Jason Segel Goes for a Drive in L.A., Plus New Dad Anderson Cooper, Ashley Greene and More
Doting Boyfriend
Jason Segel cleans his car in California on Friday after reportedly bringing dinner to girlfriend Alexis Mixter.
Strolling Along
New dad Anderson Cooper takes a walk in N.Y.C.’s West Village on Friday while wearing a mask.
Drive-in Date
Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury attend a social distancing drive-through party together in L.A. on Sunday.
Bike Buds
Jason Statham goes for a bike ride with a friend in L.A. on Sunday.
Enjoying the Sunshine
Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk take a walk together in L.A. on Saturday.
Put a Smile On
Joel McHale wears a smiley face mask while out and about in L.A. on Sunday.
Out and About
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth take their puppy to the vet together in L.A. on Friday.
Game of Thronesactress Natalie Dormer steps out with her boyfriend, David Oakes, and their dog (not pictured) to grab lunch and a coffee on Friday in London.
Fresh Air
Yolanda Hadid, whose daughter Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child, is spotted taking a walk with friends in Pennsylvaniaover the weekend.
Coffee To-Go
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes take a stroll with their empty mugs in Florida on Saturday.
Annie Hall?
Diane Keaton channels her iconic film character for a walk with her dog in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Spin Cycle
Adam Sandler enjoys a bike ride in Malibu, California.
Paw-some Pal
Watchmen star Regina King and her dog go for a Saturday walk in Los Angeles.
No. 1 Cheerleader
Sarah Silverman thanks healthcare workers from her New York City balcony as she makes loud noises with her pot on Saturday.
Under Cover
Riverdale star Lili Reinhart is spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a mask and gloves for her outing.
Shop to It
Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma shop at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, California, on Saturday.
Hold On
Natalie Dormer and boyfriend David Oakes step out for coffee in London on Friday.
Fast Paced
Ryan Phillippe goes for a jog in Los Angeles on Friday.
Face Time
Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz talks to a friend in Los Angeles on Friday.
No Shirt, No Problem
Josh Dallas takes his bike for a solo spin in Los Angeles on Friday.
Sweet Surprise
Gal Gadot steps outside her L.A. home on Thursday, greeting friends who passed by for her 35th birthday.
Good to Go
Kristen Wiig puts on a face mask before heading to shop at Erewhon supermarket in Calabasas, California, on Thursday.
Shades of Blue
Sebastian Stan goes for a walk in a blue hoodie and matching gloves in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday.
Two of a Kind
Emily Ratajkowski keeps it moving with her dog Colombo in L.A. on Friday.
Food Run
Hilary Duff shows off her blue hair as she steps out in Studio City, California, on Thursday to go grocery shopping at Trader Joe’s.
Miami Nice
Model Devon Windsor and husband Johnny Barbara take a stroll in their Miami neighborhood on Friday.
Hat Trick
A summery Heather Graham steps out in Los Angeles on Thursday.
In His Wheelhouse
Shia LaBeouf stays focused on Thursday during a bike ride in Los Angeles.
Heavy Lifting
Henry Golding picks up some essentials on a solo walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Errand Run
Jake Gyllenhaal steps out to stock up on groceries on Wednesday in Santa Monica.
Sweat Session
Rebel Wilson punches her way through an outdoor boxing session on Thursday in Sydney.
'Fresh' Air
Fresh Off the Boat star Randall Park goes for a jog on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Denim Duo
Lily Collins and her mom twin in blue jeans as they take their dog for a walk on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
Wheely Good Time
Sacha Baron Cohen takes a solo bike ride on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Two Cute
Colton Underwood steps out with his puppy on Wednesday in Huntington Beach, California.
Belly Up
Mom-to-be Chloë Sevigny supports her bump on Monday while walking in New York City.