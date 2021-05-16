Kate Mara Channels the '60s on Set in Hartford, Plus Mindy Kaling, Zach Braff and More

By People Staff
Updated May 14, 2021 11:56 AM

Another Decade

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Kate Mara was seen in her 1960's outfit while filming Call Jane in Hartford, Connecticut.

All Smiles

Credit: BACKGRID

Mindy Kaling was spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, after her dinner.

Play Time

Credit: DIGGZY/JP/SplashNews.com

Zach Braff was spotted playing with dog at a park in Pasadena, California.

Leisure Day

Credit: MEGA

Naomi Watts rocked a casual jumpsuit for a day out in New York.

Aloha

Credit: MEGA

Kesha and her boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter were seen taking a sunset walk with while on vacation in Hawaii.

Big Apple Outing

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Ashley Olsen was spotted stepping out in New York City for dinner.

Sexiest Strut

Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Michael B. Jordan had a night out in Los Angeles.

Action!

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Harry Styles was seen in a police uniform on the set of his film My Policeman in Brighton, U.K.

From Clive to Clinton

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Clive Owen was spotted for the first time in character as Bill Clinton on the set of American Crime Story: Impeachment in Los Angeles.

Bright Smile

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Actress Krys Marshall Prepares was all smiles for Sony Picture Television's Virtual FYC House Actors Showcase with Variety in Los Angeles.

Flower Power

Credit: Fabian Bernal

Sandra Lee was seen looking at bouquets of flowers at Good Morning Bellport florists in Belllport, Long Island.

Point Taken

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ashley Graham dresses down in a comfy tee and leggings while out in L.A. on Friday.

Weekend Waves

Adam Brody catches a few waves in Malibu on Friday.

Sidewalk Slay

Credit: Splash News Online

Skai Jackson looks incredibly chic on her way to dinner in Beverly Hills on Friday. 

In Character

Credit: Backgrid

Lily James was spotted in costume as Pamela Anderson on the set of the upcoming Hulu series Pam and Tommy out in Malibu, California.

Mid-day Walk

Credit: The Image Direct

New parents Joshua Jackson and Jodi Turner-Smith step out in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Cheery Costars

Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin are seen in great spirits on the set of My Policeman on Thursday in Brighton, England.

Beach Pals

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Olivia Culpo enjoys beach time with her dog Oliver Sprinkles on Wednesday in Malibu.

Model Mode

Credit: BACKGRID

Ian Somerhalder poses during a photoshoot with MILK Studios on Thursday in Malibu.

Fun Florals

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan wears spring pastels and florals on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Sunshine in a Glass

Credit: Atiba Jefferson

Joe Jonas teams up with Tanqueray for a new content series to introduce the brand's newest offering, Tanqueray Sevilla Orange.

Trip to Charleston

Credit: OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Jennifer Garner arrives at Capital High School in Charleston, West Virginia on Thursday.

City Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski strolls through N.Y.C. on Thursday in a white dress and matching sneakers.

Carpet Crew

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, Andrea Bordeaux and Corbin Reid attend the Run the World L.A. premiere screening on Thursday.

Iconic Moment

Credit: Backgrid

Selma Blair reenacts her famous Cruel Intentions kiss with a cardboard cutout Sarah Michelle Gellar in Westlake, California on Thursday.

Greetings from Charleston

Credit: OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP/Getty

Jennifer Garner greets First Lady Jill Biden during her trip to a Charleston vaccination center on Thursday in West Virginia. 

Flower Power

Credit: Courtesy

Nicky Hilton Rothschild wears a floral dress to join designer J.J. Martin to toast to LaDoublej's collaboration with Parisian patisserie, Ladurée.

Morning Routine

Credit: MEGA

Gavin Rossdale takes his pup for a morning walk to start his day on Thursday.

Ab Fab

Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez works up a sweat at the gym in Miami on Wednesday. 

Minnie-Me

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

John Stamos celebrates wife Caitlin McHugh’s birthday with their son Billy at Disney California Adventure Park on Wednesday in Anaheim, California. 

PEOPLE Pleasers

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Costars Danielle Moné Truitt, Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott flip through PEOPLE’s Law & Order: SVU Special Edition on set on May 12 in N.Y.C. 

Back to the Big Apple

Credit: BACKGRID

Olivia Rodrigo lands at JFK Airport on Wednesday after performing at the Brit Awards in London. 

Shine Bright

Credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA

JoJo Siwa shows off her signature sparkly style at dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Tuesday. 

Plant Mom

Credit: The Image Direct

Hannah Brown and boyfriend Adam Woolard (not pictured) go shopping for plants in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Character Commitment

Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Elsa Pataky is seen on the set of Netflix's upcoming movie Interceptor in Sydney on Thursday. 

Drink Up

Credit: Rachel Murray Framingheddu for CMPB/Getty

Simu Liu takes part in the #StayStrongToghether challenge with ‘Got Milk?’ on Thursday at home in L.A. 

Need a Ride?

Credit: The Image Direct

Elizabeth Banks drives in a vintage car on the set of Call Jane in Hartford, Connecticut on Tuesday. 

Hit the Gym

Credit: Splash News Online

Actress Eiza González leaves the gym in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Lunch Break

Credit: The Image Direct

Kaia Gerber takes a seat outside a restaurant while out and about in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Island Time

Credit: SplashNews.com

Ana de Armas is spotted out and about in Mallorca on Wednesday. 

Beauty in Blue

Credit: BACKGRID

Zoe Saldana goes for a monochromatic look in blue jeans, sneakers and a patterned blouse on the set of From Scratch on Tuesday in L.A. 

Ready to 'Work'

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Anne Hathaway steps out in a trench coat and jeans to film her new Apple TV series We Work in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Let the Games Begin

Credit: BACKGRID

Gordon Ramsay works up a sweat running laps while shooting a TV special in Athens’ Panathenaic Stadium on Tuesday. 

Icons Only

Credit: AGF/Shutterstock

Sophia Loren looks ultra glamorous as she strikes a pose at the 66th annual David di Donatello Awards in Rome on Tuesday.

Suited Up

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dylan McDermott grabs a coffee while filming Law and Order: Organized Crime on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Here for It

Credit: JMEnternational/Getty

Taylor Swift takes home the BRIT Award for Global Icon during the Tuesday night show, telling fans in her speech, "If you're experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means you're rising."

BRIT Babe

Dua Lipa and her crew finish up her number during Tuesday night's BRIT Awards in London.

Happy Harry

Credit: JMEnternational/GETTY

Also taking home honors Tuesday night: Harry Styles, who won British single of the year for "Watermelon Sugar."

Mix It Up

Credit: JMEnternational/Getty

The women of Little Mix — moms-to-be Leigh-Anne Pinnock (left), Perrie Edwards (right) and Jade Thrilwall — pose with their British Group award at the BRIT Awards. 

Spin Cycle

Credit: Todd Wawrychuck/Disneyland Resort

Brie and Nikki Bella treat Brie's daughter Birdie to a day out at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday.

Who's Who?

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Wendy Williams unveils her wax figure at Madame
Tussauds New York on Tuesday in Times Square.

Best Feet Forward

Credit: Backgrid

Jodie Foster takes her pup Ziggy for a walk through Santa Monica on Tuesday.

Muscle Man

Credit: The Image Direct

Tom Hopper gets suited up on the Hamilton, Canada, set of his series The Umbrella Academy on Tuesday.

Co-stars Hit the Carpet

Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Judges Kelly Clarkson and John Legend hit the red carpet before the top 17 live performances air on The Voice in Universal City, California. 

Set Sighting

Credit: SplashNews.com

Claire Danes is seen shooting The Essex Serpent in full costume on Monday in London.

Street Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Kate Moss steps out in a chic outfit on her way to Notting Hill to grab a bite to eat with a friend on Monday in London.

In Loving Memory

Credit: BACKGRID

Eva Mendes wears the Mambacita matching set, in honor of Gigi Bryant, to visit a friend in L.A. on Monday.

