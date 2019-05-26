Matt Damon Is a Speed Racer at Indy, Plus Constance Wu, Priyanka Chopra & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Bourne to Drive
Matt Damon and Mario Andretti were all smiles after completing the IndyCar Experience at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Broadway Baby
Constance Wu and Tony nominated star Damon Daunno of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! posed together after the show.
Cannes Darling
Elle Fanning attended the closing ceremony screening of The Specials on the final day of the Cannes Film Festival.
Red Hot!
Priyanka Chopra made her way to the Royal Albert Hall in London to watch Mariah Carey perform in concert.
I'm on a Boat
Bella Hadid celebrated 50 Years of the Monaco Watch at the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix.
Musical Miley
Miley Cyrus performed three new songs during the Radio 1 Big Weekend in Middlesbrough, U.K.
Dashing Duo
Pamela Anderson and son Brandon Lee, 22, attended the Amber Lounge 2019 Fashion Show in Monaco.
Fifty Shades
Jamie Dornan posed with Ray-Ban sunglasses during All Points East Festival at Victoria Park in London.
Big (Little) Star
Zoë Kravitz was on the New York City set of her upcoming movie High Fidelity.
Zig-a-zig-ah!
Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie C of The Spice Girls kicked off their tour at Croke Park in Dublin.
All in the Family
Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin and their daughter Sistine attended the screening of Homage to Sylvester Stallone – Rambo: First Blood during the Cannes Film Festival.
Three Cheers
Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras, St. Regis Connoisseur and Sentebale Ambassador, celebrate at the end of the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup between Team U.S. Polo Association and Team Sentebale St. Regis at the Roma Polo Club in Rome on Friday.
Photo Finish
Olivia Culpo stands out on Friday at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Sibyl in France.
Best Ride Ever
Oliva Wilde and fiancé Jason Sudeikis give out hugs in Los Angeles while filming an undercover Lyft stunt where they surprised unsuspecting passengers.
Pajama Day
Emily Ratajkowski keeps it comfy-cozy for a Friday walk through N.Y.C.
Magic Maker
Channing Tatum brings a good-looking posse to the Germany’s Next Top Model finals at ISS Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Thursday.
Model Moment
Also at the Top Model finale: host Heidi Klum and America’s Next Top Model OG Tyra Banks.
Talking It Up
Sophie Turner, Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Taylor Swift sit down for a chat on Thursday on The Graham Norton Show in London.
Lady in Red
Kelly Rowland lights up the carpet on Thursday at the BET American Soul Emmy For Your Consideration screening in North Hollywood.
Rain, Rain, Go Away
Jennifer Lawrence steps out in athleisure on a rainy day in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Good vs. Evil
David Tennant strikes a pose at the Amazon Prime Original screening of Good Omens on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Not So Holy
Also at the Good Omens screening: Nick Offerman, dressed as a monk and surrounded by nuns.
Beauty in Blue
Michelle Williams wears a denim jacket over a blue-and-white ensemble as she takes her dog for a walk in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Happy Host
Tom Hanks gears up to co-host Thursday’s special episode of Today in honor of caregivers who look after America’s veterans at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana.
Inner Circle
Tina Fey poses with pal Bryan Cranston at the 2019 Outer Critics Circle Theater Awards at Sardi’s on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Make a Name
Sylvester Stallone attends the Rendez-Vous with Sylvester Stallone photo call during the Cannes Film Festival in France on Friday.
Booth Buds
Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, Lance Bass and some pals goof off on Thursday night at the Virgin Hotels San Francisco grand opening party.
Green Thumb
Debi Mazar wears a chic sun hat and tunic as she films a gardening scene on the set of Younger on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Sparkle Motion
Charo attends People en Español‘s “Los 50 Más Bellos” Celebration at 1 Hotel West Hollywood Thursday.
Tea Time
Mom of four Hilaria Baldwin co-hosts a traditional English Tea in celebration of U.K.-based children’s brand My 1st Years’ launch of its Royal Collection at the Crosby Street Hotel on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Feast Your Eyes
Bjork takes the stage in one of her signature eccentric outfits for a performance during her Cornucopia concert series at The Shed on Wednesday in New York City.
Keeping It Light
Anna Chlumsky and Alysia Reiner hit the carpet at the 2019 SeriousFun Children’s Network Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Stepping Up
A dapper Prince Harry arrives at the 2019 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Roma Polo Club in Rome on Friday.
Short Story
Vanessa Lachey and daughter Brooklyn attend the Toy Story 4 Takeover at the Disney store in Glendale, California, on Thursday.
Gala Giddy
Milla Jovovich and husband Paul W. S. Anderson attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday evening.
Heads Together
Kris Jenner and daughter Kendall get close on Thursday night at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019.
Motorcycle Man
Chris Tucker heads up the auction during the star-studded amfAR gala on Thursday.
Pucker Up
Rihanna snaps a selfie with a fan during a Fenty event in Paris on Thursday night.
Build Me Up
Allison Williams and Logan Browning visit Build Series in N.Y.C. on Thursday to discuss The Perfection.
Match Game
Mom-to-be Jenna Bush Hager brings daughters Mila and Poppy to the Central Park Conservancy’s 2019 Playground Partners Annual Family Party in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
White Collar
Juliana Margulies keeps it casual for a stop at Build Series in New York City on Thursday.
Sing Thing
Lea Michele is magical during a live performance of The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl over the weekend.
Parisian Princess
Rihanna brings her Fenty collection to Paris for a pop-up shop event on Wednesday.
Coffee Klatch
Brothers Liam and Chris Hemsworth grab coffee while out near Byron Bay, Australia, on Thursday.
Sitcom Special
Wanda Sykes, Will Ferrell and Kerry Washington participate in Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons tribute event to classic sitcoms presented by Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday in L.A. Afterward, Ferrell and other guest stars kicked back at a private ABC afterparty with Johnnie Walker.
Costar Cuddles
Ali Wong and Randall Park attend the afterparty for the world premiere of Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe at STK in Westwood, California, on Wednesday night.
Heading Out
John Travolta shows off his new bald look as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat with guest host Lena Waithe and his daughter Ella Bleu on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Making Waves
“Bad at Love” singer Halsey stops by SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Ready, Set, Action!
Hilary Duff smiles on the set of Younger on Wednesday in New York City.
Royal Outing
Princess Eugenie looks delighted as she meets award recipients at the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award presentations at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday in London.
Believe in the 'Future'
Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness speaks at The Wall Street Journal’s The Future of Everything Festival on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Look of Love
Ant and Christina Anstead — expecting their first child together — walk hand-in-hand through Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Trendy Trio
Lookalike sisters Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Paris Hilton and sister-in-law Tessa Hilton cuddle up to furry friends at the Animal Haven Gala 2019 at Tribeca 360 on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Undercover Boss
Harrison Ford is almost unrecognizable on Wednesday during a walk through N.Y.C.
Family First
Delilah Hamlin celebrates the launch of her new Delilah Belle x boohoo Premium collection alongside sister Amelia, dad Harry Hamlin and mom Lisa Rinna on Tuesday in L.A.
Who's the Boss?
Aidy Bryant speaks onstage during the Hulu Shrill For Your Consideration screening at the Television Academy in North Hollywood on Wednesday.
Shadow Hunter
Taika Waititi finds himself in the fog on Wednesday at the What We Do in the Shadows For Your Consideration event at Avalon in L.A.
Impressive Impressions
Millie Bobby Brown shows off her best celebrity impressions during Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Funny Faces
Dua Lipa goofs off with Orlando Bloom on Wednesday at a private dinner hosted by Alejandro Agag to celebrate the world premiere of Formula E documentary And We Go Green in Cannes, France.
French Kiss
Nina Dobrev and Grant Melon share a kiss on Wednesday while taking a swim outside the Eden Roc hotel in Cannes.
In the Dark
Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy post for photos on Wednesday at the Dark Phoenix premiere in London.
Gym Going
Back from Cannes, Ashlee Simpson steps out for a workout in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Chef's Choice
Matthew McConaughey is on hand as Guy Fieri is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.
No Saint
Jon Bernthal shoots scenes for The Many Saints of Newark in The Bronx, New York, on Wednesday.
Anger Management
Sterling K. Brown, Rachel Bloom and Jason Sudeikis attend the Angry Birds 2 photo call at The London West Hollywood on Wednesday.