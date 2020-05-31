Janelle Monáe Helps Distribute Meals in L.A., Plus Hailey Baldwin, Joaquin Phoenix and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Giving Back
Janelle Monáe distributed meals during the #WONDALUNCH Los Angeles drive-through meal giveaway at Crozier Middle School in Inglewood, California.
Monochrome Model
Hailey Bieber was dressed in all-black with a color coordinated mask during an outing in Beverly Hills, California.
Keeping Fit
Joaquin Phoenix was spotted leaving a karate class without shoes on in Beverly Hills, California.
Sharp Dressed
Chris Pine showed off his stylish outfit during an outing with his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis in Los Angeles.
Tie-Dyed Twosome
Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa share a smile — and their style — during a walk in London on Friday.
Head for the Hills
Ashley Benson goes for a hike on Friday in Los Angeles.
Capped Off
Jason Sudeikis heads out of his home in L.A. on Friday
At the Red-y
Brooke Shields joins the 7 p.m. cheer for healthcare workers from her N.Y.C. balcony on Thursday.
Sweat Sesh
Nick Lachey dons a black tank and shorts for an errand run in Los Angeles on Thursday.
No Shirt, No Problem
Brad Falchuk goes shirtless on Thursday for a solo walk in Brentwood, California.
Three of a Kind
Governor Andrew Cuomo gets elbow bumps from Chris Rock and Rosie Perez on Thursday as the stars join him to promote mask use in New York before businesses reopen.
Summer Whites
Hailey Baldwin keeps covered up on Thursday while leaving a business meeting in L.A.
Pup Patrol
Another day, another dog walk for pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger, who takes her pup for a stroll on Thursday in L.A.
Pushing It
Gavin Rossdale wears his mask to grocery shop at Ralphs in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Doubled Up
Pregnant Kailyn Lowry walks her dogs near her Delaware home on Thursday.
Puppy Parent
Naomi Watts carries her new rescue dog, Izzy, while running errands in The Hamptons on Thursday.
Thursday Blues
Scarlett Johansson grabs groceries in a monochromatic blue ensemble on Thursday in East Hampton, New York.
Cutest Companions
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness take their dogs for an early-morning stroll in New York City on Thursday.
Summer Red-y
Irina Shayk steps out in a red minidress and cropped jacket on Wednesday in New York City.
Shooting Hoops
Justin Bieber plays basketball in his neighborhood on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
On a Roll
Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen enjoying his daily bike ride on Wednesday in L.A.
A Good Sign
Whitney Port flashes two thumbs-up while out and about on Wednesday in L.A.
City Scene
Ashley Greene chats on the phone while out in L.A. on Wednesday.
Peaceful Pose
Jaime Camil holds up a peace sign as he leaves a CVS in L.A. on Wednesday.
Hot Wheels
Lily-Rose Depp celebrates her 21st birthday with a ride on the back of stepfather Samuel Benchetrit’s motorcycle on Wednesday in Paris.
Beach Babes
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and their pooch hit the beach during an escape to Santa Barbara, California, on Wednesday.
Happy Faces
Another day, another dog walk for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who keep smiling during their Wednesday outing in L.A.
One on One
Shia LaBeouf leads the way for his dog during a walk in L.A. on Wednesday.
So Chic
Irina Shayk leaves ex Bradley Cooper’s apartment in N.Y.C. on Tuesday looking totally chic in combat boots, sunglasses and a Burberry top.
Break a Sweat
Shia LaBeouf goes for a morning run in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday.
Casual Stroll
Emmy Rossum drops off her dog at a pet hospital in L.A. on Tuesday.
Bumpin' Along
Mom-to-be Lea Michele gets some fresh air with her husband, Zandy Reich, in L.A. on Tuesday.
Safety First
Isla Fisher matches her outfit to her red bike as she goes out for a ride in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Arm in Arm
Selma Blair and boyfriend Ron Carlson stay linked in on Tuesday while near his home in West Hollywood.
Mellow Yellow
Kelly Bensimon is beach-ready on Tuesday while walking in the sand on one of South Florida's recently reopened beaches.
Memorial Day Duties
Hugh Jackman makes his way to Abingdon Square Memorial on Monday in N.Y.C. to honor soldiers who were lost during World War I.