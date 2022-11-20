Adele Performs in Las Vegas, Plus John David Washington and Father Denzel, Kelly Rowland and More

01 of 82 Hello! It's Adele Kevin Mazur/Getty for AD Adele performs onstage during the opening night of her Weekends with Adele Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

02 of 82 Like Father, Like Son Bruce Glikas/WireImage John David Washington and father Denzel Washington pose backstage at The Piano Lesson on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater on Nov. 18 in New York City.

03 of 82 Play Ball Paras Griffin/Getty for Paramount+ Kelly Rowland attends the Fantasy Football Atlanta Premiere & Event on Nov. 18 in Atlanta, Georgia.

04 of 82 Light Up the Night LEGOLAND California Resort Tamera Mowry-Housley helps light LEGOLAND California's Christmas Tree on Nov. 18 in Carlsbad, California.

05 of 82 Sweater Weather Michael Loccisano/Getty Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is fall-ready while attending the Unstereotype Alliance Global Member Summit 2022 held at the United Nations in New York City on Nov. 18.

06 of 82 'Tis the Season Courtesy Longtime pals Kathy Hilton and Kris Jenner are playful during a holiday party hosted by Hilton to celebrate her new sleepwear collection with Sant and Abel in Bel Air, California, on Nov. 14.

07 of 82 Just Beachy The image direct Yara Shahidi smiles from ear to ear while on the Los Angeles set of her new project, Sitting in Bars Eating Cake, on Nov. 17.

08 of 82 Paying It Forward Matt Petit High School Musical's Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman surprise young dancers from youth organization, A Place Called Home, as hosts for the non-profit's Gala for the Children fundraiser at the Beverly Wilshire on Nov. 17.

09 of 82 Pregnancy Glow Emma McIntyre/Getty Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds look happy as ever while at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards honoring Reynolds at The Beverly Hilton on Nov. 17.

10 of 82 Superstar Arrival MediaPunch Brad Pitt waves to fans while arriving at a special screening of his new film Babylon in N.Y.C on Nov. 16.

11 of 82 Double Date Night Vivien Killilea/Getty Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker look ultra-cool at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party in L.A. on Nov. 17.

12 of 82 Sitting Pretty Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Jessica Chastain is radiant during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17.

13 of 82 Belting a Ballad Kevin Winter/Getty Christina Aguilera performs onstage during the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 17.

14 of 82 Smooth Operator Ethan Miller/Getty John Legend brings his smooth dance moves to stage during the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards Nov. 17 in Las Vegas.

15 of 82 Crowd Commander Emma McIntyre/Getty Will Ferrell gets cheeky while speaking onstage at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 17 in L.A.

16 of 82 Splash of Gold Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Zuma Olivia Wilde attends the Los Angeles premiere of Women Talking while rocking a gold corsetted dress on Nov. 17.

17 of 82 Blonde Ambition Jason Mendez/Getty Elizabeth Debicki and Laura Linney strike a pose while attending Netflix's TV Celebration: Cocktails and Conversation event on Nov. 17 in N.Y.C.

18 of 82 Girl Power Presley Ann/Getty Zoë Kravitz, Natasha Lyonne and Janicza Bravo are all glammed up at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party at The Edition in Los Angeles on Nov. 17.

19 of 82 Stepping Out Amy Sussman/Getty Amanza Smith from Selling Sunset makes an artistic statement statue at the opening of the Plastic Jesus Art Exhibit "Guilty Pleasures" in Los Angeles on Thursday.

20 of 82 Say Cheers Marc Patrick/bfa Miguel performs at the launch of Casa Del Sol Tequila's first Añejo Reserve, 11:11 Angel's Reserve at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood.

21 of 82 Face Forward Stefanie Keenan/Getty Supermodel Kaia Gerber and director Baz Luhrmann smize for the cameras while at the A Sense of Home 2022 Gala in Beverly Hills on Nov. 17.

22 of 82 Curtain Call Bruce Glikas/WireImage Annie Murphy makes a silly face while posing with writer David West Read during the opening night of "& Juliet" at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre in N.Y.C. on Nov.17.

23 of 82 Say Cheese BFA Sara Bareilles shows off her smile while attending the 4th Annual Basser Jean Bash held at The Glasshouse in N.Y.C. on Nov. 15

24 of 82 Wild Things Emily Ratajkowski and Laura Harrier help Belvedere vodka celebrate the launch of its new global campaign starring Daniel Craig with an N.Y.C. takeover of Times Square and dinner at Lavan541 on Nov. 9.

25 of 82 Animation Station SPlash news online Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union pose together at the U.K. premiere of Strange World in London on Nov. 17.

26 of 82 Enchanted Reunion Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams attend the premiere of Disney+'s Disenchanted in Hollywood on Nov. 16.

27 of 82 Take a Bow Bruce Glikas/WireImage Katie Holmes goes backstage at Ain't No Mo' on Broadway on Nov. 16 in New York City.

28 of 82 Wakanda Forever Christopher Peterson/Splash news online Black Panther star, Danai Gurira, leaves The View in New York City on Nov. 17.

29 of 82 Model Behavior Splash News Online Kaia Gerber looks workout-ready as she heads to the gym in Los Angeles on Nov. 17.

30 of 82 New York Minute Raymond Hall/GC Images Glen Powell is seen outside ABC Studios in New York City on Nov. 17.

31 of 82 Sweet Embrace Presley Ann/Getty Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci share a hug at the world premiere of Netflix's Wednesday in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

32 of 82 Balenciaga Blue Backgrid Rihanna is seen in head-to-toe blue including a Balenciaga/Adidas coat, matching purse and over-the-knee-boots in Los Angeles.

33 of 82 Say 'Cheese' Paul Edwards/Getty Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, poses with Zlata Yeromenko, 5, while visiting the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre on Nov. 17 in Reading, England.

34 of 82 Lights, Camera… Backgrid Jeremy Allen White seen on set for his upcoming film The Iron Claw in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

35 of 82 Sealed with a Kiss Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Allison Janney and Ben Platt share a sweet moment at the Los Angeles premiere of The People We Hate at the Wedding on Nov. 16.

36 of 82 Goofing Around Rob Latour/Shutterstock Christina Moore and Missi Pyle pose for a hilarious photo at the Warner Bros. and HBOMAX Holiday Movies Event on Nov. 16 in Burbank, California.

37 of 82 Triple Threat Jon Kopaloff/Getty Rumer Willis, Ava Phillipe and Scout LaRue Willis attend the opening of ESPRIT pop-up in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

38 of 82 All in the Family Gilbert Flores/Getty Dylan Michael Douglas joins his mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones, at the premiere of Netflix's Wednesday on Nov. 16 in Los Angeles.

39 of 82 Laughing Out Loud Monica Schipper/Getty Brad Pitt and Jean Smart share a laugh at a special screening and Q&A in support of Babylon in New York City on Nov. 16.

40 of 82 Pretty in Pink BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com Pink arrives at the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

41 of 82 Red Hot Unique Nicole/FilmMagic Brooke Shields is radiant in red at the Warner Bros. and HBOMAX Holiday Movies Event on Nov. 16 in Burbank, California.

42 of 82 Business Casual Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Saweetie poses at the Champion x Saweetie Hoodie Happy Hour at the Champion Heritage Store in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

43 of 82 Bookworm Dia Dipasupil/Getty Padma Lakshmi stuns at the 73rd National Book Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Nov. 16.

44 of 82 Funnyman Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Jimmy Kimmel introduces Sean Penn as the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award recipient at the 26th Television Academy Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 16 in North Hollywood.

45 of 82 Ready for Business The Image Direct Jennifer Aniston wears all black and shades her eyes from the L.A. sun in aviator style frames while on the set of The Morning Show on Nov. 16.

46 of 82 Thousand Watt Smile Fernando Ramales/Backgrid Margot Robbie's happy face lights up New York City as she leaves The Greenwich Hotel on Nov. 16.

47 of 82 Suited Up Dave Benett/Getty Andrew Garfield cleans up nicely in a buttoned jacket and polka-dot tie while attending the GQ Men of the Year Awards, held on Nov. 16 at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London.

48 of 82 Glam Bot Gareth Cattermole/Getty Sydney Sweeney looks futuristic and fashionable at GQ's 2022 Men of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 16.

49 of 82 A Delicious Scene Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Walking along in their vibrant outfits, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker look fabulously unbothered by the man wearing a hot dog costume on set of And Just Like That in New York City on Nov. 16.

50 of 82 Punchy Pals Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Jonathan Majors takes a joking jab at his Creed III costar Michael B. Jordan at the Nov. 15 premiere of Majors' film Devotion in L.A.

51 of 82 Sunny Outing MEGA In a plaid vest and baggy jeans, Billie Eilish wears a cool smile in Calabasas, California, while meeting up with her mom, Maggie Baird, on Nov. 15.

52 of 82 Red All Over Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Leslie Mann smiles with a glamorous red lip to match her red and black outfit at the Nov. 16 Academy Women's Luncheon held in L.A. and presented by Chanel.

53 of 82 Pair of Purses Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Thor: Love and Thunder actress Tessa Thompson proves two bags are better than one at Chanel's Academy Women's Luncheon on Nov. 16. in Los Angeles

54 of 82 Effortless Style The Image Direct Olivia Wilde's vintage Reba McEntire shirt peaks out from under her bag's shoulder strap as she leaves a workout class in Los Angeles on Nov. 15.

55 of 82 Earth Tones in Autumn James Devaney/GC Images Jessica Biel, the co-founder of KinderFarms, celebrates the launch of KinderMed, a line of clean over-the-counter medicines for infants and children at The Crosby Hotel in NYC.

56 of 82 Out of this World Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Strange World costars Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union pose on the pink carpet at the Nov. 15 premiere of their Disney animated movie in Hollywood.

57 of 82 Night of Honor Dominik Bindl/Getty Matthew Broderick poses with French actor and evening honoree Jean Reno and his wife, Zofia Borucka, at the Trophée des Arts Gala, hosted by the French Institute Alliance Française, on Nov. 15 in N.Y.C.

58 of 82 Street Style Statement Gotham/GC Images Jessica Chastain walks through New York City's Upper West Side neighborhood in a T-shirt paying tribute to Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman whose recent death sparked a global outcry for women's rights in Iran.

59 of 82 Hats Off Johnny Nunez/WireImage Mos Def, one half of hip-hop ensemble Black Star, looks out from tinted shades at his rap duo's concert in New York City on Nov. 15.

60 of 82 Mad for Plaid Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Zuma Jodie Turner-Smith turns heads in a Gucci pantsuit at the Equality Now 30th Anniversary Gala in New York on Nov. 15.

61 of 82 Museum Magic Taylor Hill/WireImage Laverne Cox dazzles in all black at the opening night of Brooklyn Museum's Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition in N.Y.C. on Nov. 15.

62 of 82 Posing with Peace Taylor Hill/WireImage Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon pouts in a sheer outfit at the Nov. 15 opening of Thierry Mugler: Couturissime at New York's Brooklyn Museum.

63 of 82 Say Cheese Jordan Strauss/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Kerry Washington snaps a selfie with Nanny director Nikyatu Jusu and star Sinqua Walls at an L.A. Tastemaker event for the new Amazon original film on Nov. 14.

64 of 82 Joined at the Hip Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Nicola Peltz Beckham brings her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, to the L.A. premiere of her miniseries Welcome to Chippendales on Nov. 15.

65 of 82 Party Pair Phillip Faraone/Getty Emily V. Gordon and her husband, Welcome to Chippendales star Kumail Nanjiani, enjoy the afterparty for his miniseries' premiere in West Hollywood on Nov. 15.

66 of 82 Haute Coat-ure Leon Bennett/Getty Husband-and-wife acting duo David and Jessica Oyelowo walk the red carpet hand-in-hand at the L.A. premiere of Devotion on Nov. 15.

67 of 82 Date Night Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic Actor Glen Powell and his model girlfriend Gigi Paris look delighted to attend the Los Angeles premiere of his film Devotion on Nov. 15.

68 of 82 All Together Now Charley Gallay/Getty At the season 3 Los Angeles premiere of Dead to Me on Nov. 15, the series' creator Liz Feldman poses for a selfie with cast members Marc Evan Jackson, Brandon Scott, Linda Cardellini, Natalie Morales, Diana Maria Riva, James Marsden, Sam McCarthy and Luke Roessler.

69 of 82 Holiday Cheer Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell bring the spirit to the London premiere of Spirited on Nov. 15.

70 of 82 On the Dot Splash News Online Dua Lipa hits the beach in Perth, Australia, on Nov. 15.

71 of 82 Ever After Darren Gerrish/Getty Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones play with patterns at a screening of Aftersun presented by MUBI and Gucci at Curzon Soho in London on Nov. 15.

72 of 82 Gala Glam Tasos Katopodis/Getty Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef make their red carpet debut at the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12.

73 of 82 By the Book Craig Barritt/Getty Joanna Gaines attends a luncheon for her new book The Stories We Tell at La Mercerie Cafe in N.Y.C. on Nov. 7.

74 of 82 Dog Days Donn Jones/Vanderbilt University Ryan Seacrest meets a furry friend at the Ryan Seacrest Foundation Seacrest Studio in Nashville at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt on Nov. 11.

75 of 82 Don't Stop Believin' Bruce Glikas/Getty Images John Oliver hosts the Only Make Believe Gala in New York City on Nov. 14. OMB brings interactive theater into hospitals and special needs schools for sick and special needs children and their families, free of charge.

76 of 82 Red Hot Emma McIntyre/Getty Janelle Monáe is fire while attending the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.

77 of 82 Premiere Pals Michael Loccisano/WireImage Nicholas Hoult, Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes pose while at New York premiere of their film, The Menu, on Nov. 14.

78 of 82 In Character Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA Naomi Watts is the spitting image of Babe Paley while filming Feud in N.Y.C on Nov. 14

79 of 82 Sister, Sister Christopher Peterson/Splash news online Rachel Brosnahan and her sister Lydia Brosnahan drip in diamonds as they arrive at Swarovski's celebration of the unveiling of the gingerbread facade at the Mark Hotel in N.Y.C. on Nov. 14.

80 of 82 Elvis in the Building Sean O'Neill/Splash News online Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny are spotted dressed as Elvis and Priscilla Presley while filming scenes for Elvis and Me on Nov. 14.

81 of 82 A Family Affair Splash News Online Kate Hudson shares a hearty laugh with mom, Goldie Hawn, while attending the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in L.A. on Nov. 14.