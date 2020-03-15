Lucy Hale Smiles After a Workout in L.A., Plus Sylvester Stallone, Mandy Moore and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
March 15, 2020 06:00 AM

Keene Style

TheImageDirect.com

Katy Keene star Lucy Hale brightened up the streets of Los Angeles with her bright smile after hitting the gym.

Rocky Production

SplashNews.com

Sylvester Stallone was spotted filming Samaritan in Atlanta before the film’s two-week hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Stylish Landings

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Mandy Moore was spotted arriving at her hotel in New York City where she was promoting her new album, Silver Landings.

Quality Time

Dean/Rachpoot/MEGA

Pregnant Jodie Turner Smith and husband Joshua Jackson stepped out for brunch with her brother and his mother in Los Angeles.

Staying Warm

TheImageDirect.com

Vanessa Hudgens was spotted running errands in Los Angeles.

Double the Hannahs

TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hannah Ann Sluss joined Hannah Godwin and Dylan Harbour for dinner in Los Angeles.

Squeaky Clean

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Justin Bieber was spotted posing for photos at a car wash in Los Angeles with wife Hailey Baldwin.

Rain Rain, Go Away

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sofia Vergara continued filming on America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California.

Friendly Faces

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes posed at the Print Release and Signing for “Jay And Silent Bob Vs. Time And Space” held at The Shag Store in West Hollywood, California.

A New Lens

The Image Direct

Kate Beckinsale makes a coffee run on Friday in Los Angeles. 

Triple Threat

Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard walk their dog Colombo in New York City on Friday.

Horse of a Different Color

Jacob King/PA Images

Lily Allen watches the Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse in England on Friday.

In the Trench(es)

The Image Direct

Karlie Kloss runs errands on Friday in N.Y.C.

City Slicker

Movi Inc

Also out in N.Y.C. on Friday, Ashley Benson, who keeps her smartwater close.

Sing Thing

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

Mandy Moore belts it out on Thursday during a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Red Alert

Terence Patrick/CBS/Getty

James Corden and Niall Horan go matchy-matchy on Thursday while filming The Late Late Show in Los Angeles.

Torch Song

VALERIE GACHE/AFP/Getty

Gerard Butler poses with the Olympic flame while running the Olympic flame relay in Sparta, Greece, on Friday, ahead of the 2020 Olympic games.

Keep It Moving

BG026/GC

Lisa Rinna greets photographers on Thursday while out in Beverly Hills.

Pose with Purpose

Gary Miller/Getty

Erykah Badu receives the Soundtrack Award from emcee Parker Posey during the Austin Film Society’s 20th annual Texas Film Awards at Austin Studios on Thursday night.

Take Five

Andrew Garfield takes a break on Thursday while continuing to film Tick Tick… Boom! in New York City.

With Love

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Macy Gray and Cyndi Lauper get together at the Fourth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on Thursday night.

Climb Aboard

Paul Bruinooge/PMC

Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino attend Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society screening of The Climb at iPic Theater in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

New York Minute

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez have a moment on the set of Bluebloods on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Why Not?

Mick Jagger steps out on Thursday night in London for the launch of son Gabriel’s new positive media platform ‘whynow’ at Petersham Nurseries.

Care to Share

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Prince Charles makes a speech during a dinner in aid of the Australian bushfire relief and recovery effort at Mansion House in London on Thursday night.

Sweater Weather

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrósio goes incognito on Thursday while out and about in Los Angeles. 

Broadway-Bound

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne pose backstage at the Bob Dylan musical Girl from The North Country on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, the day before it was announced Broadway would be shuttering for a month in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

To Boot

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Regina Hall shows off some fierce fashion on Thursday during a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Step It Up

GC Images

Padma Lakshmi is going up on Thursday in New York City.

Lady in Lace

Dave Benett/WireImage

Yifei Liu attends the European premiere of Mulan at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Thursday. That evening, Disney announced it was pushing the premiere of the film back in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Saint Elsewhere

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Michael Gandolfini gets moving on the set of The Many Saints of Newark in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Strike Three

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Patrick J. Adams pose at a photo call for the Second Stage play Take Me Out on Broadway at The Baseball Center in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Birthday Babies

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Debra Messing and costar Andre Braugher pose for a selfie on Thursday at a photo call for the new play Birthday Candles on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre Penthouse Lounge in N.Y.C.

In the Bag

GC Images

Bella Hadid is all wrapped up while out in New York City on Thursday.

Turn About

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara has a glam moment on Wednesday while arriving to America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California.

Running Late

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Host Seth Meyers greets actor Nick Offerman on the New York City set of Late Night on Wednesday.

Keep On

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner takes her coffee to-go in L.A. on Wednesday.

Spring Stylin'

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Nikki Reed and Ashley Greene get together on Wednesday night at the Rachel Zoe Collection and Box of Style Spring Event with Tanqueray in L.A. 

