Princess Beatrice Attends Royal Ascot in England, Plus Gabrielle Union, Nikki Toscano and More
Dotty for Fashion
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi return for day five of Royal Ascot in England on Saturday June 18
No Plain Jane
Gabrielle Union steps out at Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023 on June 18
Welcome to Hollywood
"Pretty Woman The Musical" cast members Kyle Taylor Parker, Olivia Valli, Jessica Crouch, Adam Pascal and Matthew Stocke pose with Laura San Giacomo (in black) in LA. on June 17
Taking the Plunge
Nikki Toscano dives into a jumpsuit for Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 18 in Monaco
Royal Debut
Kate Middleton and Prince William made their Royal Ascot debut in London on June 17.
Jean Queen
Kerry Washington dons denim while on the set of Unprisoned in L.A. on June 16.
So Zen
Kate Mara leaves a yoga studio in Los Feliz, Calif. on June 17.
Skirting the Issue
Jane Seymour shows off her dress during the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on June 17.
We All Scream for Ice Cream
Christina Hendricks grabs a sweet treat from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams in L.A. on June 16.
Put Your Hands Up
Usher performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards gala on June 16 in N.Y.C.
Making Waves
Tom Cruise waves to his fans upon his arrival at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea on June 17.
So Honored
Lil Nas is honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards gala on June 16 in N.Y.C.
Compliments to the Chef
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross attend Square's dinner party for the launch of The Culinary Creators Project series in honor of Juneteenth at Post & Beam in Los Angeles Thursday.
Game, Set, Match
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn ensured all eyes were on as she coordinated her poppi prebiotic soda with her orange tennis look from Alo as she danced at the deejay booth at the Alo Summer House Thursday in Beverly Hills, CA.
Suit Up
Phoebe Bridgers performs at Forest Hills Stadium in N.Y.C. on June 16.
Lady in Red
Joey King attends the premiere of The Princess in L.A. on June 16.
Mellow Yellow
Jon Batiste performs at Today's Citi Summer Concert Series at Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. on June 17.
True Blue
Courtney Laine and Mario Lopez arrive at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Annual Blue Diamond Gala 2022 at Dodger Stadium on June 16 L.A.
Disco Dancers
Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer do the disco while filming The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 16.
Family Affair
Pharrell Williams brings his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and son, Rocket Ayer, to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in N.Y.C. in June 16.
Say Hey
Tracee Ellis Ross and Winnie Harlow greet each other at YouTube Shopping presents Beauty Festival 2022 in L.A. on June 16.
Power Couple
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend a screening of Elvis hosted by VOGUE on June 15 in N.Y.C.
All Dressed Up
Hailee Steinfeld looks oh-so-glam at the The Herve Leger X Law Roach presentation in Hollywood on June 15.
A Bit of Romance
Cynthia Erivo rocks a romantic floral gown Indeed's Presentation of Rising Voices season two on June 15 in N.Y.C.
City Streets
Sarah Paulson steps out in N.Y.C. on June 16.
Walk This Way
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber head to a screening of Elvis on June 15 in N.Y.C.
A Total Slam Dunk
Ariana DeBose shoots some hoops during a celebration of 20 years of alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet in N.Y.C. on June 15.
Guitar Gal
Phoebe Bridgers performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn in Prospect Park on June 15 in N.Y.C.
Walk a Mile in Their Shoes
Idris and Sabrina Elba pose with Christian Louboutin at their "Walk A Mile In My Shoes" launch event in London on June 15.
Green with Envy
Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in green while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 15 in L.A.
Lean on Me
Questlove and Jurnee Smollett attend a special screening of Netflix's Spiderhead in N.Y.C. on June 15.
Red Carpet Stand-Out
MJ Rodriguez and Maya Rudolph attend the premiere of Loot in L.A. on June 15.
Glam Date Night
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller have date night on the red carpet at the screening of Spiderhead in N.Y.C. on June 15.
Play On
Machine Gun Kelly performs in Miami on June 15.
Iron Chefs
Alton Brown, Esther Choi, Dominique Crenn, Gabriela Cámara, Kristen Kish, Marcus Samuelsson and Ming Tsai attend a screening and Q&A for Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend in Napa, California on June 15.
Cool and Casual
Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley stop by the Ara Pacis Museum in Rome on June 15.
Sister Fun
Este and Alana Haim attend the premiere of Apple TV+'s Loot on June 15 in L.A.
Portrait Mode
Alfie Allen, gets his own Sardi's caricature on June 15 in N.Y.C. in honor of his broadway debut in Hangmen.
Music to Our Ears
Sebastian Yatra performs during Pandora Presenta Sebastián Yatra (powered by Verizon) in L.A. on June 15.
Guess Who
David Tennant films Doctor Who in Bristol, England on June 15.
Orange You Glad
Tory Burch and Julianne Moore attend the 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit, hosted by the Tory Burch Foundation in N.Y.C. June 14.
Red-y or Not
LL Cool J attends Tribeca X during Tribeca Festival 2022 on June 15 in N.Y.C.
Clap Back
Yvonne Strahovski is seen clapping while she films The Handmaid's Tale in Toronto on June 14.
Red Carpet Date Night
Katie Holmes brought her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, to the premiere of her movie, Alone Together on June 14 at Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C.
An Offer You Can't Refuse
Miles Teller poses ahead of an FYC event for the Paramount+ miniseries, The Offer in N.Y.C. on June 14.
City Girl
Hailey Bieber looks gorgeous in a white ensemble after stopping by Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on June 15.
All Tied Up
The premiere of The Forgiven at Tribeca Film Festival on June 14 is a white tie affair for Jessica Chastain.
Head to Head
Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson attend a special screening and Q&A event for Hulu's Dopesick on June 14 in L.A.
Old Friends
Costars Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman share a hug at a screening of their series, The Old Man on June 14.
Hand to Hold
Jesse Williams and Ciarra Pardo hold hands after a lunch date at Cipriani Downtown in N.Y.C. on June 14.
Family Time
Alabama and Travis Barker show support for Landon Barker at the boohooMAN x Landon Barker launch party on June 14 in L.A.
Funny Buddies
Eric Andre and Josh Sussman attend the Beavis & Butthead Do the Universe tastemaker event after party in L.A. on June 14.
Sing Along
Tai Verdes performs live on stage at Soho House in Nashville on June 14.
New York Minute
Dakota Johnson looks effortlessly chic while out and about in N.Y.C. on June 14.
Fan Behavior
Naomi Watts celebrates a preview of her beauty and wellness menopause brand, Stripes, in N.Y.C. on June 14.
Film Festival Flair
Antonio Banderas attends the premiere of Official Competition at the 2022 Tribeca Festival in N.Y.C. on June 14.
Festival Fun
Gary Clark Jr. performs on stage at Bergenfest in Bergen, Norway on June 14.
Courtside with Dad
Jay-Z and his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, hang out courtside during Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Use Your Voice
Selena Gomez, co-chair of When We All Vote, speaks at the inaugural Culture Of Democracy Summit on June 13 in L.A.
Mother Knows Best
Jessica Chastain is seen in costume in Union County, New Jersey on June 13 while filming Mother's Instinct.
Showing Off
Chris Evans and Taika Waititi have some fun at the premiere of Lightyear in London on June 13.
Host With the Most
Kenan Thompson hosts the Apollo Theater Spring Benefit in N.Y.C. on June 13.
Puppy Love
Jewel sports a colorful ensemble and carries her dog in N.Y.C. on June 13.
Style Statement
Julia Fox attends the film screening after party of Making La Grande Boucherie at the famed establishment, La Grande Boucherie, in New York Wednesday.
Like Father, Like Son
James Wilkie Broderick joins his dad Matthew Broderick at the Haute Living Matthew Broderick Cover Celebration on June 13 in N.Y.C.
And the Award Goes To ...
Whoopi Goldberg presents Tyler Perry with the Apollo Impact Award during the 2022 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit on June 13 in N.Y.C.
Out and About
Krysten Ritter keeps the sun at bay by sporting sunglasses and a hat while out and about in L.A. on June 13.
Premiere Pals
Hasan Minhaj and Jeremy Lin attend the 38 At The Garden premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival on June 13 in N.Y.C.
Late Night Chat
Halsey goes glam while stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 13 in N.Y.C.
Sound Check
Following the cancellation of his Madison Square Garden appearance, Jaden Smith performs at an exclusive concert in N.Y.C. on June 13.
Heads Up
New dad Post Malone balances a cup on his head while visiting SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' June 13 in L.A.