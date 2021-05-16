Kate Mara Channels the '60s on Set in Hartford, Plus Mindy Kaling, Zach Braff and More
Another Decade
Kate Mara was seen in her 1960's outfit while filming Call Jane in Hartford, Connecticut.
All Smiles
Mindy Kaling was spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, after her dinner.
Play Time
Zach Braff was spotted playing with dog at a park in Pasadena, California.
Leisure Day
Naomi Watts rocked a casual jumpsuit for a day out in New York.
Aloha
Kesha and her boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter were seen taking a sunset walk with while on vacation in Hawaii.
Big Apple Outing
Ashley Olsen was spotted stepping out in New York City for dinner.
Sexiest Strut
Michael B. Jordan had a night out in Los Angeles.
Action!
Harry Styles was seen in a police uniform on the set of his film My Policeman in Brighton, U.K.
From Clive to Clinton
Clive Owen was spotted for the first time in character as Bill Clinton on the set of American Crime Story: Impeachment in Los Angeles.
Bright Smile
Actress Krys Marshall Prepares was all smiles for Sony Picture Television's Virtual FYC House Actors Showcase with Variety in Los Angeles.
Flower Power
Sandra Lee was seen looking at bouquets of flowers at Good Morning Bellport florists in Belllport, Long Island.
Point Taken
Ashley Graham dresses down in a comfy tee and leggings while out in L.A. on Friday.
Weekend Waves
Adam Brody catches a few waves in Malibu on Friday.
Sidewalk Slay
Skai Jackson looks incredibly chic on her way to dinner in Beverly Hills on Friday.
In Character
Lily James was spotted in costume as Pamela Anderson on the set of the upcoming Hulu series Pam and Tommy out in Malibu, California.
Mid-day Walk
New parents Joshua Jackson and Jodi Turner-Smith step out in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Cheery Costars
Harry Styles and Emma Corrin are seen in great spirits on the set of My Policeman on Thursday in Brighton, England.
Beach Pals
Olivia Culpo enjoys beach time with her dog Oliver Sprinkles on Wednesday in Malibu.
Model Mode
Ian Somerhalder poses during a photoshoot with MILK Studios on Thursday in Malibu.
Fun Florals
Rachel Brosnahan wears spring pastels and florals on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Sunshine in a Glass
Joe Jonas teams up with Tanqueray for a new content series to introduce the brand's newest offering, Tanqueray Sevilla Orange.
Trip to Charleston
Jennifer Garner arrives at Capital High School in Charleston, West Virginia on Thursday.
City Stroll
Emily Ratajkowski strolls through N.Y.C. on Thursday in a white dress and matching sneakers.
Carpet Crew
Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, Andrea Bordeaux and Corbin Reid attend the Run the World L.A. premiere screening on Thursday.
Iconic Moment
Selma Blair reenacts her famous Cruel Intentions kiss with a cardboard cutout Sarah Michelle Gellar in Westlake, California on Thursday.
Greetings from Charleston
Jennifer Garner greets First Lady Jill Biden during her trip to a Charleston vaccination center on Thursday in West Virginia.
Flower Power
Nicky Hilton Rothschild wears a floral dress to join designer J.J. Martin to toast to LaDoublej's collaboration with Parisian patisserie, Ladurée.
Morning Routine
Gavin Rossdale takes his pup for a morning walk to start his day on Thursday.
Ab Fab
Jennifer Lopez works up a sweat at the gym in Miami on Wednesday.
Minnie-Me
John Stamos celebrates wife Caitlin McHugh’s birthday with their son Billy at Disney California Adventure Park on Wednesday in Anaheim, California.
PEOPLE Pleasers
Costars Danielle Moné Truitt, Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott flip through PEOPLE’s Law & Order: SVU Special Edition on set on May 12 in N.Y.C.
Back to the Big Apple
Olivia Rodrigo lands at JFK Airport on Wednesday after performing at the Brit Awards in London.
Shine Bright
JoJo Siwa shows off her signature sparkly style at dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
Plant Mom
Hannah Brown and boyfriend Adam Woolard (not pictured) go shopping for plants in L.A. on Tuesday.
Character Commitment
Elsa Pataky is seen on the set of Netflix's upcoming movie Interceptor in Sydney on Thursday.
Drink Up
Simu Liu takes part in the #StayStrongToghether challenge with ‘Got Milk?’ on Thursday at home in L.A.
Need a Ride?
Elizabeth Banks drives in a vintage car on the set of Call Jane in Hartford, Connecticut on Tuesday.
Hit the Gym
Actress Eiza González leaves the gym in L.A. on Tuesday.
Lunch Break
Kaia Gerber takes a seat outside a restaurant while out and about in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Island Time
Ana de Armas is spotted out and about in Mallorca on Wednesday.
Beauty in Blue
Zoe Saldana goes for a monochromatic look in blue jeans, sneakers and a patterned blouse on the set of From Scratch on Tuesday in L.A.
Ready to 'Work'
Anne Hathaway steps out in a trench coat and jeans to film her new Apple TV series We Work in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Let the Games Begin
Gordon Ramsay works up a sweat running laps while shooting a TV special in Athens’ Panathenaic Stadium on Tuesday.
Icons Only
Sophia Loren looks ultra glamorous as she strikes a pose at the 66th annual David di Donatello Awards in Rome on Tuesday.
Suited Up
Dylan McDermott grabs a coffee while filming Law and Order: Organized Crime on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Here for It
Taylor Swift takes home the BRIT Award for Global Icon during the Tuesday night show, telling fans in her speech, "If you're experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means you're rising."
BRIT Babe
Dua Lipa and her crew finish up her number during Tuesday night's BRIT Awards in London.
Happy Harry
Also taking home honors Tuesday night: Harry Styles, who won British single of the year for "Watermelon Sugar."
Mix It Up
The women of Little Mix — moms-to-be Leigh-Anne Pinnock (left), Perrie Edwards (right) and Jade Thrilwall — pose with their British Group award at the BRIT Awards.
Spin Cycle
Brie and Nikki Bella treat Brie's daughter Birdie to a day out at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday.
Who's Who?
Wendy Williams unveils her wax figure at Madame
Tussauds New York on Tuesday in Times Square.
Best Feet Forward
Jodie Foster takes her pup Ziggy for a walk through Santa Monica on Tuesday.
Muscle Man
Tom Hopper gets suited up on the Hamilton, Canada, set of his series The Umbrella Academy on Tuesday.
Co-stars Hit the Carpet
Judges Kelly Clarkson and John Legend hit the red carpet before the top 17 live performances air on The Voice in Universal City, California.
Set Sighting
Claire Danes is seen shooting The Essex Serpent in full costume on Monday in London.
Street Style
Kate Moss steps out in a chic outfit on her way to Notting Hill to grab a bite to eat with a friend on Monday in London.
In Loving Memory
Eva Mendes wears the Mambacita matching set, in honor of Gigi Bryant, to visit a friend in L.A. on Monday.