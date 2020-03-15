Lucy Hale Smiles After a Workout in L.A., Plus Sylvester Stallone, Mandy Moore and More

Keene Style
Katy Keene star Lucy Hale brightened up the streets of Los Angeles with her bright smile after hitting the gym.
Rocky Production
Sylvester Stallone was spotted filming Samaritan in Atlanta before the film’s two-week hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Stylish Landings
Mandy Moore was spotted arriving at her hotel in New York City where she was promoting her new album, Silver Landings.
Quality Time
Pregnant Jodie Turner Smith and husband Joshua Jackson stepped out for brunch with her brother and his mother in Los Angeles.
Staying Warm
Vanessa Hudgens was spotted running errands in Los Angeles.
Double the Hannahs
Hannah Ann Sluss joined Hannah Godwin and Dylan Harbour for dinner in Los Angeles.
Squeaky Clean
Justin Bieber was spotted posing for photos at a car wash in Los Angeles with wife Hailey Baldwin.
Rain Rain, Go Away
Sofia Vergara continued filming on America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California.
Friendly Faces
Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes posed at the Print Release and Signing for “Jay And Silent Bob Vs. Time And Space” held at The Shag Store in West Hollywood, California.
A New Lens
Kate Beckinsale makes a coffee run on Friday in Los Angeles.
Triple Threat
Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard walk their dog Colombo in New York City on Friday.
Horse of a Different Color
Lily Allen watches the Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse in England on Friday.
In the Trench(es)
Karlie Kloss runs errands on Friday in N.Y.C.
City Slicker
Also out in N.Y.C. on Friday, Ashley Benson, who keeps her smartwater close.
Sing Thing
Mandy Moore belts it out on Thursday during a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Red Alert
James Corden and Niall Horan go matchy-matchy on Thursday while filming The Late Late Show in Los Angeles.
Torch Song
Gerard Butler poses with the Olympic flame while running the Olympic flame relay in Sparta, Greece, on Friday, ahead of the 2020 Olympic games.
Keep It Moving
Lisa Rinna greets photographers on Thursday while out in Beverly Hills.
Pose with Purpose
Erykah Badu receives the Soundtrack Award from emcee Parker Posey during the Austin Film Society’s 20th annual Texas Film Awards at Austin Studios on Thursday night.
Take Five
Andrew Garfield takes a break on Thursday while continuing to film Tick Tick… Boom! in New York City.
With Love
Macy Gray and Cyndi Lauper get together at the Fourth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on Thursday night.
Climb Aboard
Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino attend Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society screening of The Climb at iPic Theater in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
New York Minute
Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez have a moment on the set of Bluebloods on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Why Not?
Mick Jagger steps out on Thursday night in London for the launch of son Gabriel’s new positive media platform ‘whynow’ at Petersham Nurseries.
Care to Share
Prince Charles makes a speech during a dinner in aid of the Australian bushfire relief and recovery effort at Mansion House in London on Thursday night.
Sweater Weather
Alessandra Ambrósio goes incognito on Thursday while out and about in Los Angeles.
Broadway-Bound
Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne pose backstage at the Bob Dylan musical Girl from The North Country on Broadway at The Belasco Theatre in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, the day before it was announced Broadway would be shuttering for a month in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
To Boot
Regina Hall shows off some fierce fashion on Thursday during a visit to Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Step It Up
Padma Lakshmi is going up on Thursday in New York City.
Lady in Lace
Yifei Liu attends the European premiere of Mulan at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Thursday. That evening, Disney announced it was pushing the premiere of the film back in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Saint Elsewhere
Michael Gandolfini gets moving on the set of The Many Saints of Newark in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Strike Three
Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Patrick J. Adams pose at a photo call for the Second Stage play Take Me Out on Broadway at The Baseball Center in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Birthday Babies
Debra Messing and costar Andre Braugher pose for a selfie on Thursday at a photo call for the new play Birthday Candles on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre Penthouse Lounge in N.Y.C.
In the Bag
Bella Hadid is all wrapped up while out in New York City on Thursday.
Turn About
Sofia Vergara has a glam moment on Wednesday while arriving to America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California.
Running Late
Host Seth Meyers greets actor Nick Offerman on the New York City set of Late Night on Wednesday.
Keep On
Jennifer Garner takes her coffee to-go in L.A. on Wednesday.
Spring Stylin'
Nikki Reed and Ashley Greene get together on Wednesday night at the Rachel Zoe Collection and Box of Style Spring Event with Tanqueray in L.A.