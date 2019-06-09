Lisa Vanderpump Makes First Post-RHOBH Appearance at L.A. Pride, Plus Tom Hanks, Rihanna & More

Sophie Dodd,
Kate Hogan
and Diane J. Cho
June 09, 2019 06:00 AM
<p>Lisa Vanderpump made her first red carpet appearance at the L.A. Pride opening ceremony in West Hollywood, after announcing her departure from the <em>Real Housewives of Beverly Hills</em>.</p>
Housewife No More

Lisa Vanderpump made her first red carpet appearance at the L.A. Pride opening ceremony in West Hollywood, after announcing her departure from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
<p>Rihanna touched down in New York City in an all-white casual ensemble.</p>
Girl Better Have My Luggage

Rihanna touched down in New York City in an all-white casual ensemble.

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com
<p>Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves visited Toy Story Land at Disney&#8217;s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.</p>
Gang's All Here!

Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves visited Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.

John Parra/Getty Images
<p>Olivia Wilde and Selena Gomez buddied up in Kansas City during the Big Slick Celebrity gathering.</p>
City of Stars

Olivia Wilde and Selena Gomez buddied up in Kansas City during the Big Slick Celebrity gathering.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
<p>Suki Waterhouse attended the Moschino Spring/Summer 20 Menswear and Women&#8217;s Resort Collection at Universal Studios Hollywood.</p>
Who's There?

Suki Waterhouse attended the Moschino Spring/Summer 20 Menswear and Women’s Resort Collection at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images
<p>Selena Gomez greets children on Friday during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend Hospital Visit to Children&#8217;s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.</p>
VIP Visitor

Selena Gomez greets children on Friday during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend Hospital Visit to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
<p>Marc Anthony makes his way to the New York City set of&nbsp;<em>In the Heights</em> on Friday.</p>
Quiet on the Set

Marc Anthony makes his way to the New York City set of In the Heights on Friday.

MEGA
<p>Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town visit a special CMA Fest edition of the <em>Storme Warren Show</em> at SiriusXM Nashville Studios at Bridgestone Arena on Friday.</p>
Little Chat

Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town visit a special CMA Fest edition of the Storme Warren Show at SiriusXM Nashville Studios at Bridgestone Arena on Friday.

Erika Goldring/Getty
<p>Lucy Hale goes casual during a walk around New York City on Friday.</p>
Drink It In

Lucy Hale goes casual during a walk around New York City on Friday.

Shutterstock
<p>Joshua Jackson smiles big while arriving to the ACLU SoCal&#8217;s 25th Annual Luncheon at the JW Marriott L.A. Live on Friday.</p>
Stay Civil

Joshua Jackson smiles big while arriving to the ACLU SoCal’s 25th Annual Luncheon at the JW Marriott L.A. Live on Friday.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Karlie Kloss is gym-ready in New York City on Friday.</p>
Workout Wear

Karlie Kloss is gym-ready in New York City on Friday.

Splash News Online
<p>Megan Hilty, who voices K.C. the koala in Disney Junior&#8217;s upcoming animated series <em>T.O.T.S.</em>, poses with the new Disney store|shopDisney plush at a blogger event in Burbank, California, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
Toy Land

Megan Hilty, who voices K.C. the koala in Disney Junior’s upcoming animated series T.O.T.S., poses with the new Disney store|shopDisney plush at a blogger event in Burbank, California, on Friday. 

Todd Wawrychuk /Disney Junior
<p>Neil Patrick Harris and culinary chair David Burtka suit up on Wednesday for the Central Park Conservancy&#8217;s Taste of Summer benefit, which raised $900,000 for improvements to Central Park, in N.Y.C.</p>
Park Place

Neil Patrick Harris and culinary chair David Burtka suit up on Wednesday for the Central Park Conservancy’s Taste of Summer benefit, which raised $900,000 for improvements to Central Park, in N.Y.C.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com
<p>Robert Downey Jr. gives a speech celebrating Amazon re:MARS in the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday.</p>
Space Ranger

Robert Downey Jr. gives a speech celebrating Amazon re:MARS in the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Jordan Stead/Amazon
<p>Keith Urban and <em>Billboard</em>&#8216;s Melinda Newman attend the 2019 <em>Billboard</em> Country Power Players at Stateside Kitchen at The Dream Hotel in Nashville ahead of the CMT Awards.</p>
Country Crew

Keith Urban and Billboard‘s Melinda Newman attend the 2019 Billboard Country Power Players at Stateside Kitchen at The Dream Hotel in Nashville ahead of the CMT Awards.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus coordinate looks at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 show in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
Front Row Fashion

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus coordinate looks at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 show in L.A. on Thursday.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Julia Roberts poses with Jamie Foxx at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Awards honoring Denzel Washington on Thursday in Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
Famous Friends

Julia Roberts poses with Jamie Foxx at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Awards honoring Denzel Washington on Thursday in Hollywood. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Kelsea Ballerini wows the crowd on day one of the CMA Music Festival on Thursday in Nashville.&nbsp;</p>
Country Cool

Kelsea Ballerini wows the crowd on day one of the CMA Music Festival on Thursday in Nashville. 

Jason Kempin/Getty
<p><em>This Is Us</em>&nbsp;costars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia share a look at the show&rsquo;s For Your Consideration event in L.A. on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
This Is Cute

This Is Us costars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia share a look at the show’s For Your Consideration event in L.A. on Thursday. 

Frank Micelotta/Twentieth Century Fox Television/PictureGroup/Shutterstock
<p>Tessa Thompson attends the <em>Men in Black: International</em> photo call at Kalina Bar on Thursday in Moscow.</p>
Puppy Pose

Tessa Thompson attends the Men in Black: International photo call at Kalina Bar on Thursday in Moscow.

Oleg Nikishin/Getty
<p>Trailblazer Award recipient Lily Tomlin and Hollywood Legacy Award recipient Lisa Vanderpump join each other on the 7th annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTQ&rsquo;s in Hollywood exhibit red carpet at the Hollywood Museum on Thursday.</p>
Filled with Pride

Trailblazer Award recipient Lily Tomlin and Hollywood Legacy Award recipient Lisa Vanderpump join each other on the 7th annual Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTQ’s in Hollywood exhibit red carpet at the Hollywood Museum on Thursday.

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty
<p>Guest star Mindy Kaling cracks up host Stephen Colbert on Thursday&rsquo;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Late Show</em>&nbsp;in N.Y.C. &nbsp;</p>
Down for the Count

Guest star Mindy Kaling cracks up host Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.  

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder arrive at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood preview dinner hosted by Starwood Capital Group CEO Barry Sternlicht on Thursday in West Hollywood.</p>
Bon Appétit!

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder arrive at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood preview dinner hosted by Starwood Capital Group CEO Barry Sternlicht on Thursday in West Hollywood.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Nigel Barker and Kenan Thompson shake hands at the 2019 Make-A-Wish Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
Pointing Fingers

Nigel Barker and Kenan Thompson shake hands at the 2019 Make-A-Wish Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

J. Countess/Getty
<p>RuPaul stops by Build Series to discuss his new self-titled daytime talk show on Fox on Thursday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.</p>
Shante, You Stay

RuPaul stops by Build Series to discuss his new self-titled daytime talk show on Fox on Thursday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty
<p><em>Million Dollar Listing&#8217;</em>s Josh Flagg and Tracy Tudor Maltas celebrate the property premier of #Warhol90210 in Beverly Hills, California.</p>
House Hunters

Million Dollar Listing’s Josh Flagg and Tracy Tudor Maltas celebrate the property premier of #Warhol90210 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jason Sean Weiss/Guest of a Guest)
<p>Matt Bomer and Ellen Burstyn pose backstage at the hit musical <em>The Prom</em> at the Longacre Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
Broadway Buffs

Matt Bomer and Ellen Burstyn pose backstage at the hit musical The Prom at the Longacre Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Weird Al Yankovic takes the stage at The Broward Center during his Strings Attached tour on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.&nbsp;</p>
Getting Weird

Weird Al Yankovic takes the stage at The Broward Center during his Strings Attached tour on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale. 

MediaPunch
<p><em>Stumptown</em>&rsquo;s Michael Ealy and Cobie Smulders reunite at the CTV Upfront 2019, held at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on Thursday in Toronto.</p>
Costar Catchup

Stumptown’s Michael Ealy and Cobie Smulders reunite at the CTV Upfront 2019, held at the Sony Centre for Performing Arts on Thursday in Toronto.

George Pimentel/Getty
<p>Jessica Alba shows off her flouncy off-the-shoulder dress at the Shani Darden Studio opening on Thursday in Beverly Hills.&nbsp;</p>
Twist and Shout

Jessica Alba shows off her flouncy off-the-shoulder dress at the Shani Darden Studio opening on Thursday in Beverly Hills. 

Rich Polk/Getty
<p>Hilary Swank poses with costar Clara Rugaard at Netflix&rsquo;s&nbsp;<em>I Am Mother</em>&nbsp;special screening afterparty on Thursday in Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
Swank-y Soirée

Hilary Swank poses with costar Clara Rugaard at Netflix’s I Am Mother special screening afterparty on Thursday in Hollywood. 

JC Olivera/Getty
<p>Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus visit the Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on Thursday in Nashville.</p>
Tip of the Hat

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus visit the Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on Thursday in Nashville.

Terry Wyatt/Getty
<p>Elle Fanning heads out for a meal in L.A. on Thursday wearing a yellow floral blouse, ripped jeans and Gucci heels.</p>
Casual Chic

Elle Fanning heads out for a meal in L.A. on Thursday wearing a yellow floral blouse, ripped jeans and Gucci heels.

The Image Direct
<p>Ashley Graham strikes a fun pose at Spotify&rsquo;s Carnival of Happiness for the Jonas Brothers and their top listeners to celebrate the launch of the band&#8217;s new album&nbsp;<em>Happiness Begins</em>&nbsp;on Thursday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
Fun Fair

Ashley Graham strikes a fun pose at Spotify’s Carnival of Happiness for the Jonas Brothers and their top listeners to celebrate the launch of the band’s new album Happiness Begins on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>Katie Holmes dons a floral-print skirt and white tee to grab coffee in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
New York Minute

Katie Holmes dons a floral-print skirt and white tee to grab coffee in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

BACKGRID
<p>Expecting parents Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards enjoy a walk out in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
Family Funday

Expecting parents Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards enjoy a walk out in L.A. on Thursday.

Shutterstock
<p>Jessie J. kicks off&nbsp;<em>The Voice Kids U.K.&nbsp;</em>season three in London on Thursday.</p>
Keeping the Peace

Jessie J. kicks off The Voice Kids U.K. season three in London on Thursday.

James Shaw/Shutterstock
<p>A breezy Rihanna steps out with boyfriend Hassan Jameel during a Thursday getaway to Capri.&nbsp;</p>
Island Vibes

A breezy Rihanna steps out with boyfriend Hassan Jameel during a Thursday getaway to Capri. 

BACKGRID
<p>Noomi Rapace and Miguel attend the N.C.P Olfactives fragrances VIP launch party on Thursday night in London.</p>
Party People

Noomi Rapace and Miguel attend the N.C.P Olfactives fragrances VIP launch party on Thursday night in London.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow keeps it black and white for Thursday&#8217;s A Goop Morning in Celebration of First International Campaign with Flow Alkaline Spring Water at the SmogShoppe in L.A.</p>
On the Dot

Gwyneth Paltrow keeps it black and white for Thursday’s A Goop Morning in Celebration of First International Campaign with Flow Alkaline Spring Water at the SmogShoppe in L.A.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>A smiling Kaia Gerber keeps it moving in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
Fresh Faced

A smiling Kaia Gerber keeps it moving in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Jordin Sparks kicks back at the More SHAFT Than You Can Handle event in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
Chill Pill

Jordin Sparks kicks back at the More SHAFT Than You Can Handle event in L.A. on Thursday.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
<p>Irina Shayk stays cool on Thursday during a visit to a nail salon in Pacific Palisades, California.</p>
Nailed It

Irina Shayk stays cool on Thursday during a visit to a nail salon in Pacific Palisades, California.

The Image Direct
<p>Sienna Miller and Christina Hendricks stun at the premiere of <em>American Woman</em> at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.</p>
Two of a Kind

Sienna Miller and Christina Hendricks stun at the premiere of American Woman at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Amy Sussman/Getty
<p>The Jonas Brothers pose for an epic photo with fans at their <em>Happiness Begins</em> listening party presented by American Airlines Mastercard at the Dream Downtown Hotel on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
JoBros Takeover

The Jonas Brothers pose for an epic photo with fans at their Happiness Begins listening party presented by American Airlines Mastercard at the Dream Downtown Hotel on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
<p>Leonardo DiCaprio suits up for his L.A. premiere of HBO&rsquo;s <em>Ice on Fire</em> at LACMA on Wednesday.</p>
Big Man on Campus

Leonardo DiCaprio suits up for his L.A. premiere of HBO’s Ice on Fire at LACMA on Wednesday.

CraSH/imageSPACE/MediaPunch
<p>Costars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish crack each other up at the Australian premiere of <em>The Secret Life of Pets 2</em> during the Sydney Film Festival on Thursday.</p>
King & Queen of Comedy

Costars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish crack each other up at the Australian premiere of The Secret Life of Pets 2 during the Sydney Film Festival on Thursday.

James Gourley/Getty
<p>Pete Davidson gives two thumbs up while on set for his untitled project with Judd Apatow on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Playful Pete

Pete Davidson gives two thumbs up while on set for his untitled project with Judd Apatow on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Bobby Bank/GC Images
<p>Elisabeth Moss shines in a neon yellow Kate Spade dress as she arrives at&nbsp;<em>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em>&nbsp;on Wednesday in New York City.</p>
Ray of Sunshine

Elisabeth Moss shines in a neon yellow Kate Spade dress as she arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday in New York City.

Splash News Online
<p>Costars Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal&nbsp;pose together at the photo call for their play&nbsp;<em>Sea Wall/A Life</em> on Broadway at FISHBOWL at Dream Midtown on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Loving Life

Costars Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal pose together at the photo call for their play Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway at FISHBOWL at Dream Midtown on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/Getty
<p>Jada Pinkett Smith dresses up a black top and ripped blue jeans with a gilded jacket as she heads to&nbsp;<em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em>&nbsp;on Wednesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
Statement Piece

Jada Pinkett Smith dresses up a black top and ripped blue jeans with a gilded jacket as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Splash News Online
<p>Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa Etheridge celebrate their <em>Entertainment Weekly</em> LGBTQ Issue at the Stonewall Inn in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
Bursting with Pride

Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa Etheridge celebrate their Entertainment Weekly LGBTQ Issue at the Stonewall Inn in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
<p>Jessica Seinfeld holds hands with pal Ali Wentworth at the Good + Foundation Bash at Victoria Gardens in N.Y.C.&rsquo;s Central Park on Wednesday.</p>
Good Friends

Jessica Seinfeld holds hands with pal Ali Wentworth at the Good + Foundation Bash at Victoria Gardens in N.Y.C.’s Central Park on Wednesday.

Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock
<p>Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo get glammed up at the Fragrance Foundation Awards on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Best Dressed

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo get glammed up at the Fragrance Foundation Awards on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
<p>Ewan McGregor and daughter Jamyan celebrate the Mae McKagan Capsule Collection launch at Jimmy Webb’s I NEED MORE rock ‘n’ roll clothing store in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
Rad Reception

Ewan McGregor and daughter Jamyan celebrate the Mae McKagan Capsule Collection launch at Jimmy Webb’s I NEED MORE rock ‘n’ roll clothing store in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty
<p>Eric Decker wears a T-shirt featuring wife Jessie James Decker&rsquo;s face to show his support before she heads inside to present at the CMT Awards in Nashville on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
Supportive Spouse

Eric Decker wears a T-shirt featuring wife Jessie James Decker’s face to show his support before she heads inside to present at the CMT Awards in Nashville on Wednesday. 

Sanford Myers/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Costars Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano reunite at the For Your Consideration event for Showtime&rsquo;s <em>Escape at Dannemora</em> at NeueHouse Hollywood in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Television Trifecta

Costars Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano reunite at the For Your Consideration event for Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora at NeueHouse Hollywood in L.A. on Wednesday.

Rich Fury/Getty
<p>American Film Institute&rsquo;s 47th Life Achievement Award honoree Denzel Washington poses with Morgan Freeman, who won the award in 2011, at the reception held at Spago on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.</p>
A-list Achievement

American Film Institute’s 47th Life Achievement Award honoree Denzel Washington poses with Morgan Freeman, who won the award in 2011, at the reception held at Spago on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Bella Thorne color coordinates her outfit to her pink hair with high-waisted pink mini shorts, a pink T-shirt and heels en route to an MCM event on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Pretty in Pink

Bella Thorne color coordinates her outfit to her pink hair with high-waisted pink mini shorts, a pink T-shirt and heels en route to an MCM event on Wednesday in L.A.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Behati Prinsloo is the picture of summer during a walk around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
Jean Therapy

Behati Prinsloo is the picture of summer during a walk around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Paris Hilton goes unmasked for the Cash and Rocket Masquerade Ball in London on Wednesday.</p>
Take a Twirl

Paris Hilton goes unmasked for the Cash and Rocket Masquerade Ball in London on Wednesday.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
<p>Serena Williams steps out of the Peninsula Hotel Paris in France.</p>
Game, Set, Match

Serena Williams steps out of the Peninsula Hotel Paris in France.

Laurent Zabulon
<p>Sam Neill gets going at the world premiere of <em>Palm Beach</em> at the 66th Sydney Film Festival Opening Night in Australia on Wednesday.</p>
Move Along

Sam Neill gets going at the world premiere of Palm Beach at the 66th Sydney Film Festival Opening Night in Australia on Wednesday.

Don Arnold/WireImage
<p>Samira Wiley visits the Build Series to discuss her show <em>The Handmaid&#8217;s Tale</em> at Build Studio in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
Ruffles on Ruffles

Samira Wiley visits the Build Series to discuss her show The Handmaid’s Tale at Build Studio in New York City on Wednesday.

Gary Gershoff/Getty
<p>Michelle Williams and her cute pooch make a trip to the library in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
Dutiful Dog

Michelle Williams and her cute pooch make a trip to the library in New York City on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Bruce Campbell visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
About Time

Bruce Campbell visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Wednesday.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Halsey poses for photographers on Wednesday while arriving to the KISS FM UK radio studios in London.</p>
Crop to It

Halsey poses for photographers on Wednesday while arriving to the KISS FM UK radio studios in London.

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Jennifer Lawrence shares a laugh with ex-boyfriend and costar Nicholas Hoult at the world premiere of&nbsp;<em>Dark Phoenix</em>&nbsp;on Tuesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence shares a laugh with ex-boyfriend and costar Nicholas Hoult at the world premiere of Dark Phoenix on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p>Original <em>X-Men</em> star Famke Janssen poses with Sophie Turner, who has taken up the role of Jean Grey, at the world premiere of&nbsp;<em>Dark Phoenix</em> in L.A. on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
Rising Together

Original X-Men star Famke Janssen poses with Sophie Turner, who has taken up the role of Jean Grey, at the world premiere of Dark Phoenix in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Famke Janssen, Sophie Turner
<p><em>Euphoria</em>&nbsp;star Zendaya looks radiant in a white dress at the L.A. premiere of her HBO show at Cinema Dome on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
Star of the Show

Euphoria star Zendaya looks radiant in a white dress at the L.A. premiere of her HBO show at Cinema Dome on Tuesday. 

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch
<p>Drake shows his support with a wink at the&nbsp;<em>Euphoria</em>&nbsp;premiere.&nbsp;</p>
In His Feelings

Drake shows his support with a wink at the Euphoria premiere. 

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch
<p>Keith Urban performs during the 15th annual Stars for Second Harvest benefit at the Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday in Nashville.</p>
'Fun' Raiser

Keith Urban performs during the 15th annual Stars for Second Harvest benefit at the Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday in Nashville.

Erika Goldring/Getty
<p>Tituss Burgess shows his support for Pride Month and the LGBTQI community at the Saks Fifth Avenue and Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Celebration with a performance by Kesha at The Paradise Club on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Loud and Proud

Tituss Burgess shows his support for Pride Month and the LGBTQI community at the Saks Fifth Avenue and Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Celebration with a performance by Kesha at The Paradise Club on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Kyra Sedgwick supports husband Kevin Bacon at the premiere of <em>City on a Hill</em> at the SVA Theater in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Coming Soon

Kyra Sedgwick supports husband Kevin Bacon at the premiere of City on a Hill at the SVA Theater in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Noam Galai/FilmMagic
<p>Elisabeth Moss speaks during SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: <em>The Handmaid&rsquo;s Tale</em> at the Robin Williams Center in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Season 3 Scoop

Elisabeth Moss speaks during SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: The Handmaid’s Tale at the Robin Williams Center in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Dominik Bindl/Getty
<p>The stars of <em>Younger</em> &mdash; Nico Tortorella, Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann &mdash; hit the red carpet for their show&rsquo;s season 6 premiere at The William Vale on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Youthful Glow

The stars of Younger — Nico Tortorella, Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann — hit the red carpet for their show’s season 6 premiere at The William Vale on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Nicholas Hunt/WireImage
<p><em>Queer Eye</em>&rsquo;s Tan France visits SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday to discuss his new memoir, <em>Naturally Tan</em>.</p>
Bestseller Bound

Queer Eye’s Tan France visits SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday to discuss his new memoir, Naturally Tan.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Ayesha Curry announces her upcoming ellentube original digital series&nbsp;<em>Fempire with Ayesha Curry</em>&nbsp;while cooking up some snacks for host Ellen DeGeneres and fellow guest Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday&rsquo;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in L.A.</p>
Something's Cooking

Ayesha Curry announces her upcoming ellentube original digital series Fempire with Ayesha Curry while cooking up some snacks for host Ellen DeGeneres and fellow guest Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Little Big Town&rsquo;s Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild join Kelsea Ballerini to host a brunch for Nashville&rsquo;s music community to celebrate the women of Nashville at Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday. &nbsp;</p>
Tropical Trio

Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild join Kelsea Ballerini to host a brunch for Nashville’s music community to celebrate the women of Nashville at Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday.  

Courtesy Facebook + Instagram
<p>Co-chair Alicia Keys poses at The Gordon Parks Foundation&rsquo;s Annual Awards Dinner and Auction at Cipriani 42nd&nbsp;Street on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
'Key' Player

Co-chair Alicia Keys poses at The Gordon Parks Foundation’s Annual Awards Dinner and Auction at Cipriani 42nd Street on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

MJ Photos/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Mario Lopez and wife Courtney visit the set of Hallmark&rsquo;s <em>Home &amp; Family </em>at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday in Universal City, California.</p>
Soon-to-Be Parents of 3

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney visit the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday in Universal City, California.

Paul Archuleta/Getty
<p>Amal Clooney speaks during the SAP Ariba Live conference on Tuesday in Barcelona.</p>
Going Global

Amal Clooney speaks during the SAP Ariba Live conference on Tuesday in Barcelona.

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty
<p><em>Late Show</em> host Stephen Colbert and guest star Emma Thompson perform a short impromptu dance number to kick off Tuesday night&rsquo;s taping in N.Y.C.</p>
Dance Duet

Late Show host Stephen Colbert and guest star Emma Thompson perform a short impromptu dance number to kick off Tuesday night’s taping in N.Y.C.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Bobby Cannavale walks to meet a friend for dinner at Kappo Masa in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Street Stylin'

Bobby Cannavale walks to meet a friend for dinner at Kappo Masa in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online
<p>Costars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson take a picturesque selfie on Tuesday during a photo call for their film&nbsp;<em>Men in Black: International</em>&nbsp;at Cite de l&#8217;Architecture et du Patrimoine in Paris.</p>
Paris Match

Costars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson take a picturesque selfie on Tuesday during a photo call for their film Men in Black: International at Cite de l’Architecture et du Patrimoine in Paris.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty
<p>Kylie Minogue leads the band on Tuesday night at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition preview party in London.</p>
Music Makers

Kylie Minogue leads the band on Tuesday night at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition preview party in London.

Richard Young/Shutterstock
<p>The MOMS host a Mamarazzi event with Evangeline Lilly to celebrate the release of her new children&#8217;s book <i>x</i>in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Mom Behind the Mask

The MOMS host a Mamarazzi event with Evangeline Lilly to celebrate the release of her new children’s book xin N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

RW/MediaPunch
<p><em>Orange Is the New Black</em>&#8216;s Dascha Polanco makes her way into Madame Tussauds New York Presents Broadway on Tuesday.</p>
Shimmy & Shake

Orange Is the New Black‘s Dascha Polanco makes her way into Madame Tussauds New York Presents Broadway on Tuesday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Hoda Kotb and her daughter Haley get a treat on Tuesday, hanging with the stars of&nbsp;<em>Sesame Street</em> at the Sesame Place amusement park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.</p>
Sunny Day

Hoda Kotb and her daughter Haley get a treat on Tuesday, hanging with the stars of Sesame Street at the Sesame Place amusement park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Sesame Place®
<p>Camila Cabello goes natural on Tuesday for a visit to a friend&#8217;s house in L.A.</p>
Casual Day

Camila Cabello goes natural on Tuesday for a visit to a friend’s house in L.A.

The Image Direct
<p>Shay Mitchell goes chic on Saturday to celebrate celebrates HBO&#8217;s <em>Big Little Lies</em> season 2 at Amabella&#8217;s birthday party in L.A.</p>
No Lies

Shay Mitchell goes chic on Saturday to celebrate celebrates HBO’s Big Little Lies season 2 at Amabella’s birthday party in L.A.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
