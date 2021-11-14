Lady Gaga Dazzles at the House of Gucci Premiere in Milan, Plus Ed Sheeran, Bella Hadid and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff November 14, 2021 06:00 AM

1 of 106

Lady in Red

Credit: Nicola Marfisi/AGF/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga dazzles on the red carpet in a custom Atelier Versace gown at the House of Gucci premiere in Milan on Nov. 13.

2 of 106

Pop Star

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ed Sheeran makes a statement in a multicolored suit for the 2021 MTV EMAs at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena on in Budapest, Hungary, on Nov. 14.

3 of 106

Beach Vibes

Credit: MEGA

Bella Hadid rocks a leopard-print bikini and red cowboy hat as she hits the beach in Miami on Nov. 13.

4 of 106

Oh, Baby!

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kerry Washington (left), Molly Sims and Jennifer Garner pose for a glamorous photo while attending the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala in West Hollywood on Nov. 13.

5 of 106

Rainy Days

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Katie Holmes stays dry with an umbrella while walking on set of her upcoming movie Rare Objects in N.Y.C. on Nov. 12.

6 of 106

Tonight, Tonight

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Taraji P. Henson stops by The Tonight Show for an interview with Jimmy Fallon in New York City on Nov. 12.

7 of 106

Tomorrow, Tomorrow

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Nicole Scherzinger visits the Empire State Building while in N.Y.C. on Nov. 12 ahead of Annie Live!

8 of 106

Birds of a Feather

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Mahershala Ali and Dax Rey show off their friendship at the 2021 AFI Fest screening of their movie Swan Song at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Nov. 12.

9 of 106

Join the Club

Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Glee star Darren Criss shares his musical talents at 'An Evening with Darren Criss' at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles on Nov. 12.

10 of 106

Seeing Red

Credit: MEGA

Kid Cudi steps out with bright red hair while at a photoshoot on Nov. 11 in N.Y.C. 

11 of 106

A-list Arrival

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Taylor Swift poses at the All Too Well N.Y.C. premiere on Nov. 12.

12 of 106

Big N.Y.C. Energy

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Ashanti is in great spirits while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.

13 of 106

One, Two Punch

Credit: Splash news online

Sylvester Stallone and Burt Young put 'em up at the special screening of Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago at the Philadelphia Film Center on Nov. 11.

14 of 106

One With the Ocean

Credit: The Image Direct

Leighton Meester heads to the beach in Malibu to catch some waves on Nov. 11.

15 of 106

Holiday Huddle

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Aisling Bea attend the Home Sweet Home Alone holiday photocall on Nov. 12 in N.Y.C.

16 of 106

Just You and Me

Credit: The Image Direct

You costars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold shop for home goods together in L.A. on Nov. 5.

17 of 106

Director Duties

Credit: Niccolo Guasti/Getty

Director Daniel Bruhl heads to the presentation of Nebenan (Next Door) on Nov. 12 in Seville, Spain.

18 of 106

Are You Red-y For It

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Taylor Swift chats with host Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on the Nov. 11 episode of Late Night, ahead of the long-awaited release of Red (Taylor's Version) and her 10-minute version of "All Too Well." 

19 of 106

Cute Costars

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

John Cho and Daniella Pineda pose together at the premiere of their Netflix series Cowboy Bebop on Nov. 11 in L.A. 

20 of 106

The Story of Will

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Will Smith promotes his eponymous new book, Will, during a stop on his book tour at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on Nov. 11. 

21 of 106

Gaga for Gucci

Credit: MEGA

Lady Gaga is spotted in a white Gucci coat as she leaves her hotel in London on Nov. 11. 

22 of 106

Premiere Poise

Credit: Rob Latour/AFI/Shutterstock

Kirsten Dunst is all smiles at the red carpet premiere of The Power of the Dog on Nov. 11 in L.A. 

23 of 106

'Big' News

Credit: Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/SSTK/Shutterstock

On Nov. 11, Big Chicken co-founder Shaquille O'Neal shows off one of the chain's famous sandwiches at an event announcing they'll soon be available at UBS Arena in N.Y.C. 

24 of 106

Stylish on Set

Credit: BACKGRID

Anne Hathaway wears an all-black ensemble while filming Armageddon Time in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.  

25 of 106

'Dynamite' Party

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens holds up a photo of costar Andrew Garfield at Netflix's Tick, Tick… Boom! special event on Nov. 11 in L.A. 

26 of 106

Doggie Date

Credit: The image direct

Jamie Chung and her dog Ewok mingle with other pups at a dog park in L.A. on Nov. 10.

27 of 106

Feeling 'Marvel'ous

Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld poses with fans at the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye at Curzon Hoxton on Nov. 11 in London. 

28 of 106

Cake for Everyone

Credit: Alvaro Cabrera/Getty

Antonio Banderas celebrates his new musical Company with a huge cake at Soho CaixaBank Theatre on Nov. 11 in Malaga, Spain.

29 of 106

Leading the Pack

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Sienna Miller and her pack of pups take a walk through N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.

30 of 106

Out & About

Credit: The Image Direct

Joe Keery and girlfriend Make Monroe wear matching sunnies while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 11.

31 of 106

Cover Girl

Credit: Gilles Bensimon

Teyana Taylor poses as the cover star for LVR Magazine's holiday issue

32 of 106

The Best of Friends

Credit: FilmMagic

B. J. Novak supports BFF Mindy Kaling at the L.A. premiere of her new HBO Max comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls at Hammer Museum on Nov. 10.

33 of 106

Courtside View

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Lorde sits next to Chris Rock at the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.

34 of 106

Top Models

Credit: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Fashion's hottest stars Jung Ho-yeon and Zendaya pose at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards dinner at The Pool & The Grill on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.

35 of 106

Premiere Pals

Credit: Rob Latour/AFI/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda catch up on the red carpet for the world premiere of Tick, Tick... Boom! at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on Nov. 10. 

36 of 106

CMA Celebration

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Miranda Lambert performs a medley of hits during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 10 in Nashville.

37 of 106

Dinner and a Movie

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Martha Stewart and Daniel Boulud attend a special screening of Julia, hosted by Stewart and The Cinema Society at One Vanderbilt, in N.Y.C. on Nov. 10.

38 of 106

Serving Face

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Anya Taylor-Joy makes her way to the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards to receive the first-ever Face of The Year Award on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.

39 of 106

Quick Q&A

Credit: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Jamie Dornan fields questions during a Q&A ahead of the Belfast screening at the 44th Denver Film Festival on Nov. 10 at the Denver Botanic Gardens. 

40 of 106

Leading Ladies

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The ladies of the Yellowjackets cast — Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey — attend the TV series premiere in L.A. on Nov. 10.

41 of 106

'Master'ful Performance

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Christina Aguilera performs during the MasterClass First Look event at The Whitney Museum of American Art on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C.

42 of 106

City Stroll

Credit: BACKGRID

Alexander Skarsgard carries a green duffel while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 10.

43 of 106

Forever Young

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Bachelor stars JoJo Fletcher and Becca Tilley enjoy some goodies at the Bliss Youth Got This retinol collection Y2k-themed party at the Doheny Room in L.A. on Nov. 10.

44 of 106

New to Netflix

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Tisha Campbell and Neil Patrick Harris get into character on the set of Darren Star's new Netflix series Uncoupled in N.Y.C.

45 of 106

Glam in Gucci

Credit: GC Images

Lady Gaga matches her outfit to her movie, promoting House of Gucci in a full logo look in London on Nov. 10. 

46 of 106

A Royal Visit

Credit: Max Mumby/Getty

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Imperial War Museum to officially open two new galleries, The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries on Nov. 10 in London. The galleries include two portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.

47 of 106

Suited Up

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Selma Blair wears a smart suit while attending the DOC NYV Visionaries Tribute Awards Gala on Nov. 10 in N.Y.C. 

48 of 106

Cozied Up

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Rita Ora bundles up at the launch of Canada Goose Footwear on Nov. 10 in London, England.

49 of 106

Run for It

Credit: Splash News Online

Charlie Hunnam makes a run for it on Nov. 10 in Melbourne, Australia while filming a new Apple TV series, Shantaram. 

50 of 106

Medal of Honor

Credit: Dominic Lipinski/Getty

Congrats are in order for Sir Elton John, who was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music and charity during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle outside London on Nov. 10.

51 of 106

Big Laughs

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Sarah Silverman gets animated during her interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Nov. 9.

52 of 106

Getting Things Done

Credit: MEGA

Jennifer Garner goes for a jog before running errands in Santa Monica, California, on Nov. 9.  

53 of 106

The Champ Is Here

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Serena Williams introduces her Champion's Mindset course for Cloud9 Esports coaches during Cloud9 Champion's Day on Nov. 9 in L.A.

54 of 106

Think Pink

Credit: Backgrid

Chrissy Teigen rocks cute space buns and a feathered sweater while out in L.A. on Nov. 9. 

55 of 106

Center Stage

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Paula Patton takes the mic at the premiere of the new BET+ original series Sacrifice at The West Hollywood Edition on Nov. 9 in West Hollywood, California.

56 of 106

Set Sighting

Credit: Backgrid

Pierce Brosnan films scenes for The Out-Laws in Tucker, Georgia, on Nov. 9.

57 of 106

Book Launch

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice attend an intimate dinner hosted by Gabriela Peacock to celebrate her book 2 Weeks to Feeling Great at The Pavilion Club on Nov. 9 in London.

58 of 106

Stunning Shot

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Lady Gaga looks like living art at the U.K. premiere of House of Gucci at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Nov. 9 in London.

59 of 106

Lunch Date

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Emily Blunt walks through the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C. after having lunch with Amy Schumer (not pictured) on Nov. 9.

60 of 106

Supporting Creative Talent

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Riz Ahmed and Gwendoline Christie pose at the Sarabande Foundation fundraiser at The Standard in London on Nov. 9.

61 of 106

Major Inspo

Credit: Courtesy of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Hayley Arceneaux and Dr. Sian Proctor of the Inspiration4 mission crew visit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Nov. 9.

62 of 106

'Good' Vibes

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lucy Hale leaves the set of Good Morning America on Nov. 9 in N.Y.C.

63 of 106

Glitz & 'Glamour'