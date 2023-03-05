Rosario Dawson Attends a Film Screening in L.A., Plus Alex Rodriguez, Denzel Washington and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Published on March 5, 2023 06:00 AM
Screening Starlet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Rosario Dawson attends the special screening of documentary "Split At The Root" at ARRAY HQ on March 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Rosario Dawson attends the special screening of the documentary Split At The Root at ARRAY HQ on March 03 in Los Angeles, California.

Laugh It Out

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 03: Denzel Washington and Alex Rodriguez attend a basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Denzel Washington and Alex Rodriguez attend a basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 3 in Los Angeles, California.

Loud and Proud

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 03: Big Freedia attends the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on March 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Big Freedia attends the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on March 03 in New York City.

Super Chic

ROME, ITALY - MARCH 03: Lucy Liu attends the premiere for "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at The Space Cinema Moderno on March 03, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/WireImage)
Lucy Liu attends the premiere for the superhero film Shazam! Fury Of The Gods at The Space Cinema Moderno on March 03 in Rome, Italy.

When in Paris

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: (L-R) Georgia May Jagger, Julia Fox, Jared Leto attend the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel de la Marine on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Georgia May Jagger, Julia Fox and Jared Leto attend the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel de la Marine on March 04 in France.

Out for Fresh Air

Kelsea Ballerini
Walking hand-in-hand through New York City, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes take a stroll ahead of her Saturday Night Live appearance set for March 4.

Buttoned Up

Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams smiles backstage before answering questions about The Fabelmans at New York City's 92nd Street Y on March 2.

Works Out Well

Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan looks ready to rumble at the Creed III gym pop-up in collaboration with Hennessy on March 2 in L.A.

Well-Suited Duo

David Beckham
In matching suits, David Beckham and his daughter, Harper, strut through the streets of Paris during the city's Fashion Week on March 3.

Front Row Friends

Ciara Kiernan Shipka Lisa Rinna
Ciara, Kiernan Shipka, Sabrina Elba and Lisa Rinna cozy up during the Nina Ricci womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on March 3.

Goofy for Good

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis enjoys a moment of fun with a small friend at the 8th Annual Children's Hospital Los Angeles Make March Matter kick-off event on March 1 in L.A.

Chilly Couple

Bryan Greenberg Jamie Chung
Husband and wife duo Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung smile from inside a gondola lift on March 2, opening night of the Mammoth Film Festival in California's Sierra Nevada mountain town.

Punk Princess

Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne brings her signature moodiness to Christian Louboutin's March 2 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Here for Sheer

Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington beckons spring in a lacy floral dress at the L.A. premiere of her Hulu series UnPrisoned on March 2.

Runway Ready

Ciara
Ciara dazzles in a sparkle-studded bodysuit complete with a tulle black skirt at the Giambattista Valli womenswear show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3.

Friendly Support

Carol Burnett, Julie Andrews

Carol Burnett and Julie Andrews pose together at the L.A. celebration of NBC's Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laugher + Love on March 2.

Sparkly Star

Katy Perry
Katy Perry channels Old Hollywood glamour at Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laugher + Love hosted at Avalon Hollywood on March 2.

Blue Light Ballads

Sam SMith
Sam Smith shines under the spotlight at the opening event for Centurion New York, a new luxury spot for Centurion American Express card holders, on March 2.

To the Crowd

Tina Fey
On March 2, Tina Fey takes the podium at the 60th Annual PEN Literary Awards in N.Y.C. on March 2.

Date Night

Molly Ringwald
Molly Ringwald and her husband Panio Gianopoulos walk the red carpet at the 60th Annual PEN Literary Awards in N.Y.C. on March 2.

Girl Power

Queen Latifah
Monie Love and Queen Latifah rock out on stage at De La Soul's The DA.I.S.Y. Experience at N.Y.C.'s Webster Hall on March 2.

Street Style

Victoria Beckham
Looking chic as ever, Victoria Beckham doesn't disappoint in a navy sweater and slacks in Paris for Fashion Week on March 3.

Flo on the Go

Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh wows in a gray ensemble and bright white handbag during Paris Fashion Week on March 3.

Ciao Supers!

Shazam cast
Lucy Liu, Zachary Levi, Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren strike a pose at the photo call for Shazam! Fury of the Gods at Palazzo Manfredi in Rome on March 2.

Going Green

Halsey
Halsey keeps it monotone while rocking green hair, a green bra top and matching green eye makeup at the Givenchy fashion show in Paris on March 2.

Chic Streets

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria stuns in an all-black ensemble in Paris on March 2 during Paris Fashion Week.

Mom and Dad

Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham is all smiles as she poses alongside husband Justin Ervin at the Isabel Marant show at Paris Fashion Week on March 2.

Scream and Shout

Dermott Mulrooney Scream
Actors Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori and Mason Gooding pose together at Scream VI The Experience for SCREAM VI in Santa Monica on Feb. 25.

Photo Finish

Alyson Felix
Olympian Allyson Felix, founder of Saysh, and Courtney Leimkuhler, co-founder of Springbank Collective, ring the NYSE Closing Bell on Feb. 27 in New York City.

The Moment

Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett accepts the award for best supporting actress for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards in Beverly Hills on March 1.

Rock n' Roller

Suki Waterhouse
Daisy Jones & The Six star Suki Waterhouse steps out in style in New York City wearing a fur coat paired with platform boots, a patterned dress and oversized sunglasses on March 1.

Ladies Night

Lainey WIlson
Lainey Wilson takes the stage at Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on March 1.

Dynamic Duo

Kim Petras
Also in attendance, Becky G and Kim Petras strike a playful pose at the Billboard Women in Music event on March 1.

Dog Days

Liev Schreiber
Liev Schreiber takes his dog for a walk in N.Y.C. on March 1.

Très Bright

Emma Roberts
Dressed in an orange leather dress, Emma Roberts strikes a pose as she leaves the Chloe runway show on March 2 during Paris Fashion Week.

Strutting Along

Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell hits the runway in a floor-length black dress during the Off-White show for Paris Fashion Week on March 2.

Going Places

ARnold Schwarzeneger
A bearded Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a ride on his bike in Venice, California, on March 1 dressed in a bright blue puffer coat and sunglasses.

Back to Reality

Real Housewives
Real Housewives stars Bershan Shaw, Dorinda Medley, Avery Singer, Ramona Singer and Jennifer Fessler join Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula at a Real Housewives of New York celebration at Hutong in New York City on March 1.

Belly Rubs

Samantha Hanratty
Yellowjackets' Samantha Hanratty plays with Homer the dog while visiting Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Los Angeles.

Show Stopping in Silver

Halsey
Halsey wears a show-stopping ensemble at the Paco Rabanne womenswear fall/winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1.

Bonafide Star

Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 1.

Kiss, Kiss

Kiss
Legendary bandmates Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS visit The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in L.A. on March 1.

London Heroes

Idris Elba Cynthia Erivo
Andy Serkis, Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo arrive at the global premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun in London on March 1.

In the Shadows

Usher
Usher burns up the stage in his first performance of 2023 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Feb. 24.

Hitting the Bar

Aaron Paul
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul jump behind the bar to serve their Dos Hombres Mezcal at Sushi by Bou Brickell at Miami's SLS Brickell Hotel.

Star Arrival

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez greets fans on her way to the set of Only Murders in the Building in Manhattan on Feb. 28.

Down Under Drama

Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling is almost unrecognizable while filming The Fall Guy at Rushcutters Bay in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 28.

Proud Mama

Jessie J
Jessie J happily shows off her growing bump while performing at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Feb. 28.

Commandos in Action

Rosario Dawson
Mercedes Moné and Rosario Dawson stage a fight at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s The Mandalorian season 3 on Feb. 28.

Main Man

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal and some topical pals attend The Mandalorian special launch event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 28.

Late-Night Guest

Macklemore
Rapper Macklemore waves to the audience at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 28 in N.Y.C.

Into the Music

Brandi Carlile
Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile performs at the 2023 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Dinner at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 28.

Glossy Girl

Jessica Williams
Jessica Williams attends the Film Independent 2023 Directors Close-Up - Casting and Directing Actors: Shrinking chat at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Feb. 28.

Crowd Pleaser

Lizzo
Lizzo performs for her fans at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 28.

Serious Thespian

Adam Driver
Adam Driver is deep in character while filming Megalopolis in Atlanta on Feb. 28.

Purple Reign

Frankie Grande
Frankie Grande attends The Queerties 2023 Awards celebration at Eden Sunset on Feb. 28 in Los Angeles.

Easy, Breezy

Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson looks like a breath of fresh air while in New York City on Feb. 28.

Cheeky Pair

Bette Midler Billy Crystal
Bette Midler lays a smooch on Billy Crystal in Los Angeles at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 27.

All For Dior

Charlize Theron
Chic star Charlize Theron stuns before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter womenswear collection during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28.

Cooks on the Court

Pickleball
Hunter Fieri and pickleball superstar Tara Bernstein team up for a Celebrity Chef Pickleball Tournament at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami.

Serving Up Goodness

Padma Laksmi
Padma Lakshmi teams up with KIND to promote nutritionally sound food at the KIND Secret Farmers Market pop-up on Feb. 28 in New York City.

Rainbow Glow

Gigi Hadid
Wearing an abundance of bright colors, Gigi Hadid lights up the streets of N.Y.C. on Feb. 28.

Euro Style

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde steps out in wide-legged gray denim pants on Feb. 28 in Paris.

Feels Like Home

Damian Lewis and Claire Danes attend MGM+'s "A Spy Among Friends" New York Premiere
At the N.Y.C. premiere of his MGM+ series A Spy Among Friends on Feb. 27 at the Crosby Street Hotel, Damian Lewis reunites with his former Homeland costar Claire Danes.

Shine & Shimmer

Jessie J in concert at O2 Shepherd's Bush
A pregnant Jessie J glimmers under the spotlight during her Feb. 27 performance at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London.

Hand in Hand

Serena Williams and Chlöe attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "CREED III"
Serena Williams and Chloe Bailey link hands at the L.A. premiere of Creed III on Feb. 27.

City Sights

Sebastian Chacon, Riley Keough, and Nabiyah Be attend as the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six visits The Empire State Building
Daisy Jones & The Six castmates Sebastian Chacon, Riley Keough and Nabiyah Be smile beside the New York City skyline while visiting The Empire State Building on Feb. 27.

Trick Show

Woody Harrelson attends the premiere of "Champions"
Woody Harrelson shows off his ball-spinning skills at the premiere of his film Champions on Feb. 27 in N.Y.C.

Chilling Courtside

Chase Stokes Boston Celtics v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball game
Looking cool in colored denim, Chase Stokes flashes a peace sign from the sidelines of the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game on Feb. 27 at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden.

Guest Giggles

Gigi Hadid during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Gigi Hadid is all laughs during her Feb. 27 appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in New York City.

Ahoy, Castmatey!

Alison Brie, Brett Goldstein, Fred Armisen, Nicholas Braun, Aparna Nancherla, Ruben Östlund, Ayo Edebiri, Kathryn Newton, Tia Carrere, Jordan Firstman and Simona Tabasco attend the Film Independent Live Read of “Triangle Of Sadness”
In a range of lifejackets, boating hats and other nautical themed accessories, Alison Brie, Brett Goldstein, Fred Armisen, Nicholas Braun, Aparna Nancherla, Ruben Östlund, Ayo Edebiri, Kathryn Newton, Tia Carrere, Jordan Firstman, Simona Tabasco, Rachel Bleemer and Claire Timmons share a moment at the Film Independent Live Read of Triangle of Sadness on Feb. 27 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Friends Forever

Courtney Cox Jennifer Aniston Lisa Kudrow
Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow support friend Courteney Cox at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Feb. 27.

Festival Festivities

Maluma
Maluma surprises fans at the Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal booth at the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami Beach on Feb. 26.

Sun Kissed

Chase Crisley
Chase Chrisley and bikini-clad fiancé Emmy Medders hit the beach for a day of fun in the sun in Miami on Feb. 25.

Coordinated Cast

Shazam cast
Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Jack Dylan Grazer attend the photo call for Warner Bros. Shazam! Fury of the Gods in Beverly Hills on Feb. 27.

Host of Honor

Danny Trejo
Actor Danny Trejo gets on the mic during the Capital One Early Access Tacos & Tequila event presented by Tequila Cazadores at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on Feb. 25 in Miami Beach.

