Lindsay Lohan Returns to the Red Carpet, Plus Angelina Jolie, Kendall Jenner & More

ALL THAT GLITTERS
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
UNHCR/Jae Yoon Kim
GUCCI GROUP
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
BIRTHDAY SMILES!
Gotham/GC Images
ON THE MOVE
Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com
LOVELY LADIES
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
FRIDAY FUN
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
PEACE!
Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
FLANNEL FOR FALL
Bauer-Griffin/ SplashNews.com
STRIKE A POSE
John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
NOTHING BUT LOVE
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
DOWN SOUTH
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
LOVING LOOK
Splash News Online
'EXTRA' HAPPY
Noel Vasquez/Getty
STAR POWER
Cindy Ord/Getty
FEELING 'GIFTED'
Dave Benett/Getty
THAT’S A WRAP
Presley Ann/Getty
GIRL POWER
Presley Ann/Getty
WEIGHED DOWN
Splash News Online
PUDDLE JUMPER
Splash News Online
ON THE RUN
The Image Direct
JET LAGGED
The Image Direct
'FRIENDS' AND LOVERS
Shahar Azran/Getty
RAISING THE BAR
Seth Browarnik/Startraks
'RESCUE' MISSION
Andrew Toth/Getty
'LOVELY' LADIES
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
'KNOW'-IT-ALL
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
MERRY MENTORS
Kevin Winter/Getty
PRETTY WOMAN
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
FUNNY BUSINESS
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
SHOW STOPPER
Don Arnold/TAS18/Getty
PAYING THE PRICE
Mike Pont/Getty
TURNING BACK TIME
Bruce Glikas/Getty
GOING OVERBOARD
PA Images/INSTAR
ONE WITH NATURE
Broadimage/Shutterstock
ON MY LEVEL
Nina Westervelt/WWD/Shutterstock
IN THE 'SWING' OF THINGS
Jason Lowrie/BFA/Shutterstock
LAST CALL
Noam Galai/Getty
POWER PLAYERS
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
FIERCE FOURSOME
Todd Williamson/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
FALL FAVE
The Image Direct
HITMAKER
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
TURN OF EVENTS
David Parry/PA Images/Getty
HUG IT OUT
Dave Benett/WireImage
SPOOKY SCENE
Splash News Online
MIC CHECK
Dominik Bindl/Getty
STAYING NEUTRAL
Splash News Online
RADIO WAVES
Roy Rochlin/Getty
FIERCE PHOTO
Dave Benett/Getty
FEAR THE BEARD
MEGA
STAYING STRONG
Splash News
GOING GREEN
Mike Coppola/Getty
AS YOU WISH
Noam Galai/Getty
RECENTLY DECEASED
Splash News
COUPLES' COSTUME
Mike Coppola/Getty
WILD THING
Splash News
DANCE IT OUT
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
MALL MOVES
Scott Barbour/Getty
STRIPE SITUATION
Cindy Ord/Getty
WILD WOMAN
Vivien Killilea/Getty
GAME TIME
Allen Berezovsky/Getty
SCRUNCH IT UP
RW/MediaPunch
SPREADING MY WINGS
VCG/Getty
THROWBACK FIT
MEGA
I LOVE NY
Team GT/GC Images
WINGING IT
Splash News Online
SCREEN FIEND
Joe Maher/Getty
ON THE OUTS
Monica Schipper/Getty
WHAT A HANDFUL
Splash News Online
SPREADING SMILES
Splash News Online
WAKANDA FOREVER
JNI/Star Max/GC Images
SEEING DOUBLE
Hector Vivas/Getty
SHOW SWAPPING
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
ON THE MOVE
Splash News
PEACE OUT
Splash News
FEELING HONORED
Andrew Kist/WWD/Shutterstock
SUAVE IN SUEDE
Gotham/GC Images
STYLE SAVVY
The Image Direct
'80S CLASSICS
Paula Lobo/ABC
REWIND IT
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
IT'S COMPLICATED
Kevin Winter/Getty
LEARNING FROM A LEGEND
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock
SMILE AND WAVE
MEGA
UNDER CONSTRUCTION
BACKGRID
WINNING WOMEN
David M. Benett/Getty
COMIN' IN HOT
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
STEPPING OUT
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
CELEBRITY SLOTH
Splash News Online
CUDDLED UP
Mike Marsland/WireImage
STREET STYLE STAR
Splash News Online
BLUE BELLE
Dave Benett/Getty
WOMEN FIRST
Dave Benett/Getty
CROSSWALK QUEEN
The Image Direct
WEARING THE PANTS
Timur Emek/GC Images
MEETING OF THE 'MINDS'
Jeff Schear/Getty
POISED IN PURPLE
Emma McIntyre/Getty
ON POINT(E)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
HEADING HOME
Splash News
LOOK BOTH WAYS
Gotham/GC Images
LADY IN RED
Splash News
EXTRA SILLY
Noel Vasquez/Getty
DEFYING GRAVITY
Anthony Devlin/Getty
I’M LISTENING
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
MAKE YOURSELF AT HOME
Paul Archuleta/Getty
GRAB AND GO
MEGA
LOOKING FRESH
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty
FOLLOW MY LEAD
James Devaney/Getty
CLOSE CALL
James Devaney/Getty
GOOD PALS
David M. Benett/Getty
HOCUS POCUS
Raymond Hagans/MediaPunch
USE YOUR 'VOICE'
Tibrina Hobson/Getty
HOLE IN ONE
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
FLOAT ON
Soul Brother
LAST LOOK
Raymond Hall/GC Images
MORNING MEETING
Raymond Hall/GC Images
PAWS ON THE PAVEMENT
Splash News Online
TREND SETTER
Splash News Online
IT'S A 'WONDERFUL' LIFE
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
HAPPY DAY
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
FLOW RIDER
The Image Direct
WHY SO SERIOUS?
Jens Kalaene/Getty
CAMO COOL
BackGrid
'ROSIE' GLOW
Rachel Murray/Getty
1 of 123
Advertisement