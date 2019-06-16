Newly Single Irina Shayk Hits the Runway in Italy, Plus the Jonas Brothers, Drake, Taylor Swift & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
June 16, 2019

Fierce Fashions

Estrop/Getty Images

Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls walk the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma at Piazzale Michelangelo in Italy.

Champions!

David Becker/Getty Images

Drake celebrated the Toronto Raptor’s NBA championship at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas with the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy. 

We Can't Calm Down

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Taylor Swift joined Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson at AEG and Stonewall Inn’s pride celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. 

Finest Costars

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba were all smiles at the LA’s Finest photocall during the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monte-Carlo.

Burnin' Up

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the BLI Summer Jam 2019 at Jones Beach Theater in New York.

Camera Ready

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Zendaya and Sam Levinson attend the New York screening of HBO’s Euphoria.

Costar Coordination

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

L.A.’s Finest stars Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union arrive in halter-neck gowns with mixed prints at the opening ceremony of the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival on Friday in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Think Pink

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Mahershala Ali happily greets the crowd at the Ermenegildo Zegna fashion show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week on Friday in Milan, Italy.

Made in Texas

MEGA

Selena Gomez exudes confidence in her Selena Collection for Puma, which launches on Friday, in N.Y.C.

Summer Sport

MEGA

Gina Rodriguez goes for a swim on Thursday, while out in Maui, Hawaii for the Maui Film Festival.

Grand Greetings

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo waves hello outside the Today Show on Friday in N.Y.C.

Sidewalk Snaps

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Bella Thorne playfully skips down the sidewalk in N.Y.C. on Friday

Crown Jewel

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Kate Hudson steals the spotlight at the BVLGARI High Jewelry Exhibition on Thursday in Capri, Italy.

Songwriters Celebration

Larry Busacca/Getty

Justin Timberlake hits high notes during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 50th Annual Induction and Awards dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Couples Getaway

Rich Fury/Getty

Joe Manganiello cosies up to wife Sofía Vergara at the 2019 Maui Film Festival’s Taste of Chocolate event in Wailea, Hawaii on Thursday.

Gorgeous Genes

Earl Gibson III/Getty

Keri and Yara Shahidi are mother-daughter goals at the 2019 Women’s E3 Summit at the National Museum of African American History & Culture on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Convos with Crews

Vincent Sandoval/Getty

Terry Crews hits the stage at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Terry Crews at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room on Thursday in L.A.

Strut Your Stuff

WWD/Shutterstock

Paris Jackson walks the catwalk during the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoman show in Florence, Italy on Thursday.

Family Funday

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann and their kids August, Amaya and Andrew take a group photo backstage with the cast of Beetlejuice on Broadway at The Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Lovers Lane

Splash News Online

Hilary Duff and husband-to-be Matthew Koma go for a sweet stroll through L.A. on Thursday.

Child’s Play

Zack Whitford/BFA.com

Duke George joins Erika Christensen, Cole Maness and their kids at Dan Tana’s a la Cloney Launch at Fred Segal in West Hollywood, California on Thursday.

First-Time Champs

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

Drake celebrates the Toronto Raptors for winning the 2019 NBA championship against the Golden State Warriors with a big bottle of champagne on Thursday in Oakland, California.

Suited Up

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Dick Van Dyke arrives at Feinstein’s at Vitello’s grand opening in L.A. on Thursday.

Inside Look

Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Dan Stevens poses at the Legion season 3 premiere after party on Thursday in L.A.

Refreshments on Wheels

MEGA

Christina Milian enjoys an iced coffee from her new dessert truck in Studio City on Thursday.

Aracade Action

Pacific Coast News

Charlie Heaton plays pinball at Roger Daltery’s The Who Pop Up in London on Thursday.

Poppin' in Pink

The Image Direct

Bella Thorne sports a monochrome neon pink look out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Hooked on Books

Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Anna Chlumsky reads at the podium during The New York Public Library: 2019 Young Lions Fiction Awards on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Magical Memories

Splash News Online

Harry Potter stars Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Warwick Davis, James Phelps and twin brother Oliver snap a selfie at the Universal Orlando Resort opening celebration of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

Suited Up

Splash News Online

Tiffani Thiessen looks effortlessly chic in all-white while out shopping in L.A. on Thursday.

Sister, Sister

The Image Direct

Models Bella and Gigi Hadid show off their sibling style while out and about in Florence, Italy on Thursday.

Helping Hand

Dave Benett/Getty

Natalia Vodianova helps smooth Rita Ora’s train at The Naked Heart Foundation: The Secret Garden Charity Gala at Chateau de Coppet on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland. 

On Air

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Men in Black: International Costars Chris Hemsorth and Tessa Thompson visit Sway in the Morning hosted by Sway Calloway at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Bitter-sweet

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Lead actor John Malkovich strikes a pose during the photo call for David Mamet’s play Bitter Wheat on Thursday in London. 

Masquerade Ball

Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are all smiles at their reception for the Elephant Family Annual Ball at Clarence House on Thursday in London. 

Bold & Bright

Prodip Guha/Getty

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a bright orange ensemble at the launch of Bumble’s new campaign on Thursday in Mumbai, India. 

Lunch Date

BACKGRID

Miranda Lambert meets up with husband Brendan McLoughlin for a post-shopping spree lunch in downtown New York City on Wednesday.

The Next Generation

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Costars Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher pose at the Shaft opening night party at Cecconi’s Miami Beach on Wednesday in Miami.

Ready for Take Off 

BACKGRID

Rihanna shows off her travel style in an all-black look and oversized sunglasses as she arrives at JFK airport on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Cocktails in the City

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Real Housewives of New York’s Tinsley Mortimer celebrates her XXO Tinsley for Winky Lux Launch at the Marmara Park Hotel on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Game On

John Sciulli/Getty

Khalid visits the Nintendo booth at the 2019 E3 Gaming Convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Work it Out

The Image Direct

Kate Beckinsale leaves an early morning gym session in workout apparel and knee-high boots on Wednesday in L.A.

Getting "Close"

Nate Congleton/NBC

TODAY hosts Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Carson Daly stop by Brooklyn’s Kick Axe Throwing to bond over beers, barbecue and axe throwing in celebration of Father’s Day. “We had a lot of cutting edge humor, but it was a close shave!” Roker jokes to PEOPLE of the segment, which airs on Friday. 

Happy Hello

Theo Wargo/Getty

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel catch up with Jermaine Dupri at a dinner in celebration of Dallas Austin being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at Sadelle’s on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Stylish Stiles

RW/MediaPunch

Julia Stiles looks chic in a red button-down dress after stopping by Today to discuss her show Riviera on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Out of Office 

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty

Former The Office costars David Denman and John Krasinski watch the Boston Bruins take on the St. Louis Blues during game seven of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on Wednesday in Boston. 

Candles for a Cause

Presley Ann/Getty

Jamie Chung lights a candle at Ira and Bill DeWitt’s Saint Candle launch benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Mr. Chow on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

 

Sibling Smiles

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Haley Joel Osment and sister Emily Osment pose together at the 5th Anniversary Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday in L.A.

Pals in Paradise

Rich Fury/Getty

Gina Rodriguez and Paul Rudd are all smiles at the 2019 Maui Film Festival’s Taste of Summer event on Wednesday in Wailea, Hawaii.

Low-Key Lavish

Seth Browarnik/Startraks

French Montana rocks loud colors and bold prints during his night out at LIV Nightclub on Wednesday in Miami.

 

Double Date

Splash News Online

Matt Damon and close pal Chris Hemsworth enjoy a night out with their wives at DUMBO House in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Fashion Phenom

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Billy Porter guest stars on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

 

Cracking Up

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Awkwafina shares a laugh with Amy Heckerling at the New York premiere of A24’s The Farewell after party during opening night of the 11th Annual BAMCinemaFest on Wednesday in Brooklyn. 

Making Her 'Marc'

Hunter Abrams/BFA.com

Aubrey Plaza arrives at The Marc Jacobs SoHo block party in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Wonder Women

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Former Parks and Recreation costars Amy Poehler and Retta reunite at the 2019 Women in Film annual gala presented by Max Mara, with additional support from Delta Air Lines and Lexus, at The Beverly Hilton on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Wink and a Smile

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Millie Bobby Brown gets playful with photographers while at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. to promote Stranger Things on Wednesday.

Connect the Dots

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Also there on Wednesday: Brown’s costar, Sadie Sink.

Newlywed Glow

The Image Direct

Newly minted Mrs. Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, steps out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Irish Eyes

Debbie Hickey/Getty

Elton John performs on stage during the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the 3Arena in Dublin on Wednesday.

Got the Blues?

Santiago Felipe/Getty

St. Louis Blues fan Andy Cohen and Mary Steenburgen hang out at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

To a Tee

Splash News Online

Justin Bieber dons a Drew Barrymore T-shirt on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles. 

Wednesday Workout

The Image Direct

Sarah Hyland keeps it moving after a gym trip in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Baby, Baby

Michael Simon/StarTraks

Jamie Lynn Sigler strikes a pose at Amazon’s Treasure Truck x Baby Registry pop-up, First Steps, in Los Angeles.

Swing Thing

Courtesy of FabFitFun

Ashlee Simpson gets in touch with her inner child at the FabFitFun Summer House in L.A. on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of the brand’s stationery and accessories line, xo, Sienna.

Money Moves

Ilya Savenok

Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness hosts the Credit Karma IRL (In Real Life) event on financial planning in L.A. on Tuesday.

