Star Tracks - Sunday, May 29, 2005
FLY GIRL
Lindsay Lohan touches down in L.A. on Thursday after a flight from Miami, where she hosted the Y-100 Summer Splash concert on Tuesday and enjoyed the nightlife. Next week, the actress will begin promoting her movie Herbie: Fully Loaded, which opens June 22.
SURF AND TURF
Reese Witherspoon runs errands in Beverly Hills while husband Ryan Phillippe prepares to catch a wave in Venice on Thursday. The couple (parents to Ava, 5, and Deacon, 19 months) will celebrate their six-year wedding anniversary in June. Phillippe is currently starring in the drama Crash, while Witherspoon plays June Carter Cash in the Johnny Cash biopic, Walk the Line, out this fall.
AROUND TOWN
Expectant parents Ben Stiller – whose animated feature Madagascar opened Friday – and wife Christine Taylor leave a Hollywood office building on Thursday. The couple – parents to 3-year old Ella – are awaiting the birth of their second child this summer.
SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP
Teri Hatcher enjoys her hiatus from filming Desperate Housewives by going on a spree at Beverly Hills boutique Kitson last Tuesday. She later met up with some girlfriends for dinner at the nearby Ivy restaurant.
PARENTS' NIGHT OUT
Russell Crowe and wife Danielle Spencer take time away from 17-month old son Charles to attend a Beverly Hills book party on Thursday for Gigi Grazer's novel The Starter Wife. Gigi's husband, Brian Grazer, coproduced Crowe's film, Cinderella Man, which hits theaters June 3.
KISSING UP
Nicole Richie has a close encounter with fiancé Adam Goldstein (aka DJ AM) on a break from shopping in New York City's SoHo neighborhood last Tuesday. Later that night, the couple – who have yet to announce a wedding date – caught Nicole's pop, Lionel Richie, belt out his hits at Cipriani Wall Street.
PICTURE PERFECT
Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman cozy up to a cardboard stand-in for their Million Dollar Baby director and costar Clint Eastwood at the Tokyo premiere of their Oscar-winning film on Thursday.
STAND-UP GUYS
Chris Rock and Adam Sandler prove you can be tough and funny during a visit to the 106 amp Park television studio on Thursday. The comics appeared on the BET show to promote their comedy, The Longest Yard, which opened Friday.
FLATTS NOTE
Guitarist Joe Don (left) and singer Gary LeVox of the country trio Rascal Flatts kick off Good Morning America's summer concert series in New York City on Friday. The group is fresh off their appearance on the season finale of American Idol.
JUMPING JACK
An umbrella-toting Jack Nicholson has a spring in his step in Brooklyn on Thursday. The sprightly actor was on his way to shoot a scene for the Martin Scorsese-helmed mob drama The Departed, which costars Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio.