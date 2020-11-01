Ladies of Riverdale Dress Up in Vancouver, Plus Heidi Klum, Amber Heard and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Updated October 30, 2020 11:10 AM

1 of 114

Sugar and Spice

Credit: KRed / BACKGRID

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch showed off their Powerpuff Girls group costume for Halloween in Vancouver.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 114

Family Day

Credit: Splash

Heidi Klum and her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz went shopping in Germany.

3 of 114

Take a Hike

Credit: Splash

Amber Heard was spotted enjoying a walk in Los Angeles with her dog.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 114

Ghoulish Gals

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey attended The Haunting of Hopewell party in Atlanta, dressed as Catwoman and a Playboy bunny respectively.

Advertisement

5 of 114

Undercover Lord

Credit: BACKGRID

Scott Disick dressed up in a Ace Ventura costume in Santa Monica, California, for Halloween.

6 of 114

Stars on the Stump

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Debra Messing and Kathy Najimy encouraged voters to cast their ballots in Philadelphia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 114

Casual Costume

Sandra Lee was in the Halloween spirit in Malibu, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 114

Sweet Smooch

Credit: RLGNYC/SplashNews.com

Lily Allen and husband David Harbour took their face masks down briefly to share a kiss in New York City.

Advertisement

9 of 114

Speedy Rider

Credit: MEGA

Paris Hilton wore a 'Make America Hot again' hat and a Simple Life sweater while riding a scooter in New York City. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 114

Cruisin'

Credit: Mega Agency

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were spotted riding around Beverly Hills with their dog in a red convertible. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 114

Date Night

Credit: ShotbyNYP/BACKGRID

Quavo and Saweetie enjoyed a late night romantic dinner at Catch in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 114

Rock the Vote

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Lil Yachty attended a When We All Vote & More Than A Vote Early Voting event at the Georgia International Plaza in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 114

Boss Babe

Credit: BACKGRID

Rihanna is seen shooting a music video in downtown L.A. on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 114

Fun Run

Credit: Courtesy josh sundquist

Shia LaBeouf jogs through L.A. on Friday, wearing a blue sweatshirt, joggers and sneakers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 114

Ready in Action

Credit: Courtesy josh sundquist

Marisa Ramirez and Donnie Wahlberg are seen on the set of Blue Bloods on Friday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 114

Peace & Love

Credit: BACKGRID

Post Malone throws up a peace sign outside of BOA Steakhouse on Friday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 114

Home Sweet Home

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner visits her new home, which is under construction, on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 114

Camera Ready

Credit: The Image Direct

Justin Bieber is seen filming a music video on Thursday at the beach in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 114

City Stroll

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Bella Hadid steps out in N.Y.C. on Thursday, wearing a black mask, lavender pants and black boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 114

Speed Racer

Credit: Charles Coates/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock

Lewis Hamilton rides a scooter during the 2020 Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Friday in Imola, Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 114

Purrrfect Look

Credit: MEGA

Larsa Pippen wears a Tiger King costume on her way to a private Halloween costume party at a residence in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 114

Out & About

Credit: Courtesy josh sundquist

The Boys star Chace Crawford grabs a Coke Energy at a Circle K while out in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 114

Girl's Best Friend

Credit: BACKGRID

Kaitlyn Bristowe gets support from her adorable pup Robin before she heads to Dancing with the Stars in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 114

California Cruising

Credit: The IMage Direct

Dax Shepard is seen riding his bike through L.A. after grabbing some food on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 114

Street Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski braves the rain in an elegant red coat and white boots on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 114

Miami Heat

Credit: MEGA

Shawn Mendes steps out from girlfriend Camila Cabello's house in Miami on Thursday, wearing a white tank and shorts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 114

Silly on Set

Credit: Courtesy Sandra Lee

Sandra Lee has fun posing alongside celebrity cameraman Sebastian, while on set to film the Today show's new Today All Day series.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 114

Spooky Season

Credit: Michael Simon

Brooke Burke, son Shaya, daughter Heaven Rain and their friend got an early start on Halloween on Friday, ensuring they could trick or treat contact-free by using the gita robot to do the heavy candy lifting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 114

Pretty in Pink

Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez stuns in pink as she leaves dinner at Soho House on Wednesday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 114

Birthday Babe

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Kelly Osbourne arrives at her 36th birthday, sponsored by HollyGold Productions, looking gorgeous at Yamashiro Hollywood on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 114

Gal Pals

Credit: Steve Sands/SplashNews.com

Stars Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps are seen filming for Tina Fey's Girls5Eva on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 114

Plaid Please

Credit: Rachpoot/MEGA

Sofia Richie pairs a plaid coat and leggings, then heads out to a friend's house in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 114

Rain Check

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Irina Shayk sports a trench coat and boots on a rainy Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 114

Comfy Casual

Credit: The Image Direct

Eiza González wears a cropped sweater and jeans while out for a coffee run on Wednesday in L.A.