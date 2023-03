Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Enjoy a Date Night in L.A., Plus Eva Longoria, Eric André and More

01 of 81 Date Night Randy Shropshire/Getty for CAA Rita Ora and Taika Waititi enjoy a date night while attending the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10 in Los Angeles, California.

02 of 81 Work It Nicola Gell/Getty for SXSW Eva Longoria attends the Raising the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success event during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10 in Austin, Texas.

03 of 81 Peace Out Daniel Boczarski/Variety via Getty Eric André attends Variety's Power of Comedy event, which was presented by Inspire Brands, at The Creek and The Cave on March 10 in Austin, Texas.

04 of 81 Chris Takes Texas Frazer Harrison/Getty for SXSW Chris Pine attends the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 10 in Austin, Texas.

05 of 81 Palling Around Randy Shropshire/Getty for CAA Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde attend the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10 in Los Angeles, California.

06 of 81 Dress for Success Tracey Benson Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka are named 2023 Style Icons by Dress for Success Palm Beach at the organization's Style for Hope fundraising luncheon in Florida on March 10, when they celebrated by styling Fiona Panton.

07 of 81 School's in Session Michael Buckner/Getty Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter look regal while at the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on March 10.

08 of 81 Queen Things Singer Andra Day attends Habitat L.A.'s 2023 Los Angeles Builders Ball in all black on March 8.

09 of 81 Bringing the Laughs Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Chelsea Handler is cheery while giving the keynote during the 2023 SXSW conference and festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 10 in Texas.

10 of 81 Curtain Call Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Scott Foley attends The Thanksgiving Play press event at Redeye Grill on March 10 in New York City.

11 of 81 Under the Radar The Image Direct Zoë Kravitz wears a baseball cap, black trench coat and thick sunglasses while on a stroll in New York City on March 8.

12 of 81 Versace Flexing Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Elton John, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus huddle at the starry Versace fashion show in Los Angeles on March 9.

13 of 81 Lovers on the Carpet Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Cher and her beau Alexander Edwards pose for photos at the Versace fashion show on March 9 in L.A.

14 of 81 Selfie with a Maverick U.S. Navy/PO3 Samuel Wagner/MEGA Tom Cruise takes a selfie with a sailor while visiting a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea for a special Top Gun: Maverick screening on March 9.

15 of 81 Joyous Arrivals Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose beam at The Academy Awards: Omega Cocktail Reception and Dinner held in Los Angeles on March 9.

16 of 81 Model Behavior Emma McIntyre/Getty Kendall Jenner leads the procession of models during the Versace fashion show in Los Angeles on March 9.

17 of 81 Dinner Date Unique Nicole/Getty Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on March 9.

18 of 81 Green on Green Christopher Polk/Getty Cate Blanchett looks spring ready at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles.

19 of 81 Here to Help Dave Benett/Getty Leonardo DiCaprio and Sonia Guajajara pose in the winners' room at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2023 in Hollywood on March 9.

20 of 81 Becoming Amy Splash news Online Marisa Abela continues to film the Amy Winehouse biopic in London on March 10.

21 of 81 Charitable Lady Jemal Countess/Getty Andra Day attends the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards benefiting Helen Woodward Animal Center at the Taglyan Complex in L.A. on March 9.

22 of 81 Classic Beauty Jemal Countess/Getty Andie MacDowell accepts The TimeLess Beauty Award while at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on March 9.

23 of 81 Musical Mavens Mike Coppola/Getty St. Vincent and James Taylor chat backstage at the 7th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver on March 9.

24 of 81 Singing from the Heart Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock John Mayer performs at the 7th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver on March 9.

25 of 81 Giving a Speech Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Jessie Buckley speaks onstage during the Oscar Wilde Awards on March 9 in Santa Monica, California.

26 of 81 Walking on Sunshine Sheryl Lee Ralph playfully shows off her orange dress at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

27 of 81 Live from New York Diggzy/Shutterstock Jenna Ortega wears her new Adidas line as she arrives at NBC Studios on March 9 for Saturday Night Live rehearsals ahead of her hosting gig this weekend.

28 of 81 Center Stage Jessica Chastain sports a black velvet dress featuring a collar decorated with pearls at the opening night of her play, A Doll's House, on March 8 on Broadway.

29 of 81 Pretty in Pink Dressed in a pink coat and Chanel bag, Kristin Davis frolics in fake snow on the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on March 9.

30 of 81 Power Pose Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe attend the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

31 of 81 Hats Off Billy Porter is bundled up in New York City wearing a pink and green suit draped in a black coat and topped with a fluffy hat on March 9.

32 of 81 Dog Days Margaret Cho — with her dog in tow —flashes a wave outside of The View in New York City on March 9.

33 of 81 Cheek to Cheek Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Julia Garner and Halle Bailey are all smiles at Vanity Fair and TikTok's Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 8.

34 of 81 Feeling Floral MEGA Dressed in her Carrie Bradshaw best, Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on March 8.

35 of 81 Time to Shine Lisa O'Connor/Shutterstock Angela Bassett is a vision in purple at the TIME Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles.

36 of 81 Ladies' Night Stefanie Keenan/Getty A glowing Phoebe Bridgers smiles from her table at the TIME Women of the Year Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on March 8.

37 of 81 A Time to Celebrate Stefanie Keenan/Getty Oscar nominee Cate Blanchett addresses the crowd at the TIME Women of the Year Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on March 8.

38 of 81 Man of the Hour Noam Galai/Getty Idris Elba poses at the U.S. premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun at the Paris Theatre in New York City on March 8.

39 of 81 Good Morning, New York! Backgrid Kerry Washington flashes a smile at the Today show in New York City wearing a white fur coat paired with a mini dress and white stiletto heels on March 8.

40 of 81 All in Good Fun Dominik Bindl/Getty Nick Kroll, Richard Kind and Ike Barinholtz have a blast while visiting 92NY in New York City to discuss History of the World, Part II on March 8.

42 of 81 Backstage Bliss Bruce Glikas/WireImage Glenn Close joins the cast of Broadway's Some Like It Hot backstage at The Shubert Theatre on March 8.

43 of 81 Major(s) Moment John Harrington Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston shares a friendly sparring moment with Creed III's Jonathan Majors at the launch of the new Army brand, reinventing "Be All You Can Be" in Washington, D.C., on March 8.

44 of 81 Photo Finish Courtesy Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin poses with fiancé Thomas Jacobs to celebrate his completion of the half marathon at Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Las Vegas.

45 of 81 Dramatic Entrance Tristan Fewings/WireImage Florence Pugh flaunts her flowy sleeves at the London premiere of her film A Good Person at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 8.

46 of 81 Movie Star & Movie Maker Isa Foltin/Getty John Wick: Chapter 4 star Keanu Reeves poses with his director, Chad Stahelski, at the March 8 premiere of their film at the Zoo Palast auditorium in Berlin.

47 of 81 Before the Big Night Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Upcoming Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel speaks to the press before the official Oscars red carpet is rolled out in front of the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on March 8.

48 of 81 Buddy Buddy Jason Mendez/Getty Andy Cohen and Ike Barinholtz pay a visit to SiriusXM Studios on March 8 in N.Y.C.

49 of 81 Windy City The Image Direct Eva Longoria looks effortlessly stylish in a neutral-toned blazer with matching trousers while out and about in New York City on March 7.

50 of 81 Team Players Gilbert Flores/Getty Ted Lasso stars Brett Goldstein and Jason Sudeikis pose for a photo at the Los Angeles premiere of their show's third season on March 7.

51 of 81 Selfie Squad Backgrid Dua Lipa and pals Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson snap a photo sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, where they watched the New York Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets on March 7.

52 of 81 Game Face The Image Direct Dressing to her name, Pink serves it up during the Desert Smash celebrity tennis match in La Quinta, California, on March 7, with Robin Thicke and tennis pros Vika Azarenka and Grigor Dimitrov (not pictured).

53 of 81 Dinner Guest Matching the background in shades of green and gray, LaKeith Stanfield poses at the EBONY Oscar Week Dinner at Pendry West Hollywood on March 7.

54 of 81 Culinary Royalty Bryan Bedder/Getty French chef Daniel Boulud and Martha Stewart celebrate the March 7 opening of N.Y.C.'s new luxury destination designed for American Express Centurion card holders, Centurion New York.

55 of 81 Mod in the Midwest Scott Legato/Getty Newly single Mod Sun hypes up his Detroit audience while performing in the Michigan city on March 7.

56 of 81 Blue Carpet Beauty Gilbert Flores/Getty In a glamorous flowing black jumpsuit, Hannah Waddingham stuns as she arrives at the season 3 premiere of Ted Lasso in L.A. on March 7.

57 of 81 Singing in the Southern Hemisphere Naomi Rahim/WireImage Looking ethereal under the spotlight, Florence Welch belts it out during a March 8 performance in Melbourne, Australia.

58 of 81 Singer in the Rain Neil Mockford/GC Images Brunette beauty Ellie Goulding braves the London rain as she leaves Capital Radio Studios on March 8.

59 of 81 Suited Up Priscilla Presley poses at an advanced screening of Netflix's Agent Elvis on March 7 in Los Angeles.

60 of 81 Style Abroad Looking chic in a trench coat and burgundy skirt and blouse set, Jessica Alba stuns at Miu Miu's show on March 7 as part of Paris Fashion Week.

61 of 81 Pit Bull Pal The Image Direct Justin Theroux bundles up in a beanie and bomber jacket to take his canine confidante Kuma out for a stroll through New York City on March 7.

62 of 81 Cats and the City Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker is joined by a feline companion on the set of And Just Like That… in New York City on March. 7.

63 of 81 Red Hot Diggzy/Splash News Online Padma Lakshmi steps out in New York City on March 7 in an all-red look, accompanied by her dog — in a matching ensemble!

64 of 81 In Disguise Gotham/GC Images Oscar nominee Colin Farrell is unrecognizable while filming The Penguin in New York City on March 7.

65 of 81 Triple Threat Gareth Cattermole/Getty Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler stun on the red carpet at the U.K. special screening of Shazam! Fury of the Gods at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on March 7.

66 of 81 Megawatt Smiles Gilbert Flores/Getty Amber Riley and Yvette Nicole Brown smile wide at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast at the Beverly Hilton on March 7.

67 of 81 A Night of Music Rob Kim/Getty Ukrainian singer Eugene Hutz and director Jim Jarmusch pose together backstage at The GRAMMY Museum's A New York Evening with Gogol Bordello, Hutz's band, at National Sawdust in New York City on March 6.

68 of 81 Seeing Double Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette have a special mother-daughter night out at the March 6 premiere of Scream VI in N.Y.C.

69 of 81 Scream Queens MediaPunch/Shutterstock Also celebrating the film, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera pose together at the premiere of Scream VI on March 6.

70 of 81 Très Chic Pierre Suu/Getty Penélope Cruz flashes a smile at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7.

71 of 81 Splish Splash Backgrid Sydney Sweeney stuns in a white bikini while filming scenes for an untitled project in Sydney, Australia, with Glen Powell on March 7.

72 of 81 Beach Day Backgrid Glen Powell wades in the water at the beach in Sydney, Australia, while filming scenes with Sydney Sweeney on MArch 7.

73 of 81 Homeward Bound Media-Mode/Splash News Online Chris Hemsworth stays shielded from the sun in a baseball hat and sunglasses while spending time on the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, on March 7.

74 of 81 Bumping Along Michael Simon/Shutterstock Rumer Willis shows off her growing baby bump while posing in a bikini in Los Angeles.

75 of 81 Suited Up The Image Direct Rocking a dark green pantsuit, Eva Longoria steps out in New York City on March 6.

76 of 81 All That Glitters John Lamparski/Getty Sutton Foster takes the stage in a shimmering green gown at the Roundabout Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on March 6.

77 of 81 All in the Family Araya Doheny/Getty Christina Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger pose together at Visionary Women's International Women's Day Celebration in Los Angeles on March 6.

78 of 81 Not So Ruff Christopher Peterson/Splash News online Jerry O'Connell bends down to give a pup at CBS Studios some love in New York City on March 6.

79 of 81 Need for Speed Courtesy Zoey Deutch and Regé-Jean Page pose together at the Audi Activesphere Concept in Aspen during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Celebration on March 4.

80 of 81 Lights, Camera... Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA Amy Schumer keeps warm on the N.Y.C. set of Life & Beth dressed in a winter coat and beanie on March 6.