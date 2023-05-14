Matty Healy Helps Open Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Penn., Plus Charlize Theron, Ciara and More

01 of 81 No Bones About It Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Matty Healy performs onstage with Phoebe Bridgers during her opening set part of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

02 of 81 Fast and Fabulous Franco Origlia/WireImage Charlize Theron attends the Fast X premiere at the Colosseo on May 12 in Rome, Italy.

03 of 81 Girl Power Derek White/Getty Ciara and Lola Brooke perform onstage during the Strength of a Woman's MJB Celebrating Hip Hop 50 concert at the State Farm Arena on May 12 in Atlanta, Georgia.

04 of 81 Grad Guy Erika Goldring/Getty Jon Batiste attends the 2023 Loyola University New Orleans Commencement Ceremony at UNO Lakefront Arena on May 13 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

05 of 81 Bejeweled Babe Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Taylor Swift performs onstage during her Eras Tour at the Lincoln Financial Field on May 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

06 of 81 On the Throne Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock Nathalie Emmanuel poses for the cameras while at a Fast X event, held in Rome, Italy on May12.

07 of 81 Toast of the Town Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock Elle Fanning celebrates with a spread following a screening of The Great season 3 presented by Hulu and American Express on May 11 in Los Angeles.

08 of 81 Just Peachy Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Haley Lu Richardson is bright and sprightly while arriving at the Today Show on May 11 in New York City.

09 of 81 Front Row Fashionistas John Salangsang/Shutterstock Behati Prinsloo and Gwen Stefani sit front row as Stefani's beau, Blake Shelton is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 12.

10 of 81 The Godfather Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock Meadow Walker accompanies her godfather, Vin Diesel, to the Fast X event in Rome on May 12.

11 of 81 Good Vibes Only Weston Wells Queen of the good vibes, Drew Barrymore, poses for the camera while at a Ralph Lauren Mother's Day breakfast held at the brand's Madison Ave flagship store in New York on May 12.

12 of 81 Grand Opening APEX / MEGA John Legend is on hand to support Chrissy Teigen at the ribbon cutting ceremony for her new Cravings Bakery Shop at The Row in Downtown Los Angeles on May 12. The couple's two children Luna and Miles were also in attendance.

13 of 81 Hello, Good Morning Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas are pictured with Hoda Kotb after performing during NBC's Today Show Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza on May 12 in New York City.

14 of 81 Quick Refresher Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Jennifer Lopez takes moment to enjoy her new line of cocktail spritz — Delola — during the premiere of her new Netflix film, The Mother in Los Angeles on May 10.

15 of 81 Loud and Proud Kevin Winter/Getty Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani attend Netflix's All Out: A Night of Pride event at Heart WeHo in West Hollywood on May 11.

16 of 81 Sun in the City Gotham/GC Images Justin Bieber rocks pink shades as he takes a springtime stroll through New York City on May 11.

17 of 81 Shaggy Chic Mike Marsland/WireImage Jodie Turner-Smith heats up the London opening of Veuve Clicquot's Solaire Culture exhibition in a fluffy red jacket on May 11.

18 of 81 Out of the Water Hector Vivas/Getty Images For Disney Javier Bardem and his on-screen daughter, Halle Bailey, cuddle up at the Mexico City premiere of their new Disney flick The Little Mermaid on May 11.

19 of 81 Love from Down Under SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman pause for a sweet moment at the Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas on May 11.

20 of 81 Best Friends Forever Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner match in black ensembles at the Los Angeles celebration of Mugler x H&M on May 10.

21 of 81 The Boys Are Back Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X pose together at the red carpet premiere of White Men Can't Jump on May 11 in L.A. The "Old Town Road" artist arrived in t-shirt featuring Harlow in a Lil Nas X t-shirt.

22 of 81 Dazzling the Crowd Larry Marano/Shutterstock Bebe Rexha takes the mic at Elvis Duran's Y-100 Spring Break in Florida on May 11.

23 of 81 Country's Best Theo Wargo/Getty Images Looking like a sparkly star in a colorful cut-out dress, Dolly Parton co-hosts the Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas on May 11.

24 of 81 Genre Bending Theo Wargo/Getty Images Paying a visit to Texas, Ed Sheeran dons denim for a duet with Luke Combs at the Country Music Awards.

25 of 81 Longtime Pals Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Marisa Tomei reunite at a special L.A. screening of Louis-Dreyfus' new film You Hurt My Feelings on May 11.

26 of 81 Sweet Treat GP / MEGA Krysten Ritter grabs a cupcake from popular L.A. bakery Big Sugar Bakeshop on May 11.

27 of 81 Tight Crew Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+ Sylvester Stallone shares a booth with his wife, Jennifer Flavin (middle), and three daughters Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet at the N.Y.C. red carpet and reception for their reality show The Family Stallone on May 11.

28 of 81 Star on Paper Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Sean Hayes gets his portrait drawn in caricature form on May 11 at N.Y.C. restaurant Sardi's.

29 of 81 Sealed with a Kiss Emma McIntyre/WireImage Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a kiss at the L.A. premiere of Lopez's film, The Mother, on May 10.

30 of 81 Birthday Girl Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment Busta Rhymes presents Janet Jackson with flowers and a cake onstage during her May 9 show in N.Y.C. to celebrate both her upcoming birthday and Mother's Day.

31 of 81 Dapper Duo Dave Benett/Getty Stanley Tucci and Luke Evans pose together at a Filmmaker's Dinner hosted by 886 by The Royal Mint and The Corinthia London on May 11.

32 of 81 Perfectly Poised Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock Iman attends the (Red) Supper hosted by Laura Brown and Phoebe Robinson at the Algonquin Hotel in New York City on May 10.

33 of 81 Big Smile GTres / SplashNews.com Amber Heard sports a wide-brim sunhat while out and about in Madrid on May 11.

34 of 81 Gather 'Round Doug Krantz/BFA.com/Shutterstock Christina Hendricks, Johnson Hartig and Lawren Sample attend the Libertine x Schumacher party in Los Angeles on May 10.

35 of 81 Sun Day BFA/Jojo Korsh Both sporting sunglasses, Erin Walsh and Ashley Park attend a celebration for Silhouette's Barcelona-inspired sun collection at Petit Ermitage Rooftop in L.A.

36 of 81 City Girl RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock Emily Ratajkowski enjoys the warm weather in New York City as she attends the IAB Podcast Upfront on May 11.

37 of 81 Bear Necessities Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock Elle Fanning shows some love to a bear statue at the FYC event for her show, The Great, in Los Angeles on May 10.

38 of 81 Photo Finish Flo Ngala for InStyle InStyle cover star Quinta Brunson and Tracee Ellis Ross snap a selfie at a celebration for InStyle's new editor-in-chief, Sally Holmes, and the magazine's New & Next issue at San Vicente Bungalows in L.A. on May 10.

39 of 81 All Dressed Up Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for InStyle Paris Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Storm Reid and Jasmin Savoy Brown pose together at the celebration for InStyle's new editor-in-chief, Sally Holmes, and the magazine's New & Next issue at San Vicente Bungalows in L.A. on May 10.

40 of 81 Game On! Michael Simon/Shutterstock Emily Ratajkowski poses at Madison Square Garden in New York City for a basketball game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks on May 10.

41 of 81 Brothers' Night Out Michael Simon/Shutterstock Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas catch a basketball game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 10.

42 of 81 Baby on Board Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Karlie Kloss shows off her growing baby bump at the 2023 FIT Future of Fashion celebration at The Fashion Institute of Technology in N.Y.C. on May 10.

43 of 81 Model Behavior Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for FIT Ashley Graham flashes a smile at the 2023 FIT Future of Fashion celebration at The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City on May 10.

44 of 81 Hats Off Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images Miranda Lambert takes the mic at rehearsals for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 10 in Frisco, Texas.

45 of 81 Have a Laugh Tom Cooper/Getty Images for SeriesFest Joel McHale attends the closing night of SeriesFest: Season 9 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on May 10.

46 of 81 Celebratory Selfie Lainey Wilson and HARDY. Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images Lainey Wilson and HARDY pose for a selfie after being presented with ACM awards at a press conference following their performances at the 2023 ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and Rock On Fundraiser in The Colony, Texas, on May 10.

47 of 81 Backstage Pass Bruce Glikas/WireImage Cyndi Lauper and Max Martin pose backstage with the cast of Broadway's & Juliet, including Daniel J. Maldonado, Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Paulo Szot, Lorna Courtney, Melanie La Barrie and Justin David Sullivan on May 10.

48 of 81 Strike a Pose David Benthal/BFA.com Lindsay Berra and Billy Crystal pose together at the Cinema Society screening of Sony Pictures Classics' It Ain't Over at the Hard Rock Hotel New York & NYY Steak on May 10.

49 of 81 Premiere Pose Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney attend the premiere of BlackBerry at The London West Hollywood on May 10.

50 of 81 All Smiles Bruce Glikas/WireImage Janet Jackson poses with the cast of Bob Fosse's Dancin' while visiting backstage at The Music Box Theatre in New York City on May 10.

51 of 81 The Queen Is Back Kevin Mazur/Getty Beyoncé shines in a shimmery ensemble while taking the stage during the opening night of the Renaissance World Tour at in Stockholm on May 10.

52 of 81 Cuteness Overload Cindy Ord/Getty Ed Sheeran poses for a photo with Maxine the Fluffy Corgi during a visit to The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in New York on May 10.

53 of 81 Bright Star Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Rapper GloRilla arrives to the Pretty Little Thing x Kappa launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood on May 9 in L.A.

54 of 81 Shaded Up Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Jon Hamm and his fiance, Anna Osceola, enjoy a sunny day in New York City on May 10.

55 of 81 Enjoying Spring Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas pose it up outside Watch What Happens Live in New York City on May 10.

56 of 81 Love-y, Dove-y Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Justin and Hailey Bieber take a stroll after shopping at Aim Leon Dore in New York City on May 10.

57 of 81 On the Frontlines Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com Lin-Manuel Miranda hands out doughnuts at the WGA picket line in the Hudson Yards area of New York City on May 10.

58 of 81 Food Things Jason Crowley/BFA Mike Birbiglia, J. Hope Stein, Eric Andre, Michelle Buteau, Chris Rock, Questlove, Padma Lakshmi, Kwame Onwuachi and a guest pose for a group pic while attending a special screening of Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, hosted by Glossier, Cherry Bombe and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on May 9.

59 of 81 Laid-Back Love TheImageDirect.com Josh Groban and girlfriend Natalie McQueen step out for a low-key lunch in New York City on May 9.

60 of 81 From the Front Row Best Image / BACKGRID Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley get a peek at Chanel's 2024 Cruise collection at an L.A. runway show on May 9.

61 of 81 Sport Savvy Presley Ann/Getty Images for Beyond Yoga Olivia Culpo wears her game face as she hosts Beyond Yoga's Country Club collection launch event on May 9 in Los Angeles.

62 of 81 Think Pink Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for BCRF Wearing the color of the evening, Elizabeth Hurley rallies on stage at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party on May 9 in New York City.

63 of 81 Flash & Flare Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com Sparklers in hand, Brett Ratner and Mike Tyson brighten up Miami Design District restaurant Swan on May 8.

64 of 81 Canine Companion TheImageDirect.com Naomi Watts wears a smart blazer to walk her dog around N.Y.C. on May 9.

65 of 81 Fresh Air TheImageDirect.com Chris Rock steps out and enjoys the spring weather in N.Y.C. on May 9.

66 of 81 Double 'Trouble' Unique Nicole/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Fleishman Is in Trouble costars Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes share a moment at their FX show's For Your Consideration event in L.A. on May 9.

67 of 81 Girls' Night Abroad TheImageDirect.com Avril Lavigne dolls up in her punk chic style for a night out with a pal in London on May 10.

68 of 81 Fiery Friends Theo Wargo/Getty Images City on Fire costars Nico Tortorella, Max Milner, Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders celebrate their Apple TV+ show at a May 9 screening in Brooklyn.

69 of 81 Royal Blues BACKGRID Kate Middleton continues celebrating King Charles' coronation with a garden party held on May 9 at Buckingham Palace.

70 of 81 Making an Appearance Sam Hodde/Getty Dolly Parton looks elated to be in Frisco, Texas to preview the Dolly! All Access pop-up store on May 9.

71 of 81 Crowd Love Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock Sam Smith waves to their Dutch fans during a May 9 performance at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

72 of 81 Glam & Glowing Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Chrissy Teigen wows in bubblegum pink outside of Watch What Happens Live in New York City on May 9.

73 of 81 On the Go Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney leaves the N.Y.C. studios of Watch What Happens Live on May 9.

74 of 81 Sight Seeings MOVI Inc. WWE Star Damian Priest enjoys the bright colors of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 9.

75 of 81 Dog Day Out Tim Rooke/Shutterstock With the help of a furry four-legged friend, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh learn about guide dogs at the Blind Association Training Centre in the English town of Reading on May 8.

76 of 81 Princess Perfection Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney Halle Bailey stuns in a blue shimmery dress at the world premiere of The Little Mermaid in Los Angeles on May 8.

77 of 81 Playoff Fun Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Kim Kardashian and Sarah Staudinger share a laugh at a playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on May 8.

78 of 81 Leading Lady Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Sporting one of her signature looks, Diane Keaton attends the premiere of her upcoming film, Book Club: The Next Chapter, in N.Y.C. on May 8.

79 of 81 A Royal Visit Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images A newly crowned King Charles flashes a smile during a visit to the Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge on May 9.

80 of 81 Scout's Honor! Raymond Hall/GC Images Selma Blair is all smiles as she steps out with her service dog, Scout, at the Today show in New York City on May 8.