Boite on Thursday in N.Y.C.
'Hip' Pals
Dollface costars Kat Dennings and Brenda Song pose together at the Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
Air Time
FKA Twigs is all smiles during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.
'Love' the Look
On Thursday in Los Angeles, Sofia Vergara steps out in ripped jeans, a long-sleeved T-shirt featuring the word “Love” and an oversized Chanel bag.
Well Heeled
Alex Rodriguez looks sharp at the 29th annual Achilles Gala on Wednesday at Cipriani South Street in N.Y.C.
Denim Darling
Nina Agdal poses at FRAME’s Thanksgiving Feast on Wednesday at Morandi in N.Y.C., where the brand announced it will donate 1,000 meals to those in need through FeedingNYC this Thanksgiving.
All That Glitters
Host Ciara attends the 2019 American Music Awards press day and red carpet roll-out ahead of Sunday’s show at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Thursday.
Touching Down
Chris Hemsworth greets photographers while arriving to Narita International Airport in Japan on Thursday.
Fashion Plate
Kacey Musgraves continues her very stylish press tour in N.Y.C. on Thursday in a stunning green coat and floral dress.
Got Spirit?
Natasha Lyonne and Zazie Beetz announce the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations at The Line Hotel in L.A. on Thursday.
Going Glam
Naomi Watts arrives for the 71st Bambi Awards at Festspielhaus Baden-Baden in Germany on Thursday.
Mission Impossible
Harry Styles flies high (and sings at the same time!) while filming a Christmas special edition of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in L.A. on Wednesday.
Pumped Up
Her Smell star Elisabeth Moss chats onstage at a screening of the new Alex Ross Perry film on Wednesday at The Museum of Modern Art in N.Y.C.
'Monkeying' Around
Jumanji: The Next Level costars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black raise a glass of Teremana tequila alongside a stuffed baboon at the film’s photo call on Wednesday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Ready to Fly
Lenny Kravitz looks effortlessly cool as he flashes a peace sign while out on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Grecian Goddess
Zendaya looks straight out of a Greek myth while celebrating GARAGE Magazine’s Issue 17 on Tuesday at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood.
'Brief' Encounter
Katy Keene costars Zane Holtz, Jonny Beauchamp, Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray and Julia Chan strike a pose to show off an ad featuring Holtz on the side of a bus on Wednesday in New York City.
Ed’s Night at the Theatre
& Juliet songwriter Max Martin and leading lady Miriam-Teak Lee pose alongside Ed Sheeran at the musical’s press night performance at Shaftesbury Theatre on Wednesday in London.
'Stepping' Out
Melanie Griffith looks chic in an all-black ensemble at the Violet Grey x Victoria Beckham Beauty L.A. Dinner, hosted by Lynda Resnick and Cassandra Grey, on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
Cause for Celebration
Richard Jewell director Clint Eastwood embraces star Kathy Bates at the film’s premiere during AFI Fest 2019, presented by Audi, at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday in Hollywood.
Building Bridges
Chadwick Boseman stops by Build Series to chat about his movie 21 Bridges on Wednesday at Build Studios in N.Y.C.
It's Dolly's World
Dolly Parton waves to the audience during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday in New York City.