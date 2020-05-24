Newly Single Brian Austin Green Runs Errands in Malibu, Plus Gwyneth Paltrow, Paris Hilton and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Newly on the Market
Brian Austin Green stepped out in Malibu, California, to shop for groceries at a local supermarket.
Matching March
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk enjoyed a stroll together in Los Angeles as they dressed in color-coordinated masks and tops.
That's Hot
Paris Hilton was spotted cruising on a Malibu beach with boyfriend Carter Reum.
Tasty Treat
Adam Sandler was spotted picking up snacks for his family during an outing with his wife Jackie in Malibu, California.
Staying Fit
LeBron James was spotted out for a bike ride in West Hollywood, California, in an all-black outfit.
Stocking Up
Matt Damon was spotted leaving a supermarket in Dalkey, Dublin, Ireland, with a bag of groceries.
Beach Day
Brody Jenner was spotted at a beach in Malibu, California, with Briana Jungwirth, who once dated One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson.
Wheel-y Rebel
Tyler, the Creator demonstrated his bike skills during a ride in Los Angeles.
Pumped
Ashley Benson wore patriot colors ahead of Memorial Day weekend as she put gas in her car at a local station.
Masked Comedian
David Spade dressed in an all-black costume during an outing in Los Angeles.
Paris Promenade
Johnny Depp’s rarely-seen 18-year-old son Jack steps out on a romantic stroll with girlfriend Camille Jansen in Paris on Thursday.
Dog Mom
Billie Eilish wears a skeleton-print face covering as she takes her recently-adopted foster puppy for a walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Going Green
Jimmy Fallon steps out in an army green ensemble to walk his dog on Friday ahead of Memorial Day Weekend in The Hamptons.
That’s Amore
On Thursday, NBA star Russell Westbrook surprises frontline workers at The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Downtown L.A. with an Italian feast from The Nice Guy restaurant, with some help from Postmates and The h.wood Group.
Summer Whites
Ashley Benson steps out of rumored new beau G-Eazy’s house in an all-white ensemble as she waits for her food delivery on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Multi-Tasker
Justin Bieber bikes barefoot around his L.A. neighborhood on Thursday.
Solo Squad
Hugh Jackman takes his bike for a spin in New York City on Thursday.
Ab-Fab
Lily-Rose Depp shows off her toned abs while out and about in Paris on Thursday.
Food Run
Countess Luann De Lesseps heads to the grocery store on Thursday in the Hamptons.
BBQ Season
Jerry O`Connell kicks off Memorial Day Weekend with his family by grilling up some Jalapeño Popper Macaroni and Cheese Burgers using Bob Evans Macaroni and Cheese.
Par for the Course
Tom Holland hits the green for a round of golf with friends in London on Wednesday.
Round of Applause
Sarah Silverman resumes her nightly post on her balcony to cheer on frontline workers on Wednesday.
It's Always 5 O'Clock Somewhere
Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams puts his skills to good use by joining the #BacardiMojitoRemix Contest on Instagram.
Two Thumbs Up
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves a training center in Turin, Italy on Tuesday as the country’s lockdown begins to lift.
Walk This Way
Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt takes a stroll in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Coffee Break
Riverdale actress Camila Mendes smiles with coffee in hand while out and about with a male friend in L.A. on Wednesday.
Bike Buddies
Derek Hough takes a bike ride with his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, in Sherman Oaks, California on Tuesday.
Working It Out
Gregg Sulkin works out in L.A. on Wednesday with the help of a furry friend at the park.
Run with It
Robin Wright goes for a jog through Santa Monica, California, in head-to-toe black on Wednesday.
Man's Best Friend
Tom Hardy leads the way on Wednesday during a walk with his dog in London.
One Step Ahead
Machine Gun Kelly makes his way through Los Angeles on Wednesday, the same day his "Bloody Valentine" video starring Megan Fox dropped.
Say Cheese!
Jason Derulo shows off his pearly whites after seemingly chipping his teeth doing the corn on the cob drill challenge on Tuesday in L.A.
Plant Mom
Kelly Rowland is loving her new house plant purchase on Tuesday in L.A.
Cruise Control
Jason Momoa takes his vintage bike out for a spin on Tuesday in Southern California.
House Call
Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger is covered up leaving mom Maria Shriver’s house in Brentwood, California, on Tuesday.
Pit Stop
Andy Cohen takes his dog Wacha for a walk and stops by friend Sarah Jessica Parker’s house on Tuesday in N.Y.C.