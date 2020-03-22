Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Couple Up in L.A., Plus Jonah Hill, Kaia Gerber and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
March 22, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 102

Gloved Love

SplashNews.com

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff were spotted out in Los Angeles wearing gloves.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 102

Surf's Up

BACKGRID

Jonah Hill showed off his surfing skills in Malibu.

3 of 102

Stocking Up

SplashNews.com

Pregnant Katy Perry was seen stopping by her local pharmacy with her dog Nugget in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 102

Talk and Walk

TheImageDirect.com

Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman got some exercise during a dog walk in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

5 of 102

Take a Hike

BACKGRID

Kristen Stewart was spotted at the park with friends after going for a hike in Los Feliz, California.

6 of 102

Puppy Love

BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoyed a walk with her dog in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 102

Beach Day

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Model Georgia Fowler went for a swim at Bondi Beach in Sydney with her boyfriend Nathan Dalah.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 102

Fresh Air

TheImageDirect.com

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were spotted in Los Angeles, taking a walk together.

Advertisement

9 of 102

Furry Friend

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski walked her dog Colombo in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 102

Wilde About Exercise

TheImageDirect.com

Olivia Wilde enjoyed a hike in Los Angeles with a friend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 102

'Perry' On

Splash News Online

Katy Perry totes her pup during a walk on the beach in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 102

Hair Toss

Backgrid

Newly single Lana Del Rey steps out solo in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 102

Home in the Hamptons

Splash News Online

Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen take their dog for a walk on Friday in The Hamptons, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 102

Park Place

Backgrid

Also getting fresh air on Friday, Luke Wilson, who takes a walk in a Santa Monica park.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 102

Vested Interest

BACKGRID

Jon Hamm bundles up a bit for a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 102

Beach Bum

MEGA

Luke Evans soaks up the sun in Miami on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 102

Staying Central

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes takes a solo walk on Thursday in N.Y.C.’s Central Park

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 102

Capped Off

SplashNews.com

James Middleton makes a butcher shop run on Friday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 102

Friday Feels

The Image Direct

Emilia Clarke and her pup take a quiet Friday stroll in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 102

Full Hands

BACKGRID

Chris Pine leaves the Gelson’s market in Studio City, California, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 102

Pregnant Pause

The Image Direct

Parents-to-be Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith take a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 102

Fast Feet

Splash News Online

Hannah Brown works on her fitness on Thursday, going for a run in Florida

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 102

Spin Cycle

MEGA

Colin Hanks keeps his distance on a motorbike in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 102

Take a Hike

Backgrid

Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund take a hike on the hills of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 102

Food for Thought

The Image Direct

Ireland Baldwin goes for a grocery run on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 102

Wind-Blown Beauty

BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner takes some friends for a ride in her convertible down Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 102

Surfs Up

BACKGRID

A wetsuit-clad Jonah Hill catches a wave in Malibu on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 102

Sunny Stroll

London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger hold hands while out for a walk in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 102

Walk It Out

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Brooke Burke takes her dog for a walk in Malibu on Wednesday while wearing a Five Acres Animal Shelter T-Shirt to support the no-kill shelter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 102

Staying Active

BACKGRID

The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron plays a game of beach volleyball on Wednesday in Palm Beach, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 102

Supply Refresh

Miguel Aguilar/Pacific Coast News

Danielle Fishel and husband Jensen Karp make a quick trip to Target for groceries on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 102

Solo Session

SplashNews.com

Lina Rinna gets her steps in during a walk around her neighborhood on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 102

Lovers' Lane

The Image Direct

Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson chat while getting some fresh air in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 102

Grab & Go

Mega

Ashley Tisdale steps out in a light gray sweatsuit to pick up take-out on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 102

Three for the Road

Backgrid

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas keep smiling on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 102

Run Along

Backgrid

Reese Witherspoon gets in some cardio on Wednesday in Brentwood, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 102

Food for Thought

The Image Direct

Husband and wife to-be Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost grab takeout in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 102

Palisades Pup

Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrósio goes hiking with her pup in the Pacific Palisades on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 102

With Honors