Star Tracks - Sunday, June 24, 2007
THE HAPPY COUPLE
After celebrating the launch of a jewelry collection last week, Jennifer Lopez hangs onto husband Marc Anthony after performing a concert at New York's Nokia Theatre in Times Square on Friday.
EUROPEAN UNION
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel – who've met up on a few of his tour stops – take in the sights of Goteborg, Sweden, on Sunday, where he was performing.
FAMILY FEATURE
Demi Moore, with daughters Rumer and Tallulah and husband Ashton Kutcher, celebrates her ex – Bruce Willis – and his new film Live Free or Die Hard on Friday at the New York premiere.
COMPLETELY ENGAGED
Tony Parker and Eva Longoria do some shopping in New York City on Saturday – perhaps in preparation for their upcoming nuptials in France? They're set to wed on July 7.
BAG LADY
Cameron Diaz has a laugh with MTV Canada host Sol Guy while touring the ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru on Friday. Later the actress issued an apology for unknowingly offending Peruvians with the Mao-ist slogan on her satchel.
MIDNIGHT SHOW
Penélope Cruz stops by Prince's late-night 3121 concert at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Saturday, where she held court front and center with a bunch of pals and was personally acknowledged by the Purple One. Also there catching the show: Diddy, Hilary Swank and Topher Grace.
FRIENDLY DINNER
Jennifer Aniston leaves her new man behind to dine at Malibu's Nobu restaurant with old Friend Courteney Cox on Saturday.
MOVIE WITH MOMMY
After getting glam with a princess makeover, Denise Richards treats daughter Sam, 3, to another good time at the Ratatouille premiere at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood on Friday.
GOING GREEK
While her sister Paris is looking forward to a good meal when she's released from jail on Tuesday, Nicky Hilton is in Athens, Greece, where she put on a fashion show at the Grand Resort Lagonissi.
ROAD WELL TRAVELED
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie walk a familiar path with son Maddox, 5, to pick up Zahara, 2, and Pax, 3, from school on a wet Thursday in Prague, where Jolie is shooting the new movie Wanted.
BYE-BYE, BABY!
After splashing around with mom Katie Holmes on the French Riviera, 1-year-old Suri waves goodbye as she and dad Tom Cruise leave the Eden Roc Hotel in Cap d'Antibes, France, on Friday.
CHILDREN AT PLAY
While he elicits laughter, Eddie Murphy manages to keep a straight face as he continues filming the sci-fi comedy Starship Dave in New York's Central Park on Friday. The actor has yet to respond to ex Mel B's latest claim – that DNA tests prove he fathered her 2-month-old daughter.
BALANCING ACT
Rocker Pete Doherty isn't afraid to get down and dirty while spinning his wheels backstage at the Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset, England, on Friday. Outside the music scene, the rocker is trying to clean up his personal act, writing in his newly published diaries he'd like to wed girlfriend Kate Moss this summer if he can kick his drug habit.
VIOLET FEMME
A pregnant Salma Hayek is a vision in purple as she steps out to support fellow Mexican Colette Steckel at the U.S. launch of her Colette Jewelry flagship store in Los Angeles on Thursday.
LOOK WHO'S TALKING!
A tanned Jude Law looks summer-ready as he simultaneously walks and talks through his native London on Thursday.
PASSING THROUGH
Kevin Federline keeps his designer duds packed away, opting to go casual as he heads to security at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.
