Janelle Monáe Helps Distribute Meals in L.A., Plus Hailey Baldwin, Joaquin Phoenix and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
May 31, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 95

Giving Back

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe distributed meals during the #WONDALUNCH Los Angeles drive-through meal giveaway at Crozier Middle School in Inglewood, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 95

Monochrome Model

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber was dressed in all-black with a color coordinated mask during an outing in Beverly Hills, California.

3 of 95

Keeping Fit

TheImageDirect.com

Joaquin Phoenix was spotted leaving a karate class without shoes on in Beverly Hills, California.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 95

Sharp Dressed

BACKGRID

Chris Pine showed off his stylish outfit during an outing with his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement

5 of 95

Tie-Dyed Twosome

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa share a smile — and their style — during a walk in London on Friday.

6 of 95

Head for the Hills

MEGA

Ashley Benson goes for a hike on Friday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 95

Capped Off

The Image Direct

Jason Sudeikis heads out of his home in L.A. on Friday

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 95

At the Red-y

The Image Direct

Brooke Shields joins the 7 p.m. cheer for healthcare workers from her N.Y.C. balcony on Thursday.

Advertisement

9 of 95

Sweat Sesh

Nick Lachey dons a black tank and shorts for an errand run in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 95

No Shirt, No Problem

Backgrid

Brad Falchuk goes shirtless on Thursday for a solo walk in Brentwood, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 95

Three of a Kind

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Governor Andrew Cuomo gets elbow bumps from Chris Rock and Rosie Perez on Thursday as the stars join him to promote mask use in New York before businesses reopen. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 95

Summer Whites

Vasquez-Max Lopes/Backgrid

Hailey Baldwin keeps covered up on Thursday while leaving a business meeting in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 95

Pup Patrol

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Another day, another dog walk for pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger, who takes her pup for a stroll on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 95

Pushing It

GAC/Mega

Gavin Rossdale wears his mask to grocery shop at Ralphs in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 95

Doubled Up

Mega

Pregnant Kailyn Lowry walks her dogs near her Delaware home on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 95

Puppy Parent

Naomi Watts carries her new rescue dog, Izzy, while running errands in The Hamptons on Thursday.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 95

Thursday Blues

The Image Direct

Scarlett Johansson grabs groceries in a monochromatic blue ensemble on Thursday in East Hampton, New York. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 95

Cutest Companions

Backgrid

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness take their dogs for an early-morning stroll in New York City on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 95

Summer Red-y

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Irina Shayk steps out in a red minidress and cropped jacket on Wednesday in New York City. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 95

Shooting Hoops

MEGA

Justin Bieber plays basketball in his neighborhood on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 95

On a Roll

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen enjoying his daily bike ride on Wednesday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 95

A Good Sign

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Whitney Port flashes two thumbs-up while out and about on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 95

City Scene

Shutterstock

Ashley Greene chats on the phone while out in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 95

Peaceful Pose

BACKGRID

Jaime Camil holds up a peace sign as he leaves a CVS in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 95

Hot Wheels

SplashNews.com

Lily-Rose Depp celebrates her 21st birthday with a ride on the back of stepfather Samuel Benchetrit’s motorcycle on Wednesday in Paris. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 95

Beach Babes

Backgrid

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and their pooch hit the beach during an escape to Santa Barbara, California, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 95

Happy Faces

MEGA

Another day, another dog walk for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who keep smiling during their Wednesday outing in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 95

One on One

The Image Direct

Shia LaBeouf leads the way for his dog during a walk in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 95

So Chic

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Irina Shayk leaves ex Bradley Cooper’s apartment in N.Y.C. on Tuesday looking totally chic in combat boots, sunglasses and a Burberry top. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 95

Break a Sweat

MEGA

Shia LaBeouf goes for a morning run in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 95

Casual Stroll

MEGA

Emmy Rossum drops off her dog at a pet hospital in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 95

Bumpin' Along

The Image Direct

Mom-to-be Lea Michele gets some fresh air with her husband, Zandy Reich, in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 95

Safety First

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Isla Fisher matches her outfit to her red bike as she goes out for a ride in Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 95

Arm in Arm

The Image Direct

Selma Blair and boyfriend Ron Carlson stay linked in on Tuesday while near his home in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 95

Mellow Yellow

MEGA

Kelly Bensimon is beach-ready on Tuesday while walking in the sand on one of South Florida's recently reopened beaches. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 95

Memorial Day Duties

INSTARimages.com

Hugh Jackman makes his way to Abingdon Square Memorial on Monday in N.Y.C. to honor soldiers who were lost during World War I.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 95

Mail Call