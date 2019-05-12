Missy Elliott Is First Female Rapper to Receive Honorary Doctorate from Berklee, Plus Miley, Kendra & More

 

By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
May 12, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 112

Dr. Misdemeanor

Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Missy Elliott received an honorary degree alongside Justin Timberlake and Alex Lacamoire at the Berklee College of Music 2019 Commencement ceremony in Boston.

2 of 112

Moms Rule!

Will Heath/NBC

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made surprise cameos during Emma Thompson’s Saturday Night Live opening monologue for the Mother’s Day-themed episode.

3 of 112

Always First

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Michelle Obama spoke at the Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama event in Atlanta with moderator Gayle King.

4 of 112

Seeing Spots

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Miley Cyrus struck a pose in Brooklyn dressed in a white and black polka dot print top and denim jeans.

5 of 112

Never Had a Friend Like Me

CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Will Smith joined director Guy Ritchie and costars Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud at the Aladdin gala screening in Berlin.

6 of 112

Get Down

Tony Tran

Kendra Wilkinson got behind the DJ booth at Jemaa – The NoMad Pool Party at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

7 of 112

Loving You Is a Crime

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba celebrated the premiere of their show L.A.’s Finest at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

8 of 112

Sunny Smile

James Devaney/GC Images

Jennifer Aniston was on location filming her upcoming Apple drama The Morning Show in New York City.

9 of 112

New 'Do, Who Dis

Copyright 2019 NBAE

Beyoncé showed off her darker tresses at the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors game where she sat courtside with husband JAY-Z.

10 of 112

Money Moves

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Cardi B performs on stage during day one of the Rolling Loud Festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

11 of 112

Bumpin' Jams

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Alanis Morissette, who is expecting her third child, performed in concert during day one of the Kaaboo Festival in Arlington, Texas.

12 of 112

Double Date

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra posed backstage at the Beetlejuice musical on Broadway at The Winter Garden Theatre with stars Alex Brightman and Rob McClure.

13 of 112

Power Suit

GC Images

Ciara celebrates her new album Beauty Marks with a visit to ABC Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.

14 of 112

Cap It Off

Gustavo Caballero/South Beach Photo/REX/Shutterstock

Kate Upton hits Miami on Friday for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit On Location event at Ice Palace Film Studios.

15 of 112

Mad for Plaid

Neil Mockford/GC Images

A smiling Julia Stiles leaves The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio with Sky in London on Friday.

16 of 112

Girl & Guitar

Splash News Online

Ellie Goulding pipes up on Friday during her performance on the BBC’s The One Show in London.

17 of 112

White Collar

GC Images

A casual Alicia Vikander steps out in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood on Friday.

18 of 112

'Nice' Car

Dave Benett/Getty

Natalie Dormer tests out the F-Type SVR during a Thursday visit to Nice, France.

19 of 112

The Future Is Bright

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

Zoë Saldana arrives at the Chivas Venture Global Final, to participate as a judge, at the TNW Conference in Amsterdam on Thursday.

20 of 112

Hanging Home

Michael Simon/Startraks

Kristen Bell snacks on popcorn and streams her favorite shows while hosting the American Express Perfect Night In event celebrating the Blue Cash Preferred Card on Thursday in West Hollywood. 

21 of 112

Dynamic Duo

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Lionsgate/Shutterstock

Keanu Reeves lends an arm to costar Halle Berry at the New York City screening of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum on Thursday in N.Y.C.

22 of 112

Cast Celebration

Scott Eisen/Getty

Executive producer Robert Carlock and actress Jane Krakowski peek their heads out to greet the crowd at The Harvard Lampoon honors the cast and producers of Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Thursday in Boston.

23 of 112

Boss Babe

Gotham/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas steps out in the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Thursday in a chic, blue pastel ensemble.

24 of 112

Cruise Control

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Sterling K. Brown attends Audi hosts e-tron, a private dinner with David Chang to promote the brand’s new SUV, at Majordomo on Thursday in L.A.

25 of 112

Go for Gold

Gerardo Mora/Getty

George and Amal Clooney have a glamorous date night on Thursday at the OMEGA 50th Anniversary Moon Landing event in Orlando, Florida.

26 of 112

Surf's Up

Splash News Online

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky enjoy a romantic sunset surfing session together in their Australian home town of Byron Bay on Friday.

27 of 112

Famous Friends

James Devaney/GC Images

Jennifer Aniston and a brunette Reese Witherspoon film The Morning Show in New York City on Thursday. 

28 of 112

On Guard

Rachel Murray/Getty

Richard Madden is all smiles during Netflix’s Bodyguard screening and panel at Raleigh Studios on Thursday in L.A. 

29 of 112

Prom Pose

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The stars of The Prom on Broadway — Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen — hang backstage with Ellen Page and wife Emma Portner and actress Ashley Park after the show on Thursday.

30 of 112

Stunner Shades

Cindy Ord/Getty

Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch celebrates the launch of M3, her second capsule collection with Privé Revaux, at The Butterfly Bar on Thursday in N.Y.C.

31 of 112

Global Gal

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Eva Longoria looks chic in an off-white dress at the Global Gift Foundation USA’s 3rd annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on Thursday in L.A.

32 of 112

In the Zone

Vincent Sandoval/Getty

Costars Julianna Margulies, Liam Cunningham and Noah Emmerich share a laugh during the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with The Hot Zone on Thursday in L.A. 

33 of 112

Spring Attire

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cobie Smulders arrives outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing an orange blazer and high-waisted cropped jeans on Thursday in L.A.

34 of 112

Mystery Man

Jim Spellman/Getty

Crispin Glover makes a guest appearance at the Build Series to discuss his role in We Have Always Lived in the Castle at Build Studio on Thursday in N.Y.C.

35 of 112

Swapping Stories

Jon Pack/NBC

Amy Poehler jokes around with former Saturday Night Live Weekend Update cohost Seth Meyers on Thursday’s episode of Meyers’ Late Night in N.Y.C.

36 of 112

Paired Up

David M. Benett/Getty

Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Hana Cross pose at the European Gala afterparty for Aladdin on Thursday in London.

37 of 112

Man's Best Friend

Amy Sussman/Getty

Dennis Quaid and his dog Peaches hit the red carpet at the premiere of Universal Pictures’ A Dog’s Journey at ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday.

38 of 112

'Fan' Favorite

MediaPunch

Alyson Michalka of Aly & AJ performs at Revolution Live on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

39 of 112

Stealing Her Thunder

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Anne Hathaway’s The Hustle costar Rebel Wilson takes a moment on Thursday at Hathaway’s Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood.

40 of 112

Lift Her Up

Jesse Grant/Getty

Gabrielle Union has an adorable moment with daughter Kaavia James during an event at New York & Co. in Burbank, California, to celebrate Union’s new baby collection for the brand.

41 of 112

Here He Is!

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Aladdin‘s Genie, Will Smith, arrives to the film’s London premiere on Thursday night.

42 of 112

Luxe Lamp

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Also in the Aladdin spirit, model Jasmine Tookes, who poses at Disney’s live-action Aladdin product celebration at the Celon Bar and Lounge in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

43 of 112

Fun Run

Splash News Online

Newly minted mom of two Hoda Kotb pounds the pavement on Thursday in N.Y.C.

44 of 112

City Slickers

The Image Direct

Tilda Swinton and Waris Ahluwalia hold hands on a Thursday stroll in New York City. 

45 of 112

Blazer Best

The Image Direct

Also out in N.Y.C. on Thursday: model Elsa Hosk and her boyfriend Tom Daly.

46 of 112

Color Wheel

Fabian Pino/Spiegelworld

Chef Curtis Stone smiles while posing backstage with performers at Absinthe at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

47 of 112

Women First

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Debra Messing and Kathy Najimy stay close at the Ms. Foundation for Women’s Annual Gloria Awards at Capitale in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

48 of 112

Tied Up with a Bow

Scott Rudd

Chloë Sevigny goes glam for The MacDowell Colony National Benefit at N.Y.C.’s Gotham Hall on Monday.

49 of 112

Picnic Party

Mike Coppola/WireImage

Katy Perry wears a head-to-toe gingham look to celebrate the launch of her spring 2019 footwear line for Katy Perry Collections at Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

50 of 112

Proud New Pop

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Harry is gifted an adorable onesie for his newborn son Archie during the Invictus Games presentation in The Hague, Netherlands, on Thursday.  

51 of 112

Coming Attractions

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Costars Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins attend the L.A. special screening of Fox Searchlight Pictures’ Tolkien at Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday in Westwood, California.

52 of 112

Time to Unwind

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Wine Country costars Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and Amy Poehler pose together at the film premiere’s afterparty at The Paris Theater on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

53 of 112

Right Fit

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Cardi B launches her new collection with Fashion Nova on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the brand’s Party with Cardi.

54 of 112

Howdy, Hollywood

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Lil Nas X poses at Fashion Nova Presents: Party with Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on Thursday in L.A.

55 of 112

Strong Bonds

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt writer and creator Tina Fey talks with stars Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess at a screening and Q&A on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

56 of 112

Sister, Sister

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Horizon Award Recipient/EndoFound junior board member Alaia Baldwin and sister Hailey Bieber stick together at Endometriosis Foundation of America’s 10th Annual Blossom Ball on Wednesday at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C.

57 of 112

Hot Wheels

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.George Clooney takes a ride on a motorized scooter gifted to him by host Ellen since he’s no longer allowed to ride motorcycles.

58 of 112

Pink Hair, Don't Care

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Meghan Trainor arrives to the premiere of MGM’s The Hustle in a black leather jumpsuit at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome on Wednesday in Hollywood.

59 of 112

Be Bold

Gotham/GC Images

Yara Shahidi steps out in a blue snakeskin Giambattista Valli jacket and matching pants on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

60 of 112

Broadway Bounce Back

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Bryan Cranston discusses how he handles flubbing lines while performing his Broadway show Network on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

61 of 112

Sheer Beauty

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid shows off her abs in a sheer black jumpsuit at the Dior Beauty Pop Up at Delilah in L.A. on Wednesday.

62 of 112

Smile for the Camera

Tasia Wells/Getty

Awkwafina attends the 35th L.A. Asian Pacific Film Festival for The Farewell photo call at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on Wednesday.

63 of 112

LV Ladies

Brian Ach/Getty

Alicia Vikander and Emma Stone attend the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show at JFK Airport on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

64 of 112

Gang's All Here

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Hasan Minhaj, Mike Birbiglia, Tiffany Haddish, Rhea Suh, John Oliver, John Mulaney, Sarah Silverman and Seth Meyers bring the laughs at the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Night of Comedy benefit, in partnership with Discovery, Inc., in N.Y.C.

65 of 112

Color Change

MEGA

New day, new do! Reese Witherspoon shows off brunette locks on Wednesday while filming The Morning Show in N.Y.C.

