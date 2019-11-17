Ben Affleck Bikes Through NOLA, Plus J.Lo & A-Rod, Paul Rudd and More

By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 17, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 82

Lovely Ladies

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

America Ferrera, Justina Machado and Eva Longoria attend the Eva Longoria Foundation Dinner Gala in Los Angeles.

2 of 82

McKatie

Don Arnold/WireImage

Katie Holmes celebrated McHappy Day at a McDonald’s in Sydney.

3 of 82

Fleas and Ant-Man

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Fleabag‘s Brett Gelman and Olivia Colman were all smiles with Paul Rudd at the Celebrate the Season: Ted’s Holiday Toast in Beverly Hills.

4 of 82

Wilde About Her

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde looked chic in a floral pattern at her Raymond Vineyards Tribute of the ‘Trailblazer’ Award at the Napa Valley Film Festival held at Raymond Vineyards.

5 of 82

Strike a Pose

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Jasmine Sanders took part in the third Annual #REVOLVEawards at Goya Studios in Hollywood.

6 of 82

Man of the Hour

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Willem Dafoe attended the screening of his film The Lighthouse at the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

7 of 82

Wheely Good Time

MEGA

Another day, another bike ride for Ben Affleck, who takes to the streets of New Orleans on Friday.

8 of 82

On the Line

JORGE GUERRERO/AFP/Getty

Antonio Banderas poses during a photo call for the A Chorus Line musical premiere in Málaga, Spain, on Friday.

9 of 82

Sneak a Peek

Courtesy

Sneakersnstuff hosts Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, with sneaker company Alma Mater, for the launch of the A-Rod X Alma Mater “The Champs” sneaker in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

10 of 82

Sin City

Courtesy

Moose Knuckles celebrates the opening of its first-ever SoHo Store in N.Y.C. on Thursday with a ‘House of Sin’ party featuring a performance from Lil’ Kim at The World of McIntosh Townhouse.

11 of 82

In Vogue

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Bella Hadid attends the Vogue Fashion Festival photo call at Hotel Potocki in Paris on Friday.

12 of 82

Sparkle Motion

Courtesy

Céline Dion glitters on Thursday at the release party for her new album Courage at Lips in N.Y.C

13 of 82

Service Masters

USO

Brantley Gilbert joins troops on Thursday at a USO variety show at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., where Ann-Margret received the first-ever Bob Hope Legacy Award — presented by Hope’s daughter Linda — for her support of the troops.

14 of 82

Sexy Surprise

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive John Legend gets surprised by wife Chrissy Teigen while guest-hosting Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

15 of 82

Need a Lift

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Retired New England Patriots football player Rob Gronkowski gives Room actor Jacob Tremblay a lift on Thursday at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association & The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season, presented in part by Icelandic Glacial, at Catch in West Hollywood. 

16 of 82

Proud Papa

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Pierce Brosnan poses with sons and newly announced Golden Globe Ambassadors Dylan (left) and Paris (right) during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season on Thursday at Catch in West Hollywood. 

17 of 82

Name a Funnier Duo 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season on Thursday at Catch in West Hollywood. 

18 of 82

Triple Threat

Ari Perilstein/Getty

Beanie Feldstein, Olivia Wilde and Kaitlyn Dever join Moët & Chandon at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season on Thursday at Catch in West Hollywood. 

19 of 82

Latin Legend

Rich Fury/Getty

Ricky Martin is all smiles while hosting the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

20 of 82

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke attend the 2019 Guggenheim International Gala: Made Possible by Dior at the Guggenheim Museum in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

21 of 82

Root for the Home Team

James Devaney/Getty

Jon Stewart and his son, Nathan, get very into a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

22 of 82

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

Pregnant Jenna Dewan gets dolled up in a navy blue silk gown for The Americana at Brand Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Show on Thursday in Glendale, California. 

23 of 82

Red Carpet Couple Debut

Michael Kovac/Getty

Joshua Jackson supports his girlfriend (maybe wife?) Jodie Turner-Smith at the Queen & Slim premiere at AFI FEST 2019, presented by Audi, on Thursday in Hollywood. 

24 of 82

Ri & Le Party Together

Michael Kovac/Getty

Rihanna and Lena Waithe attend the afterparty for the premiere of Queen & Slim on Thursday at AFI Fest 2019 in Hollywood. 

25 of 82

Daddy's Little Angel

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

James Van Der Beek brings daughter Emilia to the Camp Halohead Animated Entertainment YouTube Series Launch Party at Cayton Children’s Museum on Thursday in Santa Monica, California.

26 of 82

Happier Than a Happy Meal

Brendon Thorne/Getty

Katie Holmes flashes a huge smile as she poses with Ronald McDonald House resident, Ellie Wild, during a visit to Ronald McDonald House Westmead in Sydney, Australia, on Friday. 

27 of 82

'Rock' On

Gotham/GC Images

Gwen Stefani kicks off the holiday season with a festive performance at Rockefeller Center on Thursday in N.Y.C.

28 of 82

Black & White & Red Carpet All Over

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart arrives for the Time 100 Next event to celebrate the Time 100 Next issue, which identified 100 people the magazine’s staff believes are shaping the future of their fields, at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

29 of 82

Hotline Bling

Courtesy of Butterball

Freddie Prinze Jr. answers customer questions on the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday in Naperville, Illinois.

30 of 82

Move to Your Own Beat

The Image Direct

Bradley Cooper dons headphones while out and about in New York City on Thursday.

31 of 82

Cameras Out

Jerod Harris/Getty

Daniel Craig snaps selfies with fans at the premiere of Knives Out on Thursday in Westwood, California. 

32 of 82

Sleep Cycle

London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Bruce Willis yawns while riding his bike through Brentwood, California, on Thursday.

33 of 82

Pie Day

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

New mom Shay Mitchell — carrying a pie! — celebrates Friendsgiving in Los Angeles in American Eagle’s Dream Jean Curvy High-Waisted Jegging.

34 of 82

Off the Cuff

Splash News Online

Céline Dion looks holiday-ready on Thursday while making her way to The Tonight Show studios in N.Y.C.

35 of 82

A Second Coat

John Konstantaras/AP

Common helps collect coats for those in need on Wednesday while launching the 13th annual Burlington Coat Drive in Chicago.

36 of 82

Hold the Phone

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jenny McCarthy has a moment on Wednesday at SiriusXM’s “Dial Up The Moment” campaign launch at Penn Plaza Pavilion in N.Y.C.

37 of 82

Fast Friends

John Lamparski/Getty

Alfonso Ribeiro and Jerry O’Connell visit People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

38 of 82

Sweater Weather

Splash News Online

Karlie Kloss keeps cozy on Thursday while leaving her New York City office.

39 of 82

Take the Lead

Splash News Online

A casual Tom Hiddleston walks his dog through New York City’s Central Park on Thursday.

40 of 82

Mindy Peaces Out

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Mindy Kaling shows off her street style at an L.A. Lakers game in California on Wednesday. 

41 of 82

Power Couple

John Shearer/Getty

Gwen Stefani steps out in a statement dress with Blake Shelton for the CMA Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville. 

42 of 82

A Super +1

John Shearer/Getty

Or should we said supermodel plus one!? Kacey Musgraves takes Gigi Hadid to Wednesday’s CMA Awards in Nashville.

43 of 82

Use the Force, Pedro

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Pedro Pascal arrives at the premiere of Disney+’s The Mandalorian in L.A. on Wednesday. 

44 of 82