Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Step Out in L.A., Plus Tracy Morgan, Chris Pratt and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
June 21, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 101

In Sync

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas had an outing in Los Angeles together ahead of Father's Day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 101

Giving Back

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Tracy Morgan, Leroy Williams and Ruperto Vanderpool volunteered at the Food Bank for New York City's Community Kitchen & Food to distribute essentials to families in need.

3 of 101

Smile and Stroll

Mega Agency

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt held hands during a walk in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 101

Camera Man

TheImageDirect.com

Chris Pine joked around with photographers in Los Angeles during an outing with Annabelle Wallis.

Advertisement

5 of 101

Girl's Best Friends

BACKGRID

Aubrey Plaza was spotted taking her dogs out for a walk in Los Feliz, California.

6 of 101

Party On

Smithworks Vodka

Blake Shelton celebrated his 44th birthday with family and friends, including girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 101

Date Night

BACKGRID

Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Max Ehrich enjoyed for a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 101

Out and About

Mega Agency

Cameron Diaz was spotted picking up a few items while running errands in Studio City, California.

Advertisement

9 of 101

Community Activist

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish spoke at the Comic and Hollywood Communities Coming Together event to mark the Juneteenth holiday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 101

Hot Wheels

DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Justin Bieber took a spin on his electric bike in a  Beverly Hills neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 101

Night Out

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Kelly Osbourne was dressed in head-to-toe black for an evening outing in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 101

Talented Twosome

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Dave Franco and Alison Brie get cozy at the ArcLight Cinemas Pop-up Drive-in Experience in L.A. on Thursday night, where moviegoers got an advanced screening of The Rental, which Franco directed and in which Brie stars. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 101

Mom on the Move

PA Images

On Friday, Kate Middleton makes her first solo public engagement since the U.K. lockdown began in mid-March, visiting a garden center at Fakenham, near her country home of Amner Hall. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 101

Walk and Talk

BACKGRID

Longtime pals Chris Rock and Adam Sandler take a stroll along the beach in Malibu on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 101

Something Sweet

PA Images

Meanwhile, Prince William stops into a bakery in nearby King's Lynn to see how local businesses are doing as they slowly reopen following coronavirus-related shut-downs.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 101

So Hip

Rich Fury/Getty

Cardi B has the cutest date — daughter Kulture! — at the Los Angeles listening event for pal Teyana Taylor's new LP The Album on Wednesday night. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 101

Hot Wheels

Splash News Online

Another day, another outing for Justin Bieber, who takes his electric bike for a spin on Thursday in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 101

Mellow Yellow

The Image Direct

Vanessa Hudgens grabs dinner with her mom (not pictured) on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 101

Beach Bump

Backgrid

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger keeps a hand on her bump during a Thursday stroll in Venice Beach, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 101

Kitchen Crew

Gigi Hadid makes a guest appearance on Beat Bobby Flay in an episode airing this Sunday night, June 21, at 10:30 p.m. ET on Food Network.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 101

Grab To Go

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Rosario Dawson poses with two boxes of treats at the socially distanced exclusive preview of Mooby’s fast food chain, paying homage to Kevin Smith’s Dogma, on Wednesday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 101

Coming Through

The Image Direct

Alex Rodriguez cruises through L.A. on Tuesday wearing a hoodie and matching sweats.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 101

Match Made in Heaven

The Image Direct

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank go out in London on Tuesday wearing masks and coordinating summery looks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 101

Cute & Comfy

Shutterstock

Ashley Tisdale hits the streets of L.A. on Wednesday in an oversized white sweater, jeans and mules.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 101

City Chic

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild make their way through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 101

Mid-day Date

BACKGRID

Normal People’s Paul Mescal and India Mullen enjoy a bit of fresh air as they grab lunch in East London on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 101

Total Ballers

Gilad Haas

A smiling Rob Gronkowski works out with TB12 co-founder and Tom Brady's body coach Alex Guerrero in Tampa, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 101

Puppy Parent

Backgrid

Ana de Armas steps out solo to walk her dog in Santa Monica on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 101

Glam Grocery Run

The Image Direct

Alia Shawkat pairs a patterned blazer with a crop top and high-waisted shorts while stocking up on organic groceries on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 101

Putting Around

Mega

Justin Bieber hits the links with a few friends at a local golf course on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 101

Furry Friends

Backgrid

Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Natalie Golba head out with their two dogs on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 101

Geared Up

BACKGRID

Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery take an afternoon hike on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 101

Afternoon Outing

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Norman Reedus wears a black hoodie and a cloth mask around his neck as he steps out on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 101

Joy Ride

The Image Direct

Machine Gun Kelly rides around Los Angeles on Tuesday, one day after the rapper was spotted kissing new love interest Megan Fox. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 101

Going Incognito

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Matt Damon is hard to recognize under a disposable face covering, sunglasses and a baseball cap while out and about on Monday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 101

Making a Point

Victoria Jones-WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William meets paramedic staff from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust during a visit to King's Lynn, England, on Tuesday, to thank workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 101