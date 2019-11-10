Her Favorite Seth's
Charlize Theron was roasted by her former costars Seth Rogen and Seth MacFarlane at the 33rd American Cinematheque Award Presentation Honoring Charlize Theron in Beverly Hills.
Lady in Red (Latex)
Jennifer Lopez was spotted filming Marry Me at JFK Airport in New York City.
Family Honors
Robert Irwin, Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell were all smiles at the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre in Brisbane, Australia.
Vegas Party
Nolan Gould celebrated his 21st Birthday with Modern Family costar Ariel Winter at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas.
Jumping for Joy
Steve Aoki showed off his signature jump in All Nippon Airways’ new business class cabin, which will be introduced on the JFK to Tokyo route starting Nov. 8 from New York City.
High Flying
Norah O’Donnell interviewed U.S. Airforce Captain Michelle Curran and flew with the United States Thunderbirds at the Heritage Flight Academy in Ronkonkama, New York.
Gala Glam
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman attend the Shooting Star Ball in Aid of Shooting Star Children’s Hospices at Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Friday night.
Golden Glow
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley goes gorgeous on Friday while out in New York City.
Won't Back Down
Jane Fonda leads hundreds of people in a march from the U.S. Capitol to the White House as part of her “Fire Drill Fridays” rally protesting against climate change in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
Happy to Be Here
On Friday, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb do a scavenger hunt around New York City’s 30 Rock in advance of Hager’s return to TODAY with Hoda and Jenna this coming Monday, Nov. 11.
Bird's the Word
Big Bird lights New York City’s Empire State Building yellow on Friday in celebration of Sesame Street‘s 50th anniversary on Sunday.
Real-Life Friends
Artists Inspiration Award winner Jennifer Aniston gets some support from her on- and off-screen BFFs Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 4th annual Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
Buddies in Blue
Mark Ruffalo and Paul Rudd are all smiles at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 4th annual Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
Elsa and Anna Reunite
Costars Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell lock hands at the Frozen 2 film premiere on Thursday at the Dolby Theatre.
Disney Darlings
Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie pose with characters from Disney’s Frozen at the world premiere of Frozen 2 on Thursday at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.
Milestone Moment
Oprah Winfrey and Tina Turner arrive at the opening night of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Chocolate Avalanche
Taraji P. Henson sits on a throne of chocolate at the Kinder Bueno ‘Sweeteasy’ pop-up event to celebrate the brand’s new chocolate bar launch in the U.S. on Thursday in New York City.
Giving Back
Mindy Kaling hosts the first-ever DSW Gives Do Good pop-up at Kimpton La Peer Hotel on Thursday in West Hollywood.
City Scene
Lucy Boynton wears a leopard print coat and opaque blue tights while filming The Politician in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.
Happy Hugs
Lupita Nyong’o and Cicely Tyson embrace at the NAACP LDF 33rd National Equal Justice Awards dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Family First
Sienna Miller shares the stage with daughter Marlowe Sturridge at the International Medical Corps Annual Awards Celebration on Thursday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
'Rock' Solid
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shows his support for Lindsey Vonn at the premiere of her HBO documentary, Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season, on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
Biggest Fan
Colton Underwood Supports Fiancee Cassie Randolph at the launch of her collection with Amuse Society in Venice, California.
Shady Lady
Jaime King tries out some new sunglasses at the Ray-Ban store opening in Venice, California, on Thursday.
Just Add Mistletoe
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour share a kiss as Guess kicks-off the holiday season in Los Angeles, California.
Bring the Funny
Kenan Thompson and former SNL castmate Vanessa Bayer pose at the Gilda’s Club N.Y.C. 24th annual gala at The Pierre Hotel on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Larger Than Life
Zoë Saldana strikes a pose in front of the life-sized figurines at the Funko Hollywood VIP Preview event on Thursday in Hollywood.
Front Row Fans
Kate Hudson and her son Ryder Robinson are spotted at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers basketball game on Thursday at the Staples Center in L.A.
Couple Goals
Chip and Joanna Gaines stop by Thursday night’s taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Dinner Party Pals
Kris Jenner and Dee Hilfiger admire the new merchandise at Dee’s dinner with husband Tommy Hilfiger to celebrate her brand, Dee Ocleppo, at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Thursday.
Musical Perks
Dan Smith of Bastille takes the stage for an intimate performance presented by Mastercard and JetBlue and held exclusively for JetBlue card members on Thursday at Sony Hall in N.Y.C.
Vacation Vibes
Venus Williams celebrates American Express Travel’s 2020 Trending Destinations at the Greenwich Hotel in New York City on Thursday.
Fab Four
Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott attend a photo call for Charlie’s Angels at the Whitby Hotel in New York City on Thursday.
Keeping It Casual
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are the picture of easy fall style on Thursday during a stroll through N.Y.C.
Pattern Maker
Halsey lets her outfit do the talking on Thursday while visiting KISS Breakfast Radio Studios in London.
It's a Tie
Cara Santana dons a navy bikini for a day in the waves in Miami Beach on Thursday.
Cute Date
Sharon Stone and her son Roan Bronstein arrive for the 21st GQ Men of the Year Awards at Komische Oper Berlin in Germany on Thursday.
Fast Thinking
Kanye West speaks on stage with Yeezy head designer Steven Smith during a conversation with Mark Wilson at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Ginger Snaps
Bryce Dallas Howard and sister Paige Howard share a moment on Thursday at the Inspired by Women HALO Benefit at the Gramercy Park Hotel in N.Y.C.
Flower Child
Lucas Hedges sports a confused look on Thursday while hitting the set of his new project French Exit in Montreal.
'Two' Cute
Sally and Ronnie Wood bring twin daughters Alice and Gracie to the Carnaby Christmas installation switch-on at Carnaby Street in London on Thursday.
Bar None
Taraji P. Henson pops into the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday to shoot a segment on People Now.
Doggone Adorable
The stars of the upcoming live-action film Lady and the Tramp, Monte and Rose, visit Pluto in Mickey’s Toontown during a celebratory trip to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday.