John Stamos Joins The Beach Boys in San Diego, Plus Paris Hilton, Lizzo and More

By People Staff
Updated May 28, 2021 11:31 AM

Have Mercy

Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

John Stamos reunites with The Beach Boys onstage in San Diego.

Long May They Rainbow

Credit: P&P/MEGA

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum get matched up for a Malibu shopping trip.

Better in Color

Credit: ShotbyNYP/BACKGRID

Lizzo is all smiles wearing a bright pop of color on a night out in West Hollywood.

Pardon Her French

Credit: Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock

Naomi Osaka wins her first match of the 2021 French Open only to be fined $15K for not speaking to the press.

Father and Sun

Credit: Van Valkenbug/MEGA

Rob Lowe enjoys a day at the beach with his son, John Owen Lowe.

Rockstar Duet

Credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Megan Fox joins Machine Gun Kelly onstage at the Indianapolis 500 weekend concert.

Pearly White

Credit: BACKGRID

Eva Longoria is all smiles in all white as she steps out with friends in Beverly Hills.

A Quieter Place

Credit: Bob Levey/Getty Images

John Krasinski and J-Mac are buddy-buddy at a Houston screening for <em>A Quiet Place Part II</em>.

Just Marvelous

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Rachel Brosnahan gets back into character on the set of <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em> in N.Y.C.

Thunder and Lightning

Credit: MTRX/BACKGRID

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky grab breakfast with their parents in Woollahra, Australia.

Living Legend

Credit: Shahar Azran/WireImage

Mary J. Blige looks incredible at her induction into the Apollo Walk of Fame ceremony at The Apollo Theater on May 28 in N.Y.C.

Set Sighting

Credit: The Image Direct

Jessica Chastain walks onto the set of The Good Nurse in Norwalk, Connecticut on May 27.

Break Time

Credit: BACKGRID

Lily James heads to her trailer after filming scenes for Hulu's Pam and Tommy in L.A. on May 28.

Camera Ready

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Hemsworth films scenes for Thor: Love and Thunder on May 27 in Centennial Parklands in Sydney.

Late Night Chat

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Billy Porter makes a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 27 in N.Y.C.

Golden Gal

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion shows off her iHeart award for best collaboration for "Savage (Remix)" at The Dolby Theatre in L.A. on May 27.

Date Night

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly cuddle up at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in L.A. on May 27.

Fitness Fashion

Credit: Pichichipixx.com / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez wears a lavender matching workout set to Anatomy gym in Miami on May 27.

Keeping It Casual

Credit: The Image Direct

Ben Affleck wears a baseball cap, t-shirt and jeans while out in L.A. on May 27.

In Memory Of

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Sherri Shepherd takes the mic during the Paul Mooney tribute show at The Laugh Factory on May 27 in West Hollywood.

Premiere Partners

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

J.J. Abrams and John Krasinski attend the L.A. screening of A Quiet Place Part II at the Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on May 27 in L.A.

Elton Tribute

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Demi Lovato performs at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27.

Back in Action

Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

Gemma Arterton poses at a photocall to celebrate the opening of Walden at the Harold Pinter Theatre on May 27 in London.

Darling in Denim

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Julianne Moore wears a big smile while out in a denim shirt and jeans on May 27 in N.Y.C.

Season 2 Sneak

Credit: Splash News Online

Phoebe Dynevor shoots scenes for season 2 of Bridgerton on May 27 in London.

Skater Girl

Credit: Backgrid

Avril Lavigne wears a cropped tank and boots on her way to coffee with a friend on May 27 in Malibu.

On the Go

Credit: SplashNews.com

Keanu Reeves carries his leftovers as he leaves his hotel to head to the studio in Berlin on May 27. 

Full Glam

Credit: Isa Foltin/Getty

Joan Collins shows off her timeless style at the Villa Remus Press Day on May 26 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. 

Keeping Cool

Credit: P&P / MEGA

Halsey puts her baby bump on display in a breezy mini dress and powder blue cowboy boots while out and about on May 26 in Malibu. 

The Trifecta

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Hulu/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Director Natalie Morales (center) poses alongside actresses Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles at a special event for their Hulu original film Plan B on May 26 in Beverly Hills. 

Going Green

Credit: BACKGRID

Joe Jonas steps out in an olive two-piece set while running errands in West Hollywood on May 26. 

Pratt Does Press

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Chris Pratt looks dapper during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 27. 

Game Time

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Chloë Sevigny and husband Siniša Mačković are all smiles at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks on May 26 in N.Y.C. 

Solo Stroll

Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Bradley Cooper is seen out and about on a morning walk in N.Y.C. on May 26.

Scary Screening

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish shows off her long blonde locks alongside Director Michael Chaves at The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It special screening in L.A. on Thursday. 

Making Waves

Credit: Backgrid

Lewis Hamilton shows off his impressive jet ski skills on May 26 in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France.

City Style

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Diane Kruger looks summery in a mini dress while out in N.Y.C.'s West Village on May 26.

Stylish Spouses

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

David and Victoria Beckham look stylish as they leave Bar Pitti in N.Y.C. on May 26.

Dog Days

Credit: The Image Direct

Justin Theroux and his dog Kuma are seen on the set of White House Plumbers in Dutchess County, New York on May 25.

More Matcha

Credit: The Image Direct

Zoey Deutch enjoys an iced matcha latte at Alfred's in L.A. on May 26.

Powerful Performance

Credit: Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE /MediaPunch

Common performs with The Sounds of Blackness at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday, the one year anniversary of Floyd's death. 

You Know You Love Me

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Eli Brown and Whitney Peak film Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Red Carpet Ready

Credit: Frank Micelotta/20th Television/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Mandy Moore gets dolled up for the drive-in screening of This Is Us in Pasadena, California on Tuesday. 

A Hand to Hold

Credit: TheHollywoodFix.net / BACKGRID

Teresa Giudice and boyfriend Luis Ruelas go shopping on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.  

Sheer Beauty

Credit: MEGA

Shay Mitchel heads to a meeting in L.A. on Tuesday in sheer black joggers and a leather trench. 

Big Smile

Credit: MediaPunch

David Grohl flashes a smile in
N.Y.C. while promoting the docuseries From Cradle to Stage  on Tuesday. 

Cool and Casual

Credit: The Image Direct

Katie Holmes takes a stroll in N.Y.C. on Tuesday in gray sweats and a t-shirt. 

Buttoned Up

Credit: SplashNews.com

Emma Mackey transforms into Emily Bronte while filming a biopic in Haworth, UK. 

 

So Saweet

Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Saweetie and Gwen Stefani pose together on the set of The Voice's finale episode on Tuesday. 

Coming Soon

Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto film Apple TV's WeCrashed in Queens, New York. 

Touchdown in Toronto

Credit: The Image Direct

Jeremy Renner is seen for the first time on the set of Mayor of Kingstown on Tuesday in Toronto.

Style Queen

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Victoria Beckham looks chic in a white dress and blue heels as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Pop of Purple

Credit: The Image Direct

Ashley Graham looks pretty in purple as she heads out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Crowd Pleaser

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/Getty

Lil Nas X greets the crowd during his guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday in N.Y.C.

City Hang

Credit: THE IMAGE DIRECT

Tom Brady tosses the football around at the park in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Fierce Fashion

Credit: ShotbyNYP/Backgrid

Taraji P. Henson looks incredible as she arrives for dinner at Catch L.A. in West Hollywood on Monday.

Get Cookin'

Credit: Jane Barlow/PA/Splash

Price William and Kate Middleton visit the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburg on Monday.

River Walk

Credit: LRNYC/Mega

Jodie Foster and wife Alexandra Hedison enjoy a walk through N.Y.C.'s Hudson River Park on Monday.

