Ladies of Riverdale Dress Up in Vancouver, Plus Heidi Klum, Amber Heard and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Sugar and Spice
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch showed off their Powerpuff Girls group costume for Halloween in Vancouver.
Family Day
Heidi Klum and her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz went shopping in Germany.
Take a Hike
Amber Heard was spotted enjoying a walk in Los Angeles with her dog.
Ghoulish Gals
Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey attended The Haunting of Hopewell party in Atlanta, dressed as Catwoman and a Playboy bunny respectively.
Undercover Lord
Scott Disick dressed up in a Ace Ventura costume in Santa Monica, California, for Halloween.
Stars on the Stump
Debra Messing and Kathy Najimy encouraged voters to cast their ballots in Philadelphia.
Casual Costume
Sandra Lee was in the Halloween spirit in Malibu, California.
Sweet Smooch
Lily Allen and husband David Harbour took their face masks down briefly to share a kiss in New York City.
Speedy Rider
Paris Hilton wore a 'Make America Hot again' hat and a Simple Life sweater while riding a scooter in New York City.
Cruisin'
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were spotted riding around Beverly Hills with their dog in a red convertible.
Date Night
Quavo and Saweetie enjoyed a late night romantic dinner at Catch in West Hollywood.
Rock the Vote
Lil Yachty attended a When We All Vote & More Than A Vote Early Voting event at the Georgia International Plaza in Atlanta.
Boss Babe
Rihanna is seen shooting a music video in downtown L.A. on Friday.
Fun Run
Shia LaBeouf jogs through L.A. on Friday, wearing a blue sweatshirt, joggers and sneakers.
Ready in Action
Marisa Ramirez and Donnie Wahlberg are seen on the set of Blue Bloods on Friday in N.Y.C.
Peace & Love
Post Malone throws up a peace sign outside of BOA Steakhouse on Friday in West Hollywood.
Home Sweet Home
Jennifer Garner visits her new home, which is under construction, on Thursday in L.A.
Camera Ready
Justin Bieber is seen filming a music video on Thursday at the beach in L.A.
City Stroll
Bella Hadid steps out in N.Y.C. on Thursday, wearing a black mask, lavender pants and black boots.
Speed Racer
Lewis Hamilton rides a scooter during the 2020 Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Friday in Imola, Italy.
Purrrfect Look
Larsa Pippen wears a Tiger King costume on her way to a private Halloween costume party at a residence in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
Out & About
The Boys star Chace Crawford grabs a Coke Energy at a Circle K while out in L.A. on Thursday.
Girl's Best Friend
Kaitlyn Bristowe gets support from her adorable pup Robin before she heads to Dancing with the Stars in L.A. on Thursday.
California Cruising
Dax Shepard is seen riding his bike through L.A. after grabbing some food on Wednesday.
Street Style
Emily Ratajkowski braves the rain in an elegant red coat and white boots on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Miami Heat
Shawn Mendes steps out from girlfriend Camila Cabello's house in Miami on Thursday, wearing a white tank and shorts.
Silly on Set
Sandra Lee has fun posing alongside celebrity cameraman Sebastian, while on set to film the Today show's new Today All Day series.
Spooky Season
Brooke Burke, son Shaya, daughter Heaven Rain and their friend got an early start on Halloween on Friday, ensuring they could trick or treat contact-free by using the gita robot to do the heavy candy lifting.
Pretty in Pink
Jennifer Lopez stuns in pink as she leaves dinner at Soho House on Wednesday in West Hollywood.
Birthday Babe
Kelly Osbourne arrives at her 36th birthday, sponsored by HollyGold Productions, looking gorgeous at Yamashiro Hollywood on Tuesday in L.A.
Gal Pals
Stars Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps are seen filming for Tina Fey's Girls5Eva on Wednesday.
Plaid Please
Sofia Richie pairs a plaid coat and leggings, then heads out to a friend's house in L.A. on Wednesday.
Rain Check
Irina Shayk sports a trench coat and boots on a rainy Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Comfy Casual
Eiza González wears a cropped sweater and jeans while out for a coffee run on Wednesday in L.A.