Kate Middleton Raises a Glass in London, Plus Kendall Jenner, Snoop Dogg & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Kate Hogan,
Sophie Dodd
and Diane J. Cho
March 17, 2019 06:00 AM
<p>Kate Middleton smiles while <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-prince-william-st-patricks-day-2019-guinness/">enjoying a celebratory Guinness</a> with Officers and Guardsmen of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards after the St. Patrick&#8217;s Day parade in West London on Sunday.</p>
St. Patrick's Day Cheer

Kate Middleton smiles while enjoying a celebratory Guinness with Officers and Guardsmen of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards after the St. Patrick’s Day parade in West London on Sunday.

GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Kendall Jenner and friends Fai Khadra and Taco smile while tagging a trash can at GOLF in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
Tag Team

Kendall Jenner and friends Fai Khadra and Taco smile while tagging a trash can at GOLF in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Kateri/BACKGRID
<p>NE-YO and Snoop Dogg strike a pose while attending the 23rd annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
Super Duper Fly

NE-YO and Snoop Dogg strike a pose while attending the 23rd annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. 

Denise Truscello/Getty Images
<p>Kristin Cavallari hangs out with former <em>The Hills</em> costars Heidi and Spencer Pratt, and their son Gunner, at the Little James by Kristin Cavallari Pop-up Event in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
Reunion Time

Kristin Cavallari hangs out with former The Hills costars Heidi and Spencer Pratt, and their son Gunner, at the Little James by Kristin Cavallari Pop-up Event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard arrive back home in New York City on Saturday.</p>
Coming Home Again

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard arrive back home in New York City on Saturday.

SplashNews.com
<p>Kylie Jenner kicks off her weekend with a stop at L.A. hotspot The Nice Guy on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
Friday Night Out

Kylie Jenner kicks off her weekend with a stop at L.A. hotspot The Nice Guy on Friday. 

HEDO/BACKGRID
<p>Eva Mendes visits the New York &amp; Company store in Burbank, California, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
Ready for Spring 

Eva Mendes visits the New York & Company store in Burbank, California, on Friday. 

Andrew Toth/Getty Images
<p>Lupita Nyong&#8217;o stops by the BBC Radio 2 studios in London on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
In London Town

Lupita Nyong’o stops by the BBC Radio 2 studios in London on Friday. 

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Laura Benanti, Christine Baranski and Brian Stack <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2019/03/16/christine-baranski-melania-trump-stephen-colbert/">poke fun at the #FakeMelania Trump conspiracy theory</a> on Friday&#8217;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em>.&nbsp;</p>
First Lady Impersonators

Laura Benanti, Christine Baranski and Brian Stack poke fun at the #FakeMelania Trump conspiracy theory on Friday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell take in the sights at New York City&#8217;s new Hudson Yards development on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell take in the sights at New York City’s new Hudson Yards development on Friday. 

Clint Spaulding/Getty Images
<p>Benedict Cumberbatch supports Red Nose Day by hopping into some chilly waters in London on Friday to benefit Mental Health programs.</p>
Who Nose?

Benedict Cumberbatch supports Red Nose Day by hopping into some chilly waters in London on Friday to benefit Mental Health programs.

Neil P. Mockford/Getty
<p>Aaron and Lauren Paul bring their daughter Story to the 2019 Sun Valley Film Festival Coffee Talk Pioneer Award celebration, which honored the actor, in Sun Valley, Idaho, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
Cute Carpet Crew

Aaron and Lauren Paul bring their daughter Story to the 2019 Sun Valley Film Festival Coffee Talk Pioneer Award celebration, which honored the actor, in Sun Valley, Idaho, on Friday. 

Merritt/Radarpics for SVFF/Shutterstock
<p>Jennifer Lawrence totes her pooch Pippi on Friday during an errand run in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
Hand It to Her

Jennifer Lawrence totes her pooch Pippi on Friday during an errand run in N.Y.C. 

The Image Direct
<p>Following their weekend engagement, Jennfier Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the gym together in L.A. on Friday.</p>
Get to Work

Following their weekend engagement, Jennfier Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the gym together in L.A. on Friday.

Splash
<p>Louise Roe kicks back on Thursday at Amazon&#8217;s Treasure Truck x Pampers Pure event at The Americana at Brand in Glendale, California.</p>
So Pure

Louise Roe kicks back on Thursday at Amazon’s Treasure Truck x Pampers Pure event at The Americana at Brand in Glendale, California.

Lucas Rossi
<p>Diane von Furstenberg, Hillary Clinton, Gloria Steinem and producer Daryl Roth attend a Thursday performance of <em>Gloria: A Life</em> in honor of International Women&#8217;s Week at The Daryl Roth Theatre in N.Y.C.</p>
Powerful Pals

Diane von Furstenberg, Hillary Clinton, Gloria Steinem and producer Daryl Roth attend a Thursday performance of Gloria: A Life in honor of International Women’s Week at The Daryl Roth Theatre in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Anne Hathaway attends the Hudson Yards Grand Opening Party in New York City on Thursday night.</p>
Blazer of Glory

Anne Hathaway attends the Hudson Yards Grand Opening Party in New York City on Thursday night.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty
<p>Kacey Musgraves &mdash; joined by surprised guest Chris Martin &mdash; performs her single &#8220;Rainbow&#8221; from atop a neon rainbow during the iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A. on Thursday night.</p>
Rainbow Connection

Kacey Musgraves — joined by surprised guest Chris Martin — performs her single “Rainbow” from atop a neon rainbow during the iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A. on Thursday night.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Also at the awards: Taylor Swift, who accepts the award for iHeartRadio Tour of the Year.</p>
Sparkle Motion

Also at the awards: Taylor Swift, who accepts the award for iHeartRadio Tour of the Year.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Performer Alicia Keys picks up the iHeartRadio Innovator Award.</p>
Got the Keys

Performer Alicia Keys picks up the iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
<p>A colorful John Legend is surrounded by a gospel choir for his performance of &#8220;Preach&#8221; during the iHeartRadio Music Awards.</p>
Mellow Yellow

A colorful John Legend is surrounded by a gospel choir for his performance of “Preach” during the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Also there: Collaborators Katy Perry and Zedd, who hit the stage to give the first award of the night.</p>
Perfect Pair

Also there: Collaborators Katy Perry and Zedd, who hit the stage to give the first award of the night.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
<p>Zachary Levi greets admirers on Thursday at the unveiling of the&nbsp;<em>Shazam!</em> World Exclusive Fan Experience in Toronto.</p>
Fan-tastic

Zachary Levi greets admirers on Thursday at the unveiling of the Shazam! World Exclusive Fan Experience in Toronto.

GP Images/Getty
<p>Karlie Kloss stands out from the crowds on Thursday night at the Neiman Marcus opening at Hudson Yards in N.Y.C.</p>
Fashion Plate

Karlie Kloss stands out from the crowds on Thursday night at the Neiman Marcus opening at Hudson Yards in N.Y.C.

Aurora Rose/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Paris, Kathy and Nicky Hilton work the cameras on Thursday night at the MCM Rodeo Drive store opening in Beverly Hills.</p>
Family Matters

Paris, Kathy and Nicky Hilton work the cameras on Thursday night at the MCM Rodeo Drive store opening in Beverly Hills.

<p>Angela Bassett keeps it casual (and St. Patrick&#8217;s Day-themed?) for a visit to&nbsp;<em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!&nbsp;</em>in L.A. on Thursday night.</p>
Going Green

Angela Bassett keeps it casual (and St. Patrick’s Day-themed?) for a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Thursday night.

<p>Also feeling festive: Max Greenfield and Jason Sudeikis, who star in a hilarious sketch on <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in L.A.</p>
Shamrock Shake

Also feeling festive: Max Greenfield and Jason Sudeikis, who star in a hilarious sketch on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
<p>Harry Connick Jr. is joined by his wife Jill Goodacre and daughters Georgia, Sarah and Charlotte for the opening night of&nbsp;<em>Kiss Me, Kate</em> on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
Girl Gang

Harry Connick Jr. is joined by his wife Jill Goodacre and daughters Georgia, Sarah and Charlotte for the opening night of Kiss Me, Kate on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Paul Zimmerman/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Nina Agdal picks out some new threads on Thursday night at the UNIQLO store opening event at Hudson Yards.</p>
Shop to It

Nina Agdal picks out some new threads on Thursday night at the UNIQLO store opening event at Hudson Yards.

<p><em>The Tonight Show</em> host Jimmy Fallon and&nbsp;<em>Late Night</em> host Seth Meyers congratulate Lilly Singh on her new NBC late-night spot in New York City on Thursday.</p>
In the Club

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and Late Night host Seth Meyers congratulate Lilly Singh on her new NBC late-night spot in New York City on Thursday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty
<p>Tyler, the Creator makes moves in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
Hot Wheels

Tyler, the Creator makes moves in L.A. on Thursday.

<p><em>Bachelor</em> stars Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph receive roses from the cast of <em>Frozen</em> during a date at the Broadway show in New York City on Thursday night.</p>
Freeze Frame

Bachelor stars Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph receive roses from the cast of Frozen during a date at the Broadway show in New York City on Thursday night.

Shay Frey
<p>Teresa Giudice walks hand-in-hand with her father, Giacinto Gorga, in New York City on Thursday night.</p>
Dad's Day

Teresa Giudice walks hand-in-hand with her father, Giacinto Gorga, in New York City on Thursday night.

<p>Post Malone hits the stage on Thursday night for a performance at the O2 Arena in London.</p>
Post Office

Post Malone hits the stage on Thursday night for a performance at the O2 Arena in London.

<p>Susan Lucci hits her mark on Thursday night for the 2019 Adapt Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C.</p>
That's the Point

Susan Lucci hits her mark on Thursday night for the 2019 Adapt Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Rocker Steven Van Zandt gets a smooch from his pup during a Thursday walk around N.Y.C.</p>
Puppy Love

Rocker Steven Van Zandt gets a smooch from his pup during a Thursday walk around N.Y.C.

Splash
<p>Director James Kent and Keira Knightley put their heads together on Wednesday at the Fox Searchlight Pictures&#8217; screening of <em>The Aftermath&nbsp;</em>at the Whitby Hotel in New York City.</p>
Good Direction

Director James Kent and Keira Knightley put their heads together on Wednesday at the Fox Searchlight Pictures’ screening of The Aftermath at the Whitby Hotel in New York City.

<p>Diane Sawyer arrives to the Literacy Partners Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Wednesday, where $1.1 million was raised to further the organization&rsquo;s mission to end illiteracy among adults.</p>
Read the Room

Diane Sawyer arrives to the Literacy Partners Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Wednesday, where $1.1 million was raised to further the organization’s mission to end illiteracy among adults.

BFA.COM
<p>Zachary Levi and Chloe Wilde attend the Big Brothers and Sisters meet and greet at Canada&#8217;s CN Tower on Thursday in Toronto.</p>
Go Big or Go Home

Zachary Levi and Chloe Wilde attend the Big Brothers and Sisters meet and greet at Canada’s CN Tower on Thursday in Toronto.

GP Images/Getty
<p><em>Us</em> stars Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong&#8217;o hit the film&#8217;s London premiere on Thursday.</p>
This Is Us

Us stars Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o hit the film’s London premiere on Thursday.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>Another day, another bike ride for Justin Theroux, who makes his way through N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
Spin City

Another day, another bike ride for Justin Theroux, who makes his way through N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Splash News Online
<p>Colin Farrell greets the crowds at the Tokyo premiere of&nbsp;<em>Dumbo&nbsp;</em>on Thursday.</p>
'Hi' Times

Colin Farrell greets the crowds at the Tokyo premiere of Dumbo on Thursday.

Jun Sato/WireImage
<p>Elizabeth Chambers and daughter Harper Grace Hammer kick off the Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn launch event in New York City on Thursday.</p>
Prints-ess Diaries

Elizabeth Chambers and daughter Harper Grace Hammer kick off the Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn launch event in New York City on Thursday.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Rex/Shutterstock
<p>Laura Jane Grace speaks onstage during the Featured Session: Laura Jane Grace as SXSW continues in Austin on Thursday.</p>
With a Smile

Laura Jane Grace speaks onstage during the Featured Session: Laura Jane Grace as SXSW continues in Austin on Thursday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>A smiling Bradley Cooper has his motorcycle helmet in hand on Thursday for a spin around Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
Safety First

A smiling Bradley Cooper has his motorcycle helmet in hand on Thursday for a spin around Los Angeles. 

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC
<p>Nicole Kidman puts on her game face on the New York City set of&nbsp;<em>The Undoing</em> on Thursday.</p>
Red Coat

Nicole Kidman puts on her game face on the New York City set of The Undoing on Thursday.

Jose Perez/Splash
<p>Christie Brinkley looks stunning in a pale yellow suit at a <em>Bella</em> magazine party Bagatelle N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
Sunshine & Sparkles

Christie Brinkley looks stunning in a pale yellow suit at a Bella magazine party Bagatelle N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

MJ Photos/REX/Shutterstock
<p>George and Amal Clooney turn out stylishly on Thursday for the People&#8217;s Postcode Lottery photo call in Edinburgh, Scotland.</p>
Flower Power

George and Amal Clooney turn out stylishly on Thursday for the People’s Postcode Lottery photo call in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Shutterstock
<p>Jessie J and Channing Tatum hold hands on Thursday during a shopping trip through London.</p>
Spring Fever

Jessie J and Channing Tatum hold hands on Thursday during a shopping trip through London.

MEGA
<p>Former *NSYNC members Lance Bass and Joey Fatone pose together at&nbsp;<em>The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story</em>&nbsp;Premiere at SXSW on Wednesday in Austin.</p>
'Synced' Up

Former *NSYNC members Lance Bass and Joey Fatone pose together at The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story Premiere at SXSW on Wednesday in Austin.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Pen&eacute;lope Cruz poses on the red carpet at the <em>Dolor y gloria</em> premiere at Capitol cinema on Wednesday in Madrid.</p>
Vision in White

Penélope Cruz poses on the red carpet at the Dolor y gloria premiere at Capitol cinema on Wednesday in Madrid.

Pablo Cuadra/WireImage
<p>Today&#8217;s Sheinelle Jones and Shaquille O&#8217;Neal size each other up on Thursday during the third hour of the news show in N.Y.C.</p>
New Heights

Today’s Sheinelle Jones and Shaquille O’Neal size each other up on Thursday during the third hour of the news show in N.Y.C.

NBC News’ Third Hour of TODAY
<p>Meek Mill brings some sparkle to his performance at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
We Are the Champions

Meek Mill brings some sparkle to his performance at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Tuesday.

<p>Ben Affleck raps about his time serving as PEOPLE&#8217;s Sexiest Man Alive during his visit to&nbsp;<em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
Mag Mile

Ben Affleck raps about his time serving as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive during his visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Thursday.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Ciara stuns at a dinner to celebrate her April&nbsp;<em>InStyle</em> cover in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
Fierce Fashion

Ciara stuns at a dinner to celebrate her April InStyle cover in New York City on Wednesday.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for InStyle
<p>Gwen Stefani shines in a gold-fringed country-western costume for her Just A Girl residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday.</p>
Cowgirl Cool

Gwen Stefani shines in a gold-fringed country-western costume for her Just A Girl residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Splash
<p>Jimmy Fallon puts Mark Ruffalo to the test on Wednesday night during the actor&#8217;s visit to&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
Head Case

Jimmy Fallon puts Mark Ruffalo to the test on Wednesday night during the actor’s visit to The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty
<p>Prince Charles meets Queen lead guitarist Brian May and actor and director Chiwetel Ejiofor at the annual Prince&rsquo;s Trust Awards at the London Palladium on Thursday.</p>
Royal Encounter

Prince Charles meets Queen lead guitarist Brian May and actor and director Chiwetel Ejiofor at the annual Prince’s Trust Awards at the London Palladium on Thursday.

Dominic Lipinski/Getty
<p>Meanwhile, Prince Harry arrives at the Veterans&rsquo; Mental Health Conference at King&rsquo;s College on Thursday in London.</p>
Royal Duties

Meanwhile, Prince Harry arrives at the Veterans’ Mental Health Conference at King’s College on Thursday in London.

Gareth Fuller/Getty
<p>Hoda Kotb shows off her new children&rsquo;s book&nbsp;<em>You Are My Happy</em>, inspired by her 2-year-old daughter Haley Joy, on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Bear-y Happy

Hoda Kotb shows off her new children’s book You Are My Happy, inspired by her 2-year-old daughter Haley Joy, on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Nathan Congleton/NBC
<p><em>Breakthrough</em>&nbsp;star Chrissy Metz has a matching moment with the film&rsquo;s producer DeVon Franklin at a screening of the film on Wednesday in Atlanta.&nbsp;</p>
Red on Red

Breakthrough star Chrissy Metz has a matching moment with the film’s producer DeVon Franklin at a screening of the film on Wednesday in Atlanta. 

Paras Griffin/Getty
<p>Gloria Estefan and her daughter Emily hit the stage at the 2019 Gershwin Prize Honoree&rsquo;s Tribute Concert at DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.</p>
Mom & Daughter Duet

Gloria Estefan and her daughter Emily hit the stage at the 2019 Gershwin Prize Honoree’s Tribute Concert at DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Shannon Finney/Getty
<p>Reality star Honey Boo Boo steps out in floral prints on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
All Grown Up

Reality star Honey Boo Boo steps out in floral prints on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Raymond Hall/GC
<p>Willie Nelson performs on stage during The Luck Banquet on Wednesday in Luck, Texas.</p>
It's Showtime!

Willie Nelson performs on stage during The Luck Banquet on Wednesday in Luck, Texas.

Gary Miller/Getty
<p>La Toya Jackson attends the <em>Forever, The Best Show About the King of Pop </em>at Centro Cultural Teatro 1 on Wednesday in Mexico City, Mexico.</p>
Family Forever

La Toya Jackson attends the Forever, The Best Show About the King of Pop at Centro Cultural Teatro 1 on Wednesday in Mexico City, Mexico.

Victor Chavez/Getty
<p>Hailey Baldwin steps out in a head-to-toe camel ensemble in Brooklyn on Wednesday.</p>
Brooklyn Bae

Hailey Baldwin steps out in a head-to-toe camel ensemble in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Splash
<p>The&nbsp;<em>Bachelor</em>&#8216;s newest pair, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, arrive to AOL Build in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
Photo Finish

The Bachelor‘s newest pair, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, arrive to AOL Build in New York City on Wednesday.

Gotham/GC
<p>Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan don period costumes on Wednesday on the set of their new film <em>Ammonite</em> in Lyme Regis, England.</p>
Under Cover

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan don period costumes on Wednesday on the set of their new film Ammonite in Lyme Regis, England.

GC
<p>Another day, another coffee run in a pink puffy coat for a smiling Jennifer Garner in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Morning Fuel

Another day, another coffee run in a pink puffy coat for a smiling Jennifer Garner in L.A. on Wednesday.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC
<p>Cindy Crawford helps open the OMEGA Lisbon Boutique in Portugal on Wednesday.</p>
Cut It Out

Cindy Crawford helps open the OMEGA Lisbon Boutique in Portugal on Wednesday.

Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto/Getty
<p>Bella Thorne receives one very sweet dessert on Wednesday during a meet and greet event at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.</p>
Up in Flames

Bella Thorne receives one very sweet dessert on Wednesday during a meet and greet event at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.

Michele Eve Sandberg/REX/Shutterstoc
<p>Kathy Griffin attends a brunch hosted by Rachael Ray in honor of the world premiere of the comedian&#8217;s film,<em> Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story</em>, at La Condesa in Austin on Wednesday.</p>
Texas Tough

Kathy Griffin attends a brunch hosted by Rachael Ray in honor of the world premiere of the comedian’s film, Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story, at La Condesa in Austin on Wednesday.

Rick Kern/Getty
<p>Elle Fanning proudly shows off her handiwork after signing a fan&rsquo;s arm ahead of the&nbsp;<em>Teen Spirit</em>&nbsp;premiere during SXSW in Austin on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
In High Spirits

Elle Fanning proudly shows off her handiwork after signing a fan’s arm ahead of the Teen Spirit premiere during SXSW in Austin on Tuesday. 

Gary Miller/FilmMagic
<p>Zo&euml; Saldana speaks on the Changing the Narrative panel during SXSW in Austin on Tuesday.</p>
Flipping the Script

Zoë Saldana speaks on the Changing the Narrative panel during SXSW in Austin on Tuesday.

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Daniel Radcliffe is on the move on Wednesday while filming <em>Escape from Pretoria</em> in Adelaide, Australia.</p>
Run for Your Life

Daniel Radcliffe is on the move on Wednesday while filming Escape from Pretoria in Adelaide, Australia.

Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock
<p>Olivia Munn and Mahershala Ali attend <em>The Hollywood Reporter</em> and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio on Tuesday.</p>
All Dressed Up

Olivia Munn and Mahershala Ali attend The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio on Tuesday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Rami Malek and Christian Slater film a festive scene with Emmy Rossum on the New York City set of&nbsp;<em>Mr. Robot </em>on Tuesday.</p>
In the Hoodie

Rami Malek and Christian Slater film a festive scene with Emmy Rossum on the New York City set of Mr. Robot on Tuesday.

Allan Bregg/Splash
<p>David and Victoria Beckham arrive hand-in-hand at the Portrait Gala 2019 at the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday in London.</p>
The London Look

David and Victoria Beckham arrive hand-in-hand at the Portrait Gala 2019 at the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday in London.

<p>Donnie Wahlberg rushes into the street while filming&nbsp;<em>Blue Bloods</em>&nbsp;on Tuesday in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
Stopping Traffic

Donnie Wahlberg rushes into the street while filming Blue Bloods on Tuesday in New York City. 

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC
<p>Colton Underwood and&nbsp;<em>Bachelor</em> winner Cassie Randolph head into&nbsp;<em>Good Morning America</em> on Wednesday morning in N.Y.C. following their show&#8217;s dramatic finale.</p>
The Happy Couple

Colton Underwood and Bachelor winner Cassie Randolph head into Good Morning America on Wednesday morning in N.Y.C. following their show’s dramatic finale.

<p>Jessica Chastain brings a taste of the rainbow to the <em>Marie Claire</em> Change Makers Celebration in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
In Living Color

Jessica Chastain brings a taste of the rainbow to the Marie Claire Change Makers Celebration in L.A. on Tuesday.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Amanda Seyfried takes her dog Finn for a walk on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Furry Friend

Amanda Seyfried takes her dog Finn for a walk on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Robert Kamau/GC
<p>Dua Lipa plants one on Isaac Carew at the launch party for his new cookbook <em>The Dirty Dishes</em> in London on Tuesday.</p>
Cooking Something Up

Dua Lipa plants one on Isaac Carew at the launch party for his new cookbook The Dirty Dishes in London on Tuesday.

<p>Tiffany Haddish strikes a pose at the Los Angeles Community College 2019 Gala on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.</p>
Think Pink

Tiffany Haddish strikes a pose at the Los Angeles Community College 2019 Gala on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty
<p>Gretchen Witt and Paul Rudd attend the 2019 Chefs for Kids&#8217; Cancer event in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Food for Thought

Gretchen Witt and Paul Rudd attend the 2019 Chefs for Kids’ Cancer event in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Kate Danson smiles with her famous father Ted Danson at the Rise Fundraiser:&nbsp;<em>Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men</em>&nbsp;play reading on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.</p>
Life Lessons

Kate Danson smiles with her famous father Ted Danson at the Rise Fundraiser: Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men play reading on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Tasia Wells/Getty
<p>Danny DeVito waves to fans as he arrives at&nbsp;<em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em>&nbsp;in Los Angeles on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
Live from L.A.

Danny DeVito waves to fans as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Monday. 

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Karlie Kloss shows off her toned legs as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
Leggy Lady

Karlie Kloss shows off her toned legs as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Splash
<p>Keira Knightley throws a glance over her shoulder on Tuesday during a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C.</p>
About Face

Keira Knightley throws a glance over her shoulder on Tuesday during a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Adrian Edwards/GC Images
<p>George and Amal Clooney crack wise with Prince Charles on Tuesday night during The Prince&#8217;s Trust Dinner at Buckingham Palace in London.</p>
Royal Welcome

George and Amal Clooney crack wise with Prince Charles on Tuesday night during The Prince’s Trust Dinner at Buckingham Palace in London.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Also at the dinner on Tuesday: Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton and Benedict Cumberbatch.</p>
The Royal We

Also at the dinner on Tuesday: Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Chris Jackson/Getty
<p>Brad Pitt makes his exit from the Mus&eacute;e d&#8217;Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris after a Tuesday visit.</p>
Art Enthusiast

Brad Pitt makes his exit from the Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris after a Tuesday visit.

Splash News Online
<p>Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson get goofy on Tuesday during their visit to N.Y.C.&#8217;s Build Studio to chat up their new film, <em>Five Feet Apart.&nbsp;</em></p>
On the Bend

Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson get goofy on Tuesday during their visit to N.Y.C.’s Build Studio to chat up their new film, Five Feet Apart. 

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>Pen&eacute;lope Cruz attends a photo call for <em>Dolor y gloria</em> in Madrid on Tuesday.</p>
Short Stop

Penélope Cruz attends a photo call for Dolor y gloria in Madrid on Tuesday.

Europa Press/Getty
<p>Florence Welch is a vision on Tuesday during her Florence + the Machine tour stop in Oslo, Norway.</p>
Shining Light

Florence Welch is a vision on Tuesday during her Florence + the Machine tour stop in Oslo, Norway.

Rune Hellestad/Corbis/Getty
