Newly Single Brian Austin Green Runs Errands in Malibu, Plus Gwyneth Paltrow, Paris Hilton and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
May 24, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 108

Newly on the Market

BACKGRID

Brian Austin Green stepped out in Malibu, California, to shop for groceries at a local supermarket.

2 of 108

Matching March

Boaz/BACKGRID

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk enjoyed a stroll together in Los Angeles as they dressed in color-coordinated masks and tops.

3 of 108

That's Hot

BACKGRID

Paris Hilton was spotted cruising on a Malibu beach with boyfriend Carter Reum.

4 of 108

Tasty Treat

BACKGRID

Adam Sandler was spotted picking up snacks for his family during an outing with his wife Jackie in Malibu, California.

5 of 108

Staying Fit

MoPho/London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

LeBron James was spotted out for a bike ride in West Hollywood, California, in an all-black outfit.

6 of 108

Stocking Up

O’Reilly/SplashNews.com

Matt Damon was spotted leaving a supermarket in Dalkey, Dublin, Ireland, with a bag of groceries.

7 of 108

Beach Day

Ability Films/SplashNews.com

Brody Jenner was spotted at a beach in Malibu, California, with Briana Jungwirth, who once dated One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson.

8 of 108

Wheel-y Rebel

TheImageDirect.com

Tyler, the Creator demonstrated his bike skills during a ride in Los Angeles.

9 of 108

Pumped

BACKGRID

Ashley Benson wore patriot colors ahead of Memorial Day weekend as she put gas in her car at a local station.

10 of 108

Masked Comedian

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

David Spade dressed in an all-black costume during an outing in Los Angeles.

11 of 108

Paris Promenade

Splash

Johnny Depp’s rarely-seen 18-year-old son Jack steps out on a romantic stroll with girlfriend Camille Jansen in Paris on Thursday.

12 of 108

Dog Mom

TheImageDirect

Billie Eilish wears a skeleton-print face covering as she takes her recently-adopted foster puppy for a walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.

13 of 108

Going Green

TheImageDirect

Jimmy Fallon steps out in an army green ensemble to walk his dog on Friday ahead of Memorial Day Weekend in The Hamptons. 

14 of 108

That’s Amore

Postmates

On Thursday, NBA star Russell Westbrook surprises frontline workers at The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Downtown L.A. with an Italian feast from The Nice Guy restaurant, with some help from Postmates and The h.wood Group.

15 of 108

Summer Whites

P&P/MEGA

Ashley Benson steps out of rumored new beau G-Eazy’s house in an all-white ensemble as she waits for her food delivery on Thursday in Los Angeles.

16 of 108

Multi-Tasker

APEX/MEGA

Justin Bieber bikes barefoot around his L.A. neighborhood on Thursday. 

17 of 108

Solo Squad

Christopher Peterson/Splash

Hugh Jackman takes his bike for a spin in New York City on Thursday.

18 of 108

Ab-Fab

Splash

Lily-Rose Depp shows off her toned abs while out and about in Paris on Thursday. 

19 of 108

Food Run

Splash

Countess Luann De Lesseps heads to the grocery store on Thursday in the Hamptons.

20 of 108

BBQ Season

Michael Simon/startraks

Jerry O`Connell kicks off Memorial Day Weekend with his family by grilling up some Jalapeño Popper Macaroni and Cheese Burgers using Bob Evans Macaroni and Cheese.

21 of 108

Par for the Course

The Image Direct

Tom Holland hits the green for a round of golf with friends in London on Wednesday.

22 of 108

Round of Applause

Splash News Online

Sarah Silverman resumes her nightly post on her balcony to cheer on frontline workers on Wednesday. 

23 of 108

It's Always 5 O'Clock Somewhere

Wells Adams Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams puts his skills to good use by joining the #BacardiMojitoRemix Contest on Instagram.

24 of 108

Two Thumbs Up

RemotePhotoPress/Shutterstock

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves a training center in Turin, Italy on Tuesday as the country’s lockdown begins to lift. 

25 of 108

Walk This Way

SplashNews.com

Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt takes a stroll in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

26 of 108

Coffee Break

BACKGRID

Riverdale actress Camila Mendes smiles with coffee in hand while out and about with a male friend in L.A. on Wednesday. 

27 of 108

Bike Buddies

The Image Direct

Derek Hough takes a bike ride with his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, in Sherman Oaks, California on Tuesday.

28 of 108

Working It Out

MEGA

Gregg Sulkin works out in L.A. on Wednesday with the help of a furry friend at the park. 

29 of 108

Run with It

Backgrid

Robin Wright goes for a jog through Santa Monica, California, in head-to-toe black on Wednesday.

30 of 108

Man's Best Friend

Splash News Online

Tom Hardy leads the way on Wednesday during a walk with his dog in London.

31 of 108

One Step Ahead

MEGA

Machine Gun Kelly makes his way through Los Angeles on Wednesday, the same day his "Bloody Valentine" video starring Megan Fox dropped. 

32 of 108

Say Cheese!

BACKGRID

Jason Derulo shows off his pearly whites after seemingly chipping his teeth doing the corn on the cob drill challenge on Tuesday in L.A.

33 of 108

Plant Mom

The Image Direct

Kelly Rowland is loving her new house plant purchase on Tuesday in L.A.

34 of 108

Cruise Control

MEGA

Jason Momoa takes his vintage bike out for a spin on Tuesday in Southern California.

35 of 108

House Call

BACKGRID

Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger is covered up leaving mom Maria Shriver’s house in Brentwood, California, on Tuesday.

36 of 108

Pit Stop

INSTARimages.com

Andy Cohen takes his dog Wacha for a walk and stops by friend Sarah Jessica Parker’s house on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

37 of 108