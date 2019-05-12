Missy Elliott Is First Female Rapper to Receive Honorary Doctorate from Berklee, Plus Miley, Kendra & More
Dr. Misdemeanor
Missy Elliott received an honorary degree alongside Justin Timberlake and Alex Lacamoire at the Berklee College of Music 2019 Commencement ceremony in Boston.
Moms Rule!
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made surprise cameos during Emma Thompson’s Saturday Night Live opening monologue for the Mother’s Day-themed episode.
Always First
Michelle Obama spoke at the Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama event in Atlanta with moderator Gayle King.
Seeing Spots
Miley Cyrus struck a pose in Brooklyn dressed in a white and black polka dot print top and denim jeans.
Never Had a Friend Like Me
Will Smith joined director Guy Ritchie and costars Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud at the Aladdin gala screening in Berlin.
Get Down
Kendra Wilkinson got behind the DJ booth at Jemaa – The NoMad Pool Party at Park MGM in Las Vegas.
Loving You Is a Crime
Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba celebrated the premiere of their show L.A.’s Finest at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.
Sunny Smile
Jennifer Aniston was on location filming her upcoming Apple drama The Morning Show in New York City.
New 'Do, Who Dis
Beyoncé showed off her darker tresses at the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors game where she sat courtside with husband JAY-Z.
Money Moves
Cardi B performs on stage during day one of the Rolling Loud Festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Bumpin' Jams
Alanis Morissette, who is expecting her third child, performed in concert during day one of the Kaaboo Festival in Arlington, Texas.
Double Date
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra posed backstage at the Beetlejuice musical on Broadway at The Winter Garden Theatre with stars Alex Brightman and Rob McClure.
Power Suit
Ciara celebrates her new album Beauty Marks with a visit to ABC Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Cap It Off
Kate Upton hits Miami on Friday for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit On Location event at Ice Palace Film Studios.
Mad for Plaid
A smiling Julia Stiles leaves The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio with Sky in London on Friday.
Girl & Guitar
Ellie Goulding pipes up on Friday during her performance on the BBC’s The One Show in London.
White Collar
A casual Alicia Vikander steps out in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood on Friday.
'Nice' Car
Natalie Dormer tests out the F-Type SVR during a Thursday visit to Nice, France.
The Future Is Bright
Zoë Saldana arrives at the Chivas Venture Global Final, to participate as a judge, at the TNW Conference in Amsterdam on Thursday.
Hanging Home
Kristen Bell snacks on popcorn and streams her favorite shows while hosting the American Express Perfect Night In event celebrating the Blue Cash Preferred Card on Thursday in West Hollywood.
Dynamic Duo
Keanu Reeves lends an arm to costar Halle Berry at the New York City screening of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Cast Celebration
Executive producer Robert Carlock and actress Jane Krakowski peek their heads out to greet the crowd at The Harvard Lampoon honors the cast and producers of Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Thursday in Boston.
Boss Babe
Priyanka Chopra Jonas steps out in the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Thursday in a chic, blue pastel ensemble.
Cruise Control
Sterling K. Brown attends Audi hosts e-tron, a private dinner with David Chang to promote the brand’s new SUV, at Majordomo on Thursday in L.A.
Go for Gold
George and Amal Clooney have a glamorous date night on Thursday at the OMEGA 50th Anniversary Moon Landing event in Orlando, Florida.
Surf's Up
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky enjoy a romantic sunset surfing session together in their Australian home town of Byron Bay on Friday.
Famous Friends
Jennifer Aniston and a brunette Reese Witherspoon film The Morning Show in New York City on Thursday.
On Guard
Richard Madden is all smiles during Netflix’s Bodyguard screening and panel at Raleigh Studios on Thursday in L.A.
Prom Pose
The stars of The Prom on Broadway — Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen — hang backstage with Ellen Page and wife Emma Portner and actress Ashley Park after the show on Thursday.
Stunner Shades
Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch celebrates the launch of M3, her second capsule collection with Privé Revaux, at The Butterfly Bar on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Global Gal
Eva Longoria looks chic in an off-white dress at the Global Gift Foundation USA’s 3rd annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on Thursday in L.A.
In the Zone
Costars Julianna Margulies, Liam Cunningham and Noah Emmerich share a laugh during the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with The Hot Zone on Thursday in L.A.
Spring Attire
Cobie Smulders arrives outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing an orange blazer and high-waisted cropped jeans on Thursday in L.A.
Mystery Man
Crispin Glover makes a guest appearance at the Build Series to discuss his role in We Have Always Lived in the Castle at Build Studio on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Swapping Stories
Amy Poehler jokes around with former Saturday Night Live Weekend Update cohost Seth Meyers on Thursday’s episode of Meyers’ Late Night in N.Y.C.
Paired Up
Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Hana Cross pose at the European Gala afterparty for Aladdin on Thursday in London.
Man's Best Friend
Dennis Quaid and his dog Peaches hit the red carpet at the premiere of Universal Pictures’ A Dog’s Journey at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday.
'Fan' Favorite
Alyson Michalka of Aly & AJ performs at Revolution Live on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Stealing Her Thunder
Anne Hathaway’s The Hustle costar Rebel Wilson takes a moment on Thursday at Hathaway’s Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood.
Lift Her Up
Gabrielle Union has an adorable moment with daughter Kaavia James during an event at New York & Co. in Burbank, California, to celebrate Union’s new baby collection for the brand.
Here He Is!
Aladdin‘s Genie, Will Smith, arrives to the film’s London premiere on Thursday night.
Luxe Lamp
Also in the Aladdin spirit, model Jasmine Tookes, who poses at Disney’s live-action Aladdin product celebration at the Celon Bar and Lounge in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Fun Run
Newly minted mom of two Hoda Kotb pounds the pavement on Thursday in N.Y.C.
City Slickers
Tilda Swinton and Waris Ahluwalia hold hands on a Thursday stroll in New York City.
Blazer Best
Also out in N.Y.C. on Thursday: model Elsa Hosk and her boyfriend Tom Daly.
Color Wheel
Chef Curtis Stone smiles while posing backstage with performers at Absinthe at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Women First
Debra Messing and Kathy Najimy stay close at the Ms. Foundation for Women’s Annual Gloria Awards at Capitale in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Tied Up with a Bow
Chloë Sevigny goes glam for The MacDowell Colony National Benefit at N.Y.C.’s Gotham Hall on Monday.
Picnic Party
Katy Perry wears a head-to-toe gingham look to celebrate the launch of her spring 2019 footwear line for Katy Perry Collections at Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Proud New Pop
Prince Harry is gifted an adorable onesie for his newborn son Archie during the Invictus Games presentation in The Hague, Netherlands, on Thursday.
Coming Attractions
Costars Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins attend the L.A. special screening of Fox Searchlight Pictures’ Tolkien at Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday in Westwood, California.
Time to Unwind
Wine Country costars Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and Amy Poehler pose together at the film premiere’s afterparty at The Paris Theater on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Right Fit
Cardi B launches her new collection with Fashion Nova on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the brand’s Party with Cardi.
Howdy, Hollywood
Lil Nas X poses at Fashion Nova Presents: Party with Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on Thursday in L.A.
Strong Bonds
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt writer and creator Tina Fey talks with stars Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess at a screening and Q&A on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Sister, Sister
Horizon Award Recipient/EndoFound junior board member Alaia Baldwin and sister Hailey Bieber stick together at Endometriosis Foundation of America’s 10th Annual Blossom Ball on Wednesday at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C.
Hot Wheels
On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A., George Clooney takes a ride on a motorized scooter gifted to him by host Ellen since he’s no longer allowed to ride motorcycles.
Pink Hair, Don't Care
Meghan Trainor arrives to the premiere of MGM’s The Hustle in a black leather jumpsuit at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome on Wednesday in Hollywood.
Be Bold
Yara Shahidi steps out in a blue snakeskin Giambattista Valli jacket and matching pants on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Broadway Bounce Back
Bryan Cranston discusses how he handles flubbing lines while performing his Broadway show Network on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Sheer Beauty
Bella Hadid shows off her abs in a sheer black jumpsuit at the Dior Beauty Pop Up at Delilah in L.A. on Wednesday.
Smile for the Camera
Awkwafina attends the 35th L.A. Asian Pacific Film Festival for The Farewell photo call at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on Wednesday.
LV Ladies
Alicia Vikander and Emma Stone attend the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show at JFK Airport on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Gang's All Here
Hasan Minhaj, Mike Birbiglia, Tiffany Haddish, Rhea Suh, John Oliver, John Mulaney, Sarah Silverman and Seth Meyers bring the laughs at the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Night of Comedy benefit, in partnership with Discovery, Inc., in N.Y.C.
Color Change
New day, new do! Reese Witherspoon shows off brunette locks on Wednesday while filming The Morning Show in N.Y.C.