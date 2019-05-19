Jaden Smith & Hailey Baldwin Are BFFs in L.A., Plus Robert Pattinson, Priyanka Chopra & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Good Jeans
Jaden Smith and Hailey Baldwin celebrated Levi’s 501 Day in Los Angeles.
Sucker for You
Nick Jonas made sure his wife Priyanka Chopra’s Georges Hobeika gown was camera ready for the red carpet of The Best Years of a Life screening in Cannes.
Magical Friends
Vanessa Hudgens celebrated the opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes in the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort with Goofy, Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse.
Men in Black
Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe were together at the Vanity Fair and Chopard Party at the 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France.
Oui!
Andie MacDowell was all smiles in a flowy white gown during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in France.
My Girl
Oprah Winfrey met Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, Jawan M Jackson, James Harkness and Ephraim Sykes backstage at “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” musical at The Imperial Theatre in New York.
Gonna Ride 'til They Can't No More
Noah Cyrus joined Lil Nas X at the Old Town Road music video premiere party sponsored by Wingstop.
She Totally Cannes
Eva Longoria continued her Cannes Film Festival style parade, this time in her BFF Victoria Beckham’s ensemble.
Now Pose!
Antonio Banderas showed off his moves at the photocall for Pain And Glory during the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Nasty Boy
Janet Jackson kicked off her Metamorphosis residency with opening night at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas.
On Her Way
Elle Fanning has a Cinderella moment on Friday as she makes her way into the Chopard party at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Heads Together
Also at the Chopard party in Cannes, a dressed-to-the-nines Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
For the Glory
Meanwhile in Cannes, Penelope Cruz, director Pedro Almodovar and Antonio Banderas hit the red carpet at the screening of Pain and Glory.
Red Dress, Red Carpet
Also at the premiere: Bella Hadid, in a cutout dress that matches the red carpet.
Mic Check
Michael K. Williams visits Sway in the Morning with Sway Calloway on Eminem’s Shade 45 at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Bird's Eye View
Thomas Rhett heads to the top of the Space Needle in Seattle on Thursday for an Amazon Music listening session of his new album, Center Point Road, for 100 lucky fans.
Shop to It
Ireland Baldwin steps out for a Friday shopping trip in L.A.
Good Eats
Marcus Samuelsson, Mashama Bailey, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Emma Bengtsson, Hassan Gibrin and Herb Karlitz kick off Harlem Eat Up at the Luminary Award dinner at Ginny’s Supper Club in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Babes in Blue
Costars Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling attend a photo call for their upcoming film Late Night at the Corinthia Hotel in London on Thursday.
Out with a Bang
Big Bang Theory cast members Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Jim Parsons snap a selfie with host Stephen Colbert and discuss the long-running show’s series finale on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.
Delightful Duet
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson perform at the Cinémoi Stars United for Good Haute Couture gala at La Plage 45 on Thursday in Cannes, France.
Woman of the Hour
Julia Roberts and Finneas O’Connell honor Billie Eilish at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards in L.A. on Thursday.
Sweet Surprise
Charles Melton and Yara Shahidi meet unsuspecting fans at an opening night screening of their new film The Sun Is Also a Star in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Sophisticated Style
Renée Zellweger strikes a pose at Netflix’s What/If special screening on Thursday in West Hollywood.
Pretty in Pink
Jessie James Decker rocks out at N.Y.C.’s Beacon Theatre on Thursday.
Curtain Call
Actor-turned-playwright Jesse Eisenberg poses with Susan Sarandon, who stars in his play Happy Talk, during opening night at Social Drink and Food Club Terrace on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Fab Five
Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness attend the #NetflixFYSee Queer Eye panel and reception at Raleigh Studios on Thursday in L.A.
Great Guest
Fellow talk-show host Trevor Noah waves hello to photographers as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday in L.A.
Point Perks
Jake Owen gives an exclusive performance for Hilton Honors Members at The Rustic on Thursday in Houston.
Costar Love
Juliette Lewis and Allison Janney attend the afterparty of the special screening of Universal Pictures’ Ma on Thursday in L.A.
GoT 'Em
Raleigh Ritchie, a.k.a. Jacob Anderson, stops by Build Series to talk about Game of Thrones on Thursday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Making Her Mark
Ciara breaks it down in an orange ensemble alongside a group of backup dancers as she performs her single “Thinkin Bout You” off her new album Beauty Marks on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles.
Pizza Party
Recent Papa John’s Board of Directors member Shaquille O’Neal surprises customers at a local Papa John’s in Milwaukee with free pizzas on Thursday.
Cowgirl Cool
Elizabeth Chambers Hammer dons Miron Crosby cowboy boots to celebrate the brand’s second anniversary at a private dinner held at the flagship store in Dallas on Thursday.
Pop Princess
Carly Rae Jepsen takes the stage in a shimmering minidress for her performance on Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A.
Fierce Fashion
Coco Austin steps out in N.Y.C. to take on the city during a girls’ trip on Thursday.
Star in Stripes
Yara Shahidi gives the cameras one last glance on Thursday while leaving Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Their Girl
Oprah Winfrey poses backstage on Broadway on Thursday with Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, Jawan M. Jackson, James Harkness and Ephraim Sykes — the stars of the Tony-nominated musical Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations.
Divine Duet
Elton John and Taron Egerton, who portrays the singing legend in Rocketman, perform during the film’s gala party at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Thursday night.
Party Perfect
Also at the Rocketman gala: a stylish Shailene Woodley.
Pink Lady
Penélope Cruz brings spring to Cannes on Thursday at the photo call for The Journey by the Land.
One Cool Crew
Meagan Tandy, Jared Padalecki, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Elizabeth Anweis, Rachel Skarsten and Dougray Scott snap a selfie during the The CW Network 2019 Upfronts at New York City Center on Thursday.
L.A. Look
Jamie Bell keeps it casual for a walk around Los Angeles on Thursday.
Helping Hand
Emilia Clarke attends the SMS Battles Quiz for The MS Society, raising funds for Multiple Sclerosis research, at the Royal Horticultural Halls in London on Thursday.
Personal Touch
Jennifer Garner carries her own coffee cup on Thursday during a walk through Los Angeles.
Hostess with the Mostess
Reese Witherspoon hosts the Elizabeth Arden Garden Party on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
Hype Woman
Melissa McCarthy inserts herself into Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” music video while guest hosting Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.
Seeing Double
Elton John poses with Taron Egerton, who portrays the singer in the new film Rocketman, during the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday in France.
Hug It Out
Moderator Sarah Silverman and Who Is America? star Sacha Baron Cohen embrace at an Emmy For Your Consideration event for the series on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
That's Hot
Paris Hilton stops by SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show to promote her new song “Best Friend’s Ass” on Wednesday in New York City.
Part of the Program
Luke Cage costars Mike Colter and Simone Missick pose together at the afterparty following CBS’s announcement of its fall lineup of shows on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Lovers' Duet
David Foster and fiancée Katharine McPhee perform during the Hot Pink Party hosted by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at the Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Suited Up
Matt Bomer arrives at the Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to the LGBTQ+ Achievements in Television event in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Look Back at It
Halle Berry flashes a sultry stare at a special screening of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum on Wednesday at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.
Enjoy the View
Johnny Galecki and pregnant girlfriend Alaina Meyer attend the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration at Battery Park on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Playful Plaid
Drew Barrymore takes the stage to talk up her FLOWER brands at the American Express x WeWork Business Platinum For the Love of Collaboration event at WeWork in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Travel Team
Jude Law and wife Phillipa Coan are all smiles as they cuddle up at Gatwick Airport in London on Wednesday.
Beach Babe
Christina Milian shows off her abs at a photo shoot with friends in Malibu on Thursday.
Brooklyn Boys
Ethan Hawke and Bobby Cannavale get down on the BAM gala red carpet on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Jumpsuit & Jewels
Allison Williams waves to fans outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.
Sneaky Peek
Margo Martindale talks about the new season of Amazon Prime’s Sneaky Pete during a visit to Build Series at Build Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Play Ball!
Bruce Willis throws the ceremonial first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Cast Catch-up
Costars Robin Weigert and Kim Dickens discuss HBO’s Deadwood at the For Your Consideration screening on Wednesday at Arclight Hollywood in L.A.
'Cannes' Do
Bella Hadid arrives at the Dior Dinner during the Cannes Film Festival in France on Wednesday.
Pop to It
Also in Cannes: Amber Heard, who waves to the crowds at the Les Misérables premiere on Wednesday evening.