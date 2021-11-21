Chris Pine Goes on a Coffee Run in L.A., Plus David Beckham, the Bella Twins and More

On Monday November 15, Spotify and Adele thrilled her top fans with an exclusive listening event to celebrate the upcoming release of her new album, 30. Fifty of Adele’s most-dedicated fans in the LA area attended the intimate, invite-only event at Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles, where they enjoyed a beautiful soirée with canapés and a fine selection of wines before hearing the album in full, prior to its release on November 19.