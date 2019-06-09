Lisa Vanderpump Makes First Post-RHOBH Appearance at L.A. Pride, Plus Tom Hanks, Rihanna & More

Housewife No More
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Girl Better Have My Luggage
DIGGZY/SplashNews.com
Gang's All Here!
John Parra/Getty Images
City of Stars
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Who's There?
Donato Sardella/Getty Images
VIP Visitor
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Quiet on the Set
MEGA
Little Chat
Erika Goldring/Getty
Drink It In
Shutterstock
Stay Civil
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
Workout Wear
Splash News Online
Toy Land
Todd Wawrychuk /Disney Junior
Park Place
Zach Hilty/BFA.com
Space Ranger
Jordan Stead/Amazon
Country Crew
John Shearer/Getty
Front Row Fashion
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
Famous Friends
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Country Cool
Jason Kempin/Getty
This Is Cute
Frank Micelotta/Twentieth Century Fox Television/PictureGroup/Shutterstock
Puppy Pose
Oleg Nikishin/Getty
Filled with Pride
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty
Down for the Count
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
Bon Appétit!
Michael Simon/Startraks
Pointing Fingers
J. Countess/Getty
Shante, You Stay
Slaven Vlasic/Getty
House Hunters
Jason Sean Weiss/Guest of a Guest)
Broadway Buffs
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Getting Weird
MediaPunch
Costar Catchup
George Pimentel/Getty
Twist and Shout
Rich Polk/Getty
Swank-y Soirée
JC Olivera/Getty
Tip of the Hat
Terry Wyatt/Getty
Casual Chic
The Image Direct
Fun Fair
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
New York Minute
BACKGRID
Family Funday
Shutterstock
Keeping the Peace
James Shaw/Shutterstock
Island Vibes
BACKGRID
Party People
Darren Gerrish/WireImage
On the Dot
Stefanie Keenan/Getty
Fresh Faced
Gotham/GC Images
Chill Pill
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Nailed It
The Image Direct
Two of a Kind
Amy Sussman/Getty
JoBros Takeover
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Big Man on Campus
CraSH/imageSPACE/MediaPunch
King & Queen of Comedy
James Gourley/Getty
Playful Pete
Bobby Bank/GC Images
Ray of Sunshine
Splash News Online
Loving Life
Bruce Glikas/Getty
Statement Piece
Splash News Online
Bursting with Pride
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Good Friends
Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock
Best Dressed
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Rad Reception
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty
Supportive Spouse
Sanford Myers/AP/Shutterstock
Television Trifecta
Rich Fury/Getty
A-list Achievement
Michael Kovac/Getty
Pretty in Pink
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Jean Therapy
Splash News Online
Take a Twirl
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Game, Set, Match
Laurent Zabulon
Move Along
Don Arnold/WireImage
Ruffles on Ruffles
Gary Gershoff/Getty
Dutiful Dog
The Image Direct
About Time
Noam Galai/Getty
Crop to It
Neil Mockford/GC Images
No Hard Feelings
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Rising Together
Famke Janssen, Sophie Turner
Star of the Show
Faye Sadou/MediaPunch
In His Feelings
Faye Sadou/MediaPunch
'Fun' Raiser
Erika Goldring/Getty
Loud and Proud
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Coming Soon
Noam Galai/FilmMagic
Season 3 Scoop
Dominik Bindl/Getty
Youthful Glow
Nicholas Hunt/WireImage
Bestseller Bound
Roy Rochlin/Getty
Something's Cooking
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Tropical Trio
Courtesy Facebook + Instagram
'Key' Player
MJ Photos/WWD/Shutterstock
Soon-to-Be Parents of 3
Paul Archuleta/Getty
Going Global
Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty
Dance Duet
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
Street Stylin'
Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online
Paris Match
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty
Music Makers
Richard Young/Shutterstock
Mom Behind the Mask
RW/MediaPunch
Shimmy & Shake
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
Sunny Day
Sesame Place®
Casual Day
The Image Direct
No Lies
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
1 of 92
Advertisement