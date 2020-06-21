Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Step Out in L.A., Plus Tracy Morgan, Chris Pratt and More
In Sync
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas had an outing in Los Angeles together ahead of Father's Day.
Giving Back
Tracy Morgan, Leroy Williams and Ruperto Vanderpool volunteered at the Food Bank for New York City's Community Kitchen & Food to distribute essentials to families in need.
Smile and Stroll
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt held hands during a walk in Los Angeles.
Camera Man
Chris Pine joked around with photographers in Los Angeles during an outing with Annabelle Wallis.
Girl's Best Friends
Aubrey Plaza was spotted taking her dogs out for a walk in Los Feliz, California.
Party On
Blake Shelton celebrated his 44th birthday with family and friends, including girlfriend Gwen Stefani.
Date Night
Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Max Ehrich enjoyed for a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.
Out and About
Cameron Diaz was spotted picking up a few items while running errands in Studio City, California.
Community Activist
Tiffany Haddish spoke at the Comic and Hollywood Communities Coming Together event to mark the Juneteenth holiday in West Hollywood.
Hot Wheels
Justin Bieber took a spin on his electric bike in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
Night Out
Kelly Osbourne was dressed in head-to-toe black for an evening outing in Los Angeles.
Talented Twosome
Dave Franco and Alison Brie get cozy at the ArcLight Cinemas Pop-up Drive-in Experience in L.A. on Thursday night, where moviegoers got an advanced screening of The Rental, which Franco directed and in which Brie stars.
Mom on the Move
On Friday, Kate Middleton makes her first solo public engagement since the U.K. lockdown began in mid-March, visiting a garden center at Fakenham, near her country home of Amner Hall.
Walk and Talk
Longtime pals Chris Rock and Adam Sandler take a stroll along the beach in Malibu on Thursday.
Something Sweet
Meanwhile, Prince William stops into a bakery in nearby King's Lynn to see how local businesses are doing as they slowly reopen following coronavirus-related shut-downs.
So Hip
Cardi B has the cutest date — daughter Kulture! — at the Los Angeles listening event for pal Teyana Taylor's new LP The Album on Wednesday night.
Hot Wheels
Another day, another outing for Justin Bieber, who takes his electric bike for a spin on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
Mellow Yellow
Vanessa Hudgens grabs dinner with her mom (not pictured) on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
Beach Bump
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger keeps a hand on her bump during a Thursday stroll in Venice Beach, California.
Kitchen Crew
Gigi Hadid makes a guest appearance on Beat Bobby Flay in an episode airing this Sunday night, June 21, at 10:30 p.m. ET on Food Network.
Grab To Go
Rosario Dawson poses with two boxes of treats at the socially distanced exclusive preview of Mooby’s fast food chain, paying homage to Kevin Smith’s Dogma, on Wednesday in West Hollywood.
Coming Through
Alex Rodriguez cruises through L.A. on Tuesday wearing a hoodie and matching sweats.
Match Made in Heaven
Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank go out in London on Tuesday wearing masks and coordinating summery looks.
Cute & Comfy
Ashley Tisdale hits the streets of L.A. on Wednesday in an oversized white sweater, jeans and mules.
City Chic
Nicky Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild make their way through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday.
Mid-day Date
Normal People’s Paul Mescal and India Mullen enjoy a bit of fresh air as they grab lunch in East London on Wednesday.
Total Ballers
A smiling Rob Gronkowski works out with TB12 co-founder and Tom Brady's body coach Alex Guerrero in Tampa, Florida.
Puppy Parent
Ana de Armas steps out solo to walk her dog in Santa Monica on Wednesday.
Glam Grocery Run
Alia Shawkat pairs a patterned blazer with a crop top and high-waisted shorts while stocking up on organic groceries on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Putting Around
Justin Bieber hits the links with a few friends at a local golf course on Monday in Los Angeles.
Furry Friends
Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Natalie Golba head out with their two dogs on Wednesday in L.A.
Geared Up
Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery take an afternoon hike on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Afternoon Outing
Norman Reedus wears a black hoodie and a cloth mask around his neck as he steps out on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Joy Ride
Machine Gun Kelly rides around Los Angeles on Tuesday, one day after the rapper was spotted kissing new love interest Megan Fox.
Going Incognito
Matt Damon is hard to recognize under a disposable face covering, sunglasses and a baseball cap while out and about on Monday in L.A.
Making a Point
Prince William meets paramedic staff from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust during a visit to King's Lynn, England, on Tuesday, to thank workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.