Nicolas Cage Gets a Big Head in Austin, Plus, Lizzo, Emma Watson, Rihanna, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Massive Talents
Nicolas Cage appears as himself at the premiere of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent during SXSW on March 12 in Austin, Texas.
In the Bamboo
Lizzo goes green onstage at the Entertainment Weekly x Prime Video Power Moves Party during SXSW on March 12 in Austin, Texas.
Model Behavior
Emma Watson strikes a pose in all-black at the Charles Finch x CHANEL Night Before BAFTA Dinner on March 12 in London.
Pregnancy Glow
Rihanna and her baby bump celebrate the partnership between Fenty Beauty and ULTA on March 12 in Los Angeles.
Many Hellos
Ariana DeBose and Steven Spielberg celebrate their West Side Story acclaim at the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills on March 11.
Gym, Tan, Gym
Vinny Guadagnino shows off his dance moves as the host of Chippendales' 20th anniversary event at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on March 11.
Wonder Land
John Mayer stands out in a purple suit while playing guitar at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on March 11.
Fringe Benefits
Heidi Klum makes a statement in suede for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City on March 11.
A Nightingale
Elle Fanning has an ethereal moment at Gucci and Bumble's cocktail party to celebrate women innovators in Austin, Texas, on March 11.
All in the Family
Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell share a sweet mother-daughter moment at the AFI Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 11 in Beverly Hills.
Lookin' At You
Chris Pine hangs out with friends in N.Y.C. on March 11.
'Squid' Squad
Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon and Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk snaps a photo with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos at the AFI Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 11 in Beverly Hills.
Good Times
Also at the AFI Awards Luncheon: Andrew Garfield and Marlee Matlin playfully pose on the red carpet on March 11.
Say Cheese!
Kelli Giddish, Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T take a selfie break while filming Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on March 11.
Loving 'The View'
Gabrielle Union waves goodbye as she leaves for The View in N.Y.C. on March 11.
On Thin Ice
Rachel Brosnahan skates and Reid Scott slips while filming on location for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the Rockefeller Center ice rink on March 10 in N.Y.C.
Suited Up
Kristen Stewart sports a pinstripe pantsuit while out in N.Y.C. on March 10.
Premiere Night
Regina Hall attends the N.Y.C. premiere of Amazon's Master at Metrograph on March 10.
'Morbius' in Mexico
Jared Leto rocks a leopard-print coat and a sheer top on the Morbius red carpet at Cinepolis Plaza Carso on March 10 in Mexico City.
Man of the Night
Honoree Javier Bardem arrives at the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony at the 2022 Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 10.
Cameras Rolling
Jamie Foxx, who plays Willie E. Gary, starts filming for The Burial in New Orleans on March 10.
Fan Love
In L.A., Hilary Duff stuns at the How I Met Your Father fan experience, celebrating the show's first season finale with the cast, on March 10.
Hair Makeover
Gigi Hadid, who has brand new platinum blonde hair, leaves her hotel to head to the Burberry Womenswear Collection presentation at Central Hall Westminster on March 11 in London.
Center Stage
Bill Murray takes the mic during the 6th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert for God's Love We Deliver at N.Y.C.'s Beacon Theatre on March 10.
Downtown N.Y.C.
Rita Ora shows off her laid back street style while out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood.
Stunningly Chic
Eiza González arrives at the Burberry Womenswear Collection presentation at Central Hall Westminster on March 11 in London.
Store Run
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton take a trip to the grocery store in L.A. on March 9.
Hostess with the Mostess
Rashida Jones hosts Maison Courvoisier's We Found Joy experience on March 3 in N.Y.C.
Final Countdown
On March 9, Mandy Moore walks to set made up as her older character to film the final scenes of This Is Us in L.A.
'Wunda'ful Workout
Aly & AJ take class with WundaBar Pilates CEO Amy Jordan in L.A.
London Red Carpet
Mark Rylance arrives at The Phantom of the Open exclusive screening at Ham Yard Hotel on March 10 in London.
Lots of Love
Judith Light gives Ariana DeBose a big hug at the 24th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, sponsored in part by Campari, on March 9 in Santa Monica.
Symbol of Support
Benedict Cumberbatch sends his support to the people of Ukraine by holding up a Ukrainian flag at the Cinema Vanguard Award ceremony during the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 9.
Family Ties
Rob Lowe brings son John Owen Lowe to The Alliance for Children's Rights' 30th Anniversary Champions for Children event at The Beverly Hilton on March 9.
Music for All
Orangetheory's Chief Music Officer Steve Aoki performs at the fitness company's launch event in celebration of his new role on March 9 in N.Y.C.
Inside Scoop
Jennifer Garner and Ryan Reynolds take the stage to chat about The Adam Project ahead of the film's screening at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on March 9 in L.A.
Street Style
Megan Fox wears a KNWLS gingham corset top and patterned pants while out in L.A. on March 8.
Special Screening
Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton attend Amazon Studios' All the Old Knives L.A. screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 9.
Season 6 Premiere
In North Hollywood, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe reunite at the Outlander FYC screening and panel at Television Academy's Wolf Theatre on March 9.
Back on Broadway
Jessie Mueller and Noah Reid pose at a photo call for the new Tracy Letts play, The Minutes, during rehearsals at The Pershing Square Signature Center on March 9 in N.Y.C.
All Smiles
Zac Posen and Zoey Deutch arrive at the afterparty for a special Focus Features screening of The Outfit on March 9 in N.Y.C.
Thumbs Up
Christopher Meloni signals that it's all good in N.Y.C. as he makes his way to The View on March 9.
Dressed to the Nines
In London, Regé-Jean Page suits up for dunhill's Pre-BAFTA Filmmakers dinner and party in The Club at dunhill on March 9.
It's a Celebration!
Suki Waterhouse attends Sleepless in Shoreditch to celebrate the launch of London's One Hundred Shoreditch on March 9.
Sunny Days on Set
Jon Bernthal and Gretchen Mol hold hands on the set of American Gigolo after shooting scenes at the Santa Monica Pier in L.A. on March 8.
Women of the Year
Kacey Musgraves and Kerry Washington show off their magazine covers while celebrating being named some of TIME's Women of the Year on March 8 in Beverly Hills.
Play Ball
Will Ferrell dresses the part (as his Semi-Pro character!) while warming up with the Golden State Warriors on March 8 in San Francisco.
Late Night Looks
Zoey Deutch looks chic in a black suit while stopping by the Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on March 8.
Selfie Time
Sandra Oh, Lindsey Collins and director Domee Shi take a selfie on the red carpet at the Toronto premiere of Turning Red on March 8.
Celebrating the Nominees
Pastor and AIDS activist Steve Pieters joins Jessica Chastain at the 94th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon on March 7 in L.A.
Red Carpet Matching Moment
Pam & Tommy stars Sebastian Stan and Lily James attend the show's finale screening in coordinating looks on March 8 in L.A.
And the Award Goes To...
... Penélope Cruz, who receives the Montecito Award during the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at Arlington Theatre in California on March 8.
Walk This Way
The Morning Show star Julianna Margulies takes a stroll in N.Y.C. on March 8.
Livin' La Vida Loca
Ricky Martin performs on stage during his Movimiento tour stop in Mexico City on March 8.
Strike a Pose
Naomi Watts and Henry Golding attend a celebration to unveil architect Daniel Libeskind's re-design of the Richard Hennessy decanter at 3 World Trade Center in N.Y.C. on March 8.
Sing Along
Tate McRae performs on stage during her North American tour opener at Vogue Theatre in Vancouver on March 8.
Think Pink
A bright Alicia Keys leaves Good Morning America's N.Y.C. studios on March 8.
Wonderful Women
Lauren Conrad, Jordana Brewster, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lindsay Price and Hannah Skvarla get together at The Little Market's International Women's Day Luncheon on March 8 in L.A.
One More 'Thing'
Renée Zellweger attends NBC's The Thing About Pam New York City screening at the Whitby Hotel in N.Y.C. on March 7.
Bright Spots
Freida Pinto and Jamie Chung attend as goop hosts a celebration for the launch of Banana Republic Baby on March 6 in Los Angeles.
Dance the Night Away
Carrie Ann Inaba has a reunion with former Dancing with the Stars contestant Gilles Marini on March 7 at the Justin Bieber concert in the Hyde Lounge at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena, hosted by Sandals Resorts.
Triple Threat
Chuck Ragan, Dave Hause and Will Hoge hang after their show at Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco on March 8.
Talking Heads
Rebel Wilson helps get set up for Sunday's BAFTA Awards (hello, Regé-Jean Page!) at Royal Albert Hall in London on March 8.
Look of Love
Oscar nominees and longtime loves Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz arrive at the 94th Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 7.