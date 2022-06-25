Lori Harvey Looks Lovely with Bella Hadid, Plus Mishael Morgan, Mariah Carey and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated June 26, 2022 06:00 AM

Lovely Ladies

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty for Tao Group Hospitality

Lori Harvey attends Bella Hadid's Celebration for Kin Euphorics X Tao Hospitality Group Partnership Launch on June 24 in L.A.

Celeb Night Out

Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty for Hollywood Unlocked

Jason Lee, Tiffany Haddish, Mariah Carey and Floyd Mayweather interact backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on June 24 in Beverly Hills.

Making Her-story

Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Mishael Morgan, the first Black winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series award, poses in the press room at the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24 in California.

NASCAR Boys

Credit: HHP/Harold Hinson for Cincoro Tequila

Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace come together in Nashville to celebrate NASCAR race weekend.

Good Genes

Credit: Splash News Online

David Beckham and youngest son Cruz get dressed up on June 24 for the Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. 

Fierce Fashion

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Rina Sawayama performs at American Express presents BST Hyde Park in London on June 24. 

Mellow Yellow

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Kevin the Minion, Steve Carell, Danny Trejo, Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Bob the Minion attend a hand and footprint ceremony in celebration of Minions: The Rise of Gru on June 24 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. 

Living Legends

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Usher presents L.A. Reid with the Icon Honoree Award during the Culture Creators Awards Brunch at The Beverly Hilton on June 23.

Lean Back

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Jimmie Allen feels the music on June 23 during his iHeartCountry album release party for Tulip Drive with AT&T Dream in Black in Burbank, California. 

Read All About It

Credit: Michael Priest

Ben Stiller talks with author and friend Jerry Stahl about Stahl's new book Nein! Nein! Nein! at N.Y.C.'s 92nd Street Y. 

Dog Days

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Julianne Hough snuggles up to a pup on June 23 inside N.Y.C.'s Sardi's restaurant. 

Hand in Hand

Credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn enjoy each other's company on June 23 in N.Y.C., ahead of the comedian's three-night stand at Madison Square Garden. 

Ride Along

Credit: Courtesy

Steph Curry has the time of his life on June 23 while visiting California's Great America in Santa Clara. 

Three's Company

Credit: Alex J.Berliner/ABImages

The Hollywood Chrises unite! Hemsworth and Pratt hang with Taika Waititi on June 23 at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in L.A. 

Silver Streak

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tessa Thompson hits her second red carpet of the week, posing at the Los Angeles premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on June 23.

Strong Women

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Also at the Thor premiere, Natalie Portman and Elsa Pataky shine inside the El Capitan Theatre. 

Pink Slip

Credit: Backgrid/Splash News Online

Rita Ora has a casual outing on June 23, sightseeing in Madrid ahead of an evening performance. 

To a Tee

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie put on their fest best on June 24 at day three of the Glastonbury Festival in England. 

Star in Stripes

Credit: Justin Ford/Getty

Geena Davis takes the mic on June 23 at the Bentonville Film Festival in Arkansas. 

Roar of the Crowd

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Conan Gray hands it to the audience on June 24 during his performance on Today at N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center. 

Good Sign

Credit: Dave Starbuck/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Anna Camp signs autographs outside of the Murder at Yellowstone City premiere in Los Angeles on June 23.

Good Side

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Sienna Miller is a head-turner on June 23 at The Alchemist's Feast summer party and fundraiser at the National Gallery in London. 

Two Cool

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are all dressed up for the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on June 23. 

Celtic Pride

Credit: Splash News Online

Diego Luna gets into character during a stage performance in Madrid on June 23. 

Clear Message

Credit: Harry Durrant/Getty

Mel C sports a cheeky phrase on her shirt as she DJs during day two of the Glastonbury Festival in England on June 23. 

Shoulder On

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Josh Charles and Jessica Chastain get to work on the Cranford, New Jersey, set of Mother's Instinct on June 23. 

Peachy Keen

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

A bright Kerry Washington attends Neutrogena's Discover Your Best SPF event in Beverly Hills on June 22. 

Boo'd Up

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Lana Condor and fiancé Anthony De La Torre get complementary at the Los Angeles screening of BOO, BITCH on June 22. 

Laughing Plastic

Credit: MEGA

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie suit up as Ken and Barbie while filming the upcoming Barbie movie in Los Angeles on June 22. 

French Press

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Jared Leto, Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke make for one cool trio on June 22 while hanging at Spotify Beach at the Cannes Lions festival in France. 

Post Mate

Credit: Antony Jones/Getty

Post Malone entertains the crowd at Spotify Beach on June 22 during the Cannes Lions festival in France. 

Moving Along

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Emma Roberts strikes a stylish pose on June 22 at the Paris photo call for the On the Move Montblanc Extreme launch at Palais Galliera. 

On the List

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chris Pratt suits up for the Los Angeles premiere of The Terminal List on June 22. 

Fun with Fashion

Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Tessa Thompson continues her high-fashion Westworld press tour with a stop at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on June 22. 

Queen for a Day

Credit: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Kacey Musgraves hits all the right notes on her latest tour stop at Hampton Court Palace in London on June 22. 

Dinner à Deux

Credit: Splash News Online

Sia and her dinner date are a perfect match at a private event in N.Y.C. on June 22. 

City of Love

Credit: KCS Presse/MEGA

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel take a stroll while in Paris for Fashion Week on June 22. 

Great Advice

Credit: Cisco Live

Mindy Kaling tells Carrie Palin at Cisco Live in Las Vegas on June 15 that the best advice she received from The Office producer, Greg Daniels, is to "be kind."

Making Them Green with Envy

Credit: Gymshark

Karrueche Tran enjoyed a day of fit fashion at The Gymshark Gardens by Whitney Simmons in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Lights, Camera, Action!

Credit: Backgrid

Salma Hayek films Without Blood, which is being directed by Angelina Jolie, in Rome on June 22. 

Mugshot Moment

Cara Delevingne attends a preview screening of Only Murders in the Building season 2 on June 22 in London. 

Fashion Statement

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

 J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer attend the Givenchy Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22. 

Behind the Scenes

Credit: Eddie Mulholland/Getty

Kate Middleton gets behind the camera while attending the ELEVATE initiative at Brixton House in London on June 22. 

Summer Session

Credit: Jesus J. Montero

Wiz Khalifa performs at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash Festival while guests partied with the new SKRT hard seltzer on June 18 in Chicago.

Pink Lady

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o speaks on stage during the Breaking Barriers and Building Community event in Cannes, France, on June 22. 

The Wild, Wild Westworld

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Angela Sarafyan, Tessa Thompson and Evan Rachel Wood attend HBO's Westworld Season 4 premiere on June 21 in N.Y.C.

Backstage Pass

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Dua Lipa, Post Malone and Kaytranada hang out backstage at Spotify Beach during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 21. 

Laced Up

Credit: Toni Anne Barson/Getty

Sam Smith performs at a VIP dinner party hosted by iHeartMedia and MediaLink during the Cannes Lions festival on June 21 in France. 

Give Him a Hand

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds talks Next Generation Storytelling in Cannes on June 22. 

Masked Moment

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Björk performs onstage at La Seine Musicale on June 21 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. 

Oh, Hello!

Credit: Splash News Online

Diego Luna presents new project Cada Vez Nos Despedimos Mejor (Every Time We Say Goodbye Better) in Madrid on June 22. 

Making the Cut

Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Heidi Klum attends Prime Video and Freevee's Summer Solstice event in Santa Monica on June 21. 

With Open Arms

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Tyler Posey leaves a dinner on June 21 in London. 

It's a Whole Lotta Style

Credit: Eric Jcui

Musical sensation Bia sips a SKRT hard seltzer ahead of her performance at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash on on June 18 in Chicago.

Belt It Out

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Dixie D'Amelio performs at the launch party for her album, A Letter to Me, on June 21 in L.A.

Home on the Range

Outlander star Graham McTavish plays a rancher on the set of his upcoming film Somewhere in Montana, set to be released in 2023.

Flower Power

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Evan Rachel Wood brightens the morning while arriving to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on June 21. 

Set in Stone

Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Priscilla Presley is joined by daughter Lisa Marie and her daughters Riley Keough, Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood as the women celebrate the upcoming Elvis movie with a hand and footprint ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on June 21. 

Rock On

Credit: Francesco Prandoni/Getty

Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones return to the stage on June 21 at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Funny Faces

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision

Zack Bia gets goofy at the Verdy x Minions launch party at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 16. 

Ripple Effect

Credit: Ripple Foods

Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner attends a private event for Ripple Foods in Los Angeles on June 16.

Rainbow Bright

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand through N.Y.C. on June 20.

Boy Meets Girl

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Evan Mock takes five on the N.Y.C. set of Gossip Girl on June 20. 

The White Stuff

Credit: Splash News Online

Kim Kardashian is summer-ready in a white tee while leaving N.Y.C.'s Bergdorf Goodman on June 20.

Cannes Do

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

DJ Pee.Wee — a.k.a. Anderson .Paak — hits the red carpet at a Spotify concert during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.

Photo Finish

Also performing on Spotify Beach during Cannes Lions on June 20, Kendrick Lamar. 

Heart You

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Paris Hilton hits the stage for a panel on NFTs during the Cannes Lions festival in France on June 20.

Beware The Bear

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Abby Elliott and Jeremy Allen White put their heads together at the premiere afterparty for FX's The Bear in L.A. on June 20.

Walk and Talk

Credit: The Image DIrect

Tessa Thompson takes a call on June 20 while walking around N.Y.C.

Sing Thing

Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Lauren Alaina grabs the mic on June 15 during an event with Maurices in Brooklyn. 

With Honors

Credit: Marc Franklin

Joaquina Kalukango hangs with Ben Vereen in N.Y.C. on June 19 as the actor is honored with the Broadway League Legacy Award for his career and humanitarian work during Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Squ