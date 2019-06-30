Céline Dion Shows Off Her Legs in Paris, Plus Meghan Markle, the Stranger Things Cast & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
June 30, 2019 06:00 AM

Bonjour!

Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

Céline Dion waved hello and showed off her legs during an outing in Paris.

Let's Move

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown had a blast at the Stranger Things season 3 premiere in Santa Monica, California.

Baller-to-Be

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle received a special New York Yankees jersey for son Archie before the team took on the Boston Red Sox for the MLB’s first-ever game in London.

Health Is Wealth

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Twiggy, Gwyneth Paltrow and Penelope Cruz were all smiles at the In goop Health wellness summit in London.

International Star

MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Julianne Moore attended the 54th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic.

Pattern Maker

The Image Direct

Miranda Lambert goes casual for a Friday walk around New York City with husband Brendan McLoughlin (not pictured).

Rainbow Connection

Gotham/GC Images

Lady Gaga gears up for Pride in a rainbow outfit in New York City on Friday.

Giving It Her All

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Alicia Keys performs onstage during Pride Live’s 2019 Stonewall Day Friday in New York City. 

Sign of the Times

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Also at Stonewall Day: George Takei.

Pregnant Pause

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Mom-to-be Chelsea Clinton joins the starry lineup at Stonewall Day on Friday in New York City.

Happy Place

Matt Stroshane

The cast of Toy Story 4 — Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves — appears alongside some of the movie’s characters at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Friday.

Two-Faced

MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty

Julianne Moore delivers her speech after receiving the Crystal Globe Award for the Outstanding Artistic Contribution to the World of Cinema at the start of the 54th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic on Friday.

Summer Styles

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin arrive at the Hôtel de la Mirande for a white dinner before the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas on Friday night in Avignon, France. 

Good Read

Courtesy Audible

Elle Fanning records audio for The Baby-Sitters Club for Audible on Thursday.

Across the Pond

Jim Dyson/Getty

Sheryl Crow performs live on the Pyramid stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, in England on Friday.

High Times

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Gaten Matarazzo jumps for joy at the Stranger Things 3 press junket at The London Hotel in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Getting Handsy

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Also goofing off at Thursday’s junket costars Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink.

Face Frame

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Newcomer Maya Hawke poses for a pic during the Stranger Things 3 junket on Thursday. The show launches globally on July 4 on Netflix.

Retro Rules

Michael Buckner/WWD/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown throws it back to the ‘80s in a sophisticated look alongside Orlando Bloom at the Louis Vuitton x exhibition launch party in Los Angeles on Thursday.  

Back in the Saddle

The Image Direct

Mary-Kate Olsen competes in the Longines Global Champions Tour of Monaco while husband Olivier Sarkozy shows his support from the stands on Thursday in Monaco.

Daddy-Daughter Day

Zhizhao Wu/Getty

David Beckham and daughter Harper sit in the stands at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Quarterfinal match between Norway and England at Stade Océane on Thursday in Le Havre, France.

Fiercely Chic

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Céline Dion struts down the street in Paris on Thursday, wearing an all-black Chanel unitard with a metal and calfskin Chanel belt and matching strappy sandals.

Broadway Beauties

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical star Vanessa Carlton gets a backstage visit from Stevie Nicks at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Say Cheese!

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Noah Centineo pulls a playful face at the New York City screening of Midsommar at Metrograph on Thursday.

Perfect Tens

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Chrissy Teigen and John Mayer join Andy Cohen on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen 10-year anniversary special in N.Y.C.

Athletes & Art

David M. Benett/Getty

Tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams arrive at The Maddox Gallery in celebration of American artist Brendan Murphy’s debut U.K. solo exhibition called Rush of Blood, on Thursday in London.

Rainbow Glow

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Jonathan Van Ness and Smirnoff raise a glass to the LGBTQ community at the House of Pride pop-up on Thursday in N.Y.C.

London Launch

David M. Benett/Getty

Emilio and Gloria Estefan join costars Christie Prades and George Ioannides at their press night performance of On Your Feet on Thursday at The London Coliseum.

Cali Cool

Splash News Online

Malin Akerman shows off her street style in a white blouse and black skinny jeans as she leaves the Chateau Marmont with husband Jack Donnelly and a pal on Thursday in L.A.

Show Your Pride

Theo Wargo/Getty

Rocking blunt bangs and red tips, Charli XCX arrives to the Artists Den event for WorldPride on Thursday at Pier 17 in N.Y.C.

Dressed to Kill

The Image Direct

Lucy Liu wears a bright pink dress and a bouffant hairstyle while filming the CBS All Access series Why Women Kill in L.A. on Thursday. 

Music Madness

John Lamparski/Getty

Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels hangs out at N.Y.C.’s Music Choice on Thursday.

Anchor Activities

Mike Coppola/Getty

Anderson Cooper attends QUEER CITY: A CNN Experience on Thursday in N.Y.C.

One on the Way

Franziska Krug/Getty

Model Bar Refaeli graces the teal carpet with her adorable baby bump during the Girls Party Palmolive product launch on Thursday at the GAGA Club in Hamburg, Germany.

Sweet Treat

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Marshmello greets young fans on Monday at YouTube Music Presents: Marshmello Spotlight Fan Experience at YouTube Space L.A.

La Dolce Vita

BACKGRID

George Clooney and wife Amal leave their hotel hand-in-hand and smiling as they head out for a helicopter ride over Venice, Italy, on Thursday.

Main Man

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jake Gyllenhaal interacts with fans at the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home, presented in part by Audi, at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday in Hollywood.

Feels Like Home

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Also at the Spider-Man premiere: Cobie Smulders and husband Taran Killam. 

Finding Her 'Tempo'

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Lizzo takes the stage in a sparkling ensemble during American Express’ N.Y.C. Pride Kickoff Event on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Embracing Individuality

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Lea Michele headlines T.J. Maxx’s Changing Room Popup, as part of the Maxx You Project, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Dominating Duo

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Director Lulu Wang, recipient of the Vanguard Award, and actress Awkwafina attend The Farewell L.A. premiere, presented by Sundance Institute and hosted by Acura, at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Wednesday.

Under the Radar

Splash News Online

Ryan Gosling is seen wearing a baseball cap while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.

Funny Friends

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Chrissy Teigen and Amanda Seales share a laugh at NBC’s Bring the Funny premiere event at Rockwell Table & Stage in L.A. on Wednesday.

Back on Broadway

Walter McBride/Getty

Costars Tracie Thoms and Helen Hunt attend the opening night performance afterparty for Encores! Off-Center production of Working: A Musical at New York City Center on Wednesday.

Bold & Beautiful

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dascha Polanco, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Stephanie Beatriz heat up the set of In the Heights in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Lovely Locks

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Kerastase muse Emily Ratajkowski strikes a pose in front of the Eiffel Tower during the brand’s party at Port Debilly on Wednesday in Paris.

Loud & Proud

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Whoopi Goldberg hits the stage during the opening ceremony of World Pride N.Y.C. 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Backwards Glance

Jenna Burke/BFA.com

Candice Swanepoel flashes a smile over her shoulder during Prabal Gurung’s #StrongerInColour Pride Month celebration with drinks at newly opened Lemon’s Rooftop and dinner at the Wythe Hotel Garden Terrace in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Premiere Party

Charley Gallay/Getty

Brenda Song snaps a selfie at the friends and family screening of Netflix’s Secret Obsession at the Netflix offices on Wednesday in L.A.

Movie Munchies

INSTARimages

Bill Murray snacks on potato latkes during an interview on the set of his new movie On the Rocks, written and directed by Sofia Coppola, on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Big Apple Energy

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Terry Crews visits the Mike Muse show at SiriusXM Studio in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Press Tour Trio

Manny Carabel/Getty

Costars Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson and Olivia Munn reunite at Build Series in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to discuss their show The Rook at Build Studio.

Print Sprint

Splash News Online

Daisy Ridley walks the streets of N.Y.C. in a floral wrap dress on Wednesday.

Book Worm

MEGA

Chris Pine goes book shopping on Wednesday in downtown N.Y.C.

Power Moves

Jordi Vidal/Getty

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Naturi Naughton attend a season 4 presentation of Power in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday.

Orange Fever

Diego Corredor/MediaPunch

Zendaya arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to chat about Spider-Man: Far From Home and her new HBO series Euphoria on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Culture & Commerce

Craig Barritt/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker graces the stage during a Magical Summer Night at Hudson Yards to celebrate the arrival of 35 Hudson Yards on Tuesday in New York City. 

There's Something About Mary

Mike Vitelli/BFA

Mary J. Blige strikes a pose at the Love Ball III, benefitting programs that help those affected by HIV/AIDS, at N.Y.C.’s Gotham Hall on Tuesday. 

Model & Muse

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Billy Porter stuns at the Love Ball III in an incredible headpiece at Gotham Hall on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

 

Talented in Teal

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews shows off his artistic side and dishes about his show on Today in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Playful PDA

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Nikki Bella jumps into boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev’s arms while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Play Ball!

Kathryn Riley/Getty

Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy and actor Joe Keery hit the field at Fenway Park to deliver the game ball ahead of the first pitch between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Hole in One

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

Jesse Metcalfe putts around with fiancée Cara Santana at Meiomi Wines: Pinot Putt Off Celebration at Golf & Body on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Treat Yourself

Robbie Ziegler

Emma Stone hosts her second annual Em & Friends Drag Queen Bingo charity event sponsored by Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur in West Hollywood on Monday. 

Summer Soirée

David M. Benett/Getty

Damian Lewis and wife Helen McCrory wear their summer best to The Summer Party, presented by Serpentine Galleries and Chanel and hosted by Michael R. Bloomberg, Hans Ulrich Obrist and Sir David Adjaye at The Serpentine Gallery on Tuesday in London.

