Maisie Williams Stands Out at Queen's Cup, Plus Lizzo, Kate Beckinsale, Charlize Theron, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Queen of the Cup
Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby stand out at Cartier Queen's Cup Polo 2021 in Egham, England.
Mona Lizzo
Lizzo makes a fashion statement in a Leonardo da Vinci-inspired look at Catch in Los Angeles.
Prom?
Kate Beckinsale and Charlize Theron pose together at CTAOP's Night Out in Los Angeles.
Actress Slash Restaurateur
Priyanka Chopra makes a colorful statement at the opening of her new Indian restaurant Sona in New York.
Nice Beatz
Swizz Beatz and D-Nice put the finishing touches on their looks for the 5th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch in Beverly Hills.
Jersey Guy and Girl
Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa share the stage on opening night of Springsteen on Broadway in New York City.
Just Deserts
Bella Hadid is all smiles at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Runner's High
Cynthia Erivo has fun on a run in her colorful workout gear in West Hollywood.
True Colors
Cynthia Nixon and NYFW designer Jonathan Simkhai celebrate Pride at a dinner for True Colors United in the Hamptons.
Greatest of All Time
Simone Biles nails her floor routine during Day 1 of the Women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastic Trials in St. Louis.
Model Couple
Lorena Rae enjoys a romantic stroll with her boyfriend in St. Tropez.
Sin City Nights
Kendall Jenner accessorizes her leather outfit with a blue feather boa while on her way to the Flamingo hotel in Las Vegas on June 25.
Beauty in Blue
H.E.R. performs on the Today show on June 25 at Rockefeller Plaza in N.Y.C.
First Look
Mackenzie Davis is seen for the first time on the set of the new HBO Max series Station Eleven in Toronto on June 24.
Best Buds
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper strike matching poses at The Standard High Line's New York Pride Kick-Off Party on June 24 in N.Y.C.
Party Time
Paris Hilton DJs at the Resorts World Las Vegas Grand Opening on June 24.
Talk Show Time
Chris Pratt arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 24 in Hollywood.
Night on the Town
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian hold hands as they arrive at the Galore x PrettyLittleThing the Youth Issue party hosted by Atiana De La Hoya in West Hollywood on June 24.
Snow Angel
Rachel Brosnahan is dressed for winter while filming an episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on June 24 in N.Y.C.
Suited Up
Josh O'Connor looks dapper at the Bvlgari Magnifica Gala at Spencer House on June 24 in London.
Egg-Cellent Guest
John Hamm plays a round of Egg Russian Roulette with host Jimmy Fallon on the June 24 episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Ready for Takeoff
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg sit back and relax at the Diesel event at the TWA Hotel on June 24 in N.Y.C.
Raise Your Glass
Doja Cat celebrates the release of her third studio LP, Planet Her, with Ketel One Botanical, Don Julio 70 and Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker on June 25 in L.A.
A Leg Up
Ebony Williams, AnnaLynne McCord and Lewis Alexander pose together at Alice + Olivia's Prom Celebration for Pride at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York, on June 24, where guests sipped Casamigos cocktails.
Family Affair
Russell Wilson and Ciara are joined by kids Future, Sienna and Win at their 3Brand at Rookie USA Flagship launch on June 24 in N.Y.C.
Grand Entrance
Tilda Swinton wears an original costume for Pier Paolo Pasolini's film Decameron during the Embodying Pasolini press conference at the Mattatoio on June 24 in Rome.
Paris Plans
Bella Hadid leaves the George V hotel to head to Kith boutique in Paris on June 24.
Beauty Launch
Becky G holds a private launch event in L.A. for her beauty brand Treslúce Beauty, a brand that creates, celebrates and supports Latinx heritage and culture.
'Life' Outtake
Mary J. Blige dazzles in a metallic dress at the premiere of her documentary My Life on June 23 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.
Playing Tourist
Kathy Hilton takes in the view from The Empire State Building on June 23 in N.Y.C.
Street Style
Gigi Hadid struts her stuff in an all-black ensemble on June 23 in N.Y.C.
Family Time
Dominic West and his daughter Martha attend a private screening of Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser on June 23 in London.
Keeping It Cozy
Dale Moss and Clare Crawley pose together during Day 2 at Alo House in L.A. on June 23.
Go Big or Go Home
Cynthia Erivo steps out in oversized sunglasses, a two-piece set and platform heels on June 23 at the Rhude SS22 Runway Show in Beverly Hills.
Dinner Date
Bill and Hillary Clinton step out for a bite to eat on June 23 in N.Y.C
Robotics Rule
Will.i.am and his i.am.angel foundation teams up with Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner and FIRST Robotics to launch Robotics clubs across over 400 local schools on June 23 in L.A.
Disney Date
Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein spend a day date at Disney World in Florida on June 22.
City Chic
Tayshia Adams looks stylish in a button-down dress and white boots while out in N.Y.C. on June 23.
Lady in Red
Vanessa Hudgens steps out in L.A. wearing a matching red set and sneakers on June 23.
Spotted in the City
Benicio del Toro goes for a walk with a friend on June 21 in N.Y.C.
Big Heart
Vin Diesel spreads love during his guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 22 in N.Y.C.
High Honors
Kemp Powers, Regina King and Bradley Cooper attend Bring On The Light: The 2021 Moth Ball Honoring Regina King and Kemp Powers at Spring Studios on June 22 in N.Y.C.
Set Sighting
Whitney Peak and Tavi Gevinson film Gossip Girl uptown in N.Y.C. on June 22.
Darling Dates
Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren have a date night at Avra in Beverly Hills on June 22.
Big Boss Family
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin and their children - Rafael, Eduardo, Leonardo, Romeo, Lucia and Carmen - attend The Boss Baby: Family Business premiere at SVA Theater on June 22 in N.Y.C.
Tea Time
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall enjoy afternoon tea beside a statue of playwright Nöel Coward during a visit to Theatre Royal on June 23 in London.
Fun on Wheels
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson stop by Peacock's Girls5eva karaoke bus in support of the show's Emmy 5YC campaign in L.A. on June 11.
Swim Fan
Joel Edgerton goes for a night swim at North Bondi Beach in Sydney on June 22.
Dinner Date
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie arrive at an exclusive dinner hosted by Poppy Jamie to celebrate the launch of her first book Happy Not Perfect at Isabel on June 22 in London.
City Stroll
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi step out together in N.Y.C. on June 19.
On the Move
Tessa Thompson runs errands with her dog in L.A. on June 21.
Disney Date
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth cozy up together at Disneyland on June 21.
Sister Act
Nicky and Paris Hilton film a sequel to the This Is Paris documentary in N.Y.C. on June 21.
Out & About
Kate Middleton visits The Urban Nature Project at The Natural History Museum in London on June 22.
Paris Chic
Hailey and Justin Bieber look chic in formal looks as they leave a restaurant in Paris on June 21.
Gone Fishing
Kevin Costner heads to Big 5 Sporting Goods to grab fishing gear in Santa Barbara on June 21.
Street Style
Irina Shayk leaves an office building in N.Y.C. wearing an oversized top, shorts and sandals on June 22.