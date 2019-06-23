Kate Moss and Lookalike Daughter Lila, 16, Take Paris Fashion Week, Plus Joe Jonas, Amy Poehler & More
Model Mom
Kate Moss and her 16-year-old daughter Lila attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Wheelie Excited
Ahead of his second wedding celebration to bride Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas was spotted enjoying the streets of Paris on a scooter.
Leading Ladies
The Rook stars Olivia Munn, Emma Greenwell and Joely Richardson attended the SeriesFest Season 5 opening night at Sie FilmCenter in Denver, Colorado.
Yes Please!
Amy Poehler performed onstage at the 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco, California.
Smiling Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried was all smiles in New York City dressed in an off-the-shoulder blouse and denim jeans.
Color Chameleon
Iggy Azalea goes all out with patterns at the BET Awards 2019 Radio Broadcast Center at Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Friday.
Tomorrowland
Ed Sheeran and Kate McKinnon introduce a special screening of Yesterday on Friday in Gorleston-on-Sea, England.
Letter-Perfect
Christina Ricci finds her place at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show on Friday in Paris.
An Honour to Be Here
Elton John and French president Emmanuel Macron arrive to speak to a crowd in the courtyard of the Élysée Palace in Paris on Friday as part of a ceremony to award John of the French Legion of Honour.
Fight for Your Right
Kelly Lynch and Rumer Willis hang out on Thursday night at a dinner for the Right to Desire campaign in L.A.
Friday Feels
Louie Anderson visits Build Series to discuss FX Networks’ comedy TV series Baskets at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Total Icon
Madonna gets real on Thursday during the iHeartRadio ICONS with Madonna: In Celebration of Madame X Q&A at the iHeartRadio Theater in N.Y.C.
Print Power
Irina Shayk shines in leopard print at the David Yurman x Fondazione Geronimo Summer Solari celebration at Madison Square Park on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Scary Movie Muse
Vera Farmiga is joined by her spooky costar at the Annabelle Comes Home premiere on Thursday at the Regency Village Theatre in L.A.
All About Art
Swizz Beatz celebrates DELUXX FLUXX, presented by The Dean Collection and the Marriott Bonvoy™ American Express® credit card portfolio, in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Fluffy the Film Star
Costars Sherri Shepherd, Gabriel Iglesias and Jacob Vargas reunite at the Netflix Mr. Iglesias L.A. premiere at the Regal L.A. Live on Thursday.
London Lovers
Russell Wilson and Ciara head over to La Bodega Negra in London’s Soho neighborhood on Thursday to grab dinner during a date night.
Bedazzled Bodysuit
Mary J. Blige dazzles the crowd at the 7th annual BET Experience at L.A. Live, presented by Coca-Cola, at the Staples Center on Thursday in L.A.
Summer Street Style
Maksim Chmerkovskiy hits the streets of L.A. on Thursday, wearing a button up tee and ripped denim jeans.
Big Apple Antics
Lin-Manuel Miranda sprinkles a bit of confetti on the set of his upcoming In the Heights movie on Thursday in N.Y.C.
On-the-Go Greetings
Kumail Nanjiani waves to fans on his way to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday in L.A.
Think Pink
Katie Holmes gets caught in the rain out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
R&B Boys
Jamie Foxx poses with Tank backstage at the Tank & Jacquees concert on Thursday at NOVO in L.A.
Rock Out
Country star Jake Owen amps up the crowd during day one of the Country Stampede Music Festival on Thursday in Topeka, Kansas.
Casual Crop
Emily Ratajkowski wears a white cropped tank and green cargo pants while out walking her dog in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
'It' Couple
Cardi B and Offset take over the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards red carpet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
Vision in White
Brittany Snow arrives on day three of the 25th annual Palm Springs International ShortFest at Camelot theatres on Thursday in Palm Springs, California.
Furry Friends
Bernadette Peters cuddles with a cute pup from The Humane Society of New York while filming a promo for the Broadway Barks 2020 announcement in Shubert Alley on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Just Hanging Out
Pink does a daring aerial stunt on Thursday during the Cardiff, Wales, stop on her tour at Principality Stadium.
Book Smarts
Tilda Swinton reads Edith Sitwell’s Tarantelladuring the Karl Lagerfeld Homage at Grand Palais in Paris on Thursday.
Karl's Crew
Also paying tribute to Lagerfeld on Thursday, Pharrell Williams.
Mini Mouseketeer
Eva Longoria beams as son Santiago celebrates his first birthday at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on Thursday.
London Look
A newly redheaded Zendaya leaves her London hotel on Thursday.
Think Positive
Proactiv Brand Ambassador Kendall Jenner stops by the #PaintPositivity #BecauseWordsMatter mural in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood on Thursday.
Spring Fling
Jessica Alba brightens up the day on Thursday at an Honest Beauty event in Milan, Italy.
Off to the Races
Liam Payne tips his hat during day two of the Royal Ascot at the Ascot Racecourse on Thursday in England.
The Boys Are Back
Brody Jenner strikes a pose with BFF Frankie Delgado and costar Justin “Bobby” Brescia at MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings party at Liaison Restaurant and Lounge on Wednesday in L.A.
Squad Goals
Pals Kyle Richards, Kris Jenner, Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick support Paris Hilton at her partnership event with Glam App, sponsored by Absolut Elyx and Perrier-Jouët, on Wednesday at Cleo in Hollywood.
Summer Style
Sofia Vergara looks bright and summery walking down the streets of L.A. wearing a yellow floral-print skirt on Wednesday.
'Killer' Cast
Costars Mark Hamill and Gabriel Bateman pose with the Chucky doll at the Child’s Play world premiere in L.A. on Wednesday.
Play Time
Costars Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry are all smiles at the afterparty for the premiere of Child’s Play at Stella Barra on Wednesday in Hollywood.
Snack Time
Karolína Kurková attends the Edie Parker Flower Launch Party at Mister Paradise in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Game-Changer Gala
Nathalie Emmanuel poses in plaid at the ELLE List in association with Magnum ice cream on Wednesday in London.
Total Trailblazers
Gloria and Emilio Estefan take the podium during the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation’s presentation of the Emilio and Gloria Estefan Scholarship at the Latin Recording Academy on Wednesday in Miami.
'Cool' Stuff
LL COOL J steps out on Wednesday to celebrate the N.Y.C. VIP Opening Preview of Beyond the Streets at 25 Kent Ave.
Actor Approved
Russell Crowe flashes a big thumbs up while out in N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Wednesday.
Leggy Look
Olivia Culpo glows in an asymmetrical minidress at the Vital Proteins Collagen Water Launch Party at Millennium Park on Wednesday in Chicago.
All Hands on Deck
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek poses with champ James Holzhauer backstage at the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Puppy Love
Nina Adgal makes her way down the aisle with Samson the Goldendoodle at Conair’s Knot-a-Real-Wedding celebrating The Knot Dr. Detangling Brush in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Front Row Fashion
Pier Paolo Piccioli joins Laura Dern and her kids Jaya and Ellery Walker Harper at the Raf Simons Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.
Philly Fan
Miles Teller walks onto the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing a Phillies baseball tee on Wednesday in L.A.
Fan Frenzy
Kyle MacLachlan signs autographs at the Champs-Élysées Film Festival on Wednesday in Paris.
Keep It Clean
Hilaria Baldwin tests out new Tom’s of Maine Natural Strength Deodorant while jogging and picking up litter around N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Celebs in the Street
Ginnifer Goodwin offers a subtle hello as she walks through L.A. on Wednesday.
Food Fest
Curtis Stone puts the finishing touches on some dishes on Tuesday while hosting “Le Grand Dîner,” a traveling consumer dinner series by Champagne Bollinger in partnership with Resy, at his L.A. restaurant, Maude.
Flower Power
Marisa Tomei celebrated the launch of Edie Parker Flower at Mister Paradise in New York.
SoHo Strut
Kendall Jenner beams in a leopard Reformation mini dress during a walk with friend Luka Sabbat in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday.
Getting Animated
Tom Hanks pops up in Barcelona for a Toy Story 4 photo call on Wednesday.
Flower Child
Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Off-White Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
Museum-Goers
On Wednesday, Riz Ahmed and Noomi Rapace arrive at the V&A Summer Party at the Sainsbury Gallery in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
Got the Glimmer
Also there: glamorous pair Joan Collins and Felicity Jones.
Dollar for Dollar
John Cena presents Logan Allen of the San Diego Padres with $1 to pay a bet that Cena lost before a baseball game between the Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park on Wednesday.
Cannes Cuteness
John Legend cuddles up to wife Chrissy Teigen at Twitter’s #HereWeAre event at Cannes Lion on Tuesday in France.
Style Squad
Celebrity glam guru Joey Maalouf, designer Rachel Zoe and Paris Hilton (both wearing Rachel Zoe Collection!), attend the Summer 2019 Box of Style By Rachel Zoe launch party at The Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday.
Double Date
Russell Wilson and Ciara pose with pals Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at Spotify’s star-studded musical event during Cannes Lion at Spotify Beach on Tuesday in France.