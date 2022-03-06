Regina Hall Gets Her Flowers in L.A., Plus, Hailey Bieber, Iris Apatow, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Hall of Fame
Regina Hall hosts the Black Excellence Brunch and a screening of Amazon Studios' Master at NeueHouse in Hollywood on March 5.
Pink Slip
Hailey Bieber steps out in a pink satin dress and black boots for an evening event at Paris Fashion Week on March 5.
Family Business
Judd Apatow, Iris Apatow, and Leslie Mann pose at the photocall for Netflix's The Bubble at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on March 5.
Emo Night
Machine Gun Kelly performs his new song "Maybe" with Oli Sykes from Bring Me the Horizon in front of Megan Fox at The Avalon in Hollywood on March 5.
A Great Day
Ryan Reynolds steps out for a New York City stroll on March 4 ahead of the premiere of his new Netflix movie, The Adam Project.
The Fairest
Snow White and the Huntsman costars Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron celebrate Stewart's American Riviera Award at the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 4.
Double Talk
Daytime talk show host Drew Barrymore makes a temporary move to late night for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on March 4.
Off to the Runway
Bella Hadid leaves her hotel during a very busy Paris Fashion Week on March 4.
Chit Chat
Sam Heughan chats with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on March 3 in N.Y.C.
London Calling!
Nadiya Hussain answers a call in one of the iconic British red telephone booths that have popped up around N.Y.C. to promote the wonders of modern British Cuisine.
Always 'Winning'
Quincy Isaiah hits the red carpet at the HBO series premiere of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty in L.A. on March 2.
Celebratory Selfie
Gwen Stefani celebrates the launch of her new makeup line, GXVE, in her hometown of Anaheim, California, on March 3.
Getting Down
Saweetie dances with the Clippers mascot while courtside at the L.A. Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers basketball game at Crypto.com Arena on March 3.
Checks Please
Euphoria star Angus Cloud attends the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening at Revolve Social Club on March 3 in L.A.
Suit Up
Kim Kardashian steps out on March 3 in L.A. in an all-black Balenciaga ensemble.
Out and About
Chrissy Teigen rocks a brown ensemble while out and about in L.A. on March 3.
Call It a "Meat" Cute
Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the premiere of Fresh in L.A. on March 3.
The Most Magical Place on Earth
Kelly Rowland stops by Walt Disney World Resort on March 3 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Strike a Pose
Winnie Harlow attends the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening in L.A. on March 3.
Calling All Foodies
Nadiya Hussain and Sara Gore host a cooking class in N.Y.C. on March 3 as part of the GREAT Calling Campaign, an opportunity to see things differently when it comes to modern British Cuisine.
Block Party
Danny Wood, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block attend the "Bring Back the Time" Skate Social in South Amboy, New Jersey, on March 3.
Model Behavior
Coco Rocha attends the Roger Vivier press day at Hotel Vivier in Paris on March 3 as part of Fashion Week.
Jean Queen
Dua Lipa shows off her street style while out in N.Y.C. on March 3.
Ab Fab
Tyson Beckford flaunts his fine figure on March 3 while strolling the beach in Miami.
Purple Reign
Another day, another Fashion Week event for Victoria Beckham, who makes her way into a hotel in Paris on March 3.
'HER'story in the Making
H.E.R. performs at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.
Game On
Zoë Kravitz plays a round of "Can You Feel It?" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 2 in N.Y.C.
3 Generations of Stars
Bonnie Raitt, Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow pose at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.
Queens Unite
Karol G and Ciara sweetly embrace at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.
New York's Newest Attraction
Katie Holmes arrives at RiseNY's grand opening celebration in N.Y.C. on March 2.
Darling Dates
Adrien Brody brings girlfriend Georgina Chapman as his red carpet date at the premiere of HBO's Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 2 in L.A.
Chloé Girls
Demi Moore and Lucy Boynton hang out at the Chloé Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3.
Retail Run
Priyanka Chopra does some shopping at L'Agence boutique and Melanie Grant on Melrose Place in West Hollywood on March 2.
Family Outing
Neil Patrick Harris snaps a selfie with husband David Burtka and son Gideon at RiseNY's grand opening celebration in N.Y.C. on March 2.
Pink in Paris
Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3.
Adorable Athleisure
Hailey Bieber steps out in the cutest green set on March 2 in L.A.
Boston Baby
Michael Chiklis reps the Boston Celtics at the premiere of HBO's Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 2 in L.A.
Lady of the Night
FKA twigs livens up the red carpet at the 2022 NME Awards to collect her Godlike Genius Award at O2 Academy Brixton on March 2 in London.
'Something' About Her
Zoey Deutch rocks a bold red lip on the set of Something from Tiffany's in N.Y.C. on March 2.
Gorgeous Glam
Shay Mitchell and her baby bump are ready to hit the town in N.Y.C. on March 1.
Dua Does It Again
Dua Lipa brings the "Electricity" to her show at Madison Square Garden on her Future Nostalgia Tour on March 1 in N.Y.C.
Touching Tribute
Alicia Keys honors Harry Belafonte's life and career at his 95th birthday celebration in N.Y.C. on March 1.
Dressed to the Nines
Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang look radiant at the world premiere of Disney and Pixar's Turning Red on March 1 in Hollywood.
Red Carpet Red-y
Also at the Turning Red premiere: Billie Eilish, who wrote a song for the movie with her brother Finneas.
Movie Night
Mark Wahlberg poses with fans at a screening of Father Stu in Miami on March 1.
Barbie in Brooklyn
Barbie Ferreira gets glammed up for the opening of the Coors Light Plastic-Free Future Mart in Brooklyn on March 1.
Furry Friend
Joe Manganiello cuddles his pup at the Filming Italy Los Angeles Festival on March 1 in L.A.
In Step
Ciara and Russell Wilson hold hands as they're seen out and about on March 1 In L.A.
Glam Girl
Charli XCX looks fierce as she steps out in Soho on March 1 in N.Y.C.
Take Your Time
Sam Hunt performed at the Grand Reopening of The Light Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Feb. 12.
Tie-d Together
Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Alexandra Daddario pose together ahead of the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
Icons Only
MJ Rodriguez accepts the 2022 Icon Award at The Queerties on March 1 in L.A.
Face Off
Kate McKinnon strikes a playful pose between John Cameron Mitchell and Kyle MacLachlan at the Joe vs. Carole photocall in N.Y.C. on March 1.
Wow the Crowd
Sabrina Carpenter takes the stage as part of Samsung's Galaxy Creator Collective at Le Bain on March 1 in N.Y.C.
Spot On
Maya Hawke and boyfriend Spencer Barnett hit up Paris Fashion Week together on March 1.
Up to Bat
The Batman stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz dress to the nines for their film's New York City premiere on March 1.
Family Matters
Also at The Batman premiere: stepdad Jason Momoa, who brings kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf to support Kravitz at the film's premiere.
Beckhams in Paris
Victoria Beckham brings son Romeo as her date to the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
Coming to Netflix
Sofía Vergara heads to set dressed as Griselda Blanco to film her upcoming miniseries Griselda in L.A. on Feb. 28.
For the Children
Jamie Lee Curtis and Matt LeBlanc attend the 7th Annual Children's Hospital Los Angeles Make March Matter kick-off at Saban Theatre on March 1 in Beverly Hills.
Shoutout to Chicago
Michael Rainey Jr. is all smiles at a K-Swiss x Leaders event highlighting the brand's Chicago-themed reworked sneakers, hoodies and more.
Out & About
Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer step out in L.A. on Feb. 27.
Unbeatable Style
Rihanna continues to top her maternity style, this time with a sexy sheer ensemble at the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
Only Have Eyes For You
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively adorably pose at The Adam Project premiere in N.Y.C. on Feb. 28.