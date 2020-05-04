Jason Segel Goes for a Drive in L.A., Plus New Dad Anderson Cooper, Ashley Greene and More

By People Staff
May 04, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 98

Doting Boyfriend

SplashNews.com

Jason Segel cleans his car in California on Friday after reportedly bringing dinner to girlfriend Alexis Mixter.

2 of 98

Strolling Along

Gotham/GC Images

New dad Anderson Cooper takes a walk in N.Y.C.’s West Village on Friday while wearing a mask. 

3 of 98

Drive-in Date

MEGA

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury attend a social distancing drive-through party together in L.A. on Sunday. 

4 of 98

Bike Buds

The Image Direct

Jason Statham goes for a bike ride with a friend in L.A. on Sunday. 

5 of 98

Enjoying the Sunshine

BACKGRID

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk take a walk together in L.A. on Saturday. 

6 of 98

Put a Smile On

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Joel McHale wears a smiley face mask while out and about in L.A. on Sunday. 

7 of 98

Out and About

MEGA

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth take their puppy to the vet together in L.A. on Friday. 

8 of 98

Stephen Butler/SplashNews.com

Game of Thronesactress Natalie Dormer steps out with her boyfriend, David Oakes, and their dog (not pictured) to grab lunch and a coffee on Friday in London. 

9 of 98

Fresh Air

Patriot Pics/BACKGRID

Yolanda Hadid, whose daughter Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child, is spotted taking a walk with friends in Pennsylvaniaover the weekend.

10 of 98

Coffee To-Go

BACKGRID

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes take a stroll with their empty mugs in Florida on Saturday.

11 of 98

Annie Hall?

BACKGRID

Diane Keaton channels her iconic film character for a walk with her dog in Los Angeles on Saturday.

12 of 98

Spin Cycle

Mega Agency

Adam Sandler enjoys a bike ride in Malibu, California.

13 of 98

Paw-some Pal

Backgrid

Watchmen star Regina King and her dog go for a Saturday walk in Los Angeles.

14 of 98

No. 1 Cheerleader

Zuma/SplashNews.com

Sarah Silverman thanks healthcare workers from her New York City balcony as she makes loud noises with her pot on Saturday.

15 of 98

Under Cover

BACKGRID

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart is spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a mask and gloves for her outing.

16 of 98

Shop to It

Snorlax/MEGA

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma shop at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, California, on Saturday.

17 of 98

Hold On

Stephen Butler/SplashNews.com

Natalie Dormer and boyfriend David Oakes step out for coffee in London on Friday.

18 of 98

Fast Paced

Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews.com

Ryan Phillippe goes for a jog in Los Angeles on Friday.

19 of 98

Face Time

Phamous/BACKGRID

Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz talks to a friend in Los Angeles on Friday.

20 of 98

No Shirt, No Problem

The Image Direct

Josh Dallas takes his bike for a solo spin in Los Angeles on Friday.

21 of 98

Sweet Surprise

BACKGRID

Gal Gadot steps outside her L.A. home on Thursday, greeting friends who passed by for her 35th birthday.

22 of 98

Good to Go

The Image Direct

Kristen Wiig puts on a face mask before heading to shop at Erewhon supermarket in Calabasas, California, on Thursday.

23 of 98

Shades of Blue

Gotham/GC Images

Sebastian Stan goes for a walk in a blue hoodie and matching gloves in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday.

24 of 98

Two of a Kind

Backgrid

Emily Ratajkowski keeps it moving with her dog Colombo in L.A. on Friday.

25 of 98

Food Run

BACKGRID

Hilary Duff shows off her blue hair as she steps out in Studio City, California, on Thursday to go grocery shopping at Trader Joe’s.

26 of 98

Miami Nice

Backgrid

Model Devon Windsor and husband Johnny Barbara take a stroll in their Miami neighborhood on Friday.

27 of 98

Hat Trick

The Image Direct

A summery Heather Graham steps out in Los Angeles on Thursday.

28 of 98

In His Wheelhouse

Backgrid

Shia LaBeouf stays focused on Thursday during a bike ride in Los Angeles.

29 of 98

Heavy Lifting

The Image Direct

Henry Golding picks up some essentials on a solo walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.

30 of 98

Errand Run

BACKGRID

Jake Gyllenhaal steps out to stock up on groceries on Wednesday in Santa Monica.

31 of 98

Sweat Session

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Rebel Wilson punches her way through an outdoor boxing session on Thursday in Sydney.

32 of 98

'Fresh' Air

BACKGRID

Fresh Off the Boat star Randall Park goes for a jog on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

33 of 98

Denim Duo

MEGA

Lily Collins and her mom twin in blue jeans as they take their dog for a walk on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

34 of 98

Wheely Good Time

Backgrid

Sacha Baron Cohen takes a solo bike ride on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

35 of 98

Two Cute

MEGA

Colton Underwood steps out with his puppy on Wednesday in Huntington Beach, California.

36 of 98

Belly Up

The Image Direct

Mom-to-be Chloë Sevigny supports her bump on Monday while walking in New York City.

37 of 98

Surfer Dude