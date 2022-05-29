Song Kang-ho Wins Big at Cannes, Plus, Roy Choi, Pink, Rose Leslie, Kit Harington, and More

By People Staff May 29, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 102

Palme d'Or

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Broker star Song Kang-ho shows off his best actor award at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 28.

2 of 102

Perfect Combo

Credit: Ben Trivett

Chef Roy Choi and Pink serve up some smiles together at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock in Napa Valley on May 28.

3 of 102

Good Fight

Credit: Mark Boland/Getty

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington bring their love story to the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo on May 29.

4 of 102

Grand Princesses

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

Princess Charlene and daughter Princess Gabriella hold hands at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte-Carlo on May 29.

5 of 102

Have Mercy

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty for vitaminwater

Halle Bailey stays hydrated at the vitaminwater Mercury in Retrograde Shelter in New York City on May 28.

6 of 102

Glamorous Maternity

Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty

Michelle Williams shows off her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the Showing Up premiere during the Cannes Film Festival on May 27 in France.

7 of 102

London Squad

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Director Colin Trevorrow, Mamoudou Athie, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, DeWanda Wise, and Jeff Goldblum looked sharp while attending the Jurassic World Dominion photocall at Trafalgar Square on May 27 in London.

8 of 102

Hard at Work

Credit: D. Martinez/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian shows off her SKIMS ensemble as she prepares for a photoshoot outside of her office while holding a can of Diet Coke on May 27 in Los Angeles.

9 of 102

Fun in France

Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty

Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell have a moment at the screening of Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere) during the Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27 in France.

10 of 102

Back in Action

Credit: Shutterstock

Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum share a laugh at the Jurassic World: Dominion photo call in London on May 27.

11 of 102

Photo Finish

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Javier Bardem smiles for the cameras during an event in his honor at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 27.

12 of 102

Feeling Super

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly and host Jimmy Fallon goof off during the Mad Lib Theater sketch on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on May 26. 

13 of 102

One Cute Couple

Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Moth

Katie Holmes and new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III get happy at The Silver Ball: The Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala honoring David Byrne at Spring Studios in N.Y.C. on May 26. 

14 of 102

View from the 'Top'

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

PEOPLE editor-in-chief Liz Vaccariello hangs with Top Gun: Maverick's Danny Ramirez, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell during a screening and Q&A in New York City on May 26.

15 of 102

Party People

Credit: Dave Benett/amfAR/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria have a blast on May 26 at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 afterparty at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France. 

16 of 102

Red-y for Fun

Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty Images for amfAR

Also at the amfAR Gala on May 26: a beaming Ashley Graham.

17 of 102

He Comes in Peace

Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty

Meanwhile, Ricky Martin is a hit with fans while arriving at the amfAR Gala, where guests sipped Clase Azul tequila. 

18 of 102

Barbie Girl

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox — recently honored with her own Barbie — has a blast celebrating A Very Barbie Birthday at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square in N.Y.C. on May 26.

19 of 102

Purple Reign

Credit: Christopher Polk/ @polkimaging

Olivia Rodrigo sings her heart out on May 26 during her tour stop at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. 

20 of 102

So Bright

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Austin Butler looks every bit the movie star on May 26 during the photo call for Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival in France. 

21 of 102

Keeping It Spicy

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for alice + olivia

Melanie Chisholm and Princess Beatrice of York buddy up at a dinner to celebrate the new alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet store on London's Bruton Street on May 26.

22 of 102

Music Man

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Harrison Ford speaks to the crowd during a belated celebration of composer John Williams' 90th birthday in Anaheim, California, on May 26. 

23 of 102

Paris Match

Credit: Splash News Online

Newlyweds Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher share a kiss during their honeymoon in Paris on May 26.

24 of 102

Top of the World

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Priah Ferguson, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Cara Buono of Stranger Things visit the top of the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on May 26. 

25 of 102

Retro 'Fit

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jessica Chastain gets into character on the set of Mother's Instinct in Union County, New Jersey, on May 26. 

26 of 102

Blue Belle

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Also going back in time on the Mother's Instinct set on May 26: Anne Hathaway.

27 of 102

Back to Set

Credit: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan heads to the set of Creed III to reprise his role as Donnie Creed in L.A. on May 25.

28 of 102

Chit Chat

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Jon Hamm visits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on May 25.

29 of 102

Suit & Tie

Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Getty

Mandy Moore looks dashing in a tailored suit at the NBCU FYC event on May 25 in Hollywood.

30 of 102

Knock Out

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

In Beverly Hills, Nick Jonas poses with Sugar Ray Leonard at the boxer's foundation's 11th Annual Big Fighters, Big Cause charity boxing night at The Beverly Hilton on May 25.

31 of 102

Out & About

Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Kaley Cuoco is spotted outside the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 25 in L.A.

32 of 102

Forever Inspo

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Regina Hall receives the second annual Variety Voice of Inspiration Award at the 2022 Reel Works ChangeMakers Gala at Tribeca 360 in N.Y.C. on May 25.

33 of 102

Talk of the Town

Credit: Splash News Online

Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston chat outside Global Radio studios in London on May 26.

34 of 102

Comfy Casual

Credit: Backgrid

Chloë Moretz wears a matching set and a pair of sunnies while out in Beverly Hills on May 25.

35 of 102

High Honors

Credit: Marion Curtis / StarPix

Jimmy Fallon takes the stage at Greenwich International Film Festival's Changemaker Gala to honor Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Miranda Family Foundation on May 25.

36 of 102

Press Tour

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

Glen Powell and Greg Tarzan Davis attend a screening of Top Gun: Maverick at the U.S. Navy Memorial Burke Theater on May 25 in Washington, D.C. 

37 of 102

Coffee Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Rumer Willis grabs iced coffee from Alfred in L.A. on May 25.

38 of 102

Mother-Daughter Moment

Credit: David Niviere/ABACA/Instarimages.com

Princess Charlene brings daughter Gabriella to the Monte Carlo Fashion Awards at the Opéra Garnier on May 25.

39 of 102

Mental Health Matters

Credit: Gus Philippas

Big Boi performs at Sound Mind Live festival, which brought together musicians and music lovers to build community around mental health, in N.Y.C. on May 21.

40 of 102

Suited Up

Credit: Backgrid

In Atlanta, Xolo Maridueña hits the set of Blue Beetle in full costume on May 25.

41 of 102

Headed to Set

Credit: Marc Vasconellos/Splash News online

Ben Foster shoots scenes for Finestkind in Brockton, Massachusetts on May 24.

42 of 102

Cozy on the Carpet

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky get cozy on the red carpet at the Sydney special screening of Interceptor on May 25.

43 of 102

All That Jazz

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

In London, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend head out after the singer's intimate show at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club on May 24.

44 of 102

Let's Ride!

Credit: Euan Cherry/PA

Sam Heughan gives a fist pump at the start of the 11th Annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, a global event that brings together the motorcycle community to raise funds for the Movember charity, on May 22 in London.

45 of 102

Gorgeous in Green

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Danai Gurira poses at the 2022 Public Theater Gala at The Delacorte Theater in N.Y.C. on May 24.

46 of 102

Fine Dining

Credit: Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head out after having a dinner date at Nerano restaurant in Beverly Hills on May 24.

47 of 102

Honoring Women in Media

Credit: Anna Webber/Getty

Ava DuVernay speaks onstage at the 47th Annual Gracie Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on May 24.

48 of 102

Red Carpet Reunion

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Also at the 47th Annual Gracie Awards: Schitt's Creek costars Annie Murphy and Sarah Levy have a sweet reunion on the red carpet.

49 of 102

Passion for Fashion

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

FKA twigs and Matthew Josephs attend the Central Saint Martins BA Fashion Graduate Show at London's Granary Square on May 24.

50 of 102

Chef in Charge

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Chef Kwame Onwuachi leads host Seth Meyers through a cooking demo on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on May 24.

51 of 102

Summer Vibes

Credit: MEGA

A pregnant Nicky Hilton wears a summery maxi dress on a walk in N.Y.C. on May 23.

52 of 102

Walk the Walk

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Ryan Reynolds takes a solo stroll in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on May 24.

53 of 102

Cameras Rolling

Credit: The Image Direct

Elisabeth Moss, O-T Fagbenle and Samira Wiley are spotted on set filming The Handmaid's Tale in Toronto on May 23.

54 of 102

City Chic

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Jason Isaacs is dressed to the nines while filming The Crowded Room in N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on May 24.

55 of 102

Home Sweet Home

Credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes/Backgrid

Kendall Jenner is back in L.A. on May 24 after celebrating sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Portofino, Italy.

56 of 102

Date Night

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Jon Hamm and girlfriend Anna Osceola hit the red carpet at a celebration of the Atlantic Theater Company's new Sarah Silverman musical Bedwetter in N.Y.C. on May 23.

57 of 102

Family Fun

Credit: Courtesy Legoland New York

Kelly Clarkson has a blast with daughter River and son Remy at the new LEGOLAND New York Resort family theme park in Goshen, New York.

58 of 102

'World' Tour

Credit: Jorge Gonzalez/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock

Costars Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum share a laugh on the red carpet at the Mexico City premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion on May 23.

59 of 102

Walking on Sunshine

Credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A stylish Jeannie Mai Jenkins is in great spirits as she walks through N.Y.C. on May 23.

60 of 102

Cue the Fireworks

Credit: Christopher Jue/Getty

Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer wave to fans on the red carpet at the Japan premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on May 23 at Osanbashi Yokohama.

61 of 102

Snack Time

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Tom Holland shows off his tasty fish and chips while on the set of The Crowed Room on May 24 in N.Y.C.

62 of 102

Top of the Morning

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Jennifer Connelly waves hello outside of Good Morning America on May 24 in N.Y.C.

63 of 102

Power Partnership

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid heads to the launch event for her bikini line with Frankies Bikinis, sponsored in part by Casamigos, in N.Y.C. on May 23.

64 of 102

Airport Attire

Credit: The Image Direct

Diane Kruger wears a summery dress and sunnies upon arriving at the Nice Airport in France, ahead of the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

65 of 102

Panel Talk

Credit: Mark Von Holden/ABImages

Variety's Cynthia Littleton and Food Network's Bobby Flay take the stage at the Beat Bobby Flay Emmy FYC event on May 23 in L.A.

66 of 102

Gala Glam

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ariana DeBose goes glam at the 2022 Night of Covenant House Stars Gala at N.Y.C.'s Chelsea Industrial on May 23.

67 of 102

Late Night Chat

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 23 in N.Y.C.

68 of 102

Darling Duo

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Grace VanderWaal and Judy Greer attend the Hollywood Stargirl premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on May 23.

69 of 102

Get It Poppin'

Credit: Efren Landaos/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan captures a leg-popping moment during her visit to the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on May 23.

70 of 102

Bombshell in Blue

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Emmy Rossum looks stunning in blue as she makes her way through N.Y.C. on May 23.

71 of 102