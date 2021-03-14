Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dine in Malibu, Plus Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Date Night
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hold hands after dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California.
Hanging Around
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden film on location in London for their new Amazon Studios project Citadel.
Green with Envy
Kenan Thompson was slimed onstage while hosting Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Hands Full
New mom Katharine McPhee was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.
Winner
Lil Nas X was all smiles for Logitech's Breaker Awards at Hubble Studio in Los Angeles.
In Character
Lady Gaga and Adam Driver were spotted filming their upcoming movie House of Gucci in Milan, Italy.
Wheel-y Tough
Harrison Ford was seen riding a bicycle with friends from Tijuana to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Bright Smile
Sofia Vergara looked happy and stood out in a yellow blazer while out and about in Los Angeles.
Heel-ing Power
Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted helping customers at her SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker store in Manhattan.
Cast Outing
Jordan Alexander, Zion Moreno, Emily Alyn Lind, Savannah Smith, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty and Evan Mock pictured filming at on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot at the Museum of the City of New York.
Pink Lady
Kate Hudson brings a pop of color to the day while grabbing some food in Pacific Palisades, California, on Friday.
Hand It to Him
Michael B. Jordan and Chante Adams walk hand-in-hand through New York City's Union Square on Friday while shooting scenes for their new film.
Movie Magic
Bling Empire's Christine Chiu has an at-home Raya and the Last Dragon viewing party with son Baby G.
Theater Buffs
Matthew Broderick and Joel Grey come together on Friday to co-host "We Will Be Back," a socially distanced event marking the one-year shutdown of New York City's Broadway productions, giving hope for a late 2021 return.
Food First
Scott Foley grabs some Life Cuisine meals during a Wednesday grocery run in Connecticut.
Boston Proper
George Clooney greets fans on Thursday on the Boston set of his new film, The Tender Bar.
Going Green
Rihanna stuns on Thursday night while out for dinner in Santa Monica.
Cool Crew
The stars of the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot kick back on the show's New York City set on Thursday.
Wanna Ride?
Keanu Reeves is almost unrecognizable while riding through Beverly Hills on Thursday.
Take Five
Mariska Hargitay stops for a smile while shooting scenes for Law & Order: SVU in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Sweet Thing
Bella Thorne gets a sugar rush on Thursday ahead of her DJ set at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.
Warming Up
Lucy Hale stays cozy on Thursday while running errands in L.A.
Italian Job
A masked Jared Leto heads to the Milan, Italy, set of House of Gucci on Thursday.
She's a 'Doll'
Chloe Sevigny shoots a scene on the New York City set of Russian Doll on Thursday.
Beach Babes
Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne walk hand-in-hand along the beach in Santa Monica on Thursday.
Prints-ess Diaries
Jordana Brewster is a bright spot on Thursday during a grocery run in Los Angeles.
Food Run
Gigi Hadid sends a thumbs up to fans after grabbing Shake Shack on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Sharing the Stage
Maren Morris and John Mayer rehearse for the upcoming Grammy Awards in L.A.
Out & About
Amy Adams steps out with husband Darren Le Gallo and their dog on Wednesday in L.A.
Street Style
Katie Holmes goes for a solo stroll wearing green overalls and a black mask on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Rain Check
Jennifer Aniston is seen shooting scenes for The Morning Show on a rare rainy Thursday in L.A.
Walk It Out
Randall Park wears a weighted vest while on a walk with his fitness coach on Tuesday in L.A.
Practice Makes Perfect
Miranda Lambert rehearses onstage for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday in L.A.
Birthday Breakie
Olivia Wilde grabs a solo birthday breakfast on Wednesday in London.