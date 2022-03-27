Lizzo Watches Out for the Big Grrrls in Hollywood, Plus, Kristen Stewart, Sarah Paulson, and More
For the Culture
Lizzo shines at the watch party for her new show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood on March 25.
Classy and Fabulous
Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart attend the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills on March 26.
Big Love
Sarah Paulson proudly attends girlfriend Holland Taylor's opening night performance of ANN at the Pasadena Playhouse on March 26.
Take Two
G-Eazy and Ashley Benson reunite at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars Party in Los Angeles on March 25.
Hand Full of Dreams
Chris Martin gets lost in the music as he performs at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 25.
Best Dressed
David Oyelowo and Saniyya Sidney pose together at the CAA Pre-Oscar party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on March 25.
Higher Ground
Michael Bublé suits up as he promotes his new album Higher at BBC Radio Studios in London on March 25.
Quite a Handful
Rosario Dawson has her hands full as she steps out for lunch at Clementine in Century City, Calif., on March 24.
Comfy Casual
Hailey Bieber leaves Milk Studios in a white t-shirt and jeans on March 24 in L.A.
Set Sighting
Olivia Colman starts filming for Empire of Light in Margate on March 25.
Day Date
Lily Collins and hubby Charlie McDowell step out in N.Y.C. on March 24.
Orange Moment
Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn arrives at a photoshoot at the famous Carney's Restaurant in L.A. on March 24.
Major Recognition
Will Smith presents an award to his King Richard costar Aunjanue Ellis at the 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.
Coming to 'Kimmel'
Gwen Stefani waves to fans outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 24 in L.A.
Big Smooch
In London, Camila Cabello blows a kiss during her visit to Kiss FM on March 25.
Leading Ladies
Honorees Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Chanté Adams and Aunjanue Ellis grace the stage at the 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.
Model Mates
Supermodels Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio head to the L.A. launch dinner for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards at San Vicente Bungalows on March 24 in West Hollywood.
Crew Love
Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield attend the premiere of FX's Atlanta season 3 after party at Hollywood Forever on March 24.
Family Affair
Busy Philipps brings child Birdie Silverstein to the Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 24 in L.A.
'good 4 u'
The star of the night, Olivia Rodrigo arrives at her Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 24 in L.A.
On the Mic
Honoree Jamie Dornan speaks during US-Ireland Alliance's 16th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on March 24.
Glitz and Glam
Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan stun at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood event at Mother Wolf on March 24 in L.A.
Solo Stroll
Peter Dinklage goes for a morning walk in his Brooklyn, New York neighborhood on March 25.
Special Screening
Naomi Watts arrives at the Cinema Society screening of Infinite Storm in N.Y.C. on March 24.
Game, Set, Match
Naomi Osaka celebrates her win against Angelique Kerber during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on March 24.
A-list Arrivals
Mj Rodriguez and Lena Waithe attend ESSENCE's Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.
Green Goddess
Winnie Harlow attends a birthday party at Limitless Sunset on March 24.
One Love
Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade during their 2022 Caribbean tour on March 24 in Kingston, Jamaica.
On the Move
Pamela Anderson steps out in N.Y.C. in great spirits on March 23.
Malibu Cruiser
Jason Momoa rides through Malibu on his vintage motorcycle with friends on March 23.
Over the 'Moon'
Lana Condor looks gorgeous in a neon gown at the special screening of HBO Max's Moonshot at E.P. & L.P. on March 23 in West Hollywood.
Rain, Rain, Go Away
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino hit the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on a rainy N.Y.C. day on March 23.
All Hail 'The Queen'
Angela Lewis sparkles during The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience exclusive preview event, ahead of the show's season 2 premiere, at Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles on March 23.
City Chic
Naomi Watts makes her way through N.Y.C. on March 24 in a white suit and gold jewlery.
Master Chief Hits the Red Carpet
Halo series star Pablo Schreiber attends the premiere of the new Paramount+ series at the Hollywood Legion Theater on March 23 in L.A.
Walk the Walk
Emily Ratajkowski and her dog Colombo hit the streets of N.Y.C. on March 23.
Sweet Smiles
Sammi Hanratty and Cole Sprouse share a sweet embrace at the special screening of HBO Max's Moonshot at E.P. & L.P. on March 23 in West Hollywood.
Fashion Forward
In London, Camila Cabello shows off her stunning street style on March 24.
On 'Cloud' 9
Euphoria star Angus Cloud poses at FILA's new Spring/Summer 2022 Collections celebration at Pendry West Hollywood on March 23.
Cheers But Make It Chic
Kendall Jenner stops by the 818 Bar at Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood Monday to enjoy a cocktail made with none other than her tequila as she checks out the immersive pop-up retail and social hub.
Laugh Track
Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell share a laugh after lunching in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on March 23.
So Blue
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas make their way to N.Y.C.'s NBC Studios on March 23.
Here to Help
Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza González premiere their new film, Ambulance, on March 23 in London.
Going Green
Another day, another Morbius premiere for Jared Leto, who debuts his movie in Madrid on March 23.
Bringing the Smiles
Cobra Kai's Jacob Bertrand brings smiles to cleft-affected karate students in Mexico during a March 18 visit with Smile Train.
Season 2 Excitement
Charithra Chandran, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley arrive at the Bridgerton season 2 world premiere on March 22 at the Tate Modern in London.
Lady in Red
Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes glows on March 22 at the series' season 2 premiere in London.
Twice as Nice
Lil Nas X holds up his trophies after winning big at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 22.
Icon Status
Also at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22, Icon Award winner Jennifer Lopez, who thrills the crowd.
Fast Friends
Halsey and Olivia Rodrigo buddy up on March 22 in the audience of the iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A.
Out of This World
Oscar Isaac poses with a character on March 22 at the Los Angeles premiere of Moon Knight at the El Capitan Theatre.
Back to Business
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Janicza Bravo coordinate in suits on March 22 for a panel event hosted by Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills in celebration of Women's History Month.
Windy City Ready
Pamela Anderson does press for her Broadway debut in Chicago at N.Y.C.'s The Civilian Hotel on March 22.
Dog Days
Scout Willis totes her pup through Los Angeles on March 22.
Fur Real
Janelle Monáe shows off her fabulous sense of style on March 22 at the Ralph Lauren runway show in N.Y.C.
Coat of Arms
Also at the Ralph Lauren fashion show, a stylish Angus Cloud.
Seattle Sound
John Mayer brings his Sob Rock tour to Seattle on March 22 at Climate Pledge Arena.
Grin and Bag It
Chrissy Teigen looks ready for work while out in Los Angeles on March 22.
Happy to See Ya
Costars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal couldn't be happier to be together on the Ambulance premiere red carpet on March 22 in Berlin.
Lady in Red
Rachel Brosnahan looks radiant in red while filming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on March 22.
Paris Premiere
Jared Leto attends the Morbius premiere at Gaumont Champs-Élysées on March 22 in Paris.
Gaga for Gingham
Eva Longoria wears a gingham jumpsuit to talk HBO's Gordita Chronicles on the Today show on March 21 in N.Y.C.