Donald Glover Brings Atlanta to Texas for SXSW, Plus, Shawn Mendes, Andrew Garfield, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Atlanta, Texas
Zazie Beetz, Stefani Robinson, Donald Glover, Hiro Murai, and Stephen Glover attend the season 3 premiere of Atlanta at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on March 19.
In His Blood
Shawn Mendes gives his all for a powerful performance for Samsung Galaxy and Billboard at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on March 19.
Tickle, Tickle
Tick, Tick... Boom! star Andrew Garfield and director Lin-Manuel Miranda share a laugh at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards in L.A. on March 19.
Shoe Fits
Ayesha Curry proudly shows off her JustFab spring collection collab launch at Sweet July in Oakland on March 18.
Hello, Dolly
Dolly Parton busts out her guitar at SXSW's Dollyverse event in Austin on March 18.
Smooth Moves
Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly hold hands at the SXSW premiere of Cha Cha Real Smooth in Austin on March 18.
The Professional
Natalie Portman poses at the opening of the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden Pop-Up in L.A. on March 18.
Ice Cold
Daniel Radcliffe joins Jimmy Fallon for a round of "Cold as Ice" for his episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on March 18.
Killer Style
Charli XCX makes her way to a performance in London on March 18.
Loving 'The View'
Michael Bublé sends positive vibes as he arrives at The View in N.Y.C. on March 18.
Rise and Shine
Kate Hudson cuddles up to fiancé Danny Fujikawa during their morning walk in L.A. on March 18.
Crash Course
Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto get all dressed up on March 17 for the premiere of WeCrashed in Los Angeles.
Getting Lucky
Mila Kunis gets into the St. Patrick's Day spirit on March 17 while out in L.A.
Color Wonder
Jessica Alba brings a pop of color to the VIP opening of Restoration Hardware San Francisco on March 17.
Make It a Date
Also at the March 17 RH opening event in San Francisco: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.
Tennis Time
Reunited couple Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller wave to the crowd on March 17 at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Model Moment
Julianne Hough looks right out of a photo shoot while crossing the street in N.Y.C. on March 17.
Bringing the Fun
John C. Reilly is the international guest of honor for Dublin's St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17.
Going Green
Gina Gershon gets a little bit Irish on March 17 at Neon's special N.Y.C. screening of The Worst Person in the World.
Towering Talents
Upload stars Zainab Johnson and Andy Allo hit their marks as they visit New York City's Empire State Building on March 17.
Lady Who Lunches
Danielle Macdonald gets all dressed up for the March 17 Women of Influence luncheon, hosted by Los Angeles Confidential magazine in Beverly Hills.
Stylish and Stunning
Kelly Rowland waves to fans as she steps out in N.Y.C. on March 16.
Center Stage
Phoebe Bridgers and Haley Dahl get tangled up onstage during their Saddest Factory SXSW Music Showcase performance at SXSW on March 16 in Austin.
'Marvel'ous Night
The cast of Marvel Studios' original series Moon Knight — Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and Oscar Isaac — pose with fans at the U.K. special screening on March 17 in London.
Fashion Statement
Charli XCX wears a pink crop top that reads, "They don't build statues of critics," while out at Sexy Fish Mayfair in London on March 17.
The Whole Fam's Here!
Gabrielle Union brings her husband, Dwyane Wade and their children Zaya and Kaavia to the premiere of Cheaper By The Dozen in L.A. on Mar. 16.
Birthday Girl
Eva Longoria celebrates her birthday at Poderistas in L.A. on Mar. 16.
Big Smile
Kate Middleton smiles big as she receives a posy of flowers from a young girl during their visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for their St. Patrick's Day Parade on Mar. 17 in London.
Green with Envy
Keke Palmer arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Mar. 16 in L.A. wearing a bright green ensemble.
Thinking Pink
Maluma rocks a hot pink look while performing on his Papi Juancho World Tour in London on Mar. 16.
Lady in Red
Natalie Portman attends the Apple TV+ premiere of Pachinko on Mar. 3 in L.A.
Bumpin' Along
Nicky Hilton, who is expecting her third child, takes a stroll in N.Y.C. on Mar. 16.
Premiere Pose
The cast of Apple TV+'s Pachinko pose at the show's premiere in L.A. on Mar. 16.
Pretty in Purple
Odessa Young wears a bright lilac suit at the special screening of Mothering Sunday in N.Y.C. on Mar. 16.
Mother-Daughter Night Out
Lady Gaga and and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, celebrate at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards Ceremony on Mar. 16 in N.Y.C.
Making Moves
Quarterback Russell Wilson holds up his new jersey at the Denver Broncos Headquarters in Englewood, Colorado on Mar. 16 alongside his wife, Ciara and their kids, Sienna, Future and Winn.
A Life & Beth Situation
The cast of Life & Beth — including Amy Schumer, Laura Benanti, LaVar Walker and more — attend the show's premiere in N.Y.C. on March 16
Having a Ball
Yellowstone stars Piper Perabo and Kelsey Asbille catch a Knicks Game on Mar. 16 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.
Having a Chat
Kristen Stewart attends a screening of Spencer and discussion with Thelma Adams at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on Mar. 11.
Back in the City
After a long fashion month, Gigi Hadid is back in N.Y.C. on March 16.
Smile for the Camera
Craig Robinson snaps a selfie with Myles Frost and Whoopi Goldberg backstage at MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical on March 15 in N.Y.C.
Puppy Love
Emily Ratajkowski and her dog Colombo enjoy the warm weather as they hit the streets in N.Y.C. on March 16.
Pop of Color
Kaia Gerber sports a trench coat and a blue and white checkered bucket hat while out in N.Y.C. on March 16.
Pattern Maker
Anne Hathaway goes bold on March 15 outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C.
Twice as Nice
Alan Kim greets the cameras on March 15 at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's Better Nate Than Ever.
Purple Reign
King Richard costars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis attend the National Board of Review annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. on March 15.
Dream Team
Bradley Cooper, Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman of Licorice Pizza attend the National Board of Review annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. on March 15.
Cut It Out
Also at the National Board of Review gala on March 15: Zazie Beetz, who stuns in a black-and-white ensemble.
Silver Belle
The National Board of Review gala red carpet continues on March 15 with Morena Baccarin and Benjamin McKenzie.
Wonder Woman
Ashanti takes the mic during a Women's History Month panel at SXSW in Austin on March 15.
No Sweat
Rihanna continues her too-cool maternity style streak on March 15 as she grabs dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.
Music Theory
Paris Jackson takes center stage on March 15 at the 3TEN Austin City Limits Live event during SXSW in Texas.
Dressed to Thrill
Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright get all dressed up for the Alexander McQueen runway show at Brooklyn Navy Yard on March 15.
Hi Style
A smiley Kristen Stewart heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on March 15.
Suit Yourself
Jamie Foxx hits the set of The Burial in New Orleans on March 15.
Ladies Who Launch
Lea DeLaria, Julianne Hough and Vanessa Williams pose at a photo call for the new play POTUS at Sardi's in N.Y.C. on March 15.
Lacy Lady
Zoey Deutch gets glammed up on March 15 for the premiere of The Outfit in Los Angeles.
Work It Out
Tyler Cameron breaks a sweat in Los Angeles with F45 Training chief of athletics Gunnar Peterson (not pictured).
Ciao Bella
Bella Hadid steps out on a warm N.Y.C. day wearing floral-print jeans and a sweater on March 15.
Blood Bath
Pete Davidson gets covered in fake blood while filming an explosion scene on the set of The Home on March 15 in New Jersey.
Sun's Out
In the Pacific Palisades, Jennifer Garner enjoys a walk in the sun while promoting Save the Children on March 15.
First Look
Paul Wesley starts filming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 in Toronto on March 14.
Warm Up
Jason Sudeikis gets into character while kicking off season 3 of Ted Lasso in London on March 15.