Sheryl Lee Ralph Strikes a Pose in Washington, D.C., Plus, Amal Clooney, Brooke Shields, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Elementary, My Dear
Sheryl Lee Ralph strikes a pose at the 27th Annual White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch in Washington, D.C., on April 30.
Made in Midtown
Amal Clooney steps out for a casual stroll in New York City on April 30.
Take the Plunge
Brooke Shields shines in a plunging, copper gown on the White House Correspondents' Dinner red carpet in Washington, D.C., on April 30.
They Do
Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz hold hands as they're spotted in New York on April 30.
Crossover Episode
Amelia Gray, Harry Hamlin, and Don Lemon share a chat at UTA's Celebration of America's Journalists event at Fiola Mare in Washington, D.C., on April 29.
Queen Gayle
Gayle King takes a seat at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.
Shields Up
Brooke Shields makes a bold statement at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.
Everything, Everywhere
Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh pose together ahead of their conversation at the 2022 San Francisco International Film Festival on April 29.
Super Strength
Rosario Dawson shows off her muscles at PanCAN PurpleStride's Ultimate Event to End Pancreatic Cancer at the Los Angeles Zoo on April 30.
Rest in Peace
Naomi Campbell stands out in white and gold as she leaves the Mercer Hotel for André Leon Talley's celebration of life event in New York City on April 29.
Art Appreciation
Paris Hilton attends sister-in-law Tessa Hilton's GODDESS Art Show in L.A. on April 28.
For a Good Cause
Matthew McConaughey, who cofounded Longbranch Bourbon, raises a toast to his MJ&M partners for raising $8 million at their 10th annual fundraising event to benefit select non-profit organizations that empower youth.
Fashion Fans
Abigail Spencer snuggles up to Rumer Willis at the Sézane L.A. store opening on April 28 in West Hollywood.
Festival Fun
In Palm Springs, Thomas Rhett hosts Camp Dos Primos to kick off Stagecoach weekend on April 28.
Family Affair
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard visit families in London during their Hello Bello brand launch in the U.K.
Hi Times
Busy Philipps gives a good greeting on April 28 as she leaves NBC Studios in N.Y.C.
Pretty in Pink
Maude Apatow and Ava Phillippe attend an Armani Beauty celebration of Tessa Thompson on April 28 in Culver City, California.
Curtain Call
Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga take their bows on April 28 following the opening night performance of their Broadway play, Macbeth, in N.Y.C.
All American
Olivia Rodrigo leaves N.Y.C.'s American Girl store with a doll on April 28.
Sister Act
Gigi and Bella Hadid pull out all the stops on April 28 for The Prince's Trust Global Gala in N.Y.C.
Purple Reign
Also at The Prince's Trust Global Gala on April 29: a stunning Naomi Campbell.
Fashion Flashback
Levon Thurman-Hawke and Tom Holland film The Crowded Room on April 28 in N.Y.C.
All Dressed Up
Chloë Sevigny and Elle Fanning attend a screening of The Girl From Plainville on April 28 in North Hollywood.
Shorts Story
Jessie James Decker performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 28.
Lip Service
Kim Cattrall plants a kiss on Robert De Niro on April 28 during the CinemaCon Lionsgate presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Switch It Up
Tom Felton and Matt Lewis get ready to compete in a series of sports for the launch of Nintendo Switch Sports at London's Westfield White City on April 29.
Lots of Love
Molly Shannon, Vanessa Bayer and Jenifer Lewis pose at the I Love That for You premiere in West Hollywood on April 27.
Holy Guacamole
Antoni Porowski shows off his guacktail creation for Avocados From Mexico in N.Y.C. on April 27.
'Today' with Viola
Viola Davis gets interviewed by Hoda Kotb at SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on April 28.
Suited Up
Daniel Craig hits the pink carpet for Macbeth on Broadway at N.Y.C.'s Longacre Theatre on April 28.
The 'Today' Crew in Costume
Today show hosts pose alongside actors at the Audible Theater and the Today Show Present: Murder in Studio One on April 27 in N.Y.C.
'Crush' on You
The cast of Crush attends the Hulu original film's L.A. premiere on April 27.
Caught on Camera
Bryan Cranston and Alex Borstein support friend Billy Crystal during opening night of Mr. Saturday Night in N.Y.C. on April 27.
Theater Buffs
Also at opening night of Mr. Saturday Night: Martin Short, Steve Martin and Tina Fey.
Peace and Love
In Las Vegas, Jamie Lee Curtis and new mom Allison Williams hang out at CinemaCon 2022 on April 27.
City Nights
The gorgeous Amal Clooney makes her way through N.Y.C. on April 27.
Sour Power
A stylish Olivia Rodrigo waves to fans while out in N.Y.C. on April 27 during her Sour tour.
Inside Scoop
Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum take the stage at CinemaCon 2022 to chat about Jurassic World Dominion on April 27 in Las Vegas.
Welcome to Flavortown
Guy Fieri talks Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Tournament of Champions at a FYC event held at the Wolf Theater in L.A. on April 27.
Power Couple
In L.A., Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry head to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 27.
Chit Chat
Elisabeth Moss stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on April 26.
A New York City Center Encores! Production
Castmates Sara Bareilles and Neil Patrick Harris promote Into the Woods during press day rehearsals in N.Y.C. on April 27.
Back to Back
David Harbour and Allison Williams have some fun backstage on April 27 as Universal Pictures and Focus Features host a special CinemaCon presentation in the Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas.
Freeze Frame
Steve Carell and Jamie Lee Curtis put their heads together on April 27 as Universal Pictures and Focus Features host a special CinemaCon presentation in the Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas.
Pet Project
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio snuggle with some pups on April 26 during an event for Halo Dog Collar at Kathy Hilton's estate in Beverly Hills, in honor of National Pet Month.
In the Big Apple
In N.Y.C., Kelly Rowland visits SiriusXM Studios on April 27.
Red Carpet Crew
In Las Vegas, Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler attend Warner Bros. Pictures' The Big Picture presentation at CinemaCon 2022 on April 26.
'Picture' Perfect
Olivia Wilde arrives in Las Vegas to attend The Big Picture presentation at CinemaCon 2022 on April 26.
Man of the People
Also at CinemaCon 2022: Dwayne Johnson greets the audience as he makes his way to The Big Picture presentation.
Building Toward the Future
New Jersey's own Queen Latifah attends the groundbreaking celebration for a new development in Newark on April 26.
On the Mic
Olivia Rodrigo performs her hits to a lively crowd during her 2022 Sour N.Y.C. tour stop on April 26.
On the Move
Chris Rock steps out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on April 26.
Fine Dining
In N.Y.C., John Legend and Chrissy Teigen dine at City Harvest's 2022 Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26.
Talk of the Town
Rebel Wilson heads to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.
Color Pop
Blake Lively stuns in an orange ensemble while out in N.Y.C. on April 25.
New York Nights
Mary J. Blige hosts a private celebration for Brooklyn Chop House Times Square, with music by D-Nice, on April 25 in N.Y.C.
Off to Washington
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker arrive for their event at the Library of Congress on April 25 in Washington, D.C.
Out & About
Tessa Thompson takes her sweet pup out for a walk in N.Y.C. on April 26.
Pink Lady
Viola Davis stuns on April 25 after receiving the CinemaCon Trailblazer of the Year Award during opening night of CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Seeing Double
Who's who? Maluma reveals his wax figure for Madame Tussauds Orlando at the Medellin Museum of Modern Art in his native Colombia on April 25, before the statue moves to Florida.
Ladies of London
Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern and Michelle Dockery get glam for the world premiere of Downtown Abbey: A New Era at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on April 25.
Sparkle Motion
Cate Blanchet attends the 47th Chaplin Awards, held in her honor, at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center on April 25.
Big Smiles
Pals and former Glee stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele reunite at the April 25 premiere of Spring Awakening: Those You've Known in N.Y.C.
The Low Down
Kristen Bell shows off her moves on April 25 at the New York Pops' 39th Birthday Gala at Carnegie Hall in N.Y.C.
Pattern Maker
Karlie Kloss steps out in style on April 25 in New York City.
Looking Up
Shailene Woodley films her latest project, Three Women, in N.Y.C. on April 25.
Air Up There
Prince William talks to guests at The London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala at The Londoner Hotel on April 25.
Good Vibes
Leighton Meester gets to work on April 22 during Feeding America's Earth Day and National Volunteer Month event at St. Ferdinand Church in Los Angeles.
Date Night
Claire Danes joins husband Hugh Dancy at the premiere of The Essex Serpent on April 24 in London.