Lindsay Lohan Returns to the Red Carpet, Plus Angelina Jolie, Kendall Jenner & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

More
Kate Hogan ,
Sophie Dodd ,
and Lydia Price
November 04, 2018 11:00 AM
<p>Lindsay Lohan flashes a smile at the&nbsp;2018 MTV EMAs in&nbsp;Bilbao, Spain, on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
ALL THAT GLITTERS

Lindsay Lohan flashes a smile at the 2018 MTV EMAs in Bilbao, Spain, on Sunday.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
<p>During a trip to visit colleges in South Korea with her son Maddox, Angelina Jolie on Sunday meets with leaders about refugees who fled the war in Yemen. Her goal is to appeal &#8220;for greater understanding of refugee protection laws, and for all countries to play their part in alleviating the human suffering in Yemen,&#8221; according to the <a href="http://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2018/11/5bdeac534/unhcr-special-envoy-angelina-jolie-calls-lasting-ceasefire-yemen.html">United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees</a>.</p>
pinterest
MAKING A DIFFERENCE

During a trip to visit colleges in South Korea with her son Maddox, Angelina Jolie on Sunday meets with leaders about refugees who fled the war in Yemen. Her goal is to appeal “for greater understanding of refugee protection laws, and for all countries to play their part in alleviating the human suffering in Yemen,” according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

UNHCR/Jae Yoon Kim
<p>Zo&euml; Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, Asia Chow and St. Vincent link up at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro, which was presented by Gucci, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GUCCI GROUP

Zoë Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, Asia Chow and St. Vincent link up at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro, which was presented by Gucci, on Saturday. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
<p>Kendall Jenner takes a bike ride in New York City on Saturday as her <a href="https://people.com/tv/kendall-jenner-sings-karaoke-bella-hadid-23-birthday-celebration/">23rd birthday celebrations</a> continue.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BIRTHDAY SMILES!

Kendall Jenner takes a bike ride in New York City on Saturday as her 23rd birthday celebrations continue. 

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Bella Hadid wears a white sweater dress and&nbsp;Chanel belt while stepping out in New York City on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ON THE MOVE

Bella Hadid wears a white sweater dress and Chanel belt while stepping out in New York City on Saturday. 

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com
<p>Ren&eacute;e Zellweger, Courteney Cox and Coco Riley Arquette participate in the 16th annual Los Angeles County Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
LOVELY LADIES

Renée Zellweger, Courteney Cox and Coco Riley Arquette participate in the 16th annual Los Angeles County Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p><em>Real Housewives of New Jersey</em> stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania hit the Big Apple for a &#8220;Ladies Night Out&#8221; event on Friday at the Elsie rooftop</p>
pinterest
FRIDAY FUN

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania hit the Big Apple for a “Ladies Night Out” event on Friday at the Elsie rooftop

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
<p>Gisele B&uuml;ndchen dazzles in a gold jumpsuit at the Rosa Ch&aacute; store&nbsp;opening in Los Angeles on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PEACE!

Gisele Bündchen dazzles in a gold jumpsuit at the Rosa Chá store opening in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Orlando Bloom goes casual while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FLANNEL FOR FALL

Orlando Bloom goes casual while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Bauer-Griffin/ SplashNews.com
<p>Julie Bowen flashes a smile at the&nbsp;PEN America Gala in L.A. on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
STRIKE A POSE

Julie Bowen flashes a smile at the PEN America Gala in L.A. on Friday. 

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Courtney Love goes glam at the Gucci Guilty launch party at Hollywood Forever in L.A. on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
NOTHING BUT LOVE

Courtney Love goes glam at the Gucci Guilty launch party at Hollywood Forever in L.A. on Friday. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
<p>In Georgia on Friday, Chlo&euml; Grace Moretz takes center stage while answering questions about her movie&nbsp;<em>The Miseducation of Cameron Post</em> at the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival.</p>
pinterest
DOWN SOUTH

In Georgia on Friday, Chloë Grace Moretz takes center stage while answering questions about her movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post at the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
<p>Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez look smitten as they hold hands while jewelry shopping in Miami.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
LOVING LOOK

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez look smitten as they hold hands while jewelry shopping in Miami. 

Splash News Online
<p>Allen Leech is all smiles while visiting &#8220;Extra&#8221; at Universal Studios in Hollywood on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'EXTRA' HAPPY

Allen Leech is all smiles while visiting “Extra” at Universal Studios in Hollywood on Friday. 

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Amandla Stenberg holds up the Rising Star Award during the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Friday in Savannah, Georgia.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
STAR POWER

Amandla Stenberg holds up the Rising Star Award during the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Friday in Savannah, Georgia. 

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>In London on Friday, Eva Longoria attends The 9th Annual Global Gift Gala at The Rosewood Hotel.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FEELING 'GIFTED'

In London on Friday, Eva Longoria attends The 9th Annual Global Gift Gala at The Rosewood Hotel. 

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Emily Ratajkowski poses at TheWrap&#8217;s Power Women Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
THAT’S A WRAP

Emily Ratajkowski poses at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

Presley Ann/Getty
<p>Also there: Zoe Saldana and sister Cisley Saldana Nazario.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GIRL POWER

Also there: Zoe Saldana and sister Cisley Saldana Nazario. 

Presley Ann/Getty
<p><em>Ready Player One</em> actress Olivia Cooke wears a fake baby bump and an oversized backpack while filming <em>Modern Love</em>&nbsp;with a furry friend in N.Y.C.&#8217;s East Village.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WEIGHED DOWN

Ready Player One actress Olivia Cooke wears a fake baby bump and an oversized backpack while filming Modern Love with a furry friend in N.Y.C.’s East Village. 

Splash News Online
<p>Model Joan Smalls poses for a Chanel photoshoot in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PUDDLE JUMPER

Model Joan Smalls poses for a Chanel photoshoot in N.Y.C. 

Splash News Online
<p>On Thursday, Anna Paquin goes for a jog in L.A.</p>
pinterest
ON THE RUN

On Thursday, Anna Paquin goes for a jog in L.A.

The Image Direct
<p>Shawn Mendes waits with his luggage and guitar at an airport leaving Toronto on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
JET LAGGED

Shawn Mendes waits with his luggage and guitar at an airport leaving Toronto on Thursday. 

The Image Direct
<p>David Foster and fianc&eacute;e Katharine McPhee get cozy at the Friends of The Israel Defense Forces Western Region Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'FRIENDS' AND LOVERS

David Foster and fiancée Katharine McPhee get cozy at the Friends of The Israel Defense Forces Western Region Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday. 

Shahar Azran/Getty
<p>Trevor Noah and Lenny Kravitz stop by Pharrell Williams and David Grutman&#8217;s debut restaurant and cocktail lounge, Swan and Bar Bevy, in Miami.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
RAISING THE BAR

Trevor Noah and Lenny Kravitz stop by Pharrell Williams and David Grutman’s debut restaurant and cocktail lounge, Swan and Bar Bevy, in Miami. 

Seth Browarnik/Startraks
<p>Keegan-Michael Key and producer Elisa Pugliese look sharp at the International Rescue Committee&#8217;s 2018 Rescue Dinner in New York City on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'RESCUE' MISSION

Keegan-Michael Key and producer Elisa Pugliese look sharp at the International Rescue Committee’s 2018 Rescue Dinner in New York City on Thursday. 

Andrew Toth/Getty
<p>Model Sofia Sanoh and Sarah Jessica Parker get silly in the supply room at the launch of SJP&#8217;s Born Lovely fragrance in N.Y.C. on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'LOVELY' LADIES

Model Sofia Sanoh and Sarah Jessica Parker get silly in the supply room at the launch of SJP’s Born Lovely fragrance in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p><em>The Tonight Show&nbsp;</em>host Jimmy Fallon challenges Jessica Biel to a round of &#8216;Who Knows Justin Better&#8217; to see who&#8217;s <em>really</em> closer with her husband Justin Timberlake.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'KNOW'-IT-ALL

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon challenges Jessica Biel to a round of ‘Who Knows Justin Better’ to see who’s really closer with her husband Justin Timberlake. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Taika Waititi and Lena Waithe have some fun at the AT&amp;T Hello Lab Mentorship Program event on Thursday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MERRY MENTORS

Taika Waititi and Lena Waithe have some fun at the AT&T Hello Lab Mentorship Program event on Thursday in Los Angeles. 

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>On Thursday, Julia Roberts rocks leftover pink hair from her flamingo Halloween costume as she leaves <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> in L.A.</p>
pinterest
PRETTY WOMAN

On Thursday, Julia Roberts rocks leftover pink hair from her flamingo Halloween costume as she leaves Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Cary Fukunaga, Patrick Somerville and Justin Theroux goof off at a screening of Netflix&#8217;s <em>Maniac</em> in Hollywood on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
FUNNY BUSINESS

Cary Fukunaga, Patrick Somerville and Justin Theroux goof off at a screening of Netflix’s Maniac in Hollywood on Thursday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Taylor Swift wows the crowd during a performance at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SHOW STOPPER

Taylor Swift wows the crowd during a performance at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Friday. 

Don Arnold/TAS18/Getty
<p>Tatiana Maslany comes out for a New York City screening of <i>The Price of Free</i>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PAYING THE PRICE

Tatiana Maslany comes out for a New York City screening of The Price of Free

Mike Pont/Getty
<p>Thursday&nbsp;in N.Y.C., Tim Gunn, Bob Mackie and George Takei support stars Michael Beresse and Stephanie J. Block backstage at <i>The Cher Show</i>&nbsp;on Broadway.</p>
pinterest
TURNING BACK TIME

Thursday in N.Y.C., Tim Gunn, Bob Mackie and George Takei support stars Michael Beresse and Stephanie J. Block backstage at The Cher Show on Broadway.

Bruce Glikas/Getty
<p>Kurt Russell stops by<i> The Graham Norton Show</i> in London.</p>
pinterest
GOING OVERBOARD

Kurt Russell stops by The Graham Norton Show in London.

PA Images/INSTAR
<p>Justin Bieber enjoys a&nbsp;Thursday hike in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ONE WITH NATURE 

Justin Bieber enjoys a Thursday hike in Los Angeles. 

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Thursday&nbsp;in New York City, Gigi Hadid hangs with Eva Chen and her son, Tao Bannister, at the Saks Fifth Avenue x Eva Chen launch for her book and capsule collection by Janie and Jack.</p>
pinterest
ON MY LEVEL

Thursday in New York City, Gigi Hadid hangs with Eva Chen and her son, Tao Bannister, at the Saks Fifth Avenue x Eva Chen launch for her book and capsule collection by Janie and Jack.

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Minnie Driver encourages voting at Swing Left&#8217;s The Last Weekend rally&nbsp;Thursday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
IN THE 'SWING' OF THINGS

Minnie Driver encourages voting at Swing Left’s The Last Weekend rally Thursday in Los Angeles. 

Jason Lowrie/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Also there: An enthusiastic Mark Ruffalo.</p>
pinterest
LAST CALL

Also there: An enthusiastic Mark Ruffalo.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Gloria Steinem, Diane Lane and Jane Fonda embrace one another at the Women&#8217;s&nbsp;Media Awards in New York City on&nbsp;Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
POWER PLAYERS

Gloria Steinem, Diane Lane and Jane Fonda embrace one another at the Women’s Media Awards in New York City on Thursday. 

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
<p>Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron,&nbsp;Constance Wu and Amandla Stenberg celebrate at&nbsp;Thursday&#8217;s IndieWire Honors in L.A.</p>
pinterest
FIERCE FOURSOME

Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, Constance Wu and Amandla Stenberg celebrate at Thursday’s IndieWire Honors in L.A.

Todd Williamson/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Minka Kelly stays warm in a trench coat while out in New York City on&nbsp;Thursday.</p>
pinterest
FALL FAVE

Minka Kelly stays warm in a trench coat while out in New York City on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>David Burtka and husband Neil Patrick Harris support playwright Harvey Fierstein on opening night of <em>Torch&nbsp;Song</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
HITMAKER

David Burtka and husband Neil Patrick Harris support playwright Harvey Fierstein on opening night of Torch Song in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Misty Copeland smiles for the cameras on Thursday at the London premiere of&nbsp;<em>The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.</em></p>
pinterest
TURN OF EVENTS

Misty Copeland smiles for the cameras on Thursday at the London premiere of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

David Parry/PA Images/Getty
<p>Also there: costars Mackenzie Foy and Keira Knightley.</p>
pinterest
HUG IT OUT

Also there: costars Mackenzie Foy and Keira Knightley.

Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Katie Holmes walks through a cemetery in New Orleans on Thursday while filming scenes for her new film.</p>
pinterest
SPOOKY SCENE

Katie Holmes walks through a cemetery in New Orleans on Thursday while filming scenes for her new film.

Splash News Online
<p>Minka Kelly pops by Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday to talk about her new series&nbsp;<em>Titans.</em></p>
pinterest
MIC CHECK

Minka Kelly pops by Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday to talk about her new series Titans.

Dominik Bindl/Getty
<p>Sienna Miller sticks to a muted color palette while out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
STAYING NEUTRAL

Sienna Miller sticks to a muted color palette while out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Splash News Online
<p>Benedict Cumberbatch stops into SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
RADIO WAVES

Benedict Cumberbatch stops into SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Jourdan Dunn hits her mark on Thursday at a dinner&nbsp;celebrating&nbsp;Calzedonia&#8217;s winter campaign at Laylow in London.</p>
pinterest
FIERCE PHOTO

Jourdan Dunn hits her mark on Thursday at a dinner celebrating Calzedonia’s winter campaign at Laylow in London.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Harrison Ford keeps it casual during a Thursday stroll around L.A.</p>
pinterest
FEAR THE BEARD

Harrison Ford keeps it casual during a Thursday stroll around L.A.

MEGA
<p>Chris Pratt is spotted leaving his Los Angeles gym on&nbsp;Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
STAYING STRONG

Chris Pratt is spotted leaving his Los Angeles gym on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Host Heidi Klum and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz go all-out for her epic annual Halloween bash at sponsored by Party City and Svedka Vodka at Lavo in N.Y.C. on Wednesday night as Princess Fiona and Shrek, posing alongside Mike Myers (who voiced the ogre in the films).&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GOING GREEN

Host Heidi Klum and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz go all-out for her epic annual Halloween bash at sponsored by Party City and Svedka Vodka at Lavo in N.Y.C. on Wednesday night as Princess Fiona and Shrek, posing alongside Mike Myers (who voiced the ogre in the films). 

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Also at the party: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, as a convincing Westley and Inigo Montoya from <em>The Princess Bride</em>.</p>
pinterest
AS YOU WISH

Also at the party: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, as a convincing Westley and Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>The Weeknd and Bella Hadid wear <em>Beetlejuice</em>-inspired costumes to Heidi Klum&#8217;s Halloween party in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
RECENTLY DECEASED

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid wear Beetlejuice-inspired costumes to Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse got into character while dressed as <em>Dragon Ball Z</em>&rsquo;s Future Trunks and <em>Naruto</em>&rsquo;s Gaara for Heidi Klum&rsquo;s 19th Annual Halloween Party on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
COUPLES' COSTUME

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse got into character while dressed as Dragon Ball Z’s Future Trunks and Naruto’s Gaara for Heidi Klum’s 19th Annual Halloween Party on Wednesday. 

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Sara Sampaio wears a&nbsp;leopard-print dress&nbsp;on Wednesday in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WILD THING

Sara Sampaio wears a leopard-print dress on Wednesday in New York City. 

Splash News
<p><em>Bohemian Rhapsody</em> star Rami Malek shows some of his dance moves off on <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show </em>in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
DANCE IT OUT

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek shows some of his dance moves off on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Wednesday.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Sofia Richie and Scott Disick stop by Windsor Smith at Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MALL MOVES

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick stop by Windsor Smith at Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday. 

Scott Barbour/Getty
<p>John David Washington, in a striped suit, speaks at a Q&amp;A for <em>BlacKkKlansman</em> at the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
STRIPE SITUATION

John David Washington, in a striped suit, speaks at a Q&A for BlacKkKlansman at the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Tuesday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Emily Ratajkowski rocks a barely-there Barbarella costume at Travis Scott&rsquo;s Halloween party at Delilah in L.A.&nbsp;on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
WILD WOMAN

Emily Ratajkowski rocks a barely-there Barbarella costume at Travis Scott’s Halloween party at Delilah in L.A. on Wednesday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p>Quavo of Migos flashes the peace sign at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
GAME TIME

Quavo of Migos flashes the peace sign at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks in L.A. on Wednesday.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>Debbie Gibson dons her &#8217;80s best for a Halloween throwback performance on <em>Today</em> in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
SCRUNCH IT UP

Debbie Gibson dons her ’80s best for a Halloween throwback performance on Today in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

RW/MediaPunch
<p>Lee Pace arrives at a Hong Kong press conference for <em>Flying Tiger</em> on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SPREADING MY WINGS

Lee Pace arrives at a Hong Kong press conference for Flying Tiger on Wednesday. 

VCG/Getty
<p>On&nbsp;Wednesday, Brad Pitt films <em>Once Upon a Time in Hollywood</em> on Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
THROWBACK FIT

On Wednesday, Brad Pitt films Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Los Angeles. 

MEGA
<p>Gerard Butler is spotted wearing an N.Y.C. T-shirt while in the city on&nbsp;Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
I LOVE NY

Gerard Butler is spotted wearing an N.Y.C. T-shirt while in the city on Wednesday.

Team GT/GC Images
<p>Taylor Hill shows off her Victoria&#8217;s Secret Angel wings while outside the company&#8217;s headquarters in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
WINGING IT

Taylor Hill shows off her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings while outside the company’s headquarters in New York City on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Chiwetel Ejiofor attends a special screening of <em>Widows</em> in association with <em>Vogue</em> at Tate Modern in London on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
SCREEN FIEND

Chiwetel Ejiofor attends a special screening of Widows in association with Vogue at Tate Modern in London on Wednesday.

Joe Maher/Getty
<p>Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton and Sam Heughan visit Build Studio to chat up&nbsp;<em>Outlander</em> in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
ON THE OUTS

Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton and Sam Heughan visit Build Studio to chat up Outlander in New York City on Wednesday.

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p>In N.Y.C. on Tuesday, Katy Perry hits the streets with her beloved dog, Nugget.</p>
pinterest
WHAT A HANDFUL

In N.Y.C. on Tuesday, Katy Perry hits the streets with her beloved dog, Nugget.

Splash News Online
<p>Danica McKellar and Happy the Dog visit the Halloween Party at the Ronald McDonald House in L.A. on behalf of&nbsp;Hallmark Channel on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
SPREADING SMILES

Danica McKellar and Happy the Dog visit the Halloween Party at the Ronald McDonald House in L.A. on behalf of Hallmark Channel on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Ciara goes all out as Lupita Nyong&#8217;o&#8217;s <em>Black Panther</em> character Nakia for the Bacardi &#8216;Liberate Your Spirits&#8217; Halloween party in N.Y.C. on Tuesday night.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WAKANDA FOREVER

Ciara goes all out as Lupita Nyong’o’s Black Panther character Nakia for the Bacardi ‘Liberate Your Spirits’ Halloween party in N.Y.C. on Tuesday night. 

JNI/Star Max/GC Images
<p>On Tuesday in Mexico City, Michael Pena and Diego Luna unveil a mural of their <em>Narcos</em> characters.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SEEING DOUBLE

On Tuesday in Mexico City, Michael Pena and Diego Luna unveil a mural of their Narcos characters. 

Hector Vivas/Getty
<p>Milo Ventimiglia gives his rose to Rebel Wilson during a <em>Bachelor</em>-themed Halloween episode of <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
SHOW SWAPPING

Milo Ventimiglia gives his rose to Rebel Wilson during a Bachelor-themed Halloween episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Tuesday.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker looks fierce as she visits<em> The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em> in N.Y.C.&nbsp;on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
ON THE MOVE

Sarah Jessica Parker looks fierce as she visits The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Hugh Jackman arrives at the New York City premiere of <em>The Front Runner</em> at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
PEACE OUT

Hugh Jackman arrives at the New York City premiere of The Front Runner at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>On Tuesday in N.Y.C., Salma Hayek arrives at the 3rd Annual <em>WWD</em> Honors.</p>
pinterest
FEELING HONORED

On Tuesday in N.Y.C., Salma Hayek arrives at the 3rd Annual WWD Honors.

Andrew Kist/WWD/Shutterstock
<p><em>How I Met Your Mother</em> actor Jason Segel looks dapper in an olive-green suede ensemble while out and about on Tuesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SUAVE IN SUEDE

How I Met Your Mother actor Jason Segel looks dapper in an olive-green suede ensemble while out and about on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Priyanka Chopra nails a fall-chic look as she steps out in N.Y.C. wearing tan layers, leather boots and a coordinating skirt.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
STYLE SAVVY

Priyanka Chopra nails a fall-chic look as she steps out in N.Y.C. wearing tan layers, leather boots and a coordinating skirt. 

The Image Direct
<p>The <em>Good Morning America</em> team celebrates Halloween by honoring some classic &#8217;80s TV shows, with Rob Marciano as <em>Saved by the Bell</em>&rsquo;s Zack Morris and Ginger Zee as <em>Teenage Mutant Nina Turtle</em>&rsquo;s Michelangelo.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'80S CLASSICS

The Good Morning America team celebrates Halloween by honoring some classic ’80s TV shows, with Rob Marciano as Saved by the Bell’s Zack Morris and Ginger Zee as Teenage Mutant Nina Turtle’s Michelangelo. 

Paula Lobo/ABC
<p>Also doing the &#8217;80s thing: the cast of the&nbsp;<em>Today</em> show, including Hoda Kotb, who dresses up as Elton John in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
REWIND IT

Also doing the ’80s thing: the cast of the Today show, including Hoda Kotb, who dresses up as Elton John in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
<p>Emma Roberts stuns at the premiere of <em>In a Relationship</em> in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
IT'S COMPLICATED

Emma Roberts stuns at the premiere of In a Relationship in West Hollywood on Tuesday night. 

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Queen&rsquo;s lead guitarist Brian May and <em>Bohemian Rhapsody</em> star Rami Malek get friendly at the film&rsquo;s premiere in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
LEARNING FROM A LEGEND

Queen’s lead guitarist Brian May and Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek get friendly at the film’s premiere in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Karlie Kloss looks elegant in a cream pantsuit as she heads to a party in N.Y.C. on Tuesday night.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SMILE AND WAVE

Karlie Kloss looks elegant in a cream pantsuit as she heads to a party in N.Y.C. on Tuesday night. 

MEGA
<p>Ben Affleck gears up as a construction worker while filming <em>Torrance</em> in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Ben Affleck gears up as a construction worker while filming Torrance in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday. 

BACKGRID
<p>Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James each take home an award at the <em>Harper&rsquo;s Bazaar</em> Women of the Year Awards at Claridge&rsquo;s Hotel in London on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WINNING WOMEN

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James each take home an award at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards at Claridge’s Hotel in London on Tuesday. 

David M. Benett/Getty
<p><em>Broad City</em> star Abbi Jacobson makes her way onstage for <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
COMIN' IN HOT

Broad City star Abbi Jacobson makes her way onstage for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p><em>Outlander</em> star Caitriona Balfe struts into <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> on Tuesday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
STEPPING OUT

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe struts into Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday in L.A. 

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Katy Perry gets into the spirit of Halloween on Tuesday, dressing as a giant sloth outside of ABC studios in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
CELEBRITY SLOTH

Katy Perry gets into the spirit of Halloween on Tuesday, dressing as a giant sloth outside of ABC studios in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Rita Ora and Liam Payne perform on stage during Westfield London&#8217;s 10th anniversary celebration at Westfield White City on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
CUDDLED UP

Rita Ora and Liam Payne perform on stage during Westfield London’s 10th anniversary celebration at Westfield White City on Tuesday.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>Sienna Miller showcases her effortless style while out in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
STREET STYLE STAR

Sienna Miller showcases her effortless style while out in New York City on Tuesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Keira Knightley attends the <em>Harper&#8217;s Bazaar</em> Women of the Year Awards, in partnership with Michael Kors and Mercedes-Benz, at Claridge&#8217;s Hotel in London on Tuesday night.</p>
pinterest
BLUE BELLE

Keira Knightley attends the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, in partnership with Michael Kors and Mercedes-Benz, at Claridge’s Hotel in London on Tuesday night.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Also there: Amanda Seyfried, who stuns in her LBD.</p>
pinterest
WOMEN FIRST

Also there: Amanda Seyfried, who stuns in her LBD.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Jessica Biel steps out for a shopping trip in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
CROSSWALK QUEEN

Jessica Biel steps out for a shopping trip in New York City on Tuesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Behati Prinsloo makes a style statement on Tuesday while out in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
WEARING THE PANTS

Behati Prinsloo makes a style statement on Tuesday while out in N.Y.C.

Timur Emek/GC Images
<p>Common and Serena Williams arrive to speak together at a Creative Minds Talks Conversation in Chicago on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MEETING OF THE 'MINDS'

Common and Serena Williams arrive to speak together at a Creative Minds Talks Conversation in Chicago on Monday. 

Jeff Schear/Getty
<p>Nicole Kidman shimmers in a lavender dress at the premiere of <em>Boy Erased</em> in L.A. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
POISED IN PURPLE

Nicole Kidman shimmers in a lavender dress at the premiere of Boy Erased in L.A. on Monday. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Mackenzie Foy and Misty Copeland look as lovely as sugar plum fairies at the world premiere of Disney&rsquo;s <em>The Nutcracker and the Four Realms</em> on Monday in Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ON POINT(E)

Mackenzie Foy and Misty Copeland look as lovely as sugar plum fairies at the world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms on Monday in Hollywood. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom hold hands after a romantic date night at The Grill in N.Y.C.&nbsp;on Monday.</p>
pinterest
HEADING HOME

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom hold hands after a romantic date night at The Grill in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Splash News
<p>Model Winnie Harlow looks fierce in Cushnie et Ochs while strutting her stuff in Midtown Manhattan on Monday.</p>
pinterest
LOOK BOTH WAYS

Model Winnie Harlow looks fierce in Cushnie et Ochs while strutting her stuff in Midtown Manhattan on Monday.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>A radiant Sharon Stone comes bearing gifts as she arrives at Craig&rsquo;s restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday.</p>
pinterest
LADY IN RED

A radiant Sharon Stone comes bearing gifts as she arrives at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday.

Splash News
<p>Beth Behrs and Max Greenfield catch a case of the giggles while visiting <em>Extra</em> at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday.</p>
pinterest
EXTRA SILLY

Beth Behrs and Max Greenfield catch a case of the giggles while visiting Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>On Monday, Warwick Davis experiences the thrill of indoor skydiving at i-Fly during the Global First Adventure Attraction launch in Birmingham, England.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
DEFYING GRAVITY

On Monday, Warwick Davis experiences the thrill of indoor skydiving at i-Fly during the Global First Adventure Attraction launch in Birmingham, England. 

Anthony Devlin/Getty
<p><em>Bohemian Rhapsody</em> star Rami Malek gazes attentively at the audience on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
I’M LISTENING

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek gazes attentively at the audience on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Host Debbie Matenopoulos shares a laugh with Camila Alves McConaughey while filming Hallmark&rsquo;s <em>Home &amp; Family</em> at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MAKE YOURSELF AT HOME

Host Debbie Matenopoulos shares a laugh with Camila Alves McConaughey while filming Hallmark’s Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Monday. 

Paul Archuleta/Getty
<p>Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Cooke Maroney pick up some take-out during a romantic stroll in L.A. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
GRAB AND GO

Jennifer Lawrence and boyfriend Cooke Maroney pick up some take-out during a romantic stroll in L.A. on Monday.

MEGA
<p><em>Fresh Off the Boat</em> star Constance Wu chats about the TV series at Build studio on Monday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
LOOKING FRESH

Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu chats about the TV series at Build studio on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty
<p>Ben Stiller shares an adorable twinning moment with son Quinlin while the Brooklyn Nets take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FOLLOW MY LEAD

Ben Stiller shares an adorable twinning moment with son Quinlin while the Brooklyn Nets take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday. 

James Devaney/Getty
<p>Also at the game: an anxious-looking Jonah Hill.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
CLOSE CALL

Also at the game: an anxious-looking Jonah Hill. 

James Devaney/Getty
<p>Luke Evans and Paloma Faith pose together at <em>GQ</em>&#8216;s 30th anniversary party at Sushisamba in London on Monday night.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GOOD PALS

Luke Evans and Paloma Faith pose together at GQ‘s 30th anniversary party at Sushisamba in London on Monday night. 

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Bette Midler looks bewitching in full costume at her Annual Hulaween Event in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
HOCUS POCUS

Bette Midler looks bewitching in full costume at her Annual Hulaween Event in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Raymond Hagans/MediaPunch
<p>On Monday in L.A., Rosario Dawson and Yvonne DeLaRosa Green show their support at the Find Your Voice LA &amp; One Earth One Voice benefit for YES on B.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
USE YOUR 'VOICE'

On Monday in L.A., Rosario Dawson and Yvonne DeLaRosa Green show their support at the Find Your Voice LA & One Earth One Voice benefit for YES on B. 

Tibrina Hobson/Getty
<p>On Monday in L.A., <em>Clueless</em> star Breckin Meyer prances on the golf course during the 19th Annual Emmys Golf Classic at the Wilshire Country Club.</p>
pinterest
HOLE IN ONE

On Monday in L.A., Clueless star Breckin Meyer prances on the golf course during the 19th Annual Emmys Golf Classic at the Wilshire Country Club.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Don Cheadle hangs out on the McDonald&#8217;s float during the parade for the McDonald&#8217;s Magic City Classic 2018 in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
FLOAT ON

Don Cheadle hangs out on the McDonald’s float during the parade for the McDonald’s Magic City Classic 2018 in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday.

Soul Brother
<p>Chrissy Metz flashes a smile as she leaves AOL Live in N.Y.C.&#8217;s SoHo neighborhood on Monday.</p>
pinterest
LAST LOOK

Chrissy Metz flashes a smile as she leaves AOL Live in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Kerry Washington is all smiles leaving <em>Good Morning America</em> on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
MORNING MEETING

Kerry Washington is all smiles leaving Good Morning America on Monday in N.Y.C.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Justin Theroux takes his dog for a walk in N.Y.C. on&nbsp;Monday.</p>
pinterest
PAWS ON THE PAVEMENT

Justin Theroux takes his dog for a walk in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Splash News Online
<p>Priyanka Chopra steps out in New York City on Monday wearing a colorful pantsuit and sunglasses.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
TREND SETTER

Priyanka Chopra steps out in New York City on Monday wearing a colorful pantsuit and sunglasses. 

Splash News Online
<p>Heather Graham greets attendees at the Wonder Women Panel Series: Directors event during the Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Monday.</p>
pinterest
IT'S A 'WONDERFUL' LIFE

Heather Graham greets attendees at the Wonder Women Panel Series: Directors event during the Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Monday.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Armie Hammer takes the stage&nbsp;Monday at the Savannah Film Festival.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
HAPPY DAY

Armie Hammer takes the stage Monday at the Savannah Film Festival. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Wearing a breezy dress, Amber Rose enjoys Monday on the beach in Miami.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FLOW RIDER

Wearing a breezy dress, Amber Rose enjoys Monday on the beach in Miami. 

The Image Direct
<p>Claire Foy keeps a straight face at a press conference in Berlin, German, on Monday for her new film <em>The Girl in the Spider&#8217;s Web.</em></p>
pinterest
WHY SO SERIOUS?

Claire Foy keeps a straight face at a press conference in Berlin, German, on Monday for her new film The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

Jens Kalaene/Getty
<p>Jenna Dewan heads home from a morning workout session in L.A. on Monday wearing a Camo Alpha Industries jacket.</p>
pinterest
CAMO COOL

Jenna Dewan heads home from a morning workout session in L.A. on Monday wearing a Camo Alpha Industries jacket.

BackGrid
<p>Nikki DeRoest does a makeup tutorial with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the Rose Inc. + bareMinerals Beauty Master Class in L.A. on Friday.</p>
pinterest
'ROSIE' GLOW

Nikki DeRoest does a makeup tutorial with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the Rose Inc. + bareMinerals Beauty Master Class in L.A. on Friday.

Rachel Murray/Getty
1 of 123

Advertisement
1 of 123 Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Lindsay Lohan flashes a smile at the 2018 MTV EMAs in Bilbao, Spain, on Sunday.

Advertisement
2 of 123 UNHCR/Jae Yoon Kim

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

During a trip to visit colleges in South Korea with her son Maddox, Angelina Jolie on Sunday meets with leaders about refugees who fled the war in Yemen. Her goal is to appeal “for greater understanding of refugee protection laws, and for all countries to play their part in alleviating the human suffering in Yemen,” according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

3 of 123 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

GUCCI GROUP

Zoë Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, Asia Chow and St. Vincent link up at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Catherine Opie and Guillermo del Toro, which was presented by Gucci, on Saturday. 

Advertisement
4 of 123 Gotham/GC Images

BIRTHDAY SMILES!

Kendall Jenner takes a bike ride in New York City on Saturday as her 23rd birthday celebrations continue. 

Advertisement
5 of 123 Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

ON THE MOVE

Bella Hadid wears a white sweater dress and Chanel belt while stepping out in New York City on Saturday. 

Advertisement
6 of 123 Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

LOVELY LADIES

Renée Zellweger, Courteney Cox and Coco Riley Arquette participate in the 16th annual Los Angeles County Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday.

Advertisement
7 of 123 Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

FRIDAY FUN

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania hit the Big Apple for a “Ladies Night Out” event on Friday at the Elsie rooftop

Advertisement
8 of 123 Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

PEACE!

Gisele Bündchen dazzles in a gold jumpsuit at the Rosa Chá store opening in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Advertisement
9 of 123 Bauer-Griffin/ SplashNews.com

FLANNEL FOR FALL

Orlando Bloom goes casual while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Advertisement
10 of 123 John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

STRIKE A POSE

Julie Bowen flashes a smile at the PEN America Gala in L.A. on Friday. 

Advertisement
11 of 123 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

NOTHING BUT LOVE

Courtney Love goes glam at the Gucci Guilty launch party at Hollywood Forever in L.A. on Friday. 

Advertisement
12 of 123 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

DOWN SOUTH

In Georgia on Friday, Chloë Grace Moretz takes center stage while answering questions about her movie The Miseducation of Cameron Post at the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

Advertisement
13 of 123 Splash News Online

LOVING LOOK

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez look smitten as they hold hands while jewelry shopping in Miami. 

Advertisement
14 of 123 Noel Vasquez/Getty

'EXTRA' HAPPY

Allen Leech is all smiles while visiting “Extra” at Universal Studios in Hollywood on Friday. 

Advertisement
15 of 123 Cindy Ord/Getty

STAR POWER

Amandla Stenberg holds up the Rising Star Award during the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Friday in Savannah, Georgia. 

Advertisement
16 of 123 Dave Benett/Getty

FEELING 'GIFTED'

In London on Friday, Eva Longoria attends The 9th Annual Global Gift Gala at The Rosewood Hotel. 

Advertisement
17 of 123 Presley Ann/Getty

THAT’S A WRAP

Emily Ratajkowski poses at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

Advertisement
18 of 123 Presley Ann/Getty

GIRL POWER

Also there: Zoe Saldana and sister Cisley Saldana Nazario. 

Advertisement
19 of 123 Splash News Online

WEIGHED DOWN

Ready Player One actress Olivia Cooke wears a fake baby bump and an oversized backpack while filming Modern Love with a furry friend in N.Y.C.’s East Village. 

Advertisement
20 of 123 Splash News Online

PUDDLE JUMPER

Model Joan Smalls poses for a Chanel photoshoot in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
21 of 123 The Image Direct

ON THE RUN

On Thursday, Anna Paquin goes for a jog in L.A.

Advertisement
22 of 123 The Image Direct

JET LAGGED

Shawn Mendes waits with his luggage and guitar at an airport leaving Toronto on Thursday. 

Advertisement
23 of 123 Shahar Azran/Getty

'FRIENDS' AND LOVERS

David Foster and fiancée Katharine McPhee get cozy at the Friends of The Israel Defense Forces Western Region Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday. 

Advertisement
24 of 123 Seth Browarnik/Startraks

RAISING THE BAR

Trevor Noah and Lenny Kravitz stop by Pharrell Williams and David Grutman’s debut restaurant and cocktail lounge, Swan and Bar Bevy, in Miami. 

Advertisement
25 of 123 Andrew Toth/Getty

'RESCUE' MISSION

Keegan-Michael Key and producer Elisa Pugliese look sharp at the International Rescue Committee’s 2018 Rescue Dinner in New York City on Thursday. 

Advertisement
26 of 123 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

'LOVELY' LADIES

Model Sofia Sanoh and Sarah Jessica Parker get silly in the supply room at the launch of SJP’s Born Lovely fragrance in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
27 of 123 Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

'KNOW'-IT-ALL

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon challenges Jessica Biel to a round of ‘Who Knows Justin Better’ to see who’s really closer with her husband Justin Timberlake. 

Advertisement
28 of 123 Kevin Winter/Getty

MERRY MENTORS

Taika Waititi and Lena Waithe have some fun at the AT&T Hello Lab Mentorship Program event on Thursday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
29 of 123 RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

PRETTY WOMAN

On Thursday, Julia Roberts rocks leftover pink hair from her flamingo Halloween costume as she leaves Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A.

Advertisement
30 of 123 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

FUNNY BUSINESS

Cary Fukunaga, Patrick Somerville and Justin Theroux goof off at a screening of Netflix’s Maniac in Hollywood on Thursday.

Advertisement
31 of 123 Don Arnold/TAS18/Getty

SHOW STOPPER

Taylor Swift wows the crowd during a performance at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Friday. 

Advertisement
32 of 123 Mike Pont/Getty

PAYING THE PRICE

Tatiana Maslany comes out for a New York City screening of The Price of Free

Advertisement
33 of 123 Bruce Glikas/Getty

TURNING BACK TIME

Thursday in N.Y.C., Tim Gunn, Bob Mackie and George Takei support stars Michael Beresse and Stephanie J. Block backstage at The Cher Show on Broadway.

Advertisement
34 of 123 PA Images/INSTAR

GOING OVERBOARD

Kurt Russell stops by The Graham Norton Show in London.

Advertisement
35 of 123 Broadimage/Shutterstock

ONE WITH NATURE 

Justin Bieber enjoys a Thursday hike in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
36 of 123 Nina Westervelt/WWD/Shutterstock

ON MY LEVEL

Thursday in New York City, Gigi Hadid hangs with Eva Chen and her son, Tao Bannister, at the Saks Fifth Avenue x Eva Chen launch for her book and capsule collection by Janie and Jack.

Advertisement
37 of 123 Jason Lowrie/BFA/Shutterstock

IN THE 'SWING' OF THINGS

Minnie Driver encourages voting at Swing Left’s The Last Weekend rally Thursday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
38 of 123 Noam Galai/Getty

LAST CALL

Also there: An enthusiastic Mark Ruffalo.

Advertisement
39 of 123 Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

POWER PLAYERS

Gloria Steinem, Diane Lane and Jane Fonda embrace one another at the Women’s Media Awards in New York City on Thursday. 

Advertisement
40 of 123 Todd Williamson/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

FIERCE FOURSOME

Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, Constance Wu and Amandla Stenberg celebrate at Thursday’s IndieWire Honors in L.A.

Advertisement
41 of 123 The Image Direct

FALL FAVE

Minka Kelly stays warm in a trench coat while out in New York City on Thursday.

Advertisement
42 of 123 Bruce Glikas/WireImage

HITMAKER

David Burtka and husband Neil Patrick Harris support playwright Harvey Fierstein on opening night of Torch Song in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
43 of 123 David Parry/PA Images/Getty

TURN OF EVENTS

Misty Copeland smiles for the cameras on Thursday at the London premiere of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

Advertisement
44 of 123 Dave Benett/WireImage

HUG IT OUT

Also there: costars Mackenzie Foy and Keira Knightley.

Advertisement
45 of 123 Splash News Online

SPOOKY SCENE

Katie Holmes walks through a cemetery in New Orleans on Thursday while filming scenes for her new film.

Advertisement
46 of 123 Dominik Bindl/Getty

MIC CHECK

Minka Kelly pops by Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday to talk about her new series Titans.

Advertisement
47 of 123 Splash News Online

STAYING NEUTRAL

Sienna Miller sticks to a muted color palette while out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
48 of 123 Roy Rochlin/Getty

RADIO WAVES

Benedict Cumberbatch stops into SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
49 of 123 Dave Benett/Getty

FIERCE PHOTO

Jourdan Dunn hits her mark on Thursday at a dinner celebrating Calzedonia’s winter campaign at Laylow in London.

Advertisement
50 of 123 MEGA

FEAR THE BEARD

Harrison Ford keeps it casual during a Thursday stroll around L.A.

Advertisement
51 of 123 Splash News

STAYING STRONG

Chris Pratt is spotted leaving his Los Angeles gym on Wednesday.

Advertisement
52 of 123 Mike Coppola/Getty

GOING GREEN

Host Heidi Klum and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz go all-out for her epic annual Halloween bash at sponsored by Party City and Svedka Vodka at Lavo in N.Y.C. on Wednesday night as Princess Fiona and Shrek, posing alongside Mike Myers (who voiced the ogre in the films). 

Advertisement
53 of 123 Noam Galai/Getty

AS YOU WISH

Also at the party: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, as a convincing Westley and Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride.

Advertisement
54 of 123 Splash News

RECENTLY DECEASED

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid wear Beetlejuice-inspired costumes to Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
55 of 123 Mike Coppola/Getty

COUPLES' COSTUME

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse got into character while dressed as Dragon Ball Z’s Future Trunks and Naruto’s Gaara for Heidi Klum’s 19th Annual Halloween Party on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
56 of 123 Splash News

WILD THING

Sara Sampaio wears a leopard-print dress on Wednesday in New York City. 

Advertisement
57 of 123 Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

DANCE IT OUT

Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek shows some of his dance moves off on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
58 of 123 Scott Barbour/Getty

MALL MOVES

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick stop by Windsor Smith at Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday. 

Advertisement
59 of 123 Cindy Ord/Getty

STRIPE SITUATION

John David Washington, in a striped suit, speaks at a Q&A for BlacKkKlansman at the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Tuesday.

Advertisement
60 of 123 Vivien Killilea/Getty

WILD WOMAN

Emily Ratajkowski rocks a barely-there Barbarella costume at Travis Scott’s Halloween party at Delilah in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
61 of 123 Allen Berezovsky/Getty

GAME TIME

Quavo of Migos flashes the peace sign at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
62 of 123 RW/MediaPunch

SCRUNCH IT UP

Debbie Gibson dons her ’80s best for a Halloween throwback performance on Today in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
63 of 123 VCG/Getty

SPREADING MY WINGS

Lee Pace arrives at a Hong Kong press conference for Flying Tiger on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
64 of 123 MEGA

THROWBACK FIT

On Wednesday, Brad Pitt films Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
65 of 123 Team GT/GC Images

I LOVE NY

Gerard Butler is spotted wearing an N.Y.C. T-shirt while in the city on Wednesday.

Advertisement
66 of 123 Splash News Online

WINGING IT

Taylor Hill shows off her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings while outside the company’s headquarters in New York City on Wednesday.

Advertisement
67 of 123 Joe Maher/Getty

SCREEN FIEND

Chiwetel Ejiofor attends a special screening of Widows in association with Vogue at Tate Modern in London on Wednesday.

Advertisement
68 of 123 Monica Schipper/Getty

ON THE OUTS

Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton and Sam Heughan visit Build Studio to chat up Outlander in New York City on Wednesday.

Advertisement
69 of 123 Splash News Online

WHAT A HANDFUL

In N.Y.C. on Tuesday, Katy Perry hits the streets with her beloved dog, Nugget.

Advertisement
70 of 123 Splash News Online

SPREADING SMILES

Danica McKellar and Happy the Dog visit the Halloween Party at the Ronald McDonald House in L.A. on behalf of Hallmark Channel on Wednesday.

Advertisement
71 of 123 JNI/Star Max/GC Images

WAKANDA FOREVER

Ciara goes all out as Lupita Nyong’o’s Black Panther character Nakia for the Bacardi ‘Liberate Your Spirits’ Halloween party in N.Y.C. on Tuesday night. 

Advertisement
72 of 123 Hector Vivas/Getty

SEEING DOUBLE

On Tuesday in Mexico City, Michael Pena and Diego Luna unveil a mural of their Narcos characters. 

Advertisement
73 of 123 Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

SHOW SWAPPING

Milo Ventimiglia gives his rose to Rebel Wilson during a Bachelor-themed Halloween episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
74 of 123 Splash News

ON THE MOVE

Sarah Jessica Parker looks fierce as she visits The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
75 of 123 Splash News

PEACE OUT

Hugh Jackman arrives at the New York City premiere of The Front Runner at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday.

Advertisement
76 of 123 Andrew Kist/WWD/Shutterstock

FEELING HONORED

On Tuesday in N.Y.C., Salma Hayek arrives at the 3rd Annual WWD Honors.

Advertisement
77 of 123 Gotham/GC Images

SUAVE IN SUEDE

How I Met Your Mother actor Jason Segel looks dapper in an olive-green suede ensemble while out and about on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
78 of 123 The Image Direct

STYLE SAVVY

Priyanka Chopra nails a fall-chic look as she steps out in N.Y.C. wearing tan layers, leather boots and a coordinating skirt. 

Advertisement
79 of 123 Paula Lobo/ABC

'80S CLASSICS

The Good Morning America team celebrates Halloween by honoring some classic ’80s TV shows, with Rob Marciano as Saved by the Bell’s Zack Morris and Ginger Zee as Teenage Mutant Nina Turtle’s Michelangelo. 

Advertisement
80 of 123 Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

REWIND IT

Also doing the ’80s thing: the cast of the Today show, including Hoda Kotb, who dresses up as Elton John in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
81 of 123 Kevin Winter/Getty

IT'S COMPLICATED

Emma Roberts stuns at the premiere of In a Relationship in West Hollywood on Tuesday night. 

Advertisement
82 of 123 Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock

LEARNING FROM A LEGEND

Queen’s lead guitarist Brian May and Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek get friendly at the film’s premiere in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
83 of 123 MEGA

SMILE AND WAVE

Karlie Kloss looks elegant in a cream pantsuit as she heads to a party in N.Y.C. on Tuesday night. 

Advertisement
84 of 123 BACKGRID

UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Ben Affleck gears up as a construction worker while filming Torrance in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
85 of 123 David M. Benett/Getty

WINNING WOMEN

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James each take home an award at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards at Claridge’s Hotel in London on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
86 of 123 Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

COMIN' IN HOT

Broad City star Abbi Jacobson makes her way onstage for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
87 of 123 RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

STEPPING OUT

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe struts into Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
88 of 123 Splash News Online

CELEBRITY SLOTH

Katy Perry gets into the spirit of Halloween on Tuesday, dressing as a giant sloth outside of ABC studios in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
89 of 123 Mike Marsland/WireImage

CUDDLED UP

Rita Ora and Liam Payne perform on stage during Westfield London’s 10th anniversary celebration at Westfield White City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
90 of 123 Splash News Online

STREET STYLE STAR

Sienna Miller showcases her effortless style while out in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
91 of 123 Dave Benett/Getty

BLUE BELLE

Keira Knightley attends the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, in partnership with Michael Kors and Mercedes-Benz, at Claridge’s Hotel in London on Tuesday night.

Advertisement
92 of 123 Dave Benett/Getty

WOMEN FIRST

Also there: Amanda Seyfried, who stuns in her LBD.

Advertisement
93 of 123 The Image Direct

CROSSWALK QUEEN

Jessica Biel steps out for a shopping trip in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
94 of 123 Timur Emek/GC Images

WEARING THE PANTS

Behati Prinsloo makes a style statement on Tuesday while out in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
95 of 123 Jeff Schear/Getty

MEETING OF THE 'MINDS'

Common and Serena Williams arrive to speak together at a Creative Minds Talks Conversation in Chicago on Monday. 

Advertisement
96 of 123 Emma McIntyre/Getty

POISED IN PURPLE

Nicole Kidman shimmers in a lavender dress at the premiere of Boy Erased in L.A. on Monday. 

Advertisement
97 of 123 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

ON POINT(E)

Mackenzie Foy and Misty Copeland look as lovely as sugar plum fairies at the world premiere of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms on Monday in Hollywood. 

Advertisement