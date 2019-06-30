Céline Dion Shows Off Her Legs in Paris, Plus Meghan Markle, the Stranger Things Cast & More

Bonjour!
Céline Dion waved hello and showed off her legs during an outing in Paris.
Let's Move
Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown had a blast at the Stranger Things season 3 premiere in Santa Monica, California.
Baller-to-Be
Meghan Markle received a special New York Yankees jersey for son Archie before the team took on the Boston Red Sox for the MLB’s first-ever game in London.
Health Is Wealth
Twiggy, Gwyneth Paltrow and Penelope Cruz were all smiles at the In goop Health wellness summit in London.
International Star
Julianne Moore attended the 54th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic.
Pattern Maker
Miranda Lambert goes casual for a Friday walk around New York City with husband Brendan McLoughlin (not pictured).
Rainbow Connection
Lady Gaga gears up for Pride in a rainbow outfit in New York City on Friday.
Giving It Her All
Alicia Keys performs onstage during Pride Live’s 2019 Stonewall Day Friday in New York City.
Sign of the Times
Also at Stonewall Day: George Takei.
Pregnant Pause
Mom-to-be Chelsea Clinton joins the starry lineup at Stonewall Day on Friday in New York City.
Happy Place
The cast of Toy Story 4 — Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves — appears alongside some of the movie’s characters at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Friday.
Two-Faced
Julianne Moore delivers her speech after receiving the Crystal Globe Award for the Outstanding Artistic Contribution to the World of Cinema at the start of the 54th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic on Friday.
Summer Styles
Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin arrive at the Hôtel de la Mirande for a white dinner before the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas on Friday night in Avignon, France.
Good Read
Elle Fanning records audio for The Baby-Sitters Club for Audible on Thursday.
Across the Pond
Sheryl Crow performs live on the Pyramid stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, in England on Friday.
High Times
Gaten Matarazzo jumps for joy at the Stranger Things 3 press junket at The London Hotel in West Hollywood on Thursday.
Getting Handsy
Also goofing off at Thursday’s junket costars Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink.
Face Frame
Newcomer Maya Hawke poses for a pic during the Stranger Things 3 junket on Thursday. The show launches globally on July 4 on Netflix.
Retro Rules
Millie Bobby Brown throws it back to the ‘80s in a sophisticated look alongside Orlando Bloom at the Louis Vuitton x exhibition launch party in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Back in the Saddle
Mary-Kate Olsen competes in the Longines Global Champions Tour of Monaco while husband Olivier Sarkozy shows his support from the stands on Thursday in Monaco.
Daddy-Daughter Day
David Beckham and daughter Harper sit in the stands at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarterfinal match between Norway and England at Stade Océane on Thursday in Le Havre, France.
Fiercely Chic
Céline Dion struts down the street in Paris on Thursday, wearing an all-black Chanel unitard with a metal and calfskin Chanel belt and matching strappy sandals.
Broadway Beauties
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical star Vanessa Carlton gets a backstage visit from Stevie Nicks at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Say Cheese!
Noah Centineo pulls a playful face at the New York City screening of Midsommar at Metrograph on Thursday.
Perfect Tens
Chrissy Teigen and John Mayer join Andy Cohen on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen 10-year anniversary special in N.Y.C.
Athletes & Art
Tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams arrive at The Maddox Gallery in celebration of American artist Brendan Murphy’s debut U.K. solo exhibition called Rush of Blood, on Thursday in London.
Rainbow Glow
Jonathan Van Ness and Smirnoff raise a glass to the LGBTQ community at the House of Pride pop-up on Thursday in N.Y.C.
London Launch
Emilio and Gloria Estefan join costars Christie Prades and George Ioannides at their press night performance of On Your Feet on Thursday at The London Coliseum.
Cali Cool
Malin Akerman shows off her street style in a white blouse and black skinny jeans as she leaves the Chateau Marmont with husband Jack Donnelly and a pal on Thursday in L.A.
Show Your Pride
Rocking blunt bangs and red tips, Charli XCX arrives to the Artists Den event for WorldPride on Thursday at Pier 17 in N.Y.C.
Dressed to Kill
Lucy Liu wears a bright pink dress and a bouffant hairstyle while filming the CBS All Access series Why Women Kill in L.A. on Thursday.
Music Madness
Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels hangs out at N.Y.C.’s Music Choice on Thursday.
Anchor Activities
Anderson Cooper attends QUEER CITY: A CNN Experience on Thursday in N.Y.C.
One on the Way
Model Bar Refaeli graces the teal carpet with her adorable baby bump during the Girls Party Palmolive product launch on Thursday at the GAGA Club in Hamburg, Germany.
Sweet Treat
Marshmello greets young fans on Monday at YouTube Music Presents: Marshmello Spotlight Fan Experience at YouTube Space L.A.
La Dolce Vita
George Clooney and wife Amal leave their hotel hand-in-hand and smiling as they head out for a helicopter ride over Venice, Italy, on Thursday.
Main Man
Jake Gyllenhaal interacts with fans at the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home, presented in part by Audi, at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday in Hollywood.
Feels Like Home
Also at the Spider-Man premiere: Cobie Smulders and husband Taran Killam.
Finding Her 'Tempo'
Lizzo takes the stage in a sparkling ensemble during American Express’ N.Y.C. Pride Kickoff Event on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Embracing Individuality
Lea Michele headlines T.J. Maxx’s Changing Room Popup, as part of the Maxx You Project, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Dominating Duo
Director Lulu Wang, recipient of the Vanguard Award, and actress Awkwafina attend The Farewell L.A. premiere, presented by Sundance Institute and hosted by Acura, at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Wednesday.
Under the Radar
Ryan Gosling is seen wearing a baseball cap while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.
Funny Friends
Chrissy Teigen and Amanda Seales share a laugh at NBC’s Bring the Funny premiere event at Rockwell Table & Stage in L.A. on Wednesday.
Back on Broadway
Costars Tracie Thoms and Helen Hunt attend the opening night performance afterparty for Encores! Off-Center production of Working: A Musical at New York City Center on Wednesday.
Bold & Beautiful
Dascha Polanco, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Stephanie Beatriz heat up the set of In the Heights in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Lovely Locks
Kerastase muse Emily Ratajkowski strikes a pose in front of the Eiffel Tower during the brand’s party at Port Debilly on Wednesday in Paris.
Loud & Proud
Whoopi Goldberg hits the stage during the opening ceremony of World Pride N.Y.C. 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Backwards Glance
Candice Swanepoel flashes a smile over her shoulder during Prabal Gurung’s #StrongerInColour Pride Month celebration with drinks at newly opened Lemon’s Rooftop and dinner at the Wythe Hotel Garden Terrace in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Premiere Party
Brenda Song snaps a selfie at the friends and family screening of Netflix’s Secret Obsession at the Netflix offices on Wednesday in L.A.
Movie Munchies
Bill Murray snacks on potato latkes during an interview on the set of his new movie On the Rocks, written and directed by Sofia Coppola, on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Big Apple Energy
Terry Crews visits the Mike Muse show at SiriusXM Studio in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Press Tour Trio
Costars Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson and Olivia Munn reunite at Build Series in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to discuss their show The Rook at Build Studio.
Print Sprint
Daisy Ridley walks the streets of N.Y.C. in a floral wrap dress on Wednesday.
Book Worm
Chris Pine goes book shopping on Wednesday in downtown N.Y.C.
Power Moves
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Naturi Naughton attend a season 4 presentation of Power in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday.
Orange Fever
Zendaya arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to chat about Spider-Man: Far From Home and her new HBO series Euphoria on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Culture & Commerce
Sarah Jessica Parker graces the stage during a Magical Summer Night at Hudson Yards to celebrate the arrival of 35 Hudson Yards on Tuesday in New York City.
There's Something About Mary
Mary J. Blige strikes a pose at the Love Ball III, benefitting programs that help those affected by HIV/AIDS, at N.Y.C.’s Gotham Hall on Tuesday.
Model & Muse
Billy Porter stuns at the Love Ball III in an incredible headpiece at Gotham Hall on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Talented in Teal
America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews shows off his artistic side and dishes about his show on Today in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Playful PDA
Nikki Bella jumps into boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev’s arms while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Play Ball!
Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy and actor Joe Keery hit the field at Fenway Park to deliver the game ball ahead of the first pitch between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
Hole in One
Jesse Metcalfe putts around with fiancée Cara Santana at Meiomi Wines: Pinot Putt Off Celebration at Golf & Body on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Treat Yourself
Emma Stone hosts her second annual Em & Friends Drag Queen Bingo charity event sponsored by Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur in West Hollywood on Monday.
Summer Soirée
Damian Lewis and wife Helen McCrory wear their summer best to The Summer Party, presented by Serpentine Galleries and Chanel and hosted by Michael R. Bloomberg, Hans Ulrich Obrist and Sir David Adjaye at The Serpentine Gallery on Tuesday in London.