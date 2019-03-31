Miranda Kerr Cradles Her Baby Bump, Plus Gabrielle Union, Michael B. Jordan & More
Baby Bump Debut!
Miranda Kerr shows off her baby bump at the Gruner + Jahr Spa Awards in Baden-Baden, Germany, on Saturday.
Far from Rockefeller Center
Al Roker sports a big smile after touching down in Utqiagvik, Alaska, on Saturday. Reporting live from Utqiagvik on Monday and Tuesday, Roker will discuss climate change on Today, NBC tells PEOPLE.
That Glow
Gabrielle Union makes the most of spring in New York City on Saturday.
Dressed to the Nines
Winston Duke and Michael B. Jordan bring their good looks to the NAACP Image Awards red carpet at L.A.'s Dolby Theatre on Saturday.
Dashing Duo
Jessica Chastain and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo lean in close at the Golden Camera awards ceremony at the decommissioned Berlin Tempelhof Airport in Germany on Saturday.
Sweet Smooch
JAY-Z and Beyoncé's love is on top at the NAACP Image Awards in L.A. on Saturday.
Showstoppers
Janet Jackson and Janelle Monáe link up at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in New York City on Friday. After Monáe, 33, introduced her, inductee Jackson, 52, gave a sweet shout-out to her 2-year-old son Eissa.
Tennis Fun
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld share big laughs at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Friday.
Eager Pal
Bella Hadid lights up with a smile while walking her boyfriend The Weeknd's dog in New York City on Saturday.
Sweet Treats
Olivia Culpo and Shaquille O'Neal serve scoops from the JBL Ice Cream Truck in Miami on Friday.
Don't Mess with J.Lo!
Jennifer Lopez shows off her tough side while filming her upcoming movie Hustlers in New York City on Friday.
Serious Star Power
Rita Wilson is flanked by husband Tom Hanks and pal Julia Roberts on Friday at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in L.A.
Friday Feels
Shailene Woodley grabs a drink while out in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Token Tolkien
Nicholas Hoult attends a Tolkien press event during WonderCon 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California on Friday.
'Sea' It Now
Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her daughter Meilani enjoy SeaWorld Orlando’s first-ever daily parade on opening day of Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando on Friday.
Voice of Reason
Angelina Jolie gives an address advocating for more women to join the United Nations’ peacekeeping force at UN headquarters in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Think Pink
Phaedra Parks and boyfriend Tone Kapone celebrate the season 3 premiere of WE tv's Hustle & Soul at the Pink Teacup Villa in Miami on Thursday.
Looking Sharp
The Beach Bum costars Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher and Zac Efron are all smiles at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Thursday in Hollywood.
Princely Pal
Prince Charles pets a blue iguana named Peter at the Queen Elizabeth II Royal Botanic Park on Thursday in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
Cheesin' for the Camera
Michelle Kwan and Jonathan Van Ness pose on the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles carpet at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday.
Gal Pals
Stephanie Beatriz and Jameela Jamil also attend the GLAAD Media Awards.
Comedic Costars
Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore have a few laughs at the Santa Clarita Diet season 3 premiere at Hollywood Post 43 on Thursday in L.A.
Superhero Strength
Jack Dylan Grazer gets a lift from Zachary Levi at the world premiere of Shazam! at TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday in Hollywood.
Birthday Suits
Teresa Giudice imitates a statue of The Birth of Venus while celebrating sister-in-law Melissa Gorga's 40th birthday with her family and Real Housewives of New Jersey costars on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Ready to Ride
Paul Rudd speaks at the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle! attraction launch at Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday.
After Hours
Mick Fleetwood and Tasha Smith hug backstage at the Broadway musical Ain’t Too Proud at The Imperial Theatre in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Frontman Fun
Panic! at The Disco’s Brendon Urie performs at the O2 Arena on Thursday in London.
Drink Up
Margot Robbie carries a tray of margaritas in full Harley Quinn costume while filming Birds of Prey on Thursday in Los Angeles.
'1, 2, Step'
Ciara shows off her dance moves during a surprise appearance at a RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party on Thursday in West Hollywood.
Back at It
Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter speaks at the team’s Opening Day VIP Event at 5th Base on Wednesday in Miami.
Morning Musings
Anna Chlumsky arrives at Good Morning America on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Getting Some Grub
Matt Damon leaves lunch at Byron Bay’s Stone & Wood Brewery on Thursday in Australia.
Bright Stuff
Alexandra Daddario arrives at the DKNY x MLB event at MILK Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Out in Public
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria pose together as they arrive at a screening of The Public at Philadelphia Film Center on Thursday.
One Last Look
Lupita Nyong'o gives the fans what they want on Thursday while leaving The View studios in N.Y.C.
Super Women
Besties Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair meet Captain Marvel on Thursday during a visit to Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California.
Suit Yourself
Victoria Beckham puts a chic spin on menswear on Thursday at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize awards ceremony in Doha, Qatar.
Fashionable Friends
Also at the Fashion Trust gala: stylish pals Alessandra Ambrósio, Hailee Steinfeld, Darren Criss, Sasha Luss and Cindy Bruna.
Silky Smooth
Robin Wright joins the crowd at the Fashion Trust gala.
How Does Your Garden Grow?
Tracy Morgan, daughter Maven and wife Megan Wollover attend The Last O.G. season 2 Garden Party for Good at the Hattie Carthan Community Garden in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday.
Red Hot
Olivia Culpo is at the red-y on Thursday during a beach vacation in Miami.
Emerald Green Goals
Olivia Wilde poses at a special screening of her latest film, A Vigilante, at the Vista Theatre in L.A. on Wednesday.
Kick Off
Meanwhile, her fiancé Jason Sudeikis takes the stage during the International Champions Cup Launch Event at 107 Grand on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Miami Vice
Priyanka Chopra, Nick and Joe Jonas join DJ Steve Aoki in the DJ booth at STORY in Miami on Wednesday.
Live from Laguna
Meghan Trainor belts it out at PTTOW! on Wednesday in Laguna Beach, California.
Beach 'Buds'
Matthew McConaughey arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat about getting high with Snoop while filming their new movie The Beach Bum on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
I 'Heart' You
Rita Ora cuddles up to Winnie Harlow at the launch of Ora’s collaboration with the Escada Heart Bag on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
V.I.P.s Only
Arun Nayar and Liz Hurley leave Annabel’s private club on Wednesday in Mayfair, London.
Game Time
Migos rapper Quavo performs at the 42nd Annual McDonald’s All American Games at State Farm Arena on Wednesday in Atlanta.
Dapper David
David Hasselhoff poses at the 2019 A+E Networks Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Scout's Honor
Kate Middleton visits the Scouts headquarters at Gilwell Park on Thursday in Epping, England.
Spring Has Sprung
Jordin Sparks wears a floral suit and sneakers at the 2nd Annual Freeform Summit at Goya Studios on Wednesday in L.A.
True Religion
John Malkovich rides in a replica of the "Popemobile" during the filming of The New Pope, the sequel to Paolo Sorrentino’s The Young Pope, on Thursday in Rome.
Lots of Laughs
Best comedy series nominee Schitt’s Creek costars Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Eugene Levy, Karen Robinson, Jennifer Robertson and Noah Reid pose together at the Canadian Screen Awards: The CTV Gala Honouring Excellence in Fiction Programming on Wednesday in Toronto.
'Play' Time
Andrew Garfield and Tom Stuart hang out at the After Edward press night afterparty at Shakespeare’s Globe on Wednesday in London.
Throwback Film
Al Pacino speaks at The Aero Theatre’s special screening of City Hall at the Aero Theatre on Wednesday in Santa Monica, California.
Playful Pics
Model Barbara Palvin poses for photos during a press conference to present the Spring/Summer Liverpool Fashion Fest 2019 on Wednesday in Mexico City, Mexico.
Finale Fun
Costars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer delight fans with a surprise appearance at Comedy Central’s Broad City Fan Finale Event at Sony Hall on Wednesday in New York City.
Dressed to Impress
Gina Gershon poses with two stuffed tigers at the Tigerland N.Y.C. screening at the Crosby Street Hotel on Wednesday.
Sunshine Day
A smiley Katie Holmes talks a walk around New York City's Upper West Side on Wednesday.
Message Maker
Idris Elba makes a statement on Wednesday night at the National Film Awards at Porchester Hall in London.
Fur Real
Jennifer Lopez waves to fans from the New York City set of her new movie Hustlers on Wednesday.
With Open Arms
Also on set in New York City: Nicole Kidman, who films The Undoing in Central Park on Wednesday.
Bikini So Teeny
DJ Chantel Jeffries shows some skin during a Miami vacation on Wednesday.