Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dine in Malibu, Plus Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and More

By People Staff
Updated March 11, 2021 11:54 AM

Date Night

Credit: 007/Photographer Group/MEGA

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hold hands after dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California.

Hanging Around

Credit: Click/GoffPhotos/SplashNews.com

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden film on location in London for their new Amazon Studios project Citadel.

Green with Envy

Credit: Rich Fury/KCA2021/Getty Images

Kenan Thompson was slimed onstage while hosting Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.

Hands Full

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

New mom Katharine McPhee was spotted out and about in Los Angeles. 

Winner

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Lil Nas X was all smiles for Logitech's Breaker Awards at Hubble Studio in Los Angeles.

In Character

Credit: PIERPAOLO FERRERI/MEGA

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver were spotted filming their upcoming movie House of Gucci in Milan, Italy.

Wheel-y Tough

Credit: BACKGRID

Harrison Ford was seen riding a bicycle with friends from Tijuana to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Bright Smile

Credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sofia Vergara looked happy and stood out in a yellow blazer while out and about in Los Angeles.

Heel-ing Power

Credit: Jose Perez/SplashNews.com

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted helping customers at her SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker store in Manhattan.

Cast Outing

Credit: Jose Perez/SplashNews.com

Jordan Alexander, Zion Moreno, Emily Alyn Lind, Savannah Smith, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty and Evan Mock pictured filming at on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot at the Museum of the City of New York.

Pink Lady

Credit: Backgrid

Kate Hudson brings a pop of color to the day while grabbing some food in Pacific Palisades, California, on Friday.

Hand It to Him

Credit: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan and Chante Adams walk hand-in-hand through New York City's Union Square on Friday while shooting scenes for their new film. 

Movie Magic

Credit: Nicolette Lambright

Bling Empire's Christine Chiu has an at-home Raya and the Last Dragon viewing party with son Baby G.

Theater Buffs

Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Matthew Broderick and Joel Grey come together on Friday to co-host "We Will Be Back," a socially distanced event marking the one-year shutdown of New York City's Broadway productions, giving hope for a late 2021 return.

Food First

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Scott Foley grabs some Life Cuisine meals during a Wednesday grocery run in Connecticut. 

Boston Proper

Credit: Backgrid

George Clooney greets fans on Thursday on the Boston set of his new film, The Tender Bar.

Going Green

Credit: Maciel/Backgrid

Rihanna stuns on Thursday night while out for dinner in Santa Monica.

Cool Crew

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-griffin/GC

The stars of the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot kick back on the show's New York City set on Thursday.

Wanna Ride?

Credit: Splash

Keanu Reeves is almost unrecognizable while riding through Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Take Five

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash

Mariska Hargitay stops for a smile while shooting scenes for Law & Order: SVU in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Sweet Thing

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty

Bella Thorne gets a sugar rush on Thursday ahead of her DJ set at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami.

Warming Up

Credit: tk

Lucy Hale stays cozy on Thursday while running errands in L.A.

Italian Job

Credit: Fotosicki/IPA/Splash

A masked Jared Leto heads to the Milan, Italy, set of House of Gucci on Thursday.

She's a 'Doll'

Credit: Steve Sands/Splash

Chloe Sevigny shoots a scene on the New York City set of Russian Doll on Thursday.

Beach Babes

Credit: Splash

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne walk hand-in-hand along the beach in Santa Monica on Thursday.

Prints-ess Diaries

Credit: The Image Direct

Jordana Brewster is a bright spot on Thursday during a grocery run in Los Angeles. 

Food Run

Gigi Hadid sends a thumbs up to fans after grabbing Shake Shack on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Sharing the Stage

Credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Maren Morris and John Mayer rehearse for the upcoming Grammy Awards in L.A. 

Out & About

Credit: The Image Direct

Amy Adams steps out with husband Darren Le Gallo and their dog on Wednesday in L.A.

Street Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Katie Holmes goes for a solo stroll wearing green overalls and a black mask on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Rain Check

Credit: P&P / MEGA

Jennifer Aniston is seen shooting scenes for The Morning Show on a rare rainy Thursday in L.A.

Walk It Out

Credit: The Image Direct

Randall Park wears a weighted vest while on a walk with his fitness coach on Tuesday in L.A.

Practice Makes Perfect

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Miranda Lambert rehearses onstage for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday in L.A.

Birthday Breakie

Credit: SplashNews.com

Olivia Wilde grabs a solo birthday breakfast on Wednesday in London.

