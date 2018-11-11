Sarah Silverman Smooches Ex Jimmy Kimmel, Plus Kelsea Ballerini, Kate Mara & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Kate Hogan ,
Sophie Dodd ,
and Lydia Price
November 11, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>Sarah Silverman kisses Jimmy Kimmel on Friday at a ceremony honoring Silverman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.</p>
FRIENDLY EXES

Sarah Silverman kisses Jimmy Kimmel on Friday at a ceremony honoring Silverman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Kelsea Ballerini snaps a selife at Bumble BFF Friendsgiving in Austin on Friday.</p>
SELFIE TIME

Kelsea Ballerini snaps a selife at Bumble BFF Friendsgiving in Austin on Friday.

Rick Kern/Getty Images
<p>Elton John performs onstage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
ROCKET MAN

Elton John performs onstage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Image
<p>Kate Mara attends the exclusive sneak preview of the opening of the Prisoner Wine Company&rsquo;s Tasting Lounge in Napa Valley, California, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
WINE TASTING

Kate Mara attends the exclusive sneak preview of the opening of the Prisoner Wine Company’s Tasting Lounge in Napa Valley, California, on Friday. 

Matt Morris/The Prisoner Wine Company
<p>On Friday in N.Y.C., a pregnant Carrie Underwood is seen leaving&nbsp;<em>Good Morning America </em>in Times Square.</p>
BUMPING ALONG

On Friday in N.Y.C., a pregnant Carrie Underwood is seen leaving Good Morning America in Times Square.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Sarah Silverman poses beside her new star at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Friday in Los Angeles.</p>
SILVER STAR

Sarah Silverman poses beside her new star at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Friday in Los Angeles.

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch
<p>Sting and Shaggy are seen filming a new buddy-cop themed music video in Miami on Friday.</p>
MIAMI VICE

Sting and Shaggy are seen filming a new buddy-cop themed music video in Miami on Friday.

Splash News
<p>Halsey stops by Z100&#8217;s Elvis Duran and the Morning Show to discuss her performance at the Victoria&rsquo;s Secret Fashion Show on Friday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
PATTERN PLAY

Halsey stops by Z100’s Elvis Duran and the Morning Show to discuss her performance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Friday in N.Y.C. 

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Woody Harrelson participates in the First Move Ceremony of the FIDE World Chess Championship Match on Friday in London.&nbsp;</p>
CHECKMATE

Woody Harrelson participates in the First Move Ceremony of the FIDE World Chess Championship Match on Friday in London. 

Tristan Fewings/Getty
<p>Bebe Rexha makes herself comfortable at SiriusXM Studios on Friday in N.Y.C.</p>
KICK IT UP

Bebe Rexha makes herself comfortable at SiriusXM Studios on Friday in N.Y.C.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>PEOPLE&#8217;s Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba joins fianc&eacute;e Sabrina Dhowre and pals&nbsp;Matthew McConaughey,&nbsp;Benedict Cumberbatch and Woody Harrelson at the opening of the <em>Luther</em> star&#8217;s new cocktail bar, The Parrot, in London on&nbsp;Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
BIRDS OF A FEATHER

PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba joins fiancée Sabrina Dhowre and pals Matthew McConaughey, Benedict Cumberbatch and Woody Harrelson at the opening of the Luther star’s new cocktail bar, The Parrot, in London on Thursday. 

Richard Young/Shutterstock
<p>Orlando Bloom goes for a bike ride through Berlin&rsquo;s Mitte neighborhood on Friday.</p>
MOVE ALONG

Orlando Bloom goes for a bike ride through Berlin’s Mitte neighborhood on Friday.

Splash News
<p>Harrison Ford and Lady Gaga receive the Artists Inspiration Award at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation&rsquo;s Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday in Beverly Hills.</p>
FEELING INSPIRED

Harrison Ford and Lady Gaga receive the Artists Inspiration Award at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

Charley Gallay/Getty
<p>Also at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation&#8217;s Patron of the Artists Awards: Tony Hale and Alison Brie.</p>
SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

Also at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards: Tony Hale and Alison Brie.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Tracy Morgan has something to say on Thursday&rsquo;s episode of <em>Late Night with Seth Meyers </em>in N.Y.C.</p>
SAY IT LOUD

Tracy Morgan has something to say on Thursday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
<p>Thursday&nbsp;in L.A., Eva Longoria looks radiant beside husband Jos&eacute;&nbsp;Baston at her Eva Longoria Foundation dinner gala.</p>
LOVED UP

Thursday in L.A., Eva Longoria looks radiant beside husband José Baston at her Eva Longoria Foundation dinner gala.

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch
<p>Sebastian Stan looks chipper as he arrives at <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live! </em>in L.A.&nbsp;on Thursday night.</p>
SMILEY STAN

Sebastian Stan looks chipper as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Thursday night.

Splash News
<p>Host James Corden and Noah Centineo crack up while filming a skit for <em>The Late Late Show </em>in L.A. on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
WE FINISH EACH OTHER'S ... SANDWICHES!

Host James Corden and Noah Centineo crack up while filming a skit for The Late Late Show in L.A. on Thursday. 

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>Michael Bubl&eacute; performs on <em>The</em>&nbsp;<em>Graham Norton Show</em> in London on Thursday.</p>
SOUND OF THE SEASON

Michael Bublé performs on The Graham Norton Show in London on Thursday.

PA Images/INSTARimages
<p>Liv Tyler and Kate Moss keep it chic at a <em>Vogue</em> celebration in London on Thursday night.</p>
FASHIONABLE CROWD

Liv Tyler and Kate Moss keep it chic at a Vogue celebration in London on Thursday night.

Richard Young/Shutterstock
<p>Emma Stone looks chic in all black during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday&rsquo;s episode of <em>The Tonight Show </em>in N.Y.C.</p>
LOVELY IN LEATHER 

Emma Stone looks chic in all black during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Executive Producer Thandie Newton attends a screening of <em>Liyana</em> in L.A. on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
GIRL BOSS

Executive Producer Thandie Newton attends a screening of Liyana in L.A. on Thursday. 

Laura Ahmed/January Images/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Justin Theroux looks sharp at the premiere of <em>On the Basis of Sex</em> in Los Angeles on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
ALL-BLACK ENSEMBLE

Justin Theroux looks sharp at the premiere of On the Basis of Sex in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Cate Blanchett waves at an IWC Schaffhausen event on Thursday in Shanghai.&nbsp;</p>
WRIST CANDY

Cate Blanchett waves at an IWC Schaffhausen event on Thursday in Shanghai. 

VCG/Getty
<p>Behati Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine&nbsp;arrive at the afterparty for the 2018 Victoria&rsquo;s Secret Fashion Show on Thursday in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
THIS LOVE

Behati Prinsloo and husband Adam Levine arrive at the afterparty for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Thursday in New York City. 

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Alice Eve looks intrigued during the celebrity tributes program at Napa Valley Film Festival on Thursday.</p>
FESTIVAL FEELS

Alice Eve looks intrigued during the celebrity tributes program at Napa Valley Film Festival on Thursday.

Merritt/Radarpics for/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Patrick Dempsey looks dapper at the&nbsp;<em>GQ</em> Men of the Year Awards in Berlin on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
DREAM DATE

Patrick Dempsey looks dapper at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Berlin on Thursday. 

People Picture/Foudre/REX/Shutterstock
<p>On&nbsp;Thursday, Jason Derulo takes a selfie with a fan at the <em>GQ </em>Men of the Year Awards in Berlin.&nbsp;</p>
WHAT A MAN

On Thursday, Jason Derulo takes a selfie with a fan at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Berlin. 

Andreas Rentz/Getty
<p>Thursday in Berlin, Irina Shayk stuns in a shimmery silver mini dress and thigh-high boots at the <em>GQ</em> Men of the Year Awards.&nbsp;</p>
SILVER LINING

Thursday in Berlin, Irina Shayk stuns in a shimmery silver mini dress and thigh-high boots at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. 

Matthias Nareyek/Getty
<p>Olivia Culpo poses in an orange cropped denim jacket during a photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
HEAD TURNER

Olivia Culpo poses in an orange cropped denim jacket during a photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

MEGA
<p>Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo and Adriana Lima pose backstage with Rita Ora at the taping of the Victoria&#8217;s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on&nbsp;Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
SHOWTIME STUNNERS

Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo and Adriana Lima pose backstage with Rita Ora at the taping of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City on Thursday. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>In N.Y.C.&rsquo;s Times Square on Thursday, Russell Crowe gets playful with his prosthetic belly while filming Showtime&rsquo;s still-untitled upcoming series about Roger Ailes.&nbsp;</p>
PACKING ON THE POUNDS

In N.Y.C.’s Times Square on Thursday, Russell Crowe gets playful with his prosthetic belly while filming Showtime’s still-untitled upcoming series about Roger Ailes. 

MEGA
<p>Ezra Miller slays the <em>Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald </em>Paris premiere red carpet on&nbsp;Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
STATEMENT MAKER

Ezra Miller slays the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Paris premiere red carpet on Thursday. 

Geoffrey Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty
<p>Robert Downey Jr. smiles while crossing the street after leaving a hotel in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
MAN ON THE MOVE

Robert Downey Jr. smiles while crossing the street after leaving a hotel in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Splash News
<p>Paris Hilton holds up a bottle of one of her perfumes at Mexico City International Airport on Wednesday.</p>
THAT'S HOT

Paris Hilton holds up a bottle of one of her perfumes at Mexico City International Airport on Wednesday.

Liliana Ampudia Mendez/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Conan O&#8217;Brien takes the stage&nbsp;Thursday at Conan O&#8217;Brien in Conversation with Jake Tapper in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
ALL TALK

Conan O’Brien takes the stage Thursday at Conan O’Brien in Conversation with Jake Tapper in N.Y.C. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Steve Aoki gets excited at<em> Elvis Duran and the Morning Show</em> in New York City on&nbsp;Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
HOPPED UP

Steve Aoki gets excited at Elvis Duran and the Morning Show in New York City on Thursday. 

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Kellie Pickler is ready for Christmas, hanging ornaments at the&nbsp;Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville on Monday.</p>
HOLIDAY CHEER

Kellie Pickler is ready for Christmas, hanging ornaments at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville on Monday.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Status PR
<p>Honoree Jonah Hill jokes around with longtime pal Channing Tatum at the&nbsp;<i>WSJ</i>&nbsp;Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
BELOVED BROMANCE

Honoree Jonah Hill jokes around with longtime pal Channing Tatum at the WSJ Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Wednesday. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Chrissy Teigen poses with chef David Chang at the&nbsp;<i>WSJ</i>&nbsp;Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
INNOVATION STATION

Chrissy Teigen poses with chef David Chang at the WSJ Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Wednesday.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Olivia Munn gets a snack at the Michael Kors dinner in honor of&nbsp;Kate Hudson and The World Food Programme in Beverly Hills on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
GETTING TOASTY

Olivia Munn gets a snack at the Michael Kors dinner in honor of Kate Hudson and The World Food Programme in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Sharon Stone and Keke Palmer hug it out at the remiere of Vertical Entertainment&rsquo;s&nbsp;<em>Pimp</em>&nbsp;on Wednesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
ARMS WIDE OPEN

Sharon Stone and Keke Palmer hug it out at the remiere of Vertical Entertainment’s Pimp on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty
<p>Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer speak about their upcoming film&nbsp;<em>On the Basis of Sex</em>&nbsp;at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations on Wednesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
TALENT SHOW

Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer speak about their upcoming film On the Basis of Sex at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Dominik Bindl/Getty
<p>Mandy Moore dances on the red carpet at JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration Live honoring Joni Mitchell at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in L.A. on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
FEEL THE MUSIC

Mandy Moore dances on the red carpet at JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration Live honoring Joni Mitchell at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in L.A. on Wednesday. 

David Livingston/Getty
<p>Wednesday&nbsp;in New York City, Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian attend the Brand Genius Awards.&nbsp;</p>
BEAUTY & BRAINS

Wednesday in New York City, Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian attend the Brand Genius Awards. 

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p>Emily Ratajkowski enjoys the snacks at&nbsp;Wednesday&#8217;s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
SWEET TOOTH

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys the snacks at Wednesday’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game in Los Angeles. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker wears fashionable mouse ears on the red carpet for Mickey: The True Original Exhibition grand opening in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
FAR FROM MOUSY

Sarah Jessica Parker wears fashionable mouse ears on the red carpet for Mickey: The True Original Exhibition grand opening in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM/MEGA
<p>Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert attend a holiday event for GUESS in West Hollywood on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
'GUESS'ING GAMES

Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert attend a holiday event for GUESS in West Hollywood on Wednesday. 

Tommaso Boddi/Getty
<p>On Wednesday, Danielle Staub (and one very big lobster!) hosts a&nbsp;<em>Real Housewives of New Jersey</em>&nbsp;season 9 viewing party at Fish &amp; Hunt Club N.Y.C.</p>
CLAWS OUT

On Wednesday, Danielle Staub (and one very big lobster!) hosts a Real Housewives of New Jersey season 9 viewing party at Fish & Hunt Club N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/Getty
<p>Stars Topher Grace and Laura Harrier attend a screening of <em>BlacKkKlansman </em>in Los Angeles on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
CUDDLY COSTARS

Stars Topher Grace and Laura Harrier attend a screening of BlacKkKlansman in Los Angeles on Wednesday.  

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Chris Pine and <em>Late Show </em>host Stephen Colbert share a laugh in N.Y.C. on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
LATE LAUGHS

Chris Pine and Late Show host Stephen Colbert share a laugh in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>On&nbsp;Wednesday, Ariel Winter is prepared with a giant bag at the H&amp;M x Moschino L.A. launch event.&nbsp;</p>
STOCKING UP?

On Wednesday, Ariel Winter is prepared with a giant bag at the H&M x Moschino L.A. launch event. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Brooke Shields and Katie Couric pose together at the opening of CMX CineBistro with special screenings of&nbsp;<em>BlacKkKlansman</em>,&nbsp;<em>City Lights</em>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<em>Pretty Baby</em>&nbsp;on Wednesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
MOVIE MARATHON

Brooke Shields and Katie Couric pose together at the opening of CMX CineBistro with special screenings of BlacKkKlansmanCity Lights and Pretty Baby on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Mike Pont/WireImage
<p>Wednesday in N.Y.C., Antoni Porowski prepares a signature dish at Boursin Friendsgiving at Home Studios.</p>
FAB FEAST

Wednesday in N.Y.C., Antoni Porowski prepares a signature dish at Boursin Friendsgiving at Home Studios.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty
<p>Kate Hudson kicks her feet up while speaking at an event in conversation with Michael Kors (not pictured) and the World Food Programme in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
TAKE A LOAD OFF

Kate Hudson kicks her feet up while speaking at an event in conversation with Michael Kors (not pictured) and the World Food Programme in L.A. on Wednesday.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Chris Pratt flashes a peace sign while leaving the gym after a workout in West Hollywood on Wednesday.</p>
FEELING PEACEFUL

Chris Pratt flashes a peace sign while leaving the gym after a workout in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Jessica Chastain poses at the unveiling of the giant Christmas tree in the Galeries Lafayette department store in Paris on Wednesday.</p>
DECK THE HALLS

Jessica Chastain poses at the unveiling of the giant Christmas tree in the Galeries Lafayette department store in Paris on Wednesday.

Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Ashanti and Fat Joe perform at MTV +1 The Vote Election Afterparty on Tuesday night in Miami.</p>
POST-ELECTION ENERGY

Ashanti and Fat Joe perform at MTV +1 The Vote Election Afterparty on Tuesday night in Miami.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty
<p>On Wednesday, Adriana Lima lights up New York City&#8217;s iconic Empire State Building.</p>
VIEW FROM THE TOP

On Wednesday, Adriana Lima lights up New York City’s iconic Empire State Building.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
<p>On Wednesday in Miami, Steven Caple Jr. has a front-row seat to an intense arm-wrestling match between Michael B. Jordan and Tony Dandrades while promoting <em>Creed 2</em> on the set of <em>Despierta Am&eacute;rica!</em></p>
UPPER HAND

On Wednesday in Miami, Steven Caple Jr. has a front-row seat to an intense arm-wrestling match between Michael B. Jordan and Tony Dandrades while promoting Creed 2 on the set of Despierta América!

Alexander Tamargo/Getty
<p>Emma Thompson is all smiles outside Buckingham Palace on Wednesday <a href="https://people.com/royals/dame-emma-thompson-asked-prince-william-for-a-kiss/">after being appointed</a> a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Prince William.&nbsp;</p>
HIGH HONORS

Emma Thompson is all smiles outside Buckingham Palace on Wednesday after being appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Prince William. 

Shutterstock
<p>In Tuesday in N.Y.C.,&nbsp;Dan Fogler participates in SiriusXM&rsquo;s Town Hall with fellow <em>Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald</em> costars (not pictured) on <em>Entertainment Weekly</em> Radio hosted by Jess Cagle.</p>
LISTEN UP

In Tuesday in N.Y.C., Dan Fogler participates in SiriusXM’s Town Hall with fellow Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald costars (not pictured) on Entertainment Weekly Radio hosted by Jess Cagle.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch pose backstage with playwright Jocelyn Bioh and the cast of <em>School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play</em> at The Lucille Lortel Theater in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
GIRL GANG

Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch pose backstage with playwright Jocelyn Bioh and the cast of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play at The Lucille Lortel Theater in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Tom Hiddleston looks sharp at the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits x Burberry event on Wednesday in London.&nbsp;</p>
BEARDED BRIT

Tom Hiddleston looks sharp at the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits x Burberry event on Wednesday in London. 

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>In London on Wednesday, Spice Girls Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Haliwell Horner make an appearance on the <em>Heart Breakfast</em> radio show.</p>
SPICE UP YOUR LIFE

In London on Wednesday, Spice Girls Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Haliwell Horner make an appearance on the Heart Breakfast radio show.

PA Images/Sipa
<p>Taylor Swift performs in Brisbane, Australia, during her Reputation stadium tour on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
HAIR RAISING

Taylor Swift performs in Brisbane, Australia, during her Reputation stadium tour on Tuesday. 

Don Arnold/TAS18/Getty
<p>Ryan Reynolds reads a newspaper at a&nbsp;caf&eacute;&nbsp;in&nbsp;Piazza di Spagna&nbsp;while filming <em>Six Underground</em> in&nbsp;Rome on Tuesday.</p>
COFFEE BREAK

Ryan Reynolds reads a newspaper at a café in Piazza di Spagna while filming Six Underground in Rome on Tuesday.

Mega
<p>LeAnn Rimes stops by SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
'SIRIUS' STYLE

LeAnn Rimes stops by SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in New York City. 

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p>John David Washington and Adam Driver attend <em>Variety </em>Screening Series: <em>BlacKkKlansman</em> in L.A. on&nbsp;Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
SCREEN TIME

John David Washington and Adam Driver attend Variety Screening Series: BlacKkKlansman in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen step out in the rain after an appearance on<em> GMA Day</em> in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
RAINY DAY

Jason Biggs and wife Jenny Mollen step out in the rain after an appearance on GMA Day in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

RW/MediaPunch
<p>Ashley&nbsp;Graham soaks up some sunshine during a photo shoot in Malibu on&nbsp;Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
LIFE'S A BEACH

Ashley Graham soaks up some sunshine during a photo shoot in Malibu on Tuesday. 

Pacific Coast News
<p>Host Jeremy Scott and Madonna stay golden at the Moschino x H&amp;M London launch party on&nbsp;Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
ALL THAT GLITTERS

Host Jeremy Scott and Madonna stay golden at the Moschino x H&M London launch party on Tuesday. 

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie look dapper at the SeriousFun London Gala on&nbsp;Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
'FUN' TIMES

Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie look dapper at the SeriousFun London Gala on Tuesday. 

Mike Marsland/Getty
<p>Model Romee Strijd poses during a Victoria&#8217;s Secret Swarovski crystal bra fitting in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
CRYSTAL CLEAR

Model Romee Strijd poses during a Victoria’s Secret Swarovski crystal bra fitting in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Lea Michele sings her heart out at An Evening with Lea Michele at The GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
FEEL THE MUSIC

Lea Michele sings her heart out at An Evening with Lea Michele at The GRAMMY Museum in L.A. on Tuesday.

Rebecca Sapp/WireImage
<p><em>Bohemian Rhapsody</em> costars Joseph Mazzello, Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee celebrate the film&#8217;s premiere in Tokyo on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
COORDINATED COSTARS

Bohemian Rhapsody costars Joseph Mazzello, Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee celebrate the film’s premiere in Tokyo on Wednesday. 

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
<p>Jenna Dewan proudly wears her voting sticker as she leaves her local polling place in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
SHOW IT OFF

Jenna Dewan proudly wears her voting sticker as she leaves her local polling place in L.A. on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Comedian Billy Eichner chats with host Seth Meyers on Tuesday&#8217;s episode of <em>Late Night</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
FUNNY GUYS

Comedian Billy Eichner chats with host Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
<p>Ariana Grande pays homage to&nbsp;<em>The First Wives Club </em>with her choreography while&nbsp;performing her new single&nbsp;&#8220;thank u, next&#8221; for the first time on <em>The&nbsp;Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in L.A. on&nbsp;Wednesday.</p>
ON TO THE 'NEXT'

Ariana Grande pays homage to The First Wives Club with her choreography while performing her new single “thank u, next” for the first time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Wednesday.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>On&nbsp;Tuesday<em>, Today</em> hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie look smitten with Joanna Gaines&#8217; son Crew on set in N.Y.C.</p>
CUTE CREW

On Tuesday, Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie look smitten with Joanna Gaines’ son Crew on set in N.Y.C.

Nathan Congleton/NBC
<p>Alyssa Milano poses for a selfie with a fan while visiting Democratic Congressional Candidate Harley Rouda&#8217;s office in California on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
QUICK PIC

Alyssa Milano poses for a selfie with a fan while visiting Democratic Congressional Candidate Harley Rouda’s office in California on Tuesday. 

Barbara Davidson/Getty
<p>Behati Prinsloo tries to stay dry outside Victoria&rsquo;s Secret headquarters in N.Y.C. after <a href="https://people.com/style/behati-prinsloo-victorias-secret-fashion-show-distant-dream-after-daughters-birth/">opening up about</a> re-joining the brand&#8217;s fashion show after baby.</p>
RAIN OR SHINE

Behati Prinsloo tries to stay dry outside Victoria’s Secret headquarters in N.Y.C. after opening up about re-joining the brand’s fashion show after baby.

Splash News Online
<p>Michael Douglas is joined by wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, son Cameron Douglas and father Kirk Douglas as he&rsquo;s honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A.&nbsp;on Tuesday.</p>
STAR POWER

Michael Douglas is joined by wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, son Cameron Douglas and father Kirk Douglas as he’s honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A. on Tuesday.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Carey Mulligan and director Paul Dano are all smiles at the Paris premiere of <em>Wild Life</em> on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
WILDLY HAPPY

Carey Mulligan and director Paul Dano are all smiles at the Paris premiere of Wild Life on Tuesday. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty
<p>Orlando Bloom looks dapper in a navy suit at the Serious Fun Gala in London on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
'SERIOUS'LY SUAVE

Orlando Bloom looks dapper in a navy suit at the Serious Fun Gala in London on Tuesday. 

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross both opt for the draped jacket look as they hold hands in London on Tuesday night.&nbsp;</p>
SUIT STYLE

Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross both opt for the draped jacket look as they hold hands in London on Tuesday night. 

Mark R. Milan/GC Images
<p>On Tuesday in N.Y.C., Russell Crowe is completely unrecognizable as Roger Ailes while filming the upcoming Showtime series about the late former Fox News chief.</p>
CROWE IN CHARACTER

On Tuesday in N.Y.C., Russell Crowe is completely unrecognizable as Roger Ailes while filming the upcoming Showtime series about the late former Fox News chief.

MEGA
<p>Michael B. Jordan and Robert De Niro chat at Ghetto Film School&rsquo;s annual Fall Gala in Beverly Hills on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
SHOP TALK

Michael B. Jordan and Robert De Niro chat at Ghetto Film School’s annual Fall Gala in Beverly Hills on Monday. 

Alex J. Berlliner/ABImages
<p>Busy Philipps participates in Warner Bros. and DC&#8217;s Wonder Woman Run Series in Los Angeles on Sunday.</p>
ON THE RUN

Busy Philipps participates in Warner Bros. and DC’s Wonder Woman Run Series in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Mark J. Sebastian
