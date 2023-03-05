Rosario Dawson Attends a Film Screening in L.A., Plus Alex Rodriguez, Denzel Washington and More

01 of 76 Screening Starlet Araya Doheny/Getty Rosario Dawson attends the special screening of the documentary Split At The Root at ARRAY HQ on March 03 in Los Angeles, California.

02 of 76 Laugh It Out Kevork Djansezian/Getty Denzel Washington and Alex Rodriguez attend a basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 3 in Los Angeles, California.

03 of 76 Loud and Proud Cindy Ord/Getty Big Freedia attends the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on March 03 in New York City.

04 of 76 Super Chic Ernesto Ruscio/WireImage Lucy Liu attends the premiere for the superhero film Shazam! Fury Of The Gods at The Space Cinema Moderno on March 03 in Rome, Italy.

05 of 76 When in Paris David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Georgia May Jagger, Julia Fox and Jared Leto attend the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel de la Marine on March 04 in France.

06 of 76 Out for Fresh Air Eric Kowalsky/MEGA Walking hand-in-hand through New York City, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes take a stroll ahead of her Saturday Night Live appearance set for March 4.

07 of 76 Buttoned Up CJ Rivera/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Michelle Williams smiles backstage before answering questions about The Fabelmans at New York City's 92nd Street Y on March 2.

08 of 76 Works Out Well Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Michael B. Jordan looks ready to rumble at the Creed III gym pop-up in collaboration with Hennessy on March 2 in L.A.

09 of 76 Well-Suited Duo Arnold Jerocki/Getty In matching suits, David Beckham and his daughter, Harper, strut through the streets of Paris during the city's Fashion Week on March 3.

10 of 76 Front Row Friends Dave Benett/Getty Ciara, Kiernan Shipka, Sabrina Elba and Lisa Rinna cozy up during the Nina Ricci womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on March 3.

11 of 76 Goofy for Good Araya Doheny/Getty Jamie Lee Curtis enjoys a moment of fun with a small friend at the 8th Annual Children's Hospital Los Angeles Make March Matter kick-off event on March 1 in L.A.

12 of 76 Chilly Couple Chad Salvador/Shutterstock Husband and wife duo Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung smile from inside a gondola lift on March 2, opening night of the Mammoth Film Festival in California's Sierra Nevada mountain town.

13 of 76 Punk Princess Arnold Jerocki/Getty Avril Lavigne brings her signature moodiness to Christian Louboutin's March 2 show during Paris Fashion Week.

14 of 76 Here for Sheer Shutterstock Kerry Washington beckons spring in a lacy floral dress at the L.A. premiere of her Hulu series UnPrisoned on March 2.

15 of 76 Runway Ready Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Ciara dazzles in a sparkle-studded bodysuit complete with a tulle black skirt at the Giambattista Valli womenswear show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3.

16 of 76 Friendly Support Carol Burnett and Julie Andrews pose together at the L.A. celebration of NBC's Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laugher + Love on March 2.

17 of 76 Sparkly Star Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Katy Perry channels Old Hollywood glamour at Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laugher + Love hosted at Avalon Hollywood on March 2.

18 of 76 Blue Light Ballads Courtesy Sam Smith shines under the spotlight at the opening event for Centurion New York, a new luxury spot for Centurion American Express card holders, on March 2.

19 of 76 To the Crowd Nina Westervelt/Getty On March 2, Tina Fey takes the podium at the 60th Annual PEN Literary Awards in N.Y.C. on March 2.

20 of 76 Date Night Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Molly Ringwald and her husband Panio Gianopoulos walk the red carpet at the 60th Annual PEN Literary Awards in N.Y.C. on March 2.

21 of 76 Girl Power Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock Monie Love and Queen Latifah rock out on stage at De La Soul's The DA.I.S.Y. Experience at N.Y.C.'s Webster Hall on March 2.

22 of 76 Street Style Marc Piasecki/GC Images Looking chic as ever, Victoria Beckham doesn't disappoint in a navy sweater and slacks in Paris for Fashion Week on March 3.

23 of 76 Flo on the Go Jacopo Raule/Getty Florence Pugh wows in a gray ensemble and bright white handbag during Paris Fashion Week on March 3.

24 of 76 Ciao Supers! Ernesto Ruscio/WireImage Lucy Liu, Zachary Levi, Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren strike a pose at the photo call for Shazam! Fury of the Gods at Palazzo Manfredi in Rome on March 2.

25 of 76 Going Green Pierre Suu/Getty Halsey keeps it monotone while rocking green hair, a green bra top and matching green eye makeup at the Givenchy fashion show in Paris on March 2.

26 of 76 Chic Streets Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Eva Longoria stuns in an all-black ensemble in Paris on March 2 during Paris Fashion Week.

27 of 76 Mom and Dad Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Ashley Graham is all smiles as she poses alongside husband Justin Ervin at the Isabel Marant show at Paris Fashion Week on March 2.

28 of 76 Scream and Shout Eric Charbonneau Actors Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori and Mason Gooding pose together at Scream VI The Experience for SCREAM VI in Santa Monica on Feb. 25.

29 of 76 Photo Finish Courtesy NYSE Olympian Allyson Felix, founder of Saysh, and Courtney Leimkuhler, co-founder of Springbank Collective, ring the NYSE Closing Bell on Feb. 27 in New York City.

30 of 76 The Moment Jemal Countess/Getty Angela Bassett accepts the award for best supporting actress for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards in Beverly Hills on March 1.

31 of 76 Rock n' Roller The Image Direct Daisy Jones & The Six star Suki Waterhouse steps out in style in New York City wearing a fur coat paired with platform boots, a patterned dress and oversized sunglasses on March 1.

32 of 76 Ladies Night Rich Polk/Getty Lainey Wilson takes the stage at Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on March 1.

33 of 76 Dynamic Duo Christopher Polk/Getty Also in attendance, Becky G and Kim Petras strike a playful pose at the Billboard Women in Music event on March 1.

34 of 76 Dog Days Diggzy/Splash News Online Liev Schreiber takes his dog for a walk in N.Y.C. on March 1.

35 of 76 Très Bright MEGA Dressed in an orange leather dress, Emma Roberts strikes a pose as she leaves the Chloe runway show on March 2 during Paris Fashion Week.

36 of 76 Strutting Along Peter White/Getty Naomi Campbell hits the runway in a floor-length black dress during the Off-White show for Paris Fashion Week on March 2.

37 of 76 Going Places GC Images A bearded Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a ride on his bike in Venice, California, on March 1 dressed in a bright blue puffer coat and sunglasses.

38 of 76 Back to Reality John Lamparski/Getty Real Housewives stars Bershan Shaw, Dorinda Medley, Avery Singer, Ramona Singer and Jennifer Fessler join Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula at a Real Housewives of New York celebration at Hutong in New York City on March 1.

39 of 76 Belly Rubs Courtesy Yellowjackets' Samantha Hanratty plays with Homer the dog while visiting Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Los Angeles.

40 of 76 Show Stopping in Silver Pierre Suu/Getty Halsey wears a show-stopping ensemble at the Paco Rabanne womenswear fall/winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1.

41 of 76 Bonafide Star Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Michael B. Jordan is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 1.

42 of 76 Kiss, Kiss Kiss. Emma McIntyre/Getty Legendary bandmates Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS visit The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in L.A. on March 1.

43 of 76 London Heroes Dave J Hogan/Getty Andy Serkis, Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo arrive at the global premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun in London on March 1.

44 of 76 In the Shadows Courtesy Usher burns up the stage in his first performance of 2023 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Feb. 24.

45 of 76 Hitting the Bar Courtesy Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul jump behind the bar to serve their Dos Hombres Mezcal at Sushi by Bou Brickell at Miami's SLS Brickell Hotel.

46 of 76 Star Arrival Backgrid Selena Gomez greets fans on her way to the set of Only Murders in the Building in Manhattan on Feb. 28.

47 of 76 Down Under Drama Backgrid Ryan Gosling is almost unrecognizable while filming The Fall Guy at Rushcutters Bay in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 28.

48 of 76 Proud Mama Joseph Okpako/WireImage Jessie J happily shows off her growing bump while performing at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Feb. 28.

49 of 76 Commandos in Action Kevin Winter/Getty Mercedes Moné and Rosario Dawson stage a fight at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s The Mandalorian season 3 on Feb. 28.

50 of 76 Main Man Pedro Pascal and some topical pals attend The Mandalorian special launch event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 28.

51 of 76 Late-Night Guest Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Rapper Macklemore waves to the audience at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 28 in N.Y.C.

52 of 76 Into the Music Shannon Finney/Getty Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile performs at the 2023 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Dinner at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 28.

53 of 76 Glossy Girl Amanda Edwards/Getty Jessica Williams attends the Film Independent 2023 Directors Close-Up - Casting and Directing Actors: Shrinking chat at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Feb. 28.

54 of 76 Crowd Pleaser Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Lizzo performs for her fans at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 28.

55 of 76 Serious Thespian Backgrid Adam Driver is deep in character while filming Megalopolis in Atlanta on Feb. 28.

56 of 76 Purple Reign Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Frankie Grande attends The Queerties 2023 Awards celebration at Eden Sunset on Feb. 28 in Los Angeles.

57 of 76 Easy, Breezy MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Rebel Wilson looks like a breath of fresh air while in New York City on Feb. 28.

58 of 76 Cheeky Pair Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Bette Midler lays a smooch on Billy Crystal in Los Angeles at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 27.

59 of 76 All For Dior Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Chic star Charlize Theron stuns before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter womenswear collection during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28.

60 of 76 Cooks on the Court Courtesy Hunter Fieri and pickleball superstar Tara Bernstein team up for a Celebrity Chef Pickleball Tournament at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami.

61 of 76 Serving Up Goodness Courtesy Padma Lakshmi teams up with KIND to promote nutritionally sound food at the KIND Secret Farmers Market pop-up on Feb. 28 in New York City.

62 of 76 Rainbow Glow Gotham/GC Images Wearing an abundance of bright colors, Gigi Hadid lights up the streets of N.Y.C. on Feb. 28.

63 of 76 Euro Style MEGA Olivia Wilde steps out in wide-legged gray denim pants on Feb. 28 in Paris.

64 of 76 Feels Like Home Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images At the N.Y.C. premiere of his MGM+ series A Spy Among Friends on Feb. 27 at the Crosby Street Hotel, Damian Lewis reunites with his former Homeland costar Claire Danes.

65 of 76 Shine & Shimmer John Williams/Shutterstock A pregnant Jessie J glimmers under the spotlight during her Feb. 27 performance at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London.

66 of 76 Hand in Hand Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage Serena Williams and Chloe Bailey link hands at the L.A. premiere of Creed III on Feb. 27.

67 of 76 City Sights Noam Galai/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust Daisy Jones & The Six castmates Sebastian Chacon, Riley Keough and Nabiyah Be smile beside the New York City skyline while visiting The Empire State Building on Feb. 27.

68 of 76 Trick Show Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Woody Harrelson shows off his ball-spinning skills at the premiere of his film Champions on Feb. 27 in N.Y.C.

69 of 76 Chilling Courtside Michael Simon/Shutterstock Looking cool in colored denim, Chase Stokes flashes a peace sign from the sidelines of the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game on Feb. 27 at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden.

70 of 76 Guest Giggles Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Gigi Hadid is all laughs during her Feb. 27 appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in New York City.

72 of 76 Friends Forever Leon Bennett/Getty Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow support friend Courteney Cox at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Feb. 27.

73 of 76 Festival Festivities World Red Eye Maluma surprises fans at the Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal booth at the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami Beach on Feb. 26.

74 of 76 Sun Kissed MEGA Chase Chrisley and bikini-clad fiancé Emmy Medders hit the beach for a day of fun in the sun in Miami on Feb. 25.