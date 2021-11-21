Chris Pine Goes on a Coffee Run in L.A., Plus David Beckham, the Bella Twins and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff November 21, 2021 06:00 AM

Blue Jean Baby

Credit: BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chris Pine rocks denim on denim for a coffee run in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. 

Start It Up

Credit: Clive Mason/Getty

David Beckham suits up to attend the F1 Qatar Grand Prix at Losail International Circuit on Nov. 21 in Doha, Qatar.

Double Trouble

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Brie Bella (left) and Nikki Bella pose for pictures during a town hall at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Nov. 19.

Always on Time

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Ashanti and Ja Rule perform onstage during the 2021 Soul Train Awards at The Apollo Theater in New York City on Nov. 20.

Leading Lady

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Halle Berry has a laugh while speaking onstage during a screening of her film Bruised in N.Y.C. on Nov. 19.

Shining Star

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Salma Hayek Pinault receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

Nothing but Net

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Dwyane Wade attends the opening night of his pop-up exhibit in Miami on Nov. 19.

Book Club

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Symone (left), Leslie Jones, Kate Beckinsale, Ava
Max, Selma Blair, Alicia Silverstone, and Ashlee Simpson Ross celebrate the launch of fashion designer Christian Siriano's new book Dresses to Dream About in West Hollywood on Nov. 19.

Puppy Hugs

Credit: The Image Direct

Meadow Walker showers her puppy with love while on a walk through N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.

Host in the House!

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Cardi B slays the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet at L.A. Live on Nov. 19.

It's a Celebration!

Credit: BFA

Julianne Moore is the moment at Bergdorf Goodman's The Present Moment holiday celebration event on Nov. 18 in N.Y.C.

The Holidays in Hollywood

Credit: Backgrid

Zoey Deutch wears a festive holiday sweater on her way to a pilates class on Nov. 19 in West Hollywood.

Got the Travel Bug?

Credit: Tom McGovern

Southern Charm alum Cameran Eubanks celebrates the launch of Venture X, Capital One's new class of travel card, with a fun stop at the Capital One Lounge inside the Dallas Fort Worth airport.

Super Smile

Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Simu Liu greets the audience during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18. 

Dynamic Mother-Daughter Duo

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson attend the Stella McCartney Get Back Capsule Collection event and its eponymous documentary release in L.A. on Nov. 18. 

Star Power

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Lil Nas X performs during the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood on Nov. 18. 

Only 'Human'

Credit: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Steven Yeun and Beanie Feldstein attend a screening of A24's The Humans at Village East in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18. 

Premiere Pose

Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie and her children, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (left) and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt (right), pose with street artist JR (center) at the L.A. premiere of Paper & Glue: A JR Project on Nov. 18.

They're Here! They're There!

Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Cristo Fernández attend a special Q&A for Ted Lasso in L.A. on Nov. 18. 

Kiss, Kiss

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Christina Aguilera attends the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 18. 

Legendary Lineup

Don't Look Up costars Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawerence (and her baby bump!), Leonardo DiCaprio and Director Adam McKay reunite at Ross House in L.A. on Nov. 17.

XOXO, Gossip Girl

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

The cast of the Gossip Girl reboot attends Gossip Girl Friendsgiving: A Pop-Up to Give and Receive in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18. 

Marvelous Dates

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costars Michael Zegen and Rachel Brosnahan pose at opening night of The Roundabout Theatre Company's Trouble in Mind on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre on Nov. 18 in N.Y.C.

Shining (Co)stars

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Jeremy Renner helps honor Marvel costar Scarlett Johansson during the 35th annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 18 in Beverly Hills. 

Totally Twinning

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Brie and Nikki Bella raise a glass (er, bottle) as they host SiriusXM Stitcher's The Bellas Podcast in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18. 

Orange You Glad

Credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley attend the Omega grand opening in San Francisco on Nov. 18. 

Royal Romance

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William head to the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 18 in London.

Live in New York!

Credit: Splash News Online

Saweetie makes her way to rehearsals for Saturday Night Live ahead of her performance on Nov. 20 in N.Y.C.

Taking Care of Business

Credit: Splash News Online

Charlize Theron runs to meetings in a white satin dress and a black jacket in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18

Game Night

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez enjoy a fun night out at the Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17.

Serving Up Style

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause celebrates Friendsgiving with PrettyLittleThing at the PrettyLittleThing showroom on Nov. 17 in West Hollywood.

Ciara Takes Washington

Credit: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

Ciara visits the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for children on Nov. 17. 

Super 'STARZ'

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Michael Rainey Jr. and Mary J. Blige attend STARZ's Ghost season 2 premiere on Nov. 17 in N.Y.C.

Date Night

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Hubby Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon attend a special screening of Columbia Pictures' Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 17 in Westwood, California.

A 'Marvel' on the Red Carpet

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld stuns at the Marvel Studios' L.A. premiere of Hawkeye at El Capitan Theatre on Nov. 17.

For the Children

Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Rafa Nadal is all smiles at the 10th anniversary of the Rafa Nadal Foundation at the Pérez-Llorca auditorium on Nov. 17 in Madrid.

Gala Glam

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Maya Hawke wears a gorgeous gown to the 2021 Guggenheim International gala in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17. 

Paint and Sip

Credit: Lagavulin Whisky

Nick Offerman stars in Dram & Draw, the new holiday spot in the Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky series on Nov. 17 in L.A.

Standing Ovation

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Sofia Carson honors Ruben Blades during The Latin Recording Academy's 2021 Person of the Year gala at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas.

Bundle Up

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Bradley Cooper steps out on a chilly N.Y.C. day on Nov. 17.

Pink Lady

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Vanessa Hudgens pops on Nov. 17 while heading to The View in New York City to promote her new film Tick, Tick ... Boom!

Freeze Frame

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Will Smith takes an imaginary snap of his King Richard costars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Nov. 17. 

Hosts with the Most

Credit: BFA

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski host an event with Theory benefitting Inara.org in New York City on Nov. 15.

What's the Fuzz?

Credit: The Image Direct

Newlywed Meadow Rain Walker totes her pup through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 17.

Sister Act

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attend an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in support of the Blue Marine Foundation on Nov. 17 in London.

Making Waves

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Julianna Margulies hosts the 2021 New York Public Radio Gala celebrating 20 years of Radiolab at The Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on Nov. 16.

Sweet Melodies

Credit: Timothy Norris/Getty

Giveon sings his hits on Nov. 16 during a concert at the GRAMMY Museum as part of the organization's The Drop series. 

Herb Bae

Credit: courtesy McCormick

Eric Stonestreet cooked up a storm and joined forces with McCormick for their Tiny Kitchens x Big Meals campaign to honor local heroes who have made a difference in their communities.

Silver Belle

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Christie Brinkley toasts the 25th anniversary of Broadway's Chicago — in which she once starred — at the Ambassador Theater in N.Y.C. on Nov. 16.

Gotta Have Heart

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Keke Palmer glows on Nov. 16 as Refinery29's Unbothered presents "The Hookup" at Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen in Inglewood, California. 

Face to Face

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

House of Gucci costars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga have a moment on Nov. 16 at the New York City premiere of their upcoming film.

Suit Yourself

Credit: Raven B Varona

Adele cracks up on Nov. 15 while hosting an exclusive listening event for her new album 30 for superfans with Spotify at the Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles.

'Rare' Find

Credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Katie Holmes and Julia Mayorga hold hands on Nov. 16 while filming Rare Objects in N.Y.C.

Fan Favorite

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Tom Holland greets the crowd at the Columbia Pictures Trailer Launch Fan Event of Spider-Man: No Way Home at Regal Sherman Oaks in California on Nov. 16.

Parade Pals

Credit: Debra L.Rothenberg/Getty

Nick Cannon and Fat Joe get jolly on Nov. 16 at the 28th Annual Harlem
Holiday Lights Parade on West 125th Street in N.Y.C.

Witching Hour

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Aubrey Plaza gets spooky on Nov. 16 while arriving to Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.

In the Hood(ie)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Woody Norman and Joaquin Phoenix arrive at a special screening of C'mon C'mon at the Fine Arts Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

Proud Pop

Credit: Justin Wright Photo

Alan Jackson celebrates daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman's new book, Lemons on Friday, with a gathering at his home on Nov. 12.

Love in London

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid cuddle up at a special screening of Sophie and the Baron at Sea Containers on Nov. 13 in London.

'Love' to See It

Credit: The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde wears a T-shirt from boyfriend Harry Styles' Love on Tour show while out grabbing coffee in L.A. on Nov. 16.

Doting Dad

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sir Paul McCartney and daughter Mary McCartney attend the U.K. premiere of The Beatles: Get Back at Cineworld Empire on Nov. 16 in London.

Street Style

Credit: The image Direct

Stepping out with a fresh new look, Florence Pugh makes her way through N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.