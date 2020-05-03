Grandma-to-Be Yolanda Hadid Takes a Stroll in Pennsylvania, Plus Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and More
Fresh Air
Yolanda Hadid, whose daughter Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child, was spotted taking a walk with friends in Pennsylvania.
Coffee To-Go
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted taking a stroll with their empty mugs in Florida.
Annie Hall
Diane Keaton channeled her iconic film character for a walk with her dog in Los Angeles.
Adam Sandler enjoyed a bike ride in Malibu, California.
Paw-some Pal
Watchmen star Regina King and her dog went for a walk in Los Angeles.
No. 1 Cheerleader
Sarah Silverman thanked healthcare workers from her New York City balcony as she made loud noises with her pot.
Riverdale star Lili Reinhart was spotted out in Los Angeles, wearing a mask and gloves for her outing.
Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma were spotted shopping at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, California.
Natalie Dormer and David Oakes were seen waiting in line for coffee in London.
Ryan Phillippe was spotted out for a jog in Los Angeles.
Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz was seen talking to a friend outdoors in Los Angeles.
No Shirt, No Problem
Josh Dallas takes his bike for a solo spin in Los Angeles on Friday.
Sweet Surprise
Gal Gadot steps outside her L.A. home on Thursday, greeting friends who passed by for her 35th birthday.
Good to Go
Kristen Wiig puts on a face mask before heading to shop at Erewhon supermarket in Calabasas, California, on Thursday.
Shades of Blue
Sebastian Stan goes for a walk in a blue hoodie and matching gloves in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday.
Two of a Kind
Emily Ratajkowski keeps it moving with her dog Colombo in L.A. on Friday.
Food Run
Hilary Duff shows off her blue hair as she steps out in Studio City, California, on Thursday to go grocery shopping at Trader Joe’s.
Miami Nice
Model Devon Windsor and husband Johnny Barbara take a stroll in their Miami neighborhood on Friday.
Hat Trick
A summery Heather Graham steps out in Los Angeles on Thursday.
In His Wheelhouse
Shia LaBeouf stays focused on Thursday during a bike ride in Los Angeles.
Heavy Lifting
Henry Golding picks up some essentials on a solo walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Errand Run
Jake Gyllenhaal steps out to stock up on groceries on Wednesday in Santa Monica.
Sweat Session
Rebel Wilson punches her way through an outdoor boxing session on Thursday in Sydney.
'Fresh' Air
Fresh Off the Boat star Randall Park goes for a jog on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Denim Duo
Lily Collins and her mom twin in blue jeans as they take their dog for a walk on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
Wheely Good Time
Sacha Baron Cohen takes a solo bike ride on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Two Cute
Colton Underwood steps out with his puppy on Wednesday in Huntington Beach, California.
Belly Up
Mom-to-be Chloë Sevigny supports her bump on Monday while walking in New York City.
Surfer Dude
Liam Hemsworth hangs ten and shows off his new quarantine beard on Phillip Island in Australia on Tuesday.
Nightly Round of Applause
Sarah Silverman bangs pans outside of her N.Y.C. home in honor of hospital workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.
Good Samaritan
Chris Martin takes a ride on his bike (and stops to pick up some litter along the way) in Malibu, California, on Tuesday.
Springtime Spirit
Lili Reinhart steps out in a bright pink floral dress to do some house hunting in L.A. on Tuesday.
Getting Some Sun
Elle Fanning steps out to pick up her fur baby from a puppy training facility in Sherman Oaks, California, on Tuesday.
Short Leash
Another day, another dog walk for Laura Dern, who takes her pup for a stroll around her L.A. neighborhood on Tuesday.
Hands Full
Emma Roberts multitasks on Tuesday after grabbing coffee and a bite in L.A.
Muscle Man
Blake Griffin shows off his toned physique on Tuesday during a run in Los Angeles.