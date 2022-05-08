Jack Harlow Shines at the Kentucky Derby, Plus Tim Burton, Brandy, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Dapper Rapper
Jack Harlow steals the spotlight on the 148th Kentucky Derby red carpet donning a full iridescent white suit on May 7 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Where Art Thou
Tim Burton poses at the opening of his art exhibition in Sao Paolo, Brazil, called "A Beleza Sombria dos Monstros" featuring a collection of the filmmaker's illustrations and paintings on May 7.
Hello Yellow
Brandy Norwood sports a yellow ensemble with a bright smile on her face while attending the 5th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers at La Villa Contenta on May 7 in Malibu.
Moms' Day Out
Lauren Conrad, Tia Mowry, Draya Michele, and Hannah Skvarla get together at Issima at La Peer Hotel on May 6 to celebrate Mother's Day weekend with nonprofit, fair trade shop The Little Market.
Rainbow Bright
Anna Nicole Smith's teenage daughter Dannielynn Birkhead slays the 148th Kentucky Derby red carpet alongside her dad Larry Birkhead wearing a multi-colored and vibrant Celia B dress at Churchill Downs on May 7.
Summer Twins
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lauren Conrad join nonprofit, fair trade shop The Little Market wearing summer dresses to celebrate Mother's Day on May 6 at La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood.
All for Her
Janet Jackson stands out in a monochrome outfit at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Gala ahead of the Kentucky Derby on May 6.
Gloves On
Laverne Cox walks the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards red carpet at the New York Hilton Midtown on May 6.
Baby Blue
Serena Williams attends Cash App's Night of Fancy Fun at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach on May 6.
Rock On
Richie Sambora raises $70,000 for charity by donating his guitar at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Gala ahead of the Kentucky Derby on May 6.
Passion and Drive
Maye Musk and Tosca Musk pose together at the season 3 premiere of Passionflix's Driven at The Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey on May 6.
Center Spotlight
Emma Stone stuns at the premiere of the black-and-white short film Bleat in Athens on May 6.
Big Moves
Jamie Foxx supports friend Will.i.am at his WILL.I.AMG vehicle collaboration with Mercedes-Benz celebration in Miami's Design District on May 5.
Gym Grind
Justin Theroux gets on his bike after a session at the gym in N.Y.C. on May 5.
Coffee Run
Selma Blair grabs coffee with her dog in L.A. on May 6.
Main Character Energy
Kim Cattrall attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women N.Y.C. event on May 5.
Test Your Knowledge
JB Smoove and Randall Park take the stage at Blockbuster Trivia Game Night, presented by Netflix Is a Joke, at Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on May 5.
Hot Wheels
Jason Momoa, the newest cast member of Fast & Furious 10, test drives a motorcycle on set in Rome on May 6.
Cinco Celebration
Jessica Marie Garcia celebrates Cinco de Mayo and Mother's Day with Cholula at famed historic eatery El Coyote in Los Angeles on Thursday.
New York Premiere
Benedict Wong, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch touch down in N.Y.C. on May 5 for the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness screening reception at The Gallery inside 30 Rock.
Sweet Like 'Candy'
Jessica Biel visits SiriusXM Studios in L.A. to chat about her new Hulu crime series Candy on May 5.
Women in Power
Also at Variety's 2022 Power of Women event in N.Y.C.: Camila Cabello, Queen Latifah and Amanda Seyfried pose for an epic group photo.
Raising Awareness
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter attend a John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health event at Valley Relics Museum on May 5.
Off to the Races
Maluma performs during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix kick off concert at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on May 5.
Trend Setter
A very stylish Jennifer Lopez steps out in L.A. on May 5.
'Friends' Forever
Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn pose at the London premiere of BBC Three's Conversation with Friends on May 5 at the Courthouse Hotel.
On the Move
Colin Farrell works up a sweat on his outdoor run on May 5.
Power Pose
In N.Y.C., Billy Porter strikes a pose at Variety's 2022 Power of Women event at The Glasshouse on May 5.
Pretty Face
Alicia Keys does her makeup on May 3 at the Keys Soulcare Color Care launch event in N.Y.C.
All Dressed Up
Anne Hathaway films scenes for She Came to Me on May 5 in New York City.
Peace Out
Queen Latifah greets the cameras on May 5 outside of ABC Studios in N.Y.C.
Here to Help
Sienna Miller and boyfriend Oli Green get all dolled up for The Eternity Charity Fundraiser in London hosted by Lola Bute in support of Action on Addiction, James' Place, Place2Be and Grow at Alva Coachworks on May 5.
I Scream, You Scream
JLD screams for ice cream! Julia Louis-Dreyfus carries her soft serve while filming Beth and Don in N.Y.C. on May 5.
Maya in May
Maya Hawke pairs her black-and-white dress with pink headphones while out in N.Y.C. on May 4.
Who's the Man?
Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry continue filming Our Man from Jersey in London on May 5.
Cool Stuff
In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Chance The Rapper and his non-profit SocialWorks serve up free scoops of his Ben & Jerry's flavor, Mint Chocolate Chance, at Chicago's Navy Pier on May 2.
Spring Style
Rebel Wilson shows off her spring style in a pretty pink dress while out in N.Y.C. on May 5.
Coffee Run
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas take a walk while enjoying their coffee on the set of Ghosted in Washington, D.C. on May 4.
Courtside Couple
Dwyane Wade heads back to his Miami stomping grounds with wife Gabrielle Union to watch game two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers on May 4 at FTX Arena.
Big Kiss
In San Diego, Miles Teller gives wife Keleigh Sperry a kiss at the Top Gun: Maverick world premiere on May 4.
Pop Culture Portrait
Brooke Shields and daughter Grier Henchy snap a photo in front of a portrait of Shields, by artist Tara Lewis, at the Louis K. Meisel Gallery in N.Y.C. on May 4.
High Honors
Zazie Beetz is honored at The Opportunity Network's 15th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala in N.Y.C. on May 4.
Cruise Control
Tom Cruise arrives in style at the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in San Diego on May 4.
A-list Arrival
Also at the Top Gun: Maverick world premiere: Rachel McAdams stuns on the red carpet.
Show Stoppers
Neil Patrick Harris and Sara Bareilles give their all while performing in Into The Woods at New York City Center on May 4.
Monaco Moment
Kristen Stewart strikes a pose at the Chanel Cruise 2023 Collection show on May 5 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Bear Hug
Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong and Mike Myers hug it out at Netflix's The Pentaverate afterparty at Liaison in L.A. on May 4.
All Smiles
Glenn Close and Niv Sultan attend the season 2 premiere of Apple's Tehran at the Robin Williams Center in N.Y.C. on May 4.
Family Affair
Jennifer Connelly brings her son Kai, along with husband Paul Bettany, to the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.
Mickey Magic
Donald Faison, Yvette Nicole Brown and Harvey Guillén pose with Mickey at Disney Junior Fun Fest at Disney's California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California on April 29.
Street Style
In N.Y.C., Ruby Rose steps out in a stylish, sporty ensemble on May 4.
Close Crop
Olivia Culpo makes her way into the Michael Kors x Ellesse cocktail party in London on May 4.
Spin Cycle
Olivia Rodrigo keeps it casual for a bike ride around Washington, D.C., on May 4.
With Honors
Ludacris receives an honorary degree from Georgia State University during the school's 2022 commencement ceremony on May 4.
Green Queen
Kate Middleton is a vision in emerald on May 4 while arriving to the Design Museum in London to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.
Two Cool
Justin Theroux and his dog Kuma take a walk in sunny N.Y.C. on May 4.
Parents' Night Out
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner — who confirmed that they are expecting baby number two — attend the premiere of The Staircase in N.Y.C. on May 3.
There's Always Time for Fries
Gabrielle Union poses for a photo outside of The Mark Hotel in N.Y.C. as her hubby Dwyane Wade eats fries in the background on May 3.
Hair Care
Tom Holland shows off a new hairdo while filming The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on May 4.
Mellow in Yellow
Sydney Sweeney stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 3 in N.Y.C.
Make It Snappy
Co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel and Simone Biles speak onstage during the Snap Inc 2022 NewFronts at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 3 in N.Y.C.
Lady in Red
Melanie Brown poses after she was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace on May 4.
She's Along for the Ride
Kate Bosworth attends the Netflix premiere of Along for the Ride on May 3 in L.A.
Feed the Soul
Liev Schreiber and Kai Schreiber attend the New York City premiere screening of National Geographic Documentary Films' We Feed People on May 3.
Big Smiles
Padma Lakshmi and Drew Barrymore attend the premiere of We Feed People in N.Y.C. on May 3.
Heading to Work
Jon Batiste is seen arriving to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on May 3 in N.Y.C.
Serious Stage Presence
Yungblud performs in concert at Razzmatazz on May 3 in Barcelona, Spain.
Face to Face
Lily Collins celebrates becoming the new face of Living Proof in L.A. on May 3.
What's Up, Dog?
Diane Keaton chats on the phone while out for a dog walk in L.A. on May 3.
A Couple of Old Friends
Damian Lewis and Helena Bonham Carter attend the afterparty for Sondheim's Old Friends in aid of the Stephen Sondheim Foundation in London on May 3.
Ready? [On] Set! Go!
Sarah Hyland and Adam DeVine film the Pitch Perfect spinoff in Berlin, Germany, on May 3.