All Up from Here
Machine Gun Kelly celebrates his album Tickets to My Downfall going platinum with a rooftop concert in Venice Beach.
Dinner for Two
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade dress up for date night at Le Pavillon in N.Y.C.
Keeping Up with MGK
Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae take a selfie at Machine Gun Kelly's rooftop concert in Venice Beach.
Red Carpet Debut
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Clean at the Tribeca Film Festival.
From Sugarland to Broadway
Jennifer Nettles and the rest of the Broadway Our Way LIVE stars take in some applause during their curtain call in New York.
Checking In
Sophia Bush is spotted outside the Bowery Hotel as she returns to New York City with boyfriend Grant Hughes.
Louise & Thelma
Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reunite for the Thelma & Louise 30th anniversary drive-in charity screening in Los Angeles.
Nine Fast, Nine Furious
Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Anna Sawai, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jordana Brewster, Shad Moss, and Sung Kang attend the world premiere of F9 in Hollywood.
Back in Sync
Joey Fatone and Lance Bass of NSYNC and Nick Carter and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys team up for Bingo Under the Stars in Los Angeles in honor of Pride Month.
Namaste, Nina
Danish model Nina Agdal gives a peace sign after teaching a Yoga Class in the Hamptons.
Like a Goddess
Kate Hudson gives us serious vacation envy while cruising with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell (not pictured) near the island of Skiathos, Greece, on June 18.
Mustachioed Man
Justin Theroux heads to the Albany, New York, set of his new project The White House Plumbers on June 18.
French Dressing
Emily in Paris star Ashley Park looks ready for summer while hitting the red carpet at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on June 18.
Rainbow Bright
Rainbow in the storm! Kate Middleton brightens up a dreary June 18 with a colorful umbrella while reuniting in London with parents she has met during her decade-long journey culminating in the launch of the groundbreaking Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
Cheers to That
Lindsey Vonn hosts an intimate housewarming party at her new home in L.A. with a Lobos 1707 Tacos & Tequila theme, courtesy of her new beau, the brand's founder and chief creative officer, Diego Osorio.
Star in Stripes
Gabrielle Union smiles wide while out in N.Y.C. on June 17.
A-List Supporters
Drake and Michael B. Jordan grab front-row seats on June 17 to watch the Sierra Canyon varsity basketball squad - a.k.a. the team of LeBron James' teen son Bronny - in their last game of the season.
Holiday Happenings
Chris Martin and his Coldplay bandmates tape their segment for the upcoming Macy's 4th of July Spectacular in Queens, New York, on June 17.
Red Carpet Ready
Megan Rapinoe arrives to the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of LFG on June 17 in New York City.
Bump in the Road
Meanwhile, pregnant Ilana Glazer and pal Sophia Bush get together at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of False Positive on June 17 in N.Y.C.
Date Night
New parents Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling attend a private dinner event to celebrate artist Lily Lewis' new collection, "Safe Places," at Carriage Hall in London on June 17.
Ride Along
Emma Berman arrives at the world premiere of Luca at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on June 17.
Her Sk8er Boi
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun hang at a skate park in Los Angeles on June 17.
Up in Arms
Nathan Lane makes his grand entrance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on June 17 in N.Y.C.
Love and Peace
Sharon Stone flashes a peace sign to fans outside of the Tribeca Festival Awards in N.Y.C. on June 17.
Grand Entrance
Anya Taylor-Joy looks divine at the photocall before the 2022 Dior Croisiere show at Panathenaic Stadium in Athens on June 17.
Super Handsome
Tyler Hoechlin shoots scenes for Superman and Lois on June 16 in Vancouver.
Hat Couture
Andrea Riseborough arrives at the private VIP suite, hosted by Longines, in the Royal Enclosure during Royal Ascot on June 17 in Ascot, England.
Think Pink
Sophia Bush looks pretty in pink while out in N.Y.C. on June 16.
Late Night Chat
Margot Robbie guest stars on The Late Late Show with James Corden on June 16 in L.A.
Quiet on Set
Woody Harrelson and Lena Headey are seen on the set of The White House Plumbers in Albany, New York on June 16.
Something to Say
Paul Giamatti taps into his Billion's character Chuck Rhoades while filming in N.Y.C.'s Chelsea neighborhood on June 16.
Family Affair
Shari Jones, Destiny Jones, Nas and Yara Shahidi are all smiles at Destiny's birthday dinner, hosted by Hennessy, at Nobu Malibu.
On the Go
Joe Manganiello picks up his SUV with the valet at The Bungalow after attending a business meeting in West Hollywood on June 16.
Living Legend
Debbie Harry performs at the Blondie: Vivir En La Habana premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Battery Park on June 16 in N.Y.C.
Good Vibes
Zosia Mamet attends Ugg's Feel Good Platform celebration with LMCC and Meg Webster's Wave Exhibit at The Arts Center at Governor's Island in N.Y.C. on June 17.
Cameras Rolling
Theo James is spotted on the set of The Time Traveler's Wife on June 16 in N.Y.C.
Premiere Pair
Rebecca Hall and husband Morgan Spector attend the Blondie: Vivir En La Habana premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Battery Park in N.Y.C. on June 16.
Birthday Boy
Daniel Bruehl receives a birthday present at the Next Door (Nebenan) premiere during the 71st Berlinale International Film Festival Summer Special at Freiluftkino Museumsinsel on June 16 in Berlin.
Crowd Pleaser
Annie Murphy greets the crowd as she takes the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 16.
Waist Not
Andrew Garfield and Alexandra Shipp cozy up on June 16 on the New York City set of Tick, Tick ... Boom!
Stroll Along
Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett walk hand-in-hand through New York City on June 14.
Hands Full
Tessa Thompson grabs some coffee to-go during a walk with her pup in Los Angeles on June 16.
Animal Magnetism
Drew Barrymore snuggles her kitties Peach and Lucky at home in N.Y.C. while helping World's Best Cat Litter announce a campaign to donate 3 million lbs. of litter to shelters through the #GiveLitter campaign all through June, National Adopt-a-Cat month.
Heads Together
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson look loved-up on June 15 at the Coin Cloud Cocktail Party, hosted by Common, at Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A.
Sing Thing
Brad Paisley gets tuned up on June 15 during the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies game in L.A.
Orange You Glad?
Cynthia Erivo is all dressed up for the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on June 15.
Stormi Weather
Also at the Parsons Benefit on June 15: honoree Travis Scott, joined by Kylie Jenner and their daughter, Stormi Webster.
Summer Breeze
Irina Shayk keeps up her parade of cool street style looks in N.Y.C. on June 15.
Check Her Out
Lupita Nyong'o give a twirl on June 15 at the Queen of Glory premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C.
A World Away
Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum join his family for a family vacation in South Africa on June 11.
Got Game?
Zoë Kravitz throws her hands up in triumph during the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 15.
Too Much Fun
Avril Lavigne and Willow Smith have smiles on their faces while filming a music video in L.A. on June 14.
Purple Reign
Lisa Kudrow is almost unrecognizable while filming her latest project in N.Y.C. on June 15.
Blond(ie) Ambition
Blondie's Chris Stein, Debbie Harry and Clem Burke get together on June 15 at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Storytellers: Blondie in N.Y.C.
Here to Help
John Stamos and wife Caitlin join his Big Shot costars Tiana Le, Monique Green and Jessalyn Gilsig to hand out groceries at a pre-Father's Day Feeding America event through the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.